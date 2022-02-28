TRANSACTIONS

BASKETBALL

NBA

NBA — Fined G Hamidou Diallo $20,000 for making contact with an official during a Feb. 26 game against Boston.

FOOTBALL

NFL

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Announced the retirement of G Ali Marpet.

HOCKEY

NHL

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Recalled G Lukas Dostal from San Diego (AHL).

EDMONTON OILERS — Recalled C Brad Malone from Bakersfield (AHL). Placed D Kris Russell on long term injured reserve.

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Recalled C Scott Reedy from San Jose (AHL).