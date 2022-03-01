Tuesday, March 01, 2022 1:00 am
HOCKEY
NHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|53
|35
|13
|5
|75
|218
|161
|Tampa Bay
|51
|34
|11
|6
|74
|177
|144
|Toronto
|53
|35
|14
|4
|74
|197
|152
|Boston
|52
|31
|17
|4
|66
|151
|142
|Detroit
|53
|23
|24
|6
|52
|156
|191
|Ottawa
|51
|19
|27
|5
|43
|135
|161
|Buffalo
|54
|16
|30
|8
|40
|143
|195
|Montreal
|53
|13
|33
|7
|33
|123
|198
Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Carolina
|52
|37
|11
|4
|78
|182
|122
|Pittsburgh
|55
|33
|14
|8
|74
|178
|148
|N.Y. Rangers
|53
|33
|15
|5
|71
|157
|134
|Washington
|55
|28
|18
|9
|65
|176
|156
|Columbus
|53
|27
|25
|1
|55
|175
|193
|N.Y. Islanders
|49
|20
|21
|8
|48
|125
|137
|New Jersey
|53
|19
|29
|5
|43
|164
|193
|Philadelphia
|52
|16
|26
|10
|42
|131
|181
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Colorado
|53
|39
|10
|4
|82
|213
|150
|St. Louis
|52
|32
|14
|6
|70
|188
|141
|Minnesota
|50
|31
|16
|3
|65
|190
|157
|Nashville
|53
|30
|19
|4
|64
|163
|151
|Dallas
|52
|29
|20
|3
|61
|151
|151
|Winnipeg
|53
|23
|21
|9
|55
|155
|162
|Chicago
|54
|19
|27
|8
|46
|134
|185
|Arizona
|53
|14
|35
|4
|32
|122
|195
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Calgary
|51
|31
|14
|6
|68
|177
|124
|Los Angeles
|53
|29
|17
|7
|65
|159
|146
|Vegas
|53
|29
|20
|4
|62
|172
|156
|Edmonton
|53
|29
|21
|3
|61
|176
|171
|Anaheim
|55
|25
|21
|9
|59
|161
|169
|Vancouver
|55
|26
|23
|6
|58
|154
|158
|San Jose
|53
|24
|23
|6
|54
|142
|165
|Seattle
|55
|16
|34
|5
|37
|140
|196
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss.
Sunday
Carolina 2, Edmonton 1
Dallas 4, Buffalo 2
St. Louis 4, Chicago 0
Winnipeg 5, Arizona 3
Pittsburgh 3, Columbus 2
Vancouver 5, N.Y. Rangers 2
N.Y. Islanders 4, Anaheim 0
San Jose 3, Seattle 1
Monday
Toronto 5, Washington 3
New Jersey 7, Vancouver 2
Boston at Los Angeles, late
Today
Edmonton at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Carolina at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Calgary at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Montreal at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Boston at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
San Jose at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Wednesday
Buffalo at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
St. Louis at N.Y. Rangers, 7:30 p.m.
Los Angeles at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Nashville at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Thursday
Carolina at Washington, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Florida, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Vancouver at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
Edmonton at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Boston at Vegas, 9 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Montreal at Calgary, 9 p.m.
LATE SUNDAY
ST. LOUIS 4, CHICAGO 0
|St. Louis
|0
|3
|1
|—
|4
|Chicago
|0
|0
|0
|—
|0
First Period—None. Penalties—Hagel, CHI (Tripping), 19:49.
Second Period—1, St. Louis, Kyrou 21 (Schenn, Barbashev), 2:26. 2, St. Louis, Buchnevich 19 (Thomas), 6:56. 3, St. Louis, Perron 10 (Faulk, Schenn), 18:08 (pp). Penalties—Perron, STL (Tripping), 10:54; C.Jones, CHI (Holding), 16:30; Buchnevich, STL (Cross Checking), 18:55.
Third Period—4, St. Louis, Perron 11, 3:04. Penalties—Kyrou, STL (Cross Checking), 7:57; Lafferty, CHI (Roughing), 7:57; Tarasenko, STL (Tripping), 13:53; Borgstrom, CHI (Hooking), 18:51.
Shots on Goal—St. Louis 8-13-14—35. Chicago 12-11-7—30.
Power-play opportunities—St. Louis 1 of 3; Chicago 0 of 3.
Goalies—St. Louis, Binnington 13-10-3 (30 shots-30 saves). Chicago, Fleury 16-19-4 (35-31).
A—19,588 (19,717). T—2:21.
Referees—Michael Markovic, Kevin Pollock. Linesmen—Travis Gawryletz, James Tobias.
SCORING LEADERS
Through Feb. 27
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|Jon. Huberdeau, FLA
|53
|18
|57
|75
|Connor McDavid, EDM
|52
|28
|47
|75
|Leon Draisaitl, EDM
|53
|36
|38
|74
|Auston Matthews, TOR
|49
|37
|31
|68
|Nazem Kadri, COL
|50
|22
|44
|66
|Johnny Gaudreau, CGY
|51
|20
|45
|65
|Mikko Rantanen, COL
|50
|26
|39
|65
|Kirill Kaprizov, MIN
|49
|24
|39
|63
|Alex Ovechkin, WSH
|52
|32
|31
|63
|J.T. Miller, VAN
|52
|20
|39
|59
|Steven Stamkos, TB
|50
|25
|34
|59
|Matthew Tkachuk, CGY
|51
|26
|33
|59
|Kyle Connor, WPG
|53
|32
|26
|58
|Artemi Panarin, NYR
|48
|14
|42
|56
|Cale Makar, COL
|49
|18
|38
|56
ECHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Reading
|46
|27
|12
|6
|1
|61
|167
|137
|Newfoundlnd
|42
|26
|13
|3
|0
|55
|156
|117
|Trois-Rivieres
|43
|23
|16
|3
|1
|50
|157
|150
|Worcester
|46
|22
|20
|3
|1
|48
|161
|160
|Maine
|49
|22
|21
|4
|2
|50
|151
|169
|Adirondack
|44
|17
|25
|2
|0
|36
|128
|168
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Jacksonville
|49
|30
|15
|2
|2
|64
|144
|119
|Florida
|53
|30
|15
|4
|4
|68
|181
|140
|Atlanta
|51
|30
|17
|3
|1
|64
|153
|128
|Orlando
|49
|25
|21
|3
|0
|53
|136
|155
|Greenville
|46
|17
|22
|4
|3
|41
|130
|141
|Norfolk
|49
|18
|27
|2
|2
|40
|128
|179
|S. Carolina
|51
|17
|28
|6
|0
|40
|126
|174
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|48
|33
|12
|1
|2
|69
|179
|133
|Wheeling
|49
|29
|19
|1
|0
|59
|175
|157
|Cincinnati
|51
|28
|20
|3
|0
|59
|178
|157
|KOMETS
|50
|25
|19
|5
|1
|56
|175
|158
|Iowa
|53
|23
|23
|6
|1
|53
|167
|189
|Kalamazoo
|49
|24
|25
|0
|0
|48
|154
|177
|Indy
|51
|21
|25
|2
|3
|47
|156
|171
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utah
|53
|31
|19
|2
|1
|65
|180
|167
|Idaho
|53
|29
|21
|2
|1
|61
|161
|134
|Rapid City
|54
|27
|20
|4
|3
|61
|172
|173
|Tulsa
|51
|25
|23
|1
|2
|53
|149
|161
|Wichita
|53
|23
|23
|7
|0
|53
|157
|175
|Kansas City
|53
|25
|25
|2
|1
|53
|159
|176
|Allen
|50
|21
|22
|6
|1
|49
|161
|176
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
Saturday
Trois-Rivieres 3, Newfoundland 2
Florida 6, South Carolina 5
Adirondack 5, Maine 3
Norfolk 5, Jacksonville 2
Wichita 4, Indy 3
Wheeling 8, Kalamazoo 2
Reading 4, Toledo 1
Cincinnati 4, Allen 3
Iowa 6, KOMETS 2
Kansas City 5, Utah 4
Tulsa 5, Rapid City 3
Worcester 4, Idaho 2
Sunday
Cincinnati 4, Allen 2
Greenville 5, Orlando 0
Florida 3, South Carolina 1
Newfoundland 10, Trois-Rivieres 3
Kansas City 2, Utah 0
Rapid City 5, Tulsa 2
Reading 5, Toledo 2
Monday
No games scheduled
Today
Greenville at Orlando, 10:30 a.m.
Wichita at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Wednesday
Adirondack at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Wheeling at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.
Atlanta at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.
Greenville at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Tulsa at KOMETS, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday
No games scheduled
