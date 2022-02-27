Sunday, February 27, 2022 1:00 am
HOCKEY
NHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|53
|35
|13
|5
|75
|218
|161
|Tampa Bay
|51
|34
|11
|6
|74
|177
|144
|Toronto
|52
|34
|14
|4
|72
|192
|149
|Boston
|51
|30
|17
|4
|64
|148
|141
|Detroit
|53
|23
|24
|6
|52
|156
|191
|Ottawa
|51
|19
|27
|5
|43
|135
|161
|Buffalo
|53
|16
|29
|8
|40
|141
|191
|Montreal
|53
|13
|33
|7
|33
|123
|198
Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Carolina
|51
|36
|11
|4
|76
|180
|121
|Pittsburgh
|54
|32
|14
|8
|72
|175
|146
|N.Y. Rangers
|52
|33
|14
|5
|71
|155
|129
|Washington
|54
|28
|17
|9
|65
|173
|151
|Columbus
|52
|27
|24
|1
|55
|173
|190
|N.Y. Islanders
|47
|19
|20
|8
|46
|119
|132
|Philadelphia
|52
|16
|26
|10
|42
|131
|181
|New Jersey
|52
|18
|29
|5
|41
|157
|191
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Colorado
|52
|38
|10
|4
|80
|210
|148
|St. Louis
|51
|31
|14
|6
|68
|184
|141
|Minnesota
|49
|31
|15
|3
|65
|187
|150
|Nashville
|53
|30
|19
|4
|64
|163
|151
|Dallas
|51
|28
|20
|3
|59
|147
|149
|Winnipeg
|52
|22
|21
|9
|53
|150
|159
|Chicago
|53
|19
|26
|8
|46
|134
|181
|Arizona
|52
|14
|34
|4
|32
|119
|190
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Calgary
|50
|30
|14
|6
|66
|170
|121
|Los Angeles
|52
|28
|17
|7
|63
|154
|144
|Vegas
|52
|29
|19
|4
|62
|170
|153
|Edmonton
|52
|29
|20
|3
|61
|175
|169
|Anaheim
|54
|25
|20
|9
|59
|161
|165
|Vancouver
|53
|25
|22
|6
|56
|147
|149
|San Jose
|51
|23
|22
|6
|52
|138
|161
|Seattle
|54
|16
|33
|5
|37
|139
|193
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Friday
Carolina 4, Columbus 0
St. Louis 5, Buffalo 3
Chicago 8, New Jersey 5
Colorado 6, Winnipeg 3
Arizona 3, Vegas 1
Los Angeles 4, Anaheim 1
Saturday
Philadelphia 2, Washington 1
Edmonton 4, Florida 3
Pittsburgh 1, N.Y. Rangers 0
Montreal 2, Ottawa 1
Toronto 10, Detroit 7
Tampa Bay 3, Nashville 2
Boston at San Jose, late
Colorado at Vegas, late
Minnesota at Calgary, late
N.Y. Islanders at Los Angeles, late
Today
Edmonton at Carolina, 1 p.m.
Buffalo at Dallas, 2 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago, 3 p.m.
Winnipeg at Arizona, 4 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Columbus, 6 p.m.
Vancouver at N.Y. Rangers, 7:30 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Anaheim, 8:30 p.m.
Seattle at San Jose, 10 p.m.
ECHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Reading
|45
|26
|12
|6
|1
|59
|162
|135
|Newfoundlnd
|41
|25
|13
|3
|0
|53
|146
|114
|Trois-Rivieres
|42
|23
|15
|3
|1
|50
|154
|140
|Worcester
|45
|21
|20
|3
|1
|46
|157
|158
|Maine
|49
|22
|21
|4
|2
|50
|151
|169
|Adirondack
|44
|17
|25
|2
|0
|36
|128
|168
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Jacksonville
|49
|30
|15
|2
|2
|64
|144
|119
|Florida
|52
|29
|15
|4
|4
|66
|178
|139
|Atlanta
|51
|30
|17
|3
|1
|64
|153
|128
|Orlando
|48
|25
|20
|3
|0
|53
|136
|150
|Greenville
|45
|16
|22
|4
|3
|39
|125
|141
|Norfolk
|49
|18
|27
|2
|2
|40
|128
|179
|S. Carolina
|50
|17
|27
|6
|0
|40
|125
|171
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|47
|33
|11
|1
|2
|69
|177
|128
|Wheeling
|49
|29
|19
|1
|0
|59
|175
|157
|Cincinnati
|50
|27
|20
|3
|0
|57
|174
|155
|KOMETS
|50
|25
|19
|5
|1
|56
|175
|158
|Iowa
|53
|23
|23
|6
|1
|53
|167
|189
|Kalamazoo
|49
|24
|25
|0
|0
|48
|154
|177
|Indy
|51
|21
|25
|2
|3
|47
|156
|171
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utah
|52
|31
|18
|2
|1
|65
|180
|165
|Idaho
|52
|29
|20
|2
|1
|61
|159
|130
|Rapid City
|53
|26
|20
|4
|3
|59
|167
|171
|Tulsa
|50
|25
|22
|1
|2
|53
|147
|156
|Wichita
|53
|23
|23
|7
|0
|53
|157
|175
|Allen
|49
|21
|21
|6
|1
|49
|159
|172
|Kansas City
|52
|24
|25
|2
|1
|51
|157
|176
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
Friday
Florida 3, Jacksonville 2, SO
Maine 7, Adirondack 1
Newfoundland 6, Trois-Rivieres 1
Reading 6, Indy 2
Wheeling 4, Kalamazoo 3
Toledo 3, Wichita 1
Atlanta 4, Norfolk 1
Iowa 4, KOMETS 2
Rapid City 6, Tulsa 1
Utah 4, Kansas City 2
Idaho 5, Worcester 4, OT
Saturday
Trois-Rivieres 3, Newfoundland 2
Florida 6, South Carolina 5, OT
Adirondack 5, Maine 3
Norfolk 5, Jacksonville 2
Wichita 4, Indy 3
Wheeling 8, Kalamazoo 2
Reading 4, Toledo 1
Cincinnati 4, Allen 3, OT
Iowa 6, KOMETS 2
Kansas City 5, Utah 4
Tulsa 5, Rapid City 3
Worcester at Idaho, late
Today
Allen at Cincinnati, 3 p.m.
Greenville at Orlando, 3 p.m.
Florida at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.
Newfoundland at Trois-Rivieres, 4 p.m.
Rapid City at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.
Utah at Kansas City, 5:05 p.m.
Reading at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.
HEARTLANDERS 6, KOMETS 2
|Fort Wayne
|0
|2
|0
|—
|2
|Iowa
|4
|1
|1
|—
|6
1st Period—1, Iowa, White 9 (Kuffner), 1:05. 2, Iowa, Sokay 10 (Stallard), 13:08. 3, Iowa, Oliver 11 (Zmolek, Bennett), 17:37 (PP). 4, Iowa, Bennett 22 (Beraldo, Kuffner), 18:43. Penalties-Alvaro Fw (roughing), 2:03; Sokay Ia (double - roughing), 2:03; Nogard Ia (holding), 12:01; Cooper Fw (holding), 12:37; Wall Fw (charging), 16:34; Cooper Fw (unsportsmanlike conduct), 18:15; Stallard Ia (unsportsmanlike conduct), 18:15.
2nd Period—5, Fort Wayne, Pochiro 10 (Wall, Tolkinen), 2:01. 6, Iowa, Koepplinger 1 14:53. 7, Fort Wayne, Corcoran 12 (Cooper, Pochiro), 17:14. Penalties-Nogard Ia (high-sticking), 7:18; Zmolek Ia (delay of game), 18:57; McCallum Fw (slashing), 20:00.
3rd Period—8, Iowa, Koepplinger 2 (Smith, Oliver), 8:25 (PP). Penalties-Russell Ia (high-sticking - double), 4:03; McCallum Fw (fighting - major), 5:05; Kuffner Ia (fighting - major), 5:05; Boudrias Fw (unsportsmanlike conduct), 8:25; McIvor Fw (roughing), 8:25; Petruzzelli Fw (misconduct), 8:25; Pochiro Fw (fighting - major), 8:25; Russell Ia (roughing), 8:25; Wall Fw (double - roughing, double - roughing), 9:38; Smith Ia (roughing), 9:38; Boudrias Fw (fighting - major), 11:03; Busch Fw (fighting - major, fighting - major), 11:03; Petruzzelli Fw (game misconduct - abuse of officials), 11:03; Zmolek Ia (fighting - major, fighting - major), 11:03; Alvaro Fw (fighting - major, game misconduct - slashing), 11:59; Boudrias Fw (fighting - major, game misconduct - aggressor), 11:59; Corrin Fw (fighting - major, misconduct), 11:59; Beraldo Ia (high-sticking), 11:59; Nogard Ia (fighting - major), 11:59; Russell Ia (fighting - major), 11:59; Smith Ia (fighting - major), 11:59; Siebenaler Fw (double - roughing), 16:31; Stallard Ia (double - roughing, double - roughing), 16:31; Nogard Ia (misconduct), 20:00.
Shots on Goal—Fort Wayne 5-14-12-31. Iowa 12-6-6-24.
Power Play Opportunities—Fort Wayne 0 / 5; Iowa 2 / 3.
Goalies—Fort Wayne, Harvey 11-5-2-0 (12 shots-8 saves); Culina 4-5-0-0 (12 shots-10 saves). Iowa, Kaczperski 6-4-1-0 (31 shots-29 saves).
A—2,654. Referee—Rocco Stachowiak.
Linesmen—Quinn Schafer, Greg Offerman.
Share this articleShare on twitter Email story