Tuesday, March 01, 2022 1:00 am
BASKETBALL
NBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|37
|23
|.617
|—
|Boston
|36
|27
|.571
|2½
|Toronto
|33
|27
|.550
|4
|Brooklyn
|32
|30
|.516
|6
|New York
|25
|36
|.410
|12½
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Miami
|41
|21
|.661
|—
|Atlanta
|29
|31
|.483
|11
|Charlotte
|30
|33
|.476
|11½
|Washington
|27
|33
|.450
|13
|Orlando
|15
|47
|.242
|26
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|39
|23
|.629
|—
|Milwaukee
|37
|25
|.597
|2
|Cleveland
|36
|25
|.590
|2½
|Indiana
|21
|42
|.333
|18½
|Detroit
|15
|46
|.246
|23½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Memphis
|43
|20
|.683
|—
|Dallas
|36
|25
|.590
|6
|New Orleans
|25
|36
|.410
|17
|San Antonio
|24
|38
|.387
|18½
|Houston
|15
|45
|.250
|26½
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Utah
|38
|22
|.633
|—
|Denver
|36
|25
|.590
|2½
|Minnesota
|33
|29
|.532
|6
|Portland
|25
|36
|.410
|13½
|Oklahoma City
|19
|42
|.311
|19½
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Phoenix
|49
|12
|.803
|—
|Golden State
|43
|18
|.705
|6
|L.A. Clippers
|32
|31
|.508
|18
|L.A. Lakers
|27
|33
|.450
|21½
|Sacramento
|23
|40
|.365
|27
Sunday
Philadelphia 125, New York 109
Utah 118, Phoenix 114
Indiana 128, Boston 107
L.A. Clippers 99, Houston 98
Detroit 127, Charlotte 126, OT
Dallas 107, Golden State 101
Denver at Portland, late
New Orleans 123, L.A. Lakers 95
Monday
Orlando 119, Indiana 103
Minnesota 127, Cleveland 122
Miami 112, Chicago 99
Toronto 133, Brooklyn 97
Milwaukee 130, Charlotte 106
Sacramento 131, Oklahoma City 110
Memphis 118, San Antonio 105
Today
Detroit at Washington, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Brooklyn at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Golden State at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Houston, 8 p.m.
Dallas at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.
Wednesday
Charlotte at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Indiana at Orlando, 7 p.m.
New York at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Miami at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Sacramento at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Utah at Houston, 8 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Denver, 9 p.m.
Portland at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Thursday
Chicago at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Memphis at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Miami at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
Golden State at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Sacramento at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m.
ORLANDO 119,
INDIANA 103
INDIANA (103): Brissett 1-6 3-4 6, Smith 4-7 3-4 14, Jackson 2-4 2-4 6, Haliburton 7-13 6-6 23, Hield 7-13 1-1 18, Duarte 3-6 0-0 7, Bitadze 4-5 1-2 11, Sykes 0-4 0-0 0, Taylor 3-4 1-2 7, Washington Jr. 4-10 1-2 11. Totals 35-72 18-25 103.
ORLANDO (119): Carter Jr. 8-10 4-6 21, F. Wagner 6-10 2-2 15, Bamba 6-15 2-2 15, Anthony 3-14 4-5 11, Suggs 5-9 2-4 14, Brazdeikis 1-2 0-0 2, Okeke 2-6 0-0 6, Schofield 0-1 0-0 0, Ross 1-5 0-0 2, Fultz 5-7 0-0 10, Hampton 5-9 0-0 12, Harris 3-8 3-3 11. Totals 45-96 17-22 119.
|Indiana
|32
|24
|19
|28
|—
|103
|Orlando
|31
|24
|35
|29
|—
|119
3-Point Goals—Indiana 15-36 (Hield 3-6, Smith 3-6, Haliburton 3-7, Bitadze 2-3, Washington Jr. 2-5, Duarte 1-2, Brissett 1-4, Jackson 0-1, Sykes 0-2), Orlando 12-37 (Hampton 2-4, Suggs 2-4, Okeke 2-5, Harris 2-6, Carter Jr. 1-1, F. Wagner 1-2, Bamba 1-5, Anthony 1-7, Brazdeikis 0-1, Ross 0-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Indiana 39 (Smith 8), Orlando 39 (Carter Jr. 12). Assists—Indiana 24 (Haliburton 7), Orlando 29 (Suggs 10). Total Fouls—Indiana 18, Orlando 19. A—13,014 (18,846).
MIAMI 112,
CHICAGO 99
CHICAGO (99): DeRozan 7-16 4-5 18, Green 2-2 0-0 4, Vucevic 7-14 0-0 14, Dosunmu 8-14 0-0 18, LaVine 8-16 4-6 22, Brown Jr. 1-4 0-0 2, Hill 0-1 0-0 0, Jones Jr. 1-1 0-0 2, Thompson 0-1 2-4 2, Bradley 2-2 0-0 4, Thomas 2-2 0-0 4, White 3-11 0-0 9. Totals 41-84 10-15 99.
MIAMI (112): Butler 4-13 7-10 15, Tucker 2-3 0-0 4, Adebayo 6-8 3-4 15, Robinson 3-8 0-0 9, Vincent 7-13 2-3 20, Highsmith 0-0 0-0 0, Martin 3-4 2-2 9, Strus 5-11 0-0 13, Dedmon 2-4 0-0 4, Yurtseven 1-3 0-0 2, Guy 0-1 1-2 1, Herro 7-13 5-5 20. Totals 40-81 20-26 112.
|Chicago
|21
|25
|21
|32
|—
|99
|Miami
|30
|25
|36
|21
|—
|112
3-Point Goals—Chicago 7-29 (White 3-7, Dosunmu 2-5, LaVine 2-8, Hill 0-1, DeRozan 0-2, Brown Jr. 0-3, Vucevic 0-3), Miami 12-31 (Vincent 4-8, Strus 3-7, Robinson 3-8, Martin 1-2, Herro 1-3, Butler 0-1, Guy 0-1, Tucker 0-1). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Chicago 38 (DeRozan, Vucevic 7), Miami 39 (Adebayo, Butler 7). Assists—Chicago 23 (White 6), Miami 28 (Adebayo, Herro 5). Total Fouls—Chicago 24, Miami 18. A—19,683 (19,600).
G League
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Motor City
|14
|5
|.737
|—
|Raptors
|15
|6
|.714
|—
|Delaware
|12
|5
|.706
|1
|Capital City
|13
|6
|.684
|1
|Long Island
|14
|8
|.636
|1½
|Westchester
|10
|8
|.556
|3½
|Grand Rapids
|11
|9
|.550
|3½
|Windy City
|10
|11
|.476
|5
|Maine
|8
|10
|.444
|5½
|MAD ANTS
|8
|12
|.400
|6½
|College Park
|7
|11
|.389
|6½
|Wisconsin
|7
|12
|.368
|7
|Greensboro
|6
|12
|.333
|7½
|Lakeland
|5
|12
|.294
|8
|Cleveland
|2
|15
|.118
|11
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Rio Grande Valley
|15
|5
|.750
|—
|Agua Caliente
|12
|6
|.667
|2
|South Bay
|12
|6
|.667
|2
|Iowa
|9
|7
|.563
|4
|Birmingham
|10
|8
|.556
|4
|Oklahoma City
|12
|11
|.522
|4½
|Stockton
|10
|10
|.500
|5
|Austin
|8
|8
|.533
|5
|Texas
|8
|10
|.444
|6
|Sioux Falls
|9
|12
|.429
|6½
|Santa Cruz
|8
|12
|.400
|7
|Memphis
|6
|14
|.300
|9
|Salt Lake City
|4
|14
|.222
|10
Sunday
Lakeland 122, MAD ANTS 111
Long Island 113, Motor City 109
Windy City 110, Maine 99
Monday
Oklahoma City 108, Austin 100
Capital City 114, Cleveland 105
Salt Lake City 113, Iowa 109
Birmingham at Agua Caliente, late
G League Ignite at Santa Cruz, late
Today
Greensboro at Westchester, 7 p.m.
Wisconsin at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Maine at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.
Texas at Austin, 8:30 p.m.
Birmingham at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.
Wednesday
Memphis at Oklahoma City, 12 p.m.
Delaware at Long Island, 7 p.m.
Lakeland at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
College Park at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.
Iowa at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
Santa Cruz at Stockton, 10 p.m.
Thursday
Westchester at Motor City, 11 a.m.
Texas at Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m.
South Bay at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.
Share this articleShare on twitter Email story