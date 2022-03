Conference All Games

W L Pct W L Pct Toledo 15 3 .833 23 6 .793 Ohio 14 4 .778 23 6 .793 Kent St. 14 4 .778 19 9 .679 Buffalo 13 4 .765 19 8 .704 Akron 12 6 .667 19 9 .679 Ball St. 8 9 .471 13 15 .464 Cent. Michigan 6 10 .375 7 20 .259 Miami (Ohio) 6 12 .333 12 17 .414 Bowling Green 5 13 .278 12 17 .414 E. Michigan 5 13 .278 10 19 .345 N. Illinois 5 13 .278 8 20 .286 W. Michigan 3 15 .167 7 22 .241

Sunday

No games scheduled

Monday

No games scheduled

Today

W. Michigan at E. Michigan, 7 p.m.

Ohio at Bowling Green, 7 p.m.

Akron at Ball St., 7 p.m.

Toledo at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Miami (Ohio) at Cent. Michigan, 7 p.m.

Kent St. at N. Illinois, 8 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE TOURNAMENT

First Round

Today

IUPUI at Oakland, 8 p.m.

Green Bay at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Robert Morris at Youngstown St., 7 p.m.

Ill.-Chicago at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Thursday

TBD at Cleveland St., 8 p.m.

TBD at PFW, 7 p.m.

TBD at N. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

TBD at Wright St., 7 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE AWARDS

Co-Players of the Year

Antoine Davis, Detroit; Jamal Cain, Oakland

Coach of the Year

Jon Coffman, PFW

Freshman of the Year

Sam Vinson, Northern Kentucky

Defensive Player of the Year

D’Moi Hodge, Cleveland St.

Sixth Man of the Year

Deonte Billups, PFW

First Team

D’Moi Hodge, Cleveland St.

Antoine Davis, Detroit

Jamal Cain, Oakland

Jarred Godfrey, PFW

Tanner Holden, Wright St.

Second Team

Torrey Patton, Cleveland St.

Marques Warrick, Northern Kentucky

Jalen Moore, Oakland

Grant Basile, Wright St.

Michael Akuchie, Youngstown St.

Third Team

Tre Gomillion, Cleveland St.

Jalon Pipkins, PFW

Kahliel Spear, Robert Morris

Damaria Franklin, Illinois Chicago

Dwayne Cohill, Youngstown St.

All-Freshman Team

Kamari McGee, Green Bay

Cade Meyer, Green Bay

Sam Vinson, Northern Kentucky

Jace Carter, Illinois Chicago

AJ Braun, Wright St.

All-Defensive Team

Tre Gomillion, Cleveland St.

D’Moi Hodge, Cleveland St.

Deante Johnson, Cleveland St.

Micah Parrish, Oakland

Jalon Pipkins, PFW

THE TOP TWENTY FIVE

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 27, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking

Rec Pts Prv 1. Gonzaga (46) 24-3 1504 1 2. Arizona 25-3 1360 2 3. Baylor (4) 24-5 1342 10 4. Duke (11) 25-4 1306 7 5. Auburn 25-4 1268 3 6. Kansas 23-5 1224 5 7. Kentucky 23-6 1215 6 8. Purdue 24-5 1129 4 9. Providence 24-3 1021 11 10. Wisconsin 23-5 865 13 11. Villanova 21-7 861 8 12. Texas Tech 22-7 850 9 13. Tennessee 21-7 770 17 14. Houston 24-4 759 14 14. Arkansas 23-6 759 18 16. USC 25-4 557 16 17. UCLA 21-6 498 12 18. UConn 21-7 480 21 19. Saint Mary’s (Cal) 24-6 449 23 20. Illinois 20-8 383 15 21. Texas 21-8 364 20 22. Murray St. 28-2 333 19 23. Ohio St. 18-8 191 22 24. Iowa 20-8 99 25 25. Alabama 19-10 90 24

Others receiving votes: Boise St. 56, Davidson 20, Colorado St. 19, South Dakota St. 12, Notre Dame 9, LSU 7, Michigan St. 6, San Diego St. 5, Marquette 4, Iowa St. 4, North Texas 3, Vermont 2, N Iowa 1.

FERRIS MOWERS

TOP 25 COACHES POLL

The Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll, with team’s records through Sunday in parentheses, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in last week’s poll and first-place votes received.

Rec Pts Pvs 1. Gonzaga (20) 24-3 771 1 2. Duke (9) 25-4 726 6 3. Arizona (2) 25-3 707 2 4. Baylor (1) 24-5 649 11 5. Auburn (1) 25-4 643 4 6. Kentucky (1) 23-6 638 3 7. Kansas 23-5 615 5 8. Providence 24-3 596 10 9. Purdue 24-5 545 7 10. Wisconsin 23-5 522 12 11. Villanova 21-7 458 8 12. Texas Tech 22-7 415 9 13. Tennessee 21-7 401 17 14. Houston 24-4 376 15 15. Arkansas 23-6 356 18 16. USC 25-4 319 16 17. Illinois 20-8 271 14 18. UCLA 21-6 252 13 19. Connecticut 21-7 244 20 20. Saint Mary’s 24-6 220 23 21. Texas 21-8 195 22 22. Murray St. 28-2 166 21 23. Ohio St. 18-8 104 19 24. Alabama 19-10 44 25 25. Iowa 20-8 42 NR 25. Michigan St. 19-9 42 NR

Others receiving votes: Colorado St. 14; Boise St. 13; Notre Dame 10; Marquette 9; Wake Forest 8; Wyoming 6; Seton Hall 6; North Texas 4; North Carolina 3; San Francisco 3; Creighton 2; Iowa St. 2; Miami 1; San Diego St. 1; South Dakota St. 1.

TOP 25 SCHEDULE

Today

No. 2 Arizona at No. 16 USC, 11 p.m.

No. 4 Duke at Pittsburgh, 8 p.m.

No. 6 Kansas at TCU, 8 p.m.

No. 7 Kentucky vs. Mississippi, 7 p.m.

No. 8 Purdue at No. 10 Wisconsin, 9 p.m.

No. 9 Providence at No. 11 Villanova, 6:30 p.m.

No. 13 Tennessee at Georgia, 6:30 p.m.

No. 14 Houston vs. Cincinnati, 8 p.m.

No. 23 Ohio St. vs. Nebraska, 7 p.m.

Wednesday

No. 5 Auburn at Mississippi St., 9 p.m.

No. 14 Arkansas vs. LSU, 8 p.m.

No. 18 UConn at Creighton, 8:30 p.m.

No. 25 Alabama vs. Texas A&M, 7 p.m.

Thursday

No. 2 Arizona vs. Stanford, 9 p.m.

No. 6 Kansas vs. TCU, 8 p.m.

No. 14 Houston vs. Temple, 7 p.m.

No. 20 Illinois vs. Penn St., 7 p.m.

No. 23 Ohio St. vs. Michigan St., 7 p.m.

No. 24 Iowa at Michigan, 9 p.m.

Saturday

No. 2 Arizona vs. California, 5 p.m.

No. 3 Baylor vs. Iowa St., 6 p.m.

No. 4 Duke vs. North Carolina, 6 p.m.

No. 5 Auburn vs. South Carolina, 1 p.m.

No. 6 Kansas vs. No. 21 Texas, 4 p.m.

No. 7 Kentucky at Florida, 2 p.m.

No. 8 Purdue vs. Indiana, 2 p.m.

No. 11 Villanova at Butler, noon

No. 12 Texas Tech at Oklahoma St.,

3 p.m.

No. 13 Tennessee vs. No. 14 Arkansas, noon

No. 16 USC at No. 17 UCLA, 10 p.m.

No. 18 UConn vs. DePaul, 5 p.m.

No. 25 Alabama at LSU, noon

Sunday

No. 10 Wisconsin vs. Nebraska, noon

No. 14 Houston at Memphis, noon

No. 20 Illinois vs. No. 24 Iowa, 7:30 p.m.

No. 23 Ohio St. vs. Michigan, 12:30 p.m.

CROSSROADS LEAGUE TOURNAMENT

Championship

Today

Grace at Marian, 7 p.m.

WHAC TOURNAMENT

Championship

Monday

Lourdes 79, Madonna 61

WOMEN

BIG TEN TOURNAMENT

At Indianapolis

Wednesday

Penn St. vs. Rutgers, 2 p.m.

Wisconsin vs. Illinois, 4:30 p.m.

Thursday

Michigan St. vs. Purdue, 11:30 a.m.

Indiana vs. Penn St.-Rutgers winner, 2 p.m.

Northwestern vs. Minnesota, 6:30 p.m.

Nebraska vs. Wisconsin-Illinois winner, 9 p.m.

Friday

Ohio St. vs. Michigan St.-Purdue winner, 11:30 a.m.

Maryland vs. Indiana—Penn St.-Rutgers winner, 2 p.m.

Iowa vs. Northwestern-Minnesota winner, 6:30 p.m.

Michigan vs. Nebraska—Wisconsin-Illinois winner, 9 p.m.

Saturday

Semifinals, 3:30 p.m. / 6 p.m.

Sunday

Championship, 4 p.m.

ACC TOURNAMENT

At Greensboro, N.C.

Wednesday

Syracuse vs. Clemson, 1 p.m.

Duke vs. Pittsburgh, 3:30 p.m.

Wake Forest vs. Virginia, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday

Virginia Tech vs. Syracuse-Clemson winner, 11 a.m.

Boston College vs. Florida St., 2 p.m.

Miami vs. Duke-Pittsburgh winner, 6 p.m.

Georgia Tech vs. Wake Forest-Virginia winner, 8:30 p.m.

Friday

North Carolina vs. Virginia Tech—Syracuse-Clemson winner, 11 a.m.

NC State vs. Boston College-Florida St. winner, 2 p.m.

Louisville vs. Miami—Duke-Pittsburgh winner, 6 p.m.

Notre Dame vs. Georgia Tech—Wake Forest-Virginia winner, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday

Semifinals, noon / 2:30 p.m.

Sunday

Championship, noon

