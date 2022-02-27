Sunday, February 27, 2022 1:00 am
GOLF
PGA
HONDA CLASSIC
At PGA National G.C. Champion Course
At Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.
Yardage: 7,125; Par: 70
Third Round
|Daniel Berger
|65-65-69—199
|Chris Kirk
|65-68-71—204
|Kurt Kitayama
|64-69-71—204
|Shane Lowry
|70-67-67—204
|Sepp Straka
|71-64-69—204
|Adam Svensson
|69-65-71—205
|Martin Contini
|68-70-70—208
|Dylan Frittelli
|68-70-70—208
|Lee Hodges
|71-66-71—208
|John Huh
|72-65-71—208
|Alex Noren
|69-69-70—208
|Sam Ryder
|71-68-69—208
|Beau Hossler
|69-69-71—209
|Mark Hubbard
|70-64-75—209
|Matthias Schwab
|67-72-70—209
|Brian Stuard
|70-70-69—209
|Nick Watney
|71-67-71—209
|Gary Woodland
|69-69-71—209
|Billy Horschel
|68-74-68—210
|Mackenzie Hughes
|70-70-70—210
|Andrew Kozan
|67-75-68—210
|Keith Mitchell
|71-70-69—210
|Chase Seiffert
|69-66-75—210
|Kevin Streelman
|71-71-68—210
|Curtis Thompson
|70-72-68—210
|Lee Westwood
|69-70-71—210
|Dylan Wu
|68-73-69—210
|Brooks Koepka
|68-72-71—211
|Kyoung-Hoon Lee
|70-72-69—211
|C.T. Pan
|70-70-71—211
|Mito Pereira
|68-71-72—211
|Ian Poulter
|71-71-69—211
|Rory Sabbatini
|65-74-72—211
|Sam Stevens
|70-68-73—211
Champions
COLOGUARD CLASSIC
At Catalina Course
At Tucson, Ariz.
Yardage: 7,123; Par: 72
Second Round
|Miguel Angel Jimenez
|66-67—133
|Jerry Kelly
|68-67—135
|Jeff Sluman
|66-69—135
|Woody Austin
|67-69—136
|Gene Sauers
|68-68—136
|Bernhard Langer
|70-67—137
|Rod Pampling
|67-70—137
|Marco Dawson
|70-68—138
|Brandt Jobe
|73-65—138
|Scott Parel
|71-67—138
|Steven Alker
|70-69—139
|Paul Broadhurst
|74-65—139
|Alex Cejka
|70-69—139
|Robert Karlsson
|70-69—139
|Tim Petrovic
|68-71—139
|Dicky Pride
|69-70—139
|Kevin Sutherland
|72-67—139
|David Toms
|71-68—139
|Kirk Triplett
|69-70—139
|Shane Bertsch
|69-71—140
|Tom Lehman
|67-73—140
|Stephen Ames
|68-74—142
|Doug Barron
|73-69—142
|David Branshaw
|71-71—142
|Chris DiMarco
|68-74—142
|Tom Gillis
|70-72—142
|Tim Herron
|72-70—142
|Lee Janzen
|72-70—142
