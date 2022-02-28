Monday, February 28, 2022 1:00 am
BASKETBALL
NBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|37
|23
|.617
|—
|Boston
|36
|27
|.571
|2½
|Toronto
|32
|27
|.542
|4½
|Brooklyn
|32
|29
|.525
|5½
|New York
|25
|36
|.410
|12½
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Miami
|40
|21
|.656
|—
|Charlotte
|30
|32
|.484
|10½
|Atlanta
|29
|31
|.483
|10½
|Washington
|27
|33
|.450
|12½
|Orlando
|14
|47
|.230
|26
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|39
|22
|.639
|—
|Cleveland
|36
|24
|.600
|2½
|Milwaukee
|36
|25
|.590
|3
|Indiana
|21
|41
|.339
|18½
|Detroit
|15
|46
|.246
|24
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Memphis
|42
|20
|.677
|—
|Dallas
|36
|25
|.590
|5½
|New Orleans
|24
|36
|.400
|17
|San Antonio
|24
|37
|.393
|17½
|Houston
|15
|45
|.250
|26
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Utah
|38
|22
|.633
|—
|Denver
|35
|25
|.583
|3
|Minnesota
|32
|29
|.525
|6½
|Portland
|25
|35
|.417
|13
|Oklahoma City
|19
|41
|.317
|19
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Phoenix
|49
|12
|.803
|—
|Golden State
|43
|18
|.705
|6
|L.A. Clippers
|32
|31
|.508
|18
|L.A. Lakers
|27
|32
|.458
|21
|Sacramento
|22
|40
|.355
|27½
Saturday
Boston 113, Detroit 104
Atlanta 127, Toronto 100
Cleveland 92, Washington 86
Memphis 116, Chicago 110
Miami 133, San Antonio 129
Brooklyn 126, Milwaukee 123
Denver 115, Sacramento 110
Sunday
Philadelphia 125, New York 109
Utah 118, Phoenix 114
Indiana 128, Boston 107
L.A. Clippers 99, Houston 98
Detroit 127, Charlotte 126, OT
Dallas 107, Golden State 101
Denver at Portland, late
New Orleans at L.A. Lakers, late
Today
Indiana at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Toronto at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
Charlotte at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Sacramento at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
San Antonio at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Tuesday
Detroit at Washington, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Brooklyn at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Golden State at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Houston, 8 p.m.
Dallas at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.
Wednesday
Charlotte at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Indiana at Orlando, 7 p.m.
New York at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Miami at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Sacramento at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Utah at Houston, 8 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Denver, 9 p.m.
Portland at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
INDIANA 128,
BOSTON 107
BOSTON (107): Tatum 7-22 8-8 24, Williams 0-2 4-4 4, Williams III 5-10 0-0 10, Brown 10-16 1-4 23, Smart 5-13 2-2 13, Fitts 0-1 0-0 0, Hauser 1-1 0-0 3, Martin 0-2 0-0 0, Nesmith 0-1 0-0 0, Kornet 0-0 0-0 0, Theis 2-4 0-0 5, Pritchard 5-9 0-0 14, White 4-10 2-2 11. Totals 39-91 17-20 107.
INDIANA (128): Brissett 9-14 3-5 27, Hield 8-15 3-3 21, Jackson 5-6 1-2 11, Brogdon 7-13 4-4 20, Haliburton 8-12 2-2 22, Duarte 4-11 2-2 11, Bitadze 1-3 0-0 2, Smith 4-10 2-2 12, Sykes 0-0 0-0 0, Taylor 0-0 0-0 0, Washington Jr. 1-6 0-0 2. Totals 47-90 17-20 128.
|Boston
|30
|25
|27
|25
|—
|107
|Indiana
|27
|39
|27
|35
|—
|128
3-Point Goals—Boston 12-43 (Pritchard 4-8, Brown 2-5, Tatum 2-12, Hauser 1-1, Theis 1-2, White 1-5, Smart 1-7, Fitts 0-1, Nesmith 0-1, Williams 0-1), Indiana 17-33 (Brissett 6-9, Haliburton 4-6, Brogdon 2-2, Smith 2-5, Hield 2-7, Duarte 1-3, Washington Jr. 0-1). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Boston 40 (Williams III 11), Indiana 49 (Smith 10). Assists—Boston 25 (Brown 8), Indiana 25 (Haliburton 9). Total Fouls—Boston 13, Indiana 23. A—16,872 (20,000).
G League
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Motor City
|14
|5
|.737
|—
|Raptors
|15
|6
|.714
|—
|Delaware
|12
|5
|.706
|1
|Capital City
|12
|6
|.667
|1½
|Long Island
|14
|8
|.636
|1½
|Westchester
|10
|8
|.556
|3½
|Grand Rapids
|11
|9
|.550
|3½
|Windy City
|10
|11
|.476
|5
|Maine
|8
|10
|.444
|5½
|MAD ANTS
|8
|12
|.400
|6½
|College Park
|7
|11
|.389
|6½
|Wisconsin
|7
|12
|.368
|7
|Greensboro
|6
|12
|.333
|7½
|Lakeland
|5
|12
|.294
|8
|Cleveland
|2
|14
|.125
|10½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Rio Grande Valley
|15
|5
|.750
|—
|Agua Caliente
|12
|6
|.667
|2
|South Bay
|12
|6
|.667
|2
|Iowa
|9
|7
|.563
|4
|Birmingham
|10
|8
|.556
|4
|Austin
|8
|7
|.533
|4½
|Oklahoma City
|11
|11
|.500
|5
|Stockton
|10
|10
|.500
|5
|Texas
|8
|10
|.444
|6
|Sioux Falls
|9
|12
|.429
|6½
|Santa Cruz
|8
|12
|.400
|7
|Memphis
|6
|14
|.300
|9
|Salt Lake City
|4
|14
|.222
|10
Saturday
Delaware 113, College Park 102
Grand Rapids 122, Greensboro 106
Windy City 127, Maine 94
Sioux Falls 101, Memphis 96
Stockton 119, South Bay 105
Westchester 105, Wisconsin 100
Rio Grande Valley 137, Texas 110
Santa Cruz 118, Birmingham 94
Sunday
Lakeland 122, MAD ANTS 111
Long Island 113, Motor City 109
Windy City 110, Maine 99
Today
Austin at Oklahoma City, 1 p.m.
Cleveland at Capital City, 7 p.m.
Iowa at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
Birmingham at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.
G League Ignite at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.
Tuesday
Greensboro at Westchester, 7 p.m.
Wisconsin at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Maine at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.
Texas at Austin, 8:30 p.m.
Birmingham at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.
LAKELAND 122,
MAD ANTS 111
FORT WAYNE (111): Anderson 10-16 7-7 38, Hinton 4-10 1-1 11, Bigby-Williams 6-8 3-3 17, York 8-18 1-1 21, Lemon Jr. 5-12 0-1 10, Bradshaw 1-3 0-0 2, Vorhees 1-4 1-1 5, Rowsey 2-8 1-1 7, Robinson 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 37-81 14-15 111.
LAKELAND (122): Brazdeikis 13-19 3-4 33, Schofield 5-13 2-2 16, Teske 0-2 2-2 4, Dowtin 7-12 3-5 21, Gravett 4-4 1-1 13, Timma 1-2 0-0 3, Tilmon 5-6 1-2 12, Cannady 3-6 2-2 10, Johnson 3-8 1-1 10, Ford 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 41-75 15-19 122.
|Fort Wayne
|25
|30
|29
|27
|—
|111
|Lakeland
|27
|33
|32
|30
|—
|122
3-Point Goals—Fort Wayne 12-32 (Anderson 5-9, Hinton 2-5, York 3-10, Lemon Jr. 0-2, Vorhees 1-2, Rowsey 1-4), Lakeland 14-30 (Brazdeikis 2-3, Schofield 2-8, Teske 0-1, Dowtin 2-5, Gravett 3-3, Timma 1-2, Cannady 2-4, Johnson 2-3, Ford 0-1). Fouled Out—Hinton. Rebounds—Fort Wayne 39 (Bigby-Williams 10), Lakeland 36 (Schofield, Cannady 6). Assists—Fort Wayne 22 (Lemon Jr. 6), Lakeland 25 (3 tied at 5). Total Fouls—Fort Wayne 24, Lakeland 22. A—1,243.
