Sunday, February 27, 2022 1:00 am

GOLF

PGA

HONDA CLASSIC

At PGA National G.C. Champion Course

At Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

Yardage: 7,125; Par: 70

Third Round

Daniel Berger 65-65-69—199
Chris Kirk 65-68-71—204
Kurt Kitayama 64-69-71—204
Shane Lowry 70-67-67—204
Sepp Straka 71-64-69—204
Adam Svensson 69-65-71—205
Martin Contini 68-70-70—208
Dylan Frittelli 68-70-70—208
Lee Hodges 71-66-71—208
John Huh 72-65-71—208
Alex Noren 69-69-70—208
Sam Ryder 71-68-69—208
Beau Hossler 69-69-71—209
Mark Hubbard 70-64-75—209
Matthias Schwab 67-72-70—209
Brian Stuard 70-70-69—209
Nick Watney 71-67-71—209
Gary Woodland 69-69-71—209
Billy Horschel 68-74-68—210
Mackenzie Hughes 70-70-70—210
Andrew Kozan 67-75-68—210
Keith Mitchell 71-70-69—210
Chase Seiffert 69-66-75—210
Kevin Streelman 71-71-68—210
Curtis Thompson 70-72-68—210
Lee Westwood 69-70-71—210
Dylan Wu 68-73-69—210
Brooks Koepka 68-72-71—211
Kyoung-Hoon Lee 70-72-69—211
C.T. Pan 70-70-71—211
Mito Pereira 68-71-72—211
Ian Poulter 71-71-69—211
Rory Sabbatini 65-74-72—211
Sam Stevens 70-68-73—211

Champions

COLOGUARD CLASSIC

At Catalina Course

At Tucson, Ariz.

Yardage: 7,123; Par: 72

Second Round

Miguel Angel Jimenez 66-67—133
Jerry Kelly 68-67—135
Jeff Sluman 66-69—135
Woody Austin 67-69—136
Gene Sauers 68-68—136
Bernhard Langer 70-67—137
Rod Pampling 67-70—137
Marco Dawson 70-68—138
Brandt Jobe 73-65—138
Scott Parel 71-67—138
Steven Alker 70-69—139
Paul Broadhurst 74-65—139
Alex Cejka 70-69—139
Robert Karlsson 70-69—139
Tim Petrovic 68-71—139
Dicky Pride 69-70—139
Kevin Sutherland 72-67—139
David Toms 71-68—139
Kirk Triplett 69-70—139
Shane Bertsch 69-71—140
Tom Lehman 67-73—140
Stephen Ames 68-74—142
Doug Barron 73-69—142
David Branshaw 71-71—142
Chris DiMarco 68-74—142
Tom Gillis 70-72—142
Tim Herron 72-70—142
Lee Janzen 72-70—142

