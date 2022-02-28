The Journal Gazette
 
Monday, February 28, 2022 1:00 am

COLLEGES

Basketball

MEN

BIG TEN

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Wisconsin 14 4 .778 23 5 .821
Purdue 13 5 .722 24 5 .828
Illinois 13 5 .722 20 8 .714
Ohio St. 11 6 .647 18 8 .692
Iowa 10 7 .588 20 8 .714
Michigan St. 10 7 .588 19 9 .679
Rutgers 10 8 .556 16 12 .571
Michigan 9 8 .529 15 12 .556
Indiana 9 9 .500 18 10 .643
Penn St. 7 11 .389 12 14 .462
Maryland 6 12 .333 14 15 .483
Northwestern 6 12 .333 13 14 .481
Minnesota 4 14 .222 13 14 .481
Nebraska 2 16 .111 8 21 .276

Saturday

Michigan St. 68, Purdue 65

Wisconsin 66, Rutgers 61

Sunday

Illinois 93, Michigan 85

Maryland 75, Ohio St. 60

Indiana 84, Minnesota 79

Nebraska 93, Penn St. 70

Today

Northwestern at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Tuesday

Nebraska at Ohio St., 7 p.m.

Michigan St. at Michigan, 8:30 p.m.

Purdue at Wisconsin, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Duke 15 3 .833 25 4 .862
Notre Dame 14 4 .778 21 8 .724
North Carolina 13 5 .722 21 8 .724
Miami 12 6 .667 20 9 .690
Wake Forest 12 7 .632 22 8 .733
Virginia 11 8 .579 17 12 .586
Virginia Tech 10 8 .556 18 11 .621
Syracuse 9 9 .500 15 14 .517
Florida St. 8 10 .444 15 13 .536
Clemson 6 12 .333 14 15 .483
Louisville 6 12 .333 12 16 .429
Boston College 6 12 .333 11 17 .393
Pittsburgh 6 12 .333 11 18 .379
Georgia Tech 4 14 .222 11 18 .379
NC State 4 14 .222 11 18 .379

Saturday

North Carolina 84, NC State 74

Clemson 70, Boston College 60

Virginia Tech 71, Miami 70

Florida St. 64, Virginia 63

Notre Dame 90, Georgia Tech 56

Duke 97, Syracuse 72

Wake Forest 99, Louisville 77

Sunday

No games scheduled

Today

Syracuse at North Carolina, 7 p.m.

Tuesday

Duke at Pittsburgh, 8 p.m.

Louisville at Virginia Tech, 9 p.m.

BIG EAST

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Providence 14 2 .875 24 3 .889
Villanova 14 4 .778 21 7 .750
UConn 12 5 .706 21 7 .750
Creighton 11 6 .647 19 9 .679
Marquette 10 7 .588 18 10 .643
Seton Hall 9 8 .529 18 9 .667
Xavier 7 10 .412 17 11 .607
St. John’s 7 10 .412 15 13 .536
Butler 6 13 .316 13 17 .433
DePaul 5 13 .278 14 14 .500
Georgetown 0 17 .000 6 22 .214

Saturday

Marquette 64, Butler 56

Seton Hall 82, Xavier 66

Providence 72, Creighton 51

Sunday

UConn 86, Georgetown 77

DePaul 99, St. John’s 94

Today

No games scheduled

Tuesday

Providence at Villanova, 6:30 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Toledo 15 3 .833 23 6 .793
Ohio 14 4 .778 23 6 .793
Kent St. 14 4 .778 19 9 .679
Buffalo 13 4 .765 19 8 .704
Akron 12 6 .667 19 9 .679
Ball St. 8 9 .471 13 15 .464
Cent. Michigan 6 10 .375 7 20 .259
Miami (Ohio) 6 12 .333 12 17 .414
Bowling Green 5 13 .278 12 17 .414
E. Michigan 5 13 .278 10 19 .345
N. Illinois 5 13 .278 8 20 .286
W. Michigan 3 15 .167 7 22 .241

Saturday

Toledo 88, Miami (Ohio) 73

Buffalo 70, N. Illinois 60

Ball St. 75, E. Michigan 64

W. Michigan 78, Bowling Green 67

Kent St. 73, Cent. Michigan 71

Sunday

No games scheduled

Today

No games scheduled

Tuesday

W. Michigan at E. Michigan, 7 p.m.

Ohio at Bowling Green, 7 p.m.

Akron at Ball St., 7 p.m.

Toledo at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Miami (Ohio) at Cent. Michigan, 7 p.m.

Kent St. at N. Illinois, 8 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE TOURNAMENT

First Round

Tuesday

IUPUI at Oakland, 8 p.m.

Green Bay at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Robert Morris at Youngstown St., 7 p.m.

Ill.-Chicago at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Thursday

TBD at Cleveland St., 8 p.m.

TBD at PFW, 7 p.m.

TBD at N. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

TBD at Wright St., 7 p.m.

CROSSROADS LEAGUE TOURNAMENT

Championship

Tuesday

Grace at Marian, 7 p.m.

WHAC TOURNAMENT

Championship

Today

Lourdes at Madonna, 7 p.m.

INDIANA 84,

MINNESOTA 79

INDIANA (18-10): Jackson-Davis 5-7 4-6 14, Kopp 3-6 2-3 10, R.Thompson 4-6 0-0 8, Johnson 7-16 6-9 24, Stewart 2-5 0-0 5, Bates 2-3 0-0 5, Geronimo 4-5 2-2 10, Phinisee 3-6 0-0 8, Durr 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-54 14-20 84.

MINNESOTA (13-14): Battle 5-15 0-0 13, Curry 3-3 0-0 6, Loewe 2-5 1-2 5, Stephens 5-11 0-0 14, Willis 8-17 5-6 28, Sutherlin 4-6 5-6 13, Daniels 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-58 11-14 79.

Halftime—Indiana 40-33. 3-Point Goals—Indiana 10-21 (Johnson 4-6, Kopp 2-4, Phinisee 2-4, Bates 1-2, Stewart 1-3, Geronimo 0-1, R.Thompson 0-1), Minnesota 14-36 (Willis 7-14, Stephens 4-8, Battle 3-10, Sutherlin 0-1, Loewe 0-3). Fouled Out—Battle. Rebounds—Indiana 34 (Jackson-Davis 8), Minnesota 27 (Battle, Curry 7). Assists—Indiana 16 (Johnson 8), Minnesota 17 (Willis 7). Total Fouls—Indiana 15, Minnesota 15. A—11,585 (14,625).

WOMEN

BIG TEN

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Ohio St. 14 4 .778 22 5 .815
Iowa 14 4 .778 20 7 .741
Michigan 13 4 .765 22 5 .815
Maryland 13 4 .765 21 7 .750
Indiana 11 5 .688 19 7 .731
Nebraska 11 7 .611 22 7 .759
Northwestern 8 8 .500 16 11 .593
Michigan St. 8 9 .471 14 14 .500
Purdue 7 11 .389 16 13 .552
Minnesota 7 11 .389 14 16 .467
Wisconsin 5 13 .278 8 20 .286
Penn St. 5 13 .278 11 17 .393
Rutgers 3 14 .176 10 19 .345
Illinois 1 13 .071 6 19 .240

Saturday

No games scheduled

Sunday*

Wisconsin 63, Purdue 62

Minnesota 94, Penn St. 83

Ohio St. 61, Michigan St. 55

Rutgers 66, Illinois 56

Iowa 104, Michigan 80

Nebraska 73, Northwestern 59

*End of regular season

BIG TEN TOURNAMENT

At Indianapolis

Wednesday

Penn St. vs. Rutgers, 2 p.m.

Wisconsin vs. Illinois, 4:30 p.m.

Thursday

Michigan St. vs. Purdue, 11:30 a.m.

Indiana vs. Penn St.-Rutgers winner, 2 p.m.

Northwestern vs. Minnesota, 6:30 p.m.

Nebraska vs. Wisconsin-Illinois winner, 9 p.m.

Friday

Ohio St. vs. Michigan St.-Purdue winner, 11:30 a.m.

Maryland vs. Indiana—Penn St.-Rutgers winner, 2 p.m.

Iowa vs. Northwestern-Minnesota winner, 6:30 p.m.

Michigan vs. Nebraska—Wisconsin-Illinois winner, 9 p.m.

Saturday

Semifinals, 3:30 p.m. / 6 p.m.

Sunday

Championship, 4 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
NC State 17 1 .944 26 3 .897
Louisville 16 2 .889 25 3 .893
Notre Dame 13 5 .722 21 7 .750
North Carolina 13 5 .722 23 5 .821
Virginia Tech 13 5 .722 21 8 .724
Georgia Tech 11 7 .611 20 9 .690
Miami 10 8 .556 17 11 .607
Boston College 10 8 .556 19 10 .655
Florida St. 10 8 .556 16 12 .571
Duke 7 11 .389 16 12 .571
Wake Forest 4 14 .222 14 15 .483
Syracuse 4 14 .222 11 17 .393
Clemson 3 15 .167 9 20 .310
Virginia 2 16 .111 5 21 .192
Pittsburgh 2 16 .111 11 18 .379

Saturday

No games scheduled

Sunday*

Louisville 86, Notre Dame 64

Boston College 91, Syracuse 75

Georgia Tech 64, Wake Forest 56

Florida St. 57, Pittsburgh 52

North Carolina 74, Duke 46

Miami 76, Clemson 40

NC State 68, Virginia Tech 66

*End of regular season

ACC TOURNAMENT

At Greensboro, N.C.

Wednesday

Syracuse vs. Clemson, 1 p.m.

Duke vs. Pittsburgh, 3:30 p.m.

Wake Forest vs. Virginia, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday

Virginia Tech vs. Syracuse-Clemson winner, 11 a.m.

Boston College vs. Florida St., 2 p.m.

Miami vs. Duke-Pittsburgh winner, 6 p.m.

Georgia Tech vs. Wake Forest-Virginia winner, 8:30 p.m.

Friday

North Carolina vs. Virginia Tech—Syracuse-Clemson winner, 11 a.m.

NC State vs. Boston College-Florida St. winner, 2 p.m.

Louisville vs. Miami—Duke-Pittsburgh winner, 6 p.m.

Notre Dame vs. Georgia Tech—Wake Forest-Virginia winner, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday

Semifinals, noon / 2:30 p.m.

Sunday

Championship, noon

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Toledo 17 1 .944 23 4 .852
Buffalo 14 4 .778 20 8 .714
Akron 12 6 .667 15 9 .625
N. Illinois 10 8 .556 13 13 .500
Ball St. 9 8 .529 16 11 .593
Kent St. 9 9 .500 17 10 .630
W. Michigan 9 9 .500 15 12 .556
Bowling Green 9 9 .500 14 13 .519
Ohio 8 9 .471 14 12 .538
Miami (Ohio) 4 14 .222 8 19 .296
E. Michigan 4 14 .222 7 18 .280
Cent. Michigan 2 16 .111 4 23 .148

Saturday

N. Illinois 77, Ball St. 72

Buffalo 82, Kent St. 64

Akron 88, Ohio 77

Toledo 75, E. Michigan 51

W. Michigan 68, Cent. Michigan 49

Bowling Green 81, Miami (Ohio) 76

Sunday

No games scheduled

Today

No games scheduled

Tuesday

No games scheduled

HORIZON LEAGUE TOURNAMENT

First Round

Tuesday

Detroit at N. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Ill.-Chicago at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Wright St. at Oakland, 5:30 p.m.

PFW at Robert Morris, 7 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Thursday

TBD at IUPUI, 7 p.m.

TBD at Youngstown St., 7 p.m.

TBD at Green Bay, 8 p.m.

TBD at Cleveland St., 5:30 p.m.

CROSSROADS LEAGUE TOURNAMENT

Championship

Today

Indiana Wesleyan at Marian, 7 p.m.

WHAC TOURNAMENT

Championship

Tuesday

Rochester at Indiana Tech, 6 p.m.

WISCONSIN 63,

PURDUE 62

WISCONSIN (8-20): Douglass 6-13 4-5 16, Ellew 4-13 1-2 9, Nelson 4-4 0-1 8, Pospisilova 8-13 0-0 19, Schramek 4-11 0-0 9, Stapleton 1-1 0-0 2, Stauffacher 0-2 0-0 0, Leuzinger 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-57 5-8 63.

PURDUE (16-13): Gony 1-2 0-0 2, Doumbia 1-1 0-0 3, Moore 2-11 0-0 6, Stallings 0-0 0-0 0, Terry 2-8 3-4 7, Woltman 4-7 2-3 10, Ellis 5-12 3-3 14, Hardin 5-9 0-0 14, Layden 1-8 0-0 3, Smith 0-1 1-2 1, Learn 1-5 0-0 2. Totals 22-64 9-12 62.

Wisconsin 17 17 14 15 63
Purdue 8 15 17 22 62

3-Point Goals—Wisconsin 4-16 (Douglass 0-2, Ellew 0-4, Pospisilova 3-6, Schramek 1-3, Stauffacher 0-1), Purdue 9-23 (Doumbia 1-1, Moore 2-7, Ellis 1-3, Hardin 4-8, Layden 1-4). Assists—Wisconsin 20 (Douglass 6), Purdue 17 (Layden 6). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Wisconsin 36 (Douglass 8), Purdue 34 (Terry 7). Total Fouls—Wisconsin 12, Purdue 12. A—4,811.

No. 4 LOUISVILLE 86, No. 14 NOTRE DAME 64

LOUISVILLE (25-3): Cochran 1-5 1-2 3, Engstler 8-11 0-0 17, Hall 6-8 0-0 13, Smith 9-16 0-0 20, Van Lith 8-15 0-0 20, Dixon 4-4 0-0 8, Parker 0-0 0-0 0, Konno 1-1 0-0 2, Robinson 1-2 0-0 2, Russell 0-2 1-2 1, Schetnan 0-0 0-0 0, Verhulst 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 38-65 2-4 86.

NOTRE DAME (21-7): Dodson 5-9 2-4 12, Westbeld 1-6 0-0 2, Citron 1-6 8-12 10, Mabrey 4-9 2-2 12, Miles 5-9 3-6 13, Brunelle 2-7 0-0 6, Peoples 4-7 0-0 9, Cernugel 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-53 15-24 64.

Louisville 31 23 17 15 86
Notre Dame 3 12 19 30 64

3-Point Goals—Louisville 8-14 (Engstler 1-3, Hall 1-2, Smith 2-4, Van Lith 4-5), Notre Dame 5-14 (Westbeld 0-1, Mabrey 2-6, Miles 0-2, Brunelle 2-3, Peoples 1-2). Assists—Louisville 19 (Engstler 6), Notre Dame 9 (Miles 4). Fouled Out—Louisville Verhulst. Rebounds—Louisville 40 (Engstler 10), Notre Dame 22 (Citron 8). Total Fouls—Louisville 20, Notre Dame 11. A—7,531.

