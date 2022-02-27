TRANSACTIONS

BASKETBALL

NBA

CLEVELAND CAVALIERS — Signed G Tim Frazier to a 10-day contract.

MIAMI HEAT — Signed F Haywood Highsmith to a 10-day contract.

SAN ANTONIO SPURS — Waived G Tomas Satoransky.

HOCKEY

NHL

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Recalled D Isaak Phillips and LW Josiah Slavin from Rockford (AHL). Reassigned D Jakub Galvas and LW Lukas Reichel to Rockford.

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Reassigned D Jake Christiansen to Cleveland (AHL).

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Recalled RW Jonas Rondbjerg from Henderson (AHL). Reassigned C Jake Leschyshyn to Henderson.

ECHL

CINCINNATI CYCLONES — Activated G Angus Redmond and Joe Manchurek from the reserve list. Placed F Mike Gornall and G Sean Bonar on the reserve list.

INDY FUEL — Acquired D Christian Evers from Rapid City.

TOLEDO WALLEYE — Activated G Max Milosek from the reserve list. Placed F Devon Paliani on the reserve list.