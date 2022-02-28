MLS

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L T Pts GF GA Columbus 1 0 0 3 4 0 D.C. United 1 0 0 3 3 0 New York 1 0 0 3 3 1 Atlanta 1 0 0 3 3 1 Orlando City 1 0 0 3 2 0 New England 0 0 1 1 2 2 Toronto FC 0 0 1 1 1 1 Philadelphia 0 0 1 1 1 1 Chicago 0 0 1 1 0 0 Inter Miami CF 0 0 1 1 0 0 N.Y. City FC 0 1 0 0 0 1 CF Montréal 0 1 0 0 0 2 Charlotte FC 0 1 0 0 0 3 Cincinnati 0 1 0 0 0 5

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L T Pts GF GA Austin FC 1 0 0 3 5 0 Los Angeles FC 1 0 0 3 3 0 LA Galaxy 1 0 0 3 1 0 Nashville 1 0 0 3 1 0 Portland 0 0 1 1 2 2 FC Dallas 0 0 1 1 1 1 Minn. United 0 0 1 1 1 1 Houston 0 0 1 1 0 0 Real Salt Lake 0 0 1 1 0 0 Seattle 0 1 0 0 0 1 Sporting K.C. 0 1 0 0 1 3 San Jose 0 1 0 0 1 3 Colorado 0 1 0 0 0 3 Vancouver 0 1 0 0 0 4

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Feb. 26

Minnesota 1, Philadelphia 1

Columbus 4, Vancouver 0

Los Angeles FC 3, Colorado 0

Toronto FC 1, FC Dallas 1

D.C. United 3, Charlotte FC 0

Austin FC 5, Cincinnati 0

Chicago 0, Miami 0

New York 3, San Jose 1

New England 2, Portland 2

Feb. 27

Orlando City 2, CF Montréal 0

Atlanta 3, Sporting Kansas City 1

LA Galaxy 1, New York City FC 0

Real Salt Lake 0, Houston 0

Nashville 1, Seattle 0

Saturday

FC Dallas at New England, 1:30 p.m.

New York at Toronto FC, 2 p.m.

Houston at Sporting Kan. City, 3:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at CF Montréal, 4 p.m.

Columbus at San Jose, 5:30 p.m.

D.C. United at Cincinnati, 6 p.m.

Orlando City at Chicago, 6 p.m.

Nashville at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

Atlanta at Colorado, 6 p.m.

Seattle at Real Salt Lake, 6 p.m.

New York City FC at Vancouver, 6 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Charlotte FC, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday

Miami at Austin FC, 4 p.m.

Portland at Los Angeles FC, 10 p.m.