NHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Florida 53 35 13 5 75 218 161 Tampa Bay 51 34 11 6 74 177 144 Toronto 52 34 14 4 72 192 149 Boston 51 30 17 4 64 148 141 Detroit 53 23 24 6 52 156 191 Ottawa 51 19 27 5 43 135 161 Buffalo 53 16 29 8 40 141 191 Montreal 53 13 33 7 33 123 198

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Carolina 51 36 11 4 76 180 121 Pittsburgh 54 32 14 8 72 175 146 N.Y. Rangers 52 33 14 5 71 155 129 Washington 54 28 17 9 65 173 151 Columbus 52 27 24 1 55 173 190 N.Y. Islanders 47 19 20 8 46 119 132 Philadelphia 52 16 26 10 42 131 181 New Jersey 52 18 29 5 41 157 191

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Colorado 52 38 10 4 80 210 148 St. Louis 51 31 14 6 68 184 141 Minnesota 49 31 15 3 65 187 150 Nashville 53 30 19 4 64 163 151 Dallas 51 28 20 3 59 147 149 Winnipeg 52 22 21 9 53 150 159 Chicago 53 19 26 8 46 134 181 Arizona 52 14 34 4 32 119 190

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Calgary 50 30 14 6 66 170 121 Los Angeles 52 28 17 7 63 154 144 Vegas 52 29 19 4 62 170 153 Edmonton 52 29 20 3 61 175 169 Anaheim 54 25 20 9 59 161 165 Vancouver 53 25 22 6 56 147 149 San Jose 51 23 22 6 52 138 161 Seattle 54 16 33 5 37 139 193

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday

Carolina 4, Columbus 0

St. Louis 5, Buffalo 3

Chicago 8, New Jersey 5

Colorado 6, Winnipeg 3

Arizona 3, Vegas 1

Los Angeles 4, Anaheim 1

Saturday

Philadelphia 2, Washington 1

Edmonton 4, Florida 3

Pittsburgh 1, N.Y. Rangers 0

Montreal 2, Ottawa 1

Toronto 10, Detroit 7

Tampa Bay 3, Nashville 2

Boston at San Jose, late

Colorado at Vegas, late

Minnesota at Calgary, late

N.Y. Islanders at Los Angeles, late

Today

Edmonton at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Dallas, 2 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago, 3 p.m.

Winnipeg at Arizona, 4 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Vancouver at N.Y. Rangers, 7:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Anaheim, 8:30 p.m.

Seattle at San Jose, 10 p.m.

ECHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Reading 45 26 12 6 1 59 162 135 Newfoundlnd 41 25 13 3 0 53 146 114 Trois-Rivieres 42 23 15 3 1 50 154 140 Worcester 45 21 20 3 1 46 157 158 Maine 49 22 21 4 2 50 151 169 Adirondack 44 17 25 2 0 36 128 168

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Jacksonville 49 30 15 2 2 64 144 119 Florida 52 29 15 4 4 66 178 139 Atlanta 51 30 17 3 1 64 153 128 Orlando 48 25 20 3 0 53 136 150 Greenville 45 16 22 4 3 39 125 141 Norfolk 49 18 27 2 2 40 128 179 S. Carolina 50 17 27 6 0 40 125 171

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toledo 47 33 11 1 2 69 177 128 Wheeling 49 29 19 1 0 59 175 157 Cincinnati 50 27 20 3 0 57 174 155 KOMETS 50 25 19 5 1 56 175 158 Iowa 53 23 23 6 1 53 167 189 Kalamazoo 49 24 25 0 0 48 154 177 Indy 51 21 25 2 3 47 156 171

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Utah 52 31 18 2 1 65 180 165 Idaho 52 29 20 2 1 61 159 130 Rapid City 53 26 20 4 3 59 167 171 Tulsa 50 25 22 1 2 53 147 156 Wichita 53 23 23 7 0 53 157 175 Allen 49 21 21 6 1 49 159 172 Kansas City 52 24 25 2 1 51 157 176

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Friday

Florida 3, Jacksonville 2, SO

Maine 7, Adirondack 1

Newfoundland 6, Trois-Rivieres 1

Reading 6, Indy 2

Wheeling 4, Kalamazoo 3

Toledo 3, Wichita 1

Atlanta 4, Norfolk 1

Iowa 4, KOMETS 2

Rapid City 6, Tulsa 1

Utah 4, Kansas City 2

Idaho 5, Worcester 4, OT

Saturday

Trois-Rivieres 3, Newfoundland 2

Florida 6, South Carolina 5, OT

Adirondack 5, Maine 3

Norfolk 5, Jacksonville 2

Wichita 4, Indy 3

Wheeling 8, Kalamazoo 2

Reading 4, Toledo 1

Cincinnati 4, Allen 3, OT

Iowa 6, KOMETS 2

Kansas City 5, Utah 4

Tulsa 5, Rapid City 3

Worcester at Idaho, late

Today

Allen at Cincinnati, 3 p.m.

Greenville at Orlando, 3 p.m.

Florida at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.

Newfoundland at Trois-Rivieres, 4 p.m.

Rapid City at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.

Utah at Kansas City, 5:05 p.m.

Reading at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.

HEARTLANDERS 6, KOMETS 2

Fort Wayne 0 2 0 — 2 Iowa 4 1 1 — 6

1st Period—1, Iowa, White 9 (Kuffner), 1:05. 2, Iowa, Sokay 10 (Stallard), 13:08. 3, Iowa, Oliver 11 (Zmolek, Bennett), 17:37 (PP). 4, Iowa, Bennett 22 (Beraldo, Kuffner), 18:43. Penalties-Alvaro Fw (roughing), 2:03; Sokay Ia (double - roughing), 2:03; Nogard Ia (holding), 12:01; Cooper Fw (holding), 12:37; Wall Fw (charging), 16:34; Cooper Fw (unsportsmanlike conduct), 18:15; Stallard Ia (unsportsmanlike conduct), 18:15.

2nd Period—5, Fort Wayne, Pochiro 10 (Wall, Tolkinen), 2:01. 6, Iowa, Koepplinger 1 14:53. 7, Fort Wayne, Corcoran 12 (Cooper, Pochiro), 17:14. Penalties-Nogard Ia (high-sticking), 7:18; Zmolek Ia (delay of game), 18:57; McCallum Fw (slashing), 20:00.

3rd Period—8, Iowa, Koepplinger 2 (Smith, Oliver), 8:25 (PP). Penalties-Russell Ia (high-sticking - double), 4:03; McCallum Fw (fighting - major), 5:05; Kuffner Ia (fighting - major), 5:05; Boudrias Fw (unsportsmanlike conduct), 8:25; McIvor Fw (roughing), 8:25; Petruzzelli Fw (misconduct), 8:25; Pochiro Fw (fighting - major), 8:25; Russell Ia (roughing), 8:25; Wall Fw (double - roughing, double - roughing), 9:38; Smith Ia (roughing), 9:38; Boudrias Fw (fighting - major), 11:03; Busch Fw (fighting - major, fighting - major), 11:03; Petruzzelli Fw (game misconduct - abuse of officials), 11:03; Zmolek Ia (fighting - major, fighting - major), 11:03; Alvaro Fw (fighting - major, game misconduct - slashing), 11:59; Boudrias Fw (fighting - major, game misconduct - aggressor), 11:59; Corrin Fw (fighting - major, misconduct), 11:59; Beraldo Ia (high-sticking), 11:59; Nogard Ia (fighting - major), 11:59; Russell Ia (fighting - major), 11:59; Smith Ia (fighting - major), 11:59; Siebenaler Fw (double - roughing), 16:31; Stallard Ia (double - roughing, double - roughing), 16:31; Nogard Ia (misconduct), 20:00.

Shots on Goal—Fort Wayne 5-14-12-31. Iowa 12-6-6-24.

Power Play Opportunities—Fort Wayne 0 / 5; Iowa 2 / 3.

Goalies—Fort Wayne, Harvey 11-5-2-0 (12 shots-8 saves); Culina 4-5-0-0 (12 shots-10 saves). Iowa, Kaczperski 6-4-1-0 (31 shots-29 saves).

A—2,654. Referee—Rocco Stachowiak.

Linesmen—Quinn Schafer, Greg Offerman.