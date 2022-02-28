Monday, February 28, 2022 1:00 am
TRANSACTIONS
BASKETBALL
NBA
NBA — Fined G Hamidou Diallo $20,000 for making contact with an official during a Feb. 26 game against Boston.
FOOTBALL
NFL
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Announced the retirement of G Ali Marpet.
HOCKEY
NHL
ANAHEIM DUCKS — Recalled G Lukas Dostal from San Diego (AHL).
EDMONTON OILERS — Recalled C Brad Malone from Bakersfield (AHL). Placed D Kris Russell on long term injured reserve.
SAN JOSE SHARKS — Recalled C Scott Reedy from San Jose (AHL).
