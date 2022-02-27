Sunday, February 27, 2022 1:00 am
TRANSACTIONS
BASKETBALL
NBA
CLEVELAND CAVALIERS — Signed G Tim Frazier to a 10-day contract.
MIAMI HEAT — Signed F Haywood Highsmith to a 10-day contract.
SAN ANTONIO SPURS — Waived G Tomas Satoransky.
HOCKEY
NHL
CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Recalled D Isaak Phillips and LW Josiah Slavin from Rockford (AHL). Reassigned D Jakub Galvas and LW Lukas Reichel to Rockford.
COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Reassigned D Jake Christiansen to Cleveland (AHL).
VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Recalled RW Jonas Rondbjerg from Henderson (AHL). Reassigned C Jake Leschyshyn to Henderson.
ECHL
CINCINNATI CYCLONES — Activated G Angus Redmond and Joe Manchurek from the reserve list. Placed F Mike Gornall and G Sean Bonar on the reserve list.
INDY FUEL — Acquired D Christian Evers from Rapid City.
TOLEDO WALLEYE — Activated G Max Milosek from the reserve list. Placed F Devon Paliani on the reserve list.
