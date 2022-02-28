Monday, February 28, 2022 1:00 am
HOCKEY
NHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|53
|35
|13
|5
|75
|218
|161
|Tampa Bay
|51
|34
|11
|6
|74
|177
|144
|Toronto
|52
|34
|14
|4
|72
|192
|149
|Boston
|52
|31
|17
|4
|66
|151
|142
|Detroit
|53
|23
|24
|6
|52
|156
|191
|Ottawa
|51
|19
|27
|5
|43
|135
|161
|Buffalo
|54
|16
|30
|8
|40
|143
|195
|Montreal
|53
|13
|33
|7
|33
|123
|198
Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Carolina
|52
|37
|11
|4
|78
|182
|122
|Pittsburgh
|55
|33
|14
|8
|74
|178
|148
|N.Y. Rangers
|53
|33
|15
|5
|71
|157
|134
|Washington
|54
|28
|17
|9
|65
|173
|151
|Columbus
|53
|27
|25
|1
|55
|175
|193
|N.Y. Islanders
|49
|20
|21
|8
|48
|125
|137
|Philadelphia
|52
|16
|26
|10
|42
|131
|181
|New Jersey
|52
|18
|29
|5
|41
|157
|191
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Colorado
|53
|39
|10
|4
|82
|213
|150
|St. Louis
|52
|32
|14
|6
|70
|188
|141
|Minnesota
|50
|31
|16
|3
|65
|190
|157
|Nashville
|53
|30
|19
|4
|64
|163
|151
|Dallas
|52
|29
|20
|3
|61
|151
|151
|Winnipeg
|53
|23
|21
|9
|55
|155
|162
|Chicago
|54
|19
|27
|8
|46
|134
|185
|Arizona
|53
|14
|35
|4
|32
|122
|195
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Calgary
|51
|31
|14
|6
|68
|177
|124
|Los Angeles
|53
|29
|17
|7
|65
|159
|146
|Vegas
|53
|29
|20
|4
|62
|172
|156
|Edmonton
|53
|29
|21
|3
|61
|176
|171
|Anaheim
|55
|25
|21
|9
|59
|161
|169
|Vancouver
|54
|26
|22
|6
|58
|152
|151
|San Jose
|52
|23
|23
|6
|52
|139
|164
|Seattle
|54
|16
|33
|5
|37
|139
|193
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
Saturday
Philadelphia 2, Washington 1
Edmonton 4, Florida 3
Pittsburgh 1, N.Y. Rangers 0
Montreal 2, Ottawa 1
Toronto 10, Detroit 7
Tampa Bay 3, Nashville 2
Colorado 3, Vegas 2
Boston 3, San Jose 1
Calgary 7, Minnesota 3
Los Angeles 5, N.Y. Islanders 2
Sunday
Carolina 2, Edmonton 1
Dallas 4, Buffalo 2
St. Louis 4, Chicago 0
Winnipeg 5, Arizona 3
Pittsburgh 3, Columbus 2
Vancouver 5, N.Y. Rangers 2
N.Y. Islanders 4, Anaheim 0
Seattle at San Jose, late
Today
Toronto at Washington, 7:30 p.m.
Vancouver at New Jersey, 7:30 p.m.
Boston at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Tuesday
Edmonton at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Carolina at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Calgary at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Montreal at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Boston at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
San Jose at Vegas, 10 p.m.
ECHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Reading
|46
|27
|12
|6
|1
|61
|167
|137
|Newfoundlnd
|42
|26
|13
|3
|0
|55
|156
|117
|Trois-Rivieres
|43
|23
|16
|3
|1
|50
|157
|150
|Worcester
|46
|22
|20
|3
|1
|48
|161
|160
|Maine
|49
|22
|21
|4
|2
|50
|151
|169
|Adirondack
|44
|17
|25
|2
|0
|36
|128
|168
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Jacksonville
|49
|30
|15
|2
|2
|64
|144
|119
|Florida
|53
|30
|15
|4
|4
|68
|181
|140
|Atlanta
|51
|30
|17
|3
|1
|64
|153
|128
|Orlando
|49
|25
|21
|3
|0
|53
|136
|155
|Greenville
|46
|17
|22
|4
|3
|41
|130
|141
|Norfolk
|49
|18
|27
|2
|2
|40
|128
|179
|S. Carolina
|51
|17
|28
|6
|0
|40
|126
|174
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|48
|33
|12
|1
|2
|69
|179
|133
|Wheeling
|49
|29
|19
|1
|0
|59
|175
|157
|Cincinnati
|51
|28
|20
|3
|0
|59
|178
|157
|KOMETS
|50
|25
|19
|5
|1
|56
|175
|158
|Iowa
|53
|23
|23
|6
|1
|53
|167
|189
|Kalamazoo
|49
|24
|25
|0
|0
|48
|154
|177
|Indy
|51
|21
|25
|2
|3
|47
|156
|171
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utah
|53
|31
|19
|2
|1
|65
|180
|167
|Idaho
|53
|29
|21
|2
|1
|61
|161
|134
|Rapid City
|54
|27
|20
|4
|3
|61
|172
|173
|Tulsa
|51
|25
|23
|1
|2
|53
|149
|161
|Wichita
|53
|23
|23
|7
|0
|53
|157
|175
|Kansas City
|53
|25
|25
|2
|1
|53
|159
|176
|Allen
|50
|21
|22
|6
|1
|49
|161
|176
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
Saturday
Trois-Rivieres 3, Newfoundland 2
Florida 6, South Carolina 5, OT
Adirondack 5, Maine 3
Norfolk 5, Jacksonville 2
Wichita 4, Indy 3
Wheeling 8, Kalamazoo 2
Reading 4, Toledo 1
Cincinnati 4, Allen 3, OT
Iowa 6, KOMETS 2
Kansas City 5, Utah 4
Tulsa 5, Rapid City 3
Worcester 4, Idaho 2
Sunday
Cincinnati 4, Allen 2
Greenville 5, Orlando 0
Florida 3, South Carolina 1
Newfoundland 10, Trois-Rivieres 3
Kansas City 2, Utah 0
Rapid City 5, Tulsa 2
Reading 5, Toledo 2
Today
No games scheduled
Tuesday
Greenville at Orlando, 10:30 a.m.
Wichita at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
LATE SATURDAY
CORRECTED BOX
HEARTLANDERS 6, KOMETS 2
|Fort Wayne
|0
|2
|0
|—
|2
|Iowa
|4
|1
|1
|—
|6
1st Period—1, Iowa, White 9 (Kuffner), 1:05. 2, Iowa, Sokay 10 (Stallard), 13:08. 3, Iowa, Oliver 11 (Zmolek, Bennett), 17:37 (PP). 4, Iowa, Bennett 22 (Beraldo, Kuffner), 18:43. Penalties-Alvaro Fw (roughing), 2:03; Sokay Ia (double - roughing), 2:03; Nogard Ia (holding), 12:01; Cooper Fw (holding), 12:37; Wall Fw (charging), 16:34; Cooper Fw (unsportsmanlike conduct), 18:15; Stallard Ia (unsportsmanlike conduct), 18:15.
2nd Period—5, Fort Wayne, Pochiro 10 (Wall, Tolkinen), 2:01. 6, Iowa, Koepplinger 1, 14:53. 7, Fort Wayne, Corcoran 12 (Cooper, Pochiro), 17:14. Penalties-Nogard Ia (high-sticking), 7:18; Zmolek Ia (delay of game), 18:57; McCallum Fw (slashing), 20:00.
3rd Period—8, Iowa, Koepplinger 2 (Smith, Oliver), 8:25 (PP). Penalties-Russell Ia (high-sticking - double), 4:03; McCallum Fw (fighting - major), 5:05; Kuffner Ia (fighting - major), 5:05; Boudrias Fw (roughing), 8:25; McIvor Fw (roughing), 8:25; Pochiro Fw (fighting - major), 8:25; Russell Ia (roughing), 8:25; Solow Ia (fighting - major), 8:25; Wall Fw (double - roughing), 9:38; Smith Ia (roughing), 9:38; Busch Fw (fighting - major), 11:03; Petruzzelli Fw (misconduct), 11:03; Zmolek Ia (fighting - major), 11:03; Alvaro Fw (fighting - major, game misconduct - secondary altercation), 11:59; Boudrias Fw (fighting - major, game misconduct - aggressor), 11:59; Corrin Fw (fighting - major, game misconduct - secondary altercation), 11:59; Beraldo Ia (high-sticking), 11:59; Nogard Ia (game misconduct - secondary altercation, fighting - major), 11:59; Russell Ia (fighting - major), 11:59; Smith Ia (game misconduct - secondary altercation, fighting - major), 11:59; Siebenaler Fw (double - roughing), 16:31; Stallard Ia (double - roughing), 16:31.
Shots on Goal—Fort Wayne 5-14-12-31. Iowa 12-6-6-24.
Power Play Opportunities—Fort Wayne 0 / 5; Iowa 2 / 3.
Goalies—Fort Wayne, Harvey 11-5-2-0 (12 shots-8 saves); Culina 4-5-0-0 (12 shots-10 saves). Iowa, Kaczperski 6-4-1-0 (31 shots-29 saves).
A—2,654. Referee—Rocco Stachowiak.
Linesmen—Quinn Schafer, Greg Offerman.
Share this articleShare on twitter Email story