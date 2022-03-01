The Journal Gazette
 
Tuesday, March 01, 2022

BASKETBALL

NBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB
Philadelphia 37 23 .617
Boston 36 27 .571
Toronto 33 27 .550 4
Brooklyn 32 30 .516 6
New York 25 36 .410 12½

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB
Miami 41 21 .661
Atlanta 29 31 .483 11
Charlotte 30 33 .476 11½
Washington 27 33 .450 13
Orlando 15 47 .242 26

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 39 23 .629
Milwaukee 37 25 .597 2
Cleveland 36 25 .590
Indiana 21 42 .333 18½
Detroit 15 46 .246 23½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB
Memphis 43 20 .683
Dallas 36 25 .590 6
New Orleans 25 36 .410 17
San Antonio 24 38 .387 18½
Houston 15 45 .250 26½

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB
Utah 38 22 .633
Denver 36 25 .590
Minnesota 33 29 .532 6
Portland 25 36 .410 13½
Oklahoma City 19 42 .311 19½

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB
Phoenix 49 12 .803
Golden State 43 18 .705 6
L.A. Clippers 32 31 .508 18
L.A. Lakers 27 33 .450 21½
Sacramento 23 40 .365 27

Sunday

Philadelphia 125, New York 109

Utah 118, Phoenix 114

Indiana 128, Boston 107

L.A. Clippers 99, Houston 98

Detroit 127, Charlotte 126, OT

Dallas 107, Golden State 101

Denver at Portland, late

New Orleans 123, L.A. Lakers 95

Monday

Orlando 119, Indiana 103

Minnesota 127, Cleveland 122

Miami 112, Chicago 99

Toronto 133, Brooklyn 97

Milwaukee 130, Charlotte 106

Sacramento 131, Oklahoma City 110

Memphis 118, San Antonio 105

Today

Detroit at Washington, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Golden State at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Houston, 8 p.m.

Dallas at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.

Wednesday

Charlotte at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Orlando, 7 p.m.

New York at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Sacramento at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Utah at Houston, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Denver, 9 p.m.

Portland at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Thursday

Chicago at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Memphis at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Golden State at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Sacramento at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m.

ORLANDO 119,

INDIANA 103

INDIANA (103): Brissett 1-6 3-4 6, Smith 4-7 3-4 14, Jackson 2-4 2-4 6, Haliburton 7-13 6-6 23, Hield 7-13 1-1 18, Duarte 3-6 0-0 7, Bitadze 4-5 1-2 11, Sykes 0-4 0-0 0, Taylor 3-4 1-2 7, Washington Jr. 4-10 1-2 11. Totals 35-72 18-25 103.

ORLANDO (119): Carter Jr. 8-10 4-6 21, F. Wagner 6-10 2-2 15, Bamba 6-15 2-2 15, Anthony 3-14 4-5 11, Suggs 5-9 2-4 14, Brazdeikis 1-2 0-0 2, Okeke 2-6 0-0 6, Schofield 0-1 0-0 0, Ross 1-5 0-0 2, Fultz 5-7 0-0 10, Hampton 5-9 0-0 12, Harris 3-8 3-3 11. Totals 45-96 17-22 119.

Indiana 32 24 19 28 103
Orlando 31 24 35 29 119

3-Point Goals—Indiana 15-36 (Hield 3-6, Smith 3-6, Haliburton 3-7, Bitadze 2-3, Washington Jr. 2-5, Duarte 1-2, Brissett 1-4, Jackson 0-1, Sykes 0-2), Orlando 12-37 (Hampton 2-4, Suggs 2-4, Okeke 2-5, Harris 2-6, Carter Jr. 1-1, F. Wagner 1-2, Bamba 1-5, Anthony 1-7, Brazdeikis 0-1, Ross 0-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Indiana 39 (Smith 8), Orlando 39 (Carter Jr. 12). Assists—Indiana 24 (Haliburton 7), Orlando 29 (Suggs 10). Total Fouls—Indiana 18, Orlando 19. A—13,014 (18,846).

MIAMI 112,

CHICAGO 99

CHICAGO (99): DeRozan 7-16 4-5 18, Green 2-2 0-0 4, Vucevic 7-14 0-0 14, Dosunmu 8-14 0-0 18, LaVine 8-16 4-6 22, Brown Jr. 1-4 0-0 2, Hill 0-1 0-0 0, Jones Jr. 1-1 0-0 2, Thompson 0-1 2-4 2, Bradley 2-2 0-0 4, Thomas 2-2 0-0 4, White 3-11 0-0 9. Totals 41-84 10-15 99.

MIAMI (112): Butler 4-13 7-10 15, Tucker 2-3 0-0 4, Adebayo 6-8 3-4 15, Robinson 3-8 0-0 9, Vincent 7-13 2-3 20, Highsmith 0-0 0-0 0, Martin 3-4 2-2 9, Strus 5-11 0-0 13, Dedmon 2-4 0-0 4, Yurtseven 1-3 0-0 2, Guy 0-1 1-2 1, Herro 7-13 5-5 20. Totals 40-81 20-26 112.

Chicago 21 25 21 32 99
Miami 30 25 36 21 112

3-Point Goals—Chicago 7-29 (White 3-7, Dosunmu 2-5, LaVine 2-8, Hill 0-1, DeRozan 0-2, Brown Jr. 0-3, Vucevic 0-3), Miami 12-31 (Vincent 4-8, Strus 3-7, Robinson 3-8, Martin 1-2, Herro 1-3, Butler 0-1, Guy 0-1, Tucker 0-1). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Chicago 38 (DeRozan, Vucevic 7), Miami 39 (Adebayo, Butler 7). Assists—Chicago 23 (White 6), Miami 28 (Adebayo, Herro 5). Total Fouls—Chicago 24, Miami 18. A—19,683 (19,600).

G League

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Motor City 14 5 .737
Raptors 15 6 .714
Delaware 12 5 .706 1
Capital City 13 6 .684 1
Long Island 14 8 .636
Westchester 10 8 .556
Grand Rapids 11 9 .550
Windy City 10 11 .476 5
Maine 8 10 .444
MAD ANTS 8 12 .400
College Park 7 11 .389
Wisconsin 7 12 .368 7
Greensboro 6 12 .333
Lakeland 5 12 .294 8
Cleveland 2 15 .118 11

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Rio Grande Valley 15 5 .750
Agua Caliente 12 6 .667 2
South Bay 12 6 .667 2
Iowa 9 7 .563 4
Birmingham 10 8 .556 4
Oklahoma City 12 11 .522
Stockton 10 10 .500 5
Austin 8 8 .533 5
Texas 8 10 .444 6
Sioux Falls 9 12 .429
Santa Cruz 8 12 .400 7
Memphis 6 14 .300 9
Salt Lake City 4 14 .222 10

Sunday

Lakeland 122, MAD ANTS 111

Long Island 113, Motor City 109

Windy City 110, Maine 99

Monday

Oklahoma City 108, Austin 100

Capital City 114, Cleveland 105

Salt Lake City 113, Iowa 109

Birmingham at Agua Caliente, late

G League Ignite at Santa Cruz, late

Today

Greensboro at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Maine at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.

Texas at Austin, 8:30 p.m.

Birmingham at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

Wednesday

Memphis at Oklahoma City, 12 p.m.

Delaware at Long Island, 7 p.m.

Lakeland at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

College Park at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.

Iowa at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Thursday

Westchester at Motor City, 11 a.m.

Texas at Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m.

South Bay at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.

