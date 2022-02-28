Monday, February 28, 2022 1:00 am
COLLEGES
Basketball
MEN
BIG TEN
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wisconsin
|14
|4
|.778
|23
|5
|.821
|Purdue
|13
|5
|.722
|24
|5
|.828
|Illinois
|13
|5
|.722
|20
|8
|.714
|Ohio St.
|11
|6
|.647
|18
|8
|.692
|Iowa
|10
|7
|.588
|20
|8
|.714
|Michigan St.
|10
|7
|.588
|19
|9
|.679
|Rutgers
|10
|8
|.556
|16
|12
|.571
|Michigan
|9
|8
|.529
|15
|12
|.556
|Indiana
|9
|9
|.500
|18
|10
|.643
|Penn St.
|7
|11
|.389
|12
|14
|.462
|Maryland
|6
|12
|.333
|14
|15
|.483
|Northwestern
|6
|12
|.333
|13
|14
|.481
|Minnesota
|4
|14
|.222
|13
|14
|.481
|Nebraska
|2
|16
|.111
|8
|21
|.276
Saturday
Michigan St. 68, Purdue 65
Wisconsin 66, Rutgers 61
Sunday
Illinois 93, Michigan 85
Maryland 75, Ohio St. 60
Indiana 84, Minnesota 79
Nebraska 93, Penn St. 70
Today
Northwestern at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Tuesday
Nebraska at Ohio St., 7 p.m.
Michigan St. at Michigan, 8:30 p.m.
Purdue at Wisconsin, 9 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Duke
|15
|3
|.833
|25
|4
|.862
|Notre Dame
|14
|4
|.778
|21
|8
|.724
|North Carolina
|13
|5
|.722
|21
|8
|.724
|Miami
|12
|6
|.667
|20
|9
|.690
|Wake Forest
|12
|7
|.632
|22
|8
|.733
|Virginia
|11
|8
|.579
|17
|12
|.586
|Virginia Tech
|10
|8
|.556
|18
|11
|.621
|Syracuse
|9
|9
|.500
|15
|14
|.517
|Florida St.
|8
|10
|.444
|15
|13
|.536
|Clemson
|6
|12
|.333
|14
|15
|.483
|Louisville
|6
|12
|.333
|12
|16
|.429
|Boston College
|6
|12
|.333
|11
|17
|.393
|Pittsburgh
|6
|12
|.333
|11
|18
|.379
|Georgia Tech
|4
|14
|.222
|11
|18
|.379
|NC State
|4
|14
|.222
|11
|18
|.379
Saturday
North Carolina 84, NC State 74
Clemson 70, Boston College 60
Virginia Tech 71, Miami 70
Florida St. 64, Virginia 63
Notre Dame 90, Georgia Tech 56
Duke 97, Syracuse 72
Wake Forest 99, Louisville 77
Sunday
No games scheduled
Today
Syracuse at North Carolina, 7 p.m.
Tuesday
Duke at Pittsburgh, 8 p.m.
Louisville at Virginia Tech, 9 p.m.
BIG EAST
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Providence
|14
|2
|.875
|24
|3
|.889
|Villanova
|14
|4
|.778
|21
|7
|.750
|UConn
|12
|5
|.706
|21
|7
|.750
|Creighton
|11
|6
|.647
|19
|9
|.679
|Marquette
|10
|7
|.588
|18
|10
|.643
|Seton Hall
|9
|8
|.529
|18
|9
|.667
|Xavier
|7
|10
|.412
|17
|11
|.607
|St. John’s
|7
|10
|.412
|15
|13
|.536
|Butler
|6
|13
|.316
|13
|17
|.433
|DePaul
|5
|13
|.278
|14
|14
|.500
|Georgetown
|0
|17
|.000
|6
|22
|.214
Saturday
Marquette 64, Butler 56
Seton Hall 82, Xavier 66
Providence 72, Creighton 51
Sunday
UConn 86, Georgetown 77
DePaul 99, St. John’s 94
Today
No games scheduled
Tuesday
Providence at Villanova, 6:30 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Toledo
|15
|3
|.833
|23
|6
|.793
|Ohio
|14
|4
|.778
|23
|6
|.793
|Kent St.
|14
|4
|.778
|19
|9
|.679
|Buffalo
|13
|4
|.765
|19
|8
|.704
|Akron
|12
|6
|.667
|19
|9
|.679
|Ball St.
|8
|9
|.471
|13
|15
|.464
|Cent. Michigan
|6
|10
|.375
|7
|20
|.259
|Miami (Ohio)
|6
|12
|.333
|12
|17
|.414
|Bowling Green
|5
|13
|.278
|12
|17
|.414
|E. Michigan
|5
|13
|.278
|10
|19
|.345
|N. Illinois
|5
|13
|.278
|8
|20
|.286
|W. Michigan
|3
|15
|.167
|7
|22
|.241
Saturday
Toledo 88, Miami (Ohio) 73
Buffalo 70, N. Illinois 60
Ball St. 75, E. Michigan 64
W. Michigan 78, Bowling Green 67
Kent St. 73, Cent. Michigan 71
Sunday
No games scheduled
Today
No games scheduled
Tuesday
W. Michigan at E. Michigan, 7 p.m.
Ohio at Bowling Green, 7 p.m.
Akron at Ball St., 7 p.m.
Toledo at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Miami (Ohio) at Cent. Michigan, 7 p.m.
Kent St. at N. Illinois, 8 p.m.
HORIZON LEAGUE TOURNAMENT
First Round
Tuesday
IUPUI at Oakland, 8 p.m.
Green Bay at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Robert Morris at Youngstown St., 7 p.m.
Ill.-Chicago at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Quarterfinals
Thursday
TBD at Cleveland St., 8 p.m.
TBD at PFW, 7 p.m.
TBD at N. Kentucky, 7 p.m.
TBD at Wright St., 7 p.m.
CROSSROADS LEAGUE TOURNAMENT
Championship
Tuesday
Grace at Marian, 7 p.m.
WHAC TOURNAMENT
Championship
Today
Lourdes at Madonna, 7 p.m.
INDIANA 84,
MINNESOTA 79
INDIANA (18-10): Jackson-Davis 5-7 4-6 14, Kopp 3-6 2-3 10, R.Thompson 4-6 0-0 8, Johnson 7-16 6-9 24, Stewart 2-5 0-0 5, Bates 2-3 0-0 5, Geronimo 4-5 2-2 10, Phinisee 3-6 0-0 8, Durr 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-54 14-20 84.
MINNESOTA (13-14): Battle 5-15 0-0 13, Curry 3-3 0-0 6, Loewe 2-5 1-2 5, Stephens 5-11 0-0 14, Willis 8-17 5-6 28, Sutherlin 4-6 5-6 13, Daniels 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-58 11-14 79.
Halftime—Indiana 40-33. 3-Point Goals—Indiana 10-21 (Johnson 4-6, Kopp 2-4, Phinisee 2-4, Bates 1-2, Stewart 1-3, Geronimo 0-1, R.Thompson 0-1), Minnesota 14-36 (Willis 7-14, Stephens 4-8, Battle 3-10, Sutherlin 0-1, Loewe 0-3). Fouled Out—Battle. Rebounds—Indiana 34 (Jackson-Davis 8), Minnesota 27 (Battle, Curry 7). Assists—Indiana 16 (Johnson 8), Minnesota 17 (Willis 7). Total Fouls—Indiana 15, Minnesota 15. A—11,585 (14,625).
WOMEN
BIG TEN
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Ohio St.
|14
|4
|.778
|22
|5
|.815
|Iowa
|14
|4
|.778
|20
|7
|.741
|Michigan
|13
|4
|.765
|22
|5
|.815
|Maryland
|13
|4
|.765
|21
|7
|.750
|Indiana
|11
|5
|.688
|19
|7
|.731
|Nebraska
|11
|7
|.611
|22
|7
|.759
|Northwestern
|8
|8
|.500
|16
|11
|.593
|Michigan St.
|8
|9
|.471
|14
|14
|.500
|Purdue
|7
|11
|.389
|16
|13
|.552
|Minnesota
|7
|11
|.389
|14
|16
|.467
|Wisconsin
|5
|13
|.278
|8
|20
|.286
|Penn St.
|5
|13
|.278
|11
|17
|.393
|Rutgers
|3
|14
|.176
|10
|19
|.345
|Illinois
|1
|13
|.071
|6
|19
|.240
Saturday
No games scheduled
Sunday*
Wisconsin 63, Purdue 62
Minnesota 94, Penn St. 83
Ohio St. 61, Michigan St. 55
Rutgers 66, Illinois 56
Iowa 104, Michigan 80
Nebraska 73, Northwestern 59
*End of regular season
BIG TEN TOURNAMENT
At Indianapolis
Wednesday
Penn St. vs. Rutgers, 2 p.m.
Wisconsin vs. Illinois, 4:30 p.m.
Thursday
Michigan St. vs. Purdue, 11:30 a.m.
Indiana vs. Penn St.-Rutgers winner, 2 p.m.
Northwestern vs. Minnesota, 6:30 p.m.
Nebraska vs. Wisconsin-Illinois winner, 9 p.m.
Friday
Ohio St. vs. Michigan St.-Purdue winner, 11:30 a.m.
Maryland vs. Indiana—Penn St.-Rutgers winner, 2 p.m.
Iowa vs. Northwestern-Minnesota winner, 6:30 p.m.
Michigan vs. Nebraska—Wisconsin-Illinois winner, 9 p.m.
Saturday
Semifinals, 3:30 p.m. / 6 p.m.
Sunday
Championship, 4 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|NC State
|17
|1
|.944
|26
|3
|.897
|Louisville
|16
|2
|.889
|25
|3
|.893
|Notre Dame
|13
|5
|.722
|21
|7
|.750
|North Carolina
|13
|5
|.722
|23
|5
|.821
|Virginia Tech
|13
|5
|.722
|21
|8
|.724
|Georgia Tech
|11
|7
|.611
|20
|9
|.690
|Miami
|10
|8
|.556
|17
|11
|.607
|Boston College
|10
|8
|.556
|19
|10
|.655
|Florida St.
|10
|8
|.556
|16
|12
|.571
|Duke
|7
|11
|.389
|16
|12
|.571
|Wake Forest
|4
|14
|.222
|14
|15
|.483
|Syracuse
|4
|14
|.222
|11
|17
|.393
|Clemson
|3
|15
|.167
|9
|20
|.310
|Virginia
|2
|16
|.111
|5
|21
|.192
|Pittsburgh
|2
|16
|.111
|11
|18
|.379
Saturday
No games scheduled
Sunday*
Louisville 86, Notre Dame 64
Boston College 91, Syracuse 75
Georgia Tech 64, Wake Forest 56
Florida St. 57, Pittsburgh 52
North Carolina 74, Duke 46
Miami 76, Clemson 40
NC State 68, Virginia Tech 66
*End of regular season
ACC TOURNAMENT
At Greensboro, N.C.
Wednesday
Syracuse vs. Clemson, 1 p.m.
Duke vs. Pittsburgh, 3:30 p.m.
Wake Forest vs. Virginia, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday
Virginia Tech vs. Syracuse-Clemson winner, 11 a.m.
Boston College vs. Florida St., 2 p.m.
Miami vs. Duke-Pittsburgh winner, 6 p.m.
Georgia Tech vs. Wake Forest-Virginia winner, 8:30 p.m.
Friday
North Carolina vs. Virginia Tech—Syracuse-Clemson winner, 11 a.m.
NC State vs. Boston College-Florida St. winner, 2 p.m.
Louisville vs. Miami—Duke-Pittsburgh winner, 6 p.m.
Notre Dame vs. Georgia Tech—Wake Forest-Virginia winner, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday
Semifinals, noon / 2:30 p.m.
Sunday
Championship, noon
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Toledo
|17
|1
|.944
|23
|4
|.852
|Buffalo
|14
|4
|.778
|20
|8
|.714
|Akron
|12
|6
|.667
|15
|9
|.625
|N. Illinois
|10
|8
|.556
|13
|13
|.500
|Ball St.
|9
|8
|.529
|16
|11
|.593
|Kent St.
|9
|9
|.500
|17
|10
|.630
|W. Michigan
|9
|9
|.500
|15
|12
|.556
|Bowling Green
|9
|9
|.500
|14
|13
|.519
|Ohio
|8
|9
|.471
|14
|12
|.538
|Miami (Ohio)
|4
|14
|.222
|8
|19
|.296
|E. Michigan
|4
|14
|.222
|7
|18
|.280
|Cent. Michigan
|2
|16
|.111
|4
|23
|.148
Saturday
N. Illinois 77, Ball St. 72
Buffalo 82, Kent St. 64
Akron 88, Ohio 77
Toledo 75, E. Michigan 51
W. Michigan 68, Cent. Michigan 49
Bowling Green 81, Miami (Ohio) 76
Sunday
No games scheduled
Today
No games scheduled
Tuesday
No games scheduled
HORIZON LEAGUE TOURNAMENT
First Round
Tuesday
Detroit at N. Kentucky, 7 p.m.
Ill.-Chicago at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Wright St. at Oakland, 5:30 p.m.
PFW at Robert Morris, 7 p.m.
Quarterfinals
Thursday
TBD at IUPUI, 7 p.m.
TBD at Youngstown St., 7 p.m.
TBD at Green Bay, 8 p.m.
TBD at Cleveland St., 5:30 p.m.
CROSSROADS LEAGUE TOURNAMENT
Championship
Today
Indiana Wesleyan at Marian, 7 p.m.
WHAC TOURNAMENT
Championship
Tuesday
Rochester at Indiana Tech, 6 p.m.
WISCONSIN 63,
PURDUE 62
WISCONSIN (8-20): Douglass 6-13 4-5 16, Ellew 4-13 1-2 9, Nelson 4-4 0-1 8, Pospisilova 8-13 0-0 19, Schramek 4-11 0-0 9, Stapleton 1-1 0-0 2, Stauffacher 0-2 0-0 0, Leuzinger 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-57 5-8 63.
PURDUE (16-13): Gony 1-2 0-0 2, Doumbia 1-1 0-0 3, Moore 2-11 0-0 6, Stallings 0-0 0-0 0, Terry 2-8 3-4 7, Woltman 4-7 2-3 10, Ellis 5-12 3-3 14, Hardin 5-9 0-0 14, Layden 1-8 0-0 3, Smith 0-1 1-2 1, Learn 1-5 0-0 2. Totals 22-64 9-12 62.
|Wisconsin
|17
|17
|14
|15
|—
|63
|Purdue
|8
|15
|17
|22
|—
|62
3-Point Goals—Wisconsin 4-16 (Douglass 0-2, Ellew 0-4, Pospisilova 3-6, Schramek 1-3, Stauffacher 0-1), Purdue 9-23 (Doumbia 1-1, Moore 2-7, Ellis 1-3, Hardin 4-8, Layden 1-4). Assists—Wisconsin 20 (Douglass 6), Purdue 17 (Layden 6). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Wisconsin 36 (Douglass 8), Purdue 34 (Terry 7). Total Fouls—Wisconsin 12, Purdue 12. A—4,811.
No. 4 LOUISVILLE 86, No. 14 NOTRE DAME 64
LOUISVILLE (25-3): Cochran 1-5 1-2 3, Engstler 8-11 0-0 17, Hall 6-8 0-0 13, Smith 9-16 0-0 20, Van Lith 8-15 0-0 20, Dixon 4-4 0-0 8, Parker 0-0 0-0 0, Konno 1-1 0-0 2, Robinson 1-2 0-0 2, Russell 0-2 1-2 1, Schetnan 0-0 0-0 0, Verhulst 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 38-65 2-4 86.
NOTRE DAME (21-7): Dodson 5-9 2-4 12, Westbeld 1-6 0-0 2, Citron 1-6 8-12 10, Mabrey 4-9 2-2 12, Miles 5-9 3-6 13, Brunelle 2-7 0-0 6, Peoples 4-7 0-0 9, Cernugel 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-53 15-24 64.
|Louisville
|31
|23
|17
|15
|—
|86
|Notre Dame
|3
|12
|19
|30
|—
|64
3-Point Goals—Louisville 8-14 (Engstler 1-3, Hall 1-2, Smith 2-4, Van Lith 4-5), Notre Dame 5-14 (Westbeld 0-1, Mabrey 2-6, Miles 0-2, Brunelle 2-3, Peoples 1-2). Assists—Louisville 19 (Engstler 6), Notre Dame 9 (Miles 4). Fouled Out—Louisville Verhulst. Rebounds—Louisville 40 (Engstler 10), Notre Dame 22 (Citron 8). Total Fouls—Louisville 20, Notre Dame 11. A—7,531.
Share this articleShare on twitter Email story