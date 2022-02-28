The Journal Gazette
 
Monday, February 28, 2022 1:00 am

ODDS

FanDuel Line

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
at North Carolina 7 Syracuse
at Iowa 10½ Northwestern
at Texas Tech 12½ Kansas St.
Baylor 1 at Texas
at Fresno St. 10½ New Mexico
UCLA 10½ at Washington
Washington St. 8 at Oregon St.

NBA

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
Minnesota 1 (OFF) at Cleveland
at Orlando (229) Indiana
Toronto (OFF) at Brooklyn
at Miami (225½) Chicago
at Milwaukee 10 (241) Charlotte
at Memphis 9 (OFF) San Antonio
Sacramento (OFF) at Okla. City

NHL

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at Washington -126 Toronto +105
at New Jersey -111 Vancouver -108
Boston -137 at Los Angeles +114

