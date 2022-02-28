Monday, February 28, 2022 1:00 am
ODDS
FanDuel Line
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|at North Carolina
|7
|Syracuse
|at Iowa
|10½
|Northwestern
|at Texas Tech
|12½
|Kansas St.
|Baylor
|1
|at Texas
|at Fresno St.
|10½
|New Mexico
|UCLA
|10½
|at Washington
|Washington St.
|8
|at Oregon St.
NBA
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Minnesota
|1
|(OFF)
|at Cleveland
|at Orlando
|1½
|(229)
|Indiana
|Toronto
|2½
|(OFF)
|at Brooklyn
|at Miami
|3½
|(225½)
|Chicago
|at Milwaukee
|10
|(241)
|Charlotte
|at Memphis
|9
|(OFF)
|San Antonio
|Sacramento
|4½
|(OFF)
|at Okla. City
NHL
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at Washington
|-126
|Toronto
|+105
|at New Jersey
|-111
|Vancouver
|-108
|Boston
|-137
|at Los Angeles
|+114
Share this articleShare on twitter Email story