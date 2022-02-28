The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

 
Weather
Monday, February 28, 2022 1:00 am

BASKETBALL

NBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB
Philadelphia 37 23 .617
Boston 36 27 .571
Toronto 32 27 .542
Brooklyn 32 29 .525
New York 25 36 .410 12½

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB
Miami 40 21 .656
Charlotte 30 32 .484 10½
Atlanta 29 31 .483 10½
Washington 27 33 .450 12½
Orlando 14 47 .230 26

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 39 22 .639
Cleveland 36 24 .600
Milwaukee 36 25 .590 3
Indiana 21 41 .339 18½
Detroit 15 46 .246 24

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB
Memphis 42 20 .677
Dallas 36 25 .590
New Orleans 24 36 .400 17
San Antonio 24 37 .393 17½
Houston 15 45 .250 26

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB
Utah 38 22 .633
Denver 35 25 .583 3
Minnesota 32 29 .525
Portland 25 35 .417 13
Oklahoma City 19 41 .317 19

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB
Phoenix 49 12 .803
Golden State 43 18 .705 6
L.A. Clippers 32 31 .508 18
L.A. Lakers 27 32 .458 21
Sacramento 22 40 .355 27½

Saturday

Boston 113, Detroit 104

Atlanta 127, Toronto 100

Cleveland 92, Washington 86

Memphis 116, Chicago 110

Miami 133, San Antonio 129

Brooklyn 126, Milwaukee 123

Denver 115, Sacramento 110

Sunday

Philadelphia 125, New York 109

Utah 118, Phoenix 114

Indiana 128, Boston 107

L.A. Clippers 99, Houston 98

Detroit 127, Charlotte 126, OT

Dallas 107, Golden State 101

Denver at Portland, late

New Orleans at L.A. Lakers, late

Today

Indiana at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Sacramento at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Tuesday

Detroit at Washington, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Golden State at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Houston, 8 p.m.

Dallas at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.

Wednesday

Charlotte at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Orlando, 7 p.m.

New York at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Sacramento at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Utah at Houston, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Denver, 9 p.m.

Portland at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

INDIANA 128,

BOSTON 107

BOSTON (107): Tatum 7-22 8-8 24, Williams 0-2 4-4 4, Williams III 5-10 0-0 10, Brown 10-16 1-4 23, Smart 5-13 2-2 13, Fitts 0-1 0-0 0, Hauser 1-1 0-0 3, Martin 0-2 0-0 0, Nesmith 0-1 0-0 0, Kornet 0-0 0-0 0, Theis 2-4 0-0 5, Pritchard 5-9 0-0 14, White 4-10 2-2 11. Totals 39-91 17-20 107.

INDIANA (128): Brissett 9-14 3-5 27, Hield 8-15 3-3 21, Jackson 5-6 1-2 11, Brogdon 7-13 4-4 20, Haliburton 8-12 2-2 22, Duarte 4-11 2-2 11, Bitadze 1-3 0-0 2, Smith 4-10 2-2 12, Sykes 0-0 0-0 0, Taylor 0-0 0-0 0, Washington Jr. 1-6 0-0 2. Totals 47-90 17-20 128.

Boston 30 25 27 25 107
Indiana 27 39 27 35 128

3-Point Goals—Boston 12-43 (Pritchard 4-8, Brown 2-5, Tatum 2-12, Hauser 1-1, Theis 1-2, White 1-5, Smart 1-7, Fitts 0-1, Nesmith 0-1, Williams 0-1), Indiana 17-33 (Brissett 6-9, Haliburton 4-6, Brogdon 2-2, Smith 2-5, Hield 2-7, Duarte 1-3, Washington Jr. 0-1). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Boston 40 (Williams III 11), Indiana 49 (Smith 10). Assists—Boston 25 (Brown 8), Indiana 25 (Haliburton 9). Total Fouls—Boston 13, Indiana 23. A—16,872 (20,000).

G League

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Motor City 14 5 .737
Raptors 15 6 .714
Delaware 12 5 .706 1
Capital City 12 6 .667
Long Island 14 8 .636
Westchester 10 8 .556
Grand Rapids 11 9 .550
Windy City 10 11 .476 5
Maine 8 10 .444
MAD ANTS 8 12 .400
College Park 7 11 .389
Wisconsin 7 12 .368 7
Greensboro 6 12 .333
Lakeland 5 12 .294 8
Cleveland 2 14 .125 10½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Rio Grande Valley 15 5 .750
Agua Caliente 12 6 .667 2
South Bay 12 6 .667 2
Iowa 9 7 .563 4
Birmingham 10 8 .556 4
Austin 8 7 .533
Oklahoma City 11 11 .500 5
Stockton 10 10 .500 5
Texas 8 10 .444 6
Sioux Falls 9 12 .429
Santa Cruz 8 12 .400 7
Memphis 6 14 .300 9
Salt Lake City 4 14 .222 10

Saturday

Delaware 113, College Park 102

Grand Rapids 122, Greensboro 106

Windy City 127, Maine 94

Sioux Falls 101, Memphis 96

Stockton 119, South Bay 105

Westchester 105, Wisconsin 100

Rio Grande Valley 137, Texas 110

Santa Cruz 118, Birmingham 94

Sunday

Lakeland 122, MAD ANTS 111

Long Island 113, Motor City 109

Windy City 110, Maine 99

Today

Austin at Oklahoma City, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Birmingham at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

G League Ignite at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Tuesday

Greensboro at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Maine at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.

Texas at Austin, 8:30 p.m.

Birmingham at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

LAKELAND 122,

MAD ANTS 111

FORT WAYNE (111): Anderson 10-16 7-7 38, Hinton 4-10 1-1 11, Bigby-Williams 6-8 3-3 17, York 8-18 1-1 21, Lemon Jr. 5-12 0-1 10, Bradshaw 1-3 0-0 2, Vorhees 1-4 1-1 5, Rowsey 2-8 1-1 7, Robinson 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 37-81 14-15 111.

LAKELAND (122): Brazdeikis 13-19 3-4 33, Schofield 5-13 2-2 16, Teske 0-2 2-2 4, Dowtin 7-12 3-5 21, Gravett 4-4 1-1 13, Timma 1-2 0-0 3, Tilmon 5-6 1-2 12, Cannady 3-6 2-2 10, Johnson 3-8 1-1 10, Ford 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 41-75 15-19 122.

Fort Wayne 25 30 29 27 111
Lakeland 27 33 32 30 122

3-Point Goals—Fort Wayne 12-32 (Anderson 5-9, Hinton 2-5, York 3-10, Lemon Jr. 0-2, Vorhees 1-2, Rowsey 1-4), Lakeland 14-30 (Brazdeikis 2-3, Schofield 2-8, Teske 0-1, Dowtin 2-5, Gravett 3-3, Timma 1-2, Cannady 2-4, Johnson 2-3, Ford 0-1). Fouled Out—Hinton. Rebounds—Fort Wayne 39 (Bigby-Williams 10), Lakeland 36 (Schofield, Cannady 6). Assists—Fort Wayne 22 (Lemon Jr. 6), Lakeland 25 (3 tied at 5). Total Fouls—Fort Wayne 24, Lakeland 22. A—1,243.

Share this article

Share
Email story

More stories

Subscribe to our newsletters

* indicates required
Newsletters  