NHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Florida 53 35 13 5 75 218 161 Tampa Bay 51 34 11 6 74 177 144 Toronto 52 34 14 4 72 192 149 Boston 52 31 17 4 66 151 142 Detroit 53 23 24 6 52 156 191 Ottawa 51 19 27 5 43 135 161 Buffalo 54 16 30 8 40 143 195 Montreal 53 13 33 7 33 123 198

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Carolina 52 37 11 4 78 182 122 Pittsburgh 55 33 14 8 74 178 148 N.Y. Rangers 53 33 15 5 71 157 134 Washington 54 28 17 9 65 173 151 Columbus 53 27 25 1 55 175 193 N.Y. Islanders 49 20 21 8 48 125 137 Philadelphia 52 16 26 10 42 131 181 New Jersey 52 18 29 5 41 157 191

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Colorado 53 39 10 4 82 213 150 St. Louis 52 32 14 6 70 188 141 Minnesota 50 31 16 3 65 190 157 Nashville 53 30 19 4 64 163 151 Dallas 52 29 20 3 61 151 151 Winnipeg 53 23 21 9 55 155 162 Chicago 54 19 27 8 46 134 185 Arizona 53 14 35 4 32 122 195

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Calgary 51 31 14 6 68 177 124 Los Angeles 53 29 17 7 65 159 146 Vegas 53 29 20 4 62 172 156 Edmonton 53 29 21 3 61 176 171 Anaheim 55 25 21 9 59 161 169 Vancouver 54 26 22 6 58 152 151 San Jose 52 23 23 6 52 139 164 Seattle 54 16 33 5 37 139 193

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Saturday

Philadelphia 2, Washington 1

Edmonton 4, Florida 3

Pittsburgh 1, N.Y. Rangers 0

Montreal 2, Ottawa 1

Toronto 10, Detroit 7

Tampa Bay 3, Nashville 2

Colorado 3, Vegas 2

Boston 3, San Jose 1

Calgary 7, Minnesota 3

Los Angeles 5, N.Y. Islanders 2

Sunday

Carolina 2, Edmonton 1

Dallas 4, Buffalo 2

St. Louis 4, Chicago 0

Winnipeg 5, Arizona 3

Pittsburgh 3, Columbus 2

Vancouver 5, N.Y. Rangers 2

N.Y. Islanders 4, Anaheim 0

Seattle at San Jose, late

Today

Toronto at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at New Jersey, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday

Edmonton at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Calgary at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Montreal at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Boston at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Vegas, 10 p.m.

ECHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Reading 46 27 12 6 1 61 167 137 Newfoundlnd 42 26 13 3 0 55 156 117 Trois-Rivieres 43 23 16 3 1 50 157 150 Worcester 46 22 20 3 1 48 161 160 Maine 49 22 21 4 2 50 151 169 Adirondack 44 17 25 2 0 36 128 168

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Jacksonville 49 30 15 2 2 64 144 119 Florida 53 30 15 4 4 68 181 140 Atlanta 51 30 17 3 1 64 153 128 Orlando 49 25 21 3 0 53 136 155 Greenville 46 17 22 4 3 41 130 141 Norfolk 49 18 27 2 2 40 128 179 S. Carolina 51 17 28 6 0 40 126 174

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toledo 48 33 12 1 2 69 179 133 Wheeling 49 29 19 1 0 59 175 157 Cincinnati 51 28 20 3 0 59 178 157 KOMETS 50 25 19 5 1 56 175 158 Iowa 53 23 23 6 1 53 167 189 Kalamazoo 49 24 25 0 0 48 154 177 Indy 51 21 25 2 3 47 156 171

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Utah 53 31 19 2 1 65 180 167 Idaho 53 29 21 2 1 61 161 134 Rapid City 54 27 20 4 3 61 172 173 Tulsa 51 25 23 1 2 53 149 161 Wichita 53 23 23 7 0 53 157 175 Kansas City 53 25 25 2 1 53 159 176 Allen 50 21 22 6 1 49 161 176

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Saturday

Trois-Rivieres 3, Newfoundland 2

Florida 6, South Carolina 5, OT

Adirondack 5, Maine 3

Norfolk 5, Jacksonville 2

Wichita 4, Indy 3

Wheeling 8, Kalamazoo 2

Reading 4, Toledo 1

Cincinnati 4, Allen 3, OT

Iowa 6, KOMETS 2

Kansas City 5, Utah 4

Tulsa 5, Rapid City 3

Worcester 4, Idaho 2

Sunday

Cincinnati 4, Allen 2

Greenville 5, Orlando 0

Florida 3, South Carolina 1

Newfoundland 10, Trois-Rivieres 3

Kansas City 2, Utah 0

Rapid City 5, Tulsa 2

Reading 5, Toledo 2

Today

No games scheduled

Tuesday

Greenville at Orlando, 10:30 a.m.

Wichita at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

LATE SATURDAY

CORRECTED BOX

HEARTLANDERS 6, KOMETS 2

Fort Wayne 0 2 0 — 2 Iowa 4 1 1 — 6

1st Period—1, Iowa, White 9 (Kuffner), 1:05. 2, Iowa, Sokay 10 (Stallard), 13:08. 3, Iowa, Oliver 11 (Zmolek, Bennett), 17:37 (PP). 4, Iowa, Bennett 22 (Beraldo, Kuffner), 18:43. Penalties-Alvaro Fw (roughing), 2:03; Sokay Ia (double - roughing), 2:03; Nogard Ia (holding), 12:01; Cooper Fw (holding), 12:37; Wall Fw (charging), 16:34; Cooper Fw (unsportsmanlike conduct), 18:15; Stallard Ia (unsportsmanlike conduct), 18:15.

2nd Period—5, Fort Wayne, Pochiro 10 (Wall, Tolkinen), 2:01. 6, Iowa, Koepplinger 1, 14:53. 7, Fort Wayne, Corcoran 12 (Cooper, Pochiro), 17:14. Penalties-Nogard Ia (high-sticking), 7:18; Zmolek Ia (delay of game), 18:57; McCallum Fw (slashing), 20:00.

3rd Period—8, Iowa, Koepplinger 2 (Smith, Oliver), 8:25 (PP). Penalties-Russell Ia (high-sticking - double), 4:03; McCallum Fw (fighting - major), 5:05; Kuffner Ia (fighting - major), 5:05; Boudrias Fw (roughing), 8:25; McIvor Fw (roughing), 8:25; Pochiro Fw (fighting - major), 8:25; Russell Ia (roughing), 8:25; Solow Ia (fighting - major), 8:25; Wall Fw (double - roughing), 9:38; Smith Ia (roughing), 9:38; Busch Fw (fighting - major), 11:03; Petruzzelli Fw (misconduct), 11:03; Zmolek Ia (fighting - major), 11:03; Alvaro Fw (fighting - major, game misconduct - secondary altercation), 11:59; Boudrias Fw (fighting - major, game misconduct - aggressor), 11:59; Corrin Fw (fighting - major, game misconduct - secondary altercation), 11:59; Beraldo Ia (high-sticking), 11:59; Nogard Ia (game misconduct - secondary altercation, fighting - major), 11:59; Russell Ia (fighting - major), 11:59; Smith Ia (game misconduct - secondary altercation, fighting - major), 11:59; Siebenaler Fw (double - roughing), 16:31; Stallard Ia (double - roughing), 16:31.

Shots on Goal—Fort Wayne 5-14-12-31. Iowa 12-6-6-24.

Power Play Opportunities—Fort Wayne 0 / 5; Iowa 2 / 3.

Goalies—Fort Wayne, Harvey 11-5-2-0 (12 shots-8 saves); Culina 4-5-0-0 (12 shots-10 saves). Iowa, Kaczperski 6-4-1-0 (31 shots-29 saves).

A—2,654. Referee—Rocco Stachowiak.

Linesmen—Quinn Schafer, Greg Offerman.