NHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Florida 53 35 13 5 75 218 161 Tampa Bay 51 34 11 6 74 177 144 Toronto 53 35 14 4 74 197 152 Boston 52 31 17 4 66 151 142 Detroit 53 23 24 6 52 156 191 Ottawa 51 19 27 5 43 135 161 Buffalo 54 16 30 8 40 143 195 Montreal 53 13 33 7 33 123 198

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Carolina 52 37 11 4 78 182 122 Pittsburgh 55 33 14 8 74 178 148 N.Y. Rangers 53 33 15 5 71 157 134 Washington 55 28 18 9 65 176 156 Columbus 53 27 25 1 55 175 193 N.Y. Islanders 49 20 21 8 48 125 137 New Jersey 53 19 29 5 43 164 193 Philadelphia 52 16 26 10 42 131 181

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Colorado 53 39 10 4 82 213 150 St. Louis 52 32 14 6 70 188 141 Minnesota 50 31 16 3 65 190 157 Nashville 53 30 19 4 64 163 151 Dallas 52 29 20 3 61 151 151 Winnipeg 53 23 21 9 55 155 162 Chicago 54 19 27 8 46 134 185 Arizona 53 14 35 4 32 122 195

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Calgary 51 31 14 6 68 177 124 Los Angeles 53 29 17 7 65 159 146 Vegas 53 29 20 4 62 172 156 Edmonton 53 29 21 3 61 176 171 Anaheim 55 25 21 9 59 161 169 Vancouver 55 26 23 6 58 154 158 San Jose 53 24 23 6 54 142 165 Seattle 55 16 34 5 37 140 196

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss.

Sunday

Carolina 2, Edmonton 1

Dallas 4, Buffalo 2

St. Louis 4, Chicago 0

Winnipeg 5, Arizona 3

Pittsburgh 3, Columbus 2

Vancouver 5, N.Y. Rangers 2

N.Y. Islanders 4, Anaheim 0

San Jose 3, Seattle 1

Monday

Toronto 5, Washington 3

New Jersey 7, Vancouver 2

Boston at Los Angeles, late

Today

Edmonton at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Calgary at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Montreal at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Boston at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Wednesday

Buffalo at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

St. Louis at N.Y. Rangers, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Nashville at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Thursday

Carolina at Washington, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Florida, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Boston at Vegas, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Montreal at Calgary, 9 p.m.

LATE SUNDAY

ST. LOUIS 4, CHICAGO 0

St. Louis 0 3 1 — 4 Chicago 0 0 0 — 0

First Period—None. Penalties—Hagel, CHI (Tripping), 19:49.

Second Period—1, St. Louis, Kyrou 21 (Schenn, Barbashev), 2:26. 2, St. Louis, Buchnevich 19 (Thomas), 6:56. 3, St. Louis, Perron 10 (Faulk, Schenn), 18:08 (pp). Penalties—Perron, STL (Tripping), 10:54; C.Jones, CHI (Holding), 16:30; Buchnevich, STL (Cross Checking), 18:55.

Third Period—4, St. Louis, Perron 11, 3:04. Penalties—Kyrou, STL (Cross Checking), 7:57; Lafferty, CHI (Roughing), 7:57; Tarasenko, STL (Tripping), 13:53; Borgstrom, CHI (Hooking), 18:51.

Shots on Goal—St. Louis 8-13-14—35. Chicago 12-11-7—30.

Power-play opportunities—St. Louis 1 of 3; Chicago 0 of 3.

Goalies—St. Louis, Binnington 13-10-3 (30 shots-30 saves). Chicago, Fleury 16-19-4 (35-31).

A—19,588 (19,717). T—2:21.

Referees—Michael Markovic, Kevin Pollock. Linesmen—Travis Gawryletz, James Tobias.

SCORING LEADERS

Through Feb. 27

GP G A PTS Jon. Huberdeau, FLA 53 18 57 75 Connor McDavid, EDM 52 28 47 75 Leon Draisaitl, EDM 53 36 38 74 Auston Matthews, TOR 49 37 31 68 Nazem Kadri, COL 50 22 44 66 Johnny Gaudreau, CGY 51 20 45 65 Mikko Rantanen, COL 50 26 39 65 Kirill Kaprizov, MIN 49 24 39 63 Alex Ovechkin, WSH 52 32 31 63 J.T. Miller, VAN 52 20 39 59 Steven Stamkos, TB 50 25 34 59 Matthew Tkachuk, CGY 51 26 33 59 Kyle Connor, WPG 53 32 26 58 Artemi Panarin, NYR 48 14 42 56 Cale Makar, COL 49 18 38 56

ECHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Reading 46 27 12 6 1 61 167 137 Newfoundlnd 42 26 13 3 0 55 156 117 Trois-Rivieres 43 23 16 3 1 50 157 150 Worcester 46 22 20 3 1 48 161 160 Maine 49 22 21 4 2 50 151 169 Adirondack 44 17 25 2 0 36 128 168

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Jacksonville 49 30 15 2 2 64 144 119 Florida 53 30 15 4 4 68 181 140 Atlanta 51 30 17 3 1 64 153 128 Orlando 49 25 21 3 0 53 136 155 Greenville 46 17 22 4 3 41 130 141 Norfolk 49 18 27 2 2 40 128 179 S. Carolina 51 17 28 6 0 40 126 174

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toledo 48 33 12 1 2 69 179 133 Wheeling 49 29 19 1 0 59 175 157 Cincinnati 51 28 20 3 0 59 178 157 KOMETS 50 25 19 5 1 56 175 158 Iowa 53 23 23 6 1 53 167 189 Kalamazoo 49 24 25 0 0 48 154 177 Indy 51 21 25 2 3 47 156 171

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Utah 53 31 19 2 1 65 180 167 Idaho 53 29 21 2 1 61 161 134 Rapid City 54 27 20 4 3 61 172 173 Tulsa 51 25 23 1 2 53 149 161 Wichita 53 23 23 7 0 53 157 175 Kansas City 53 25 25 2 1 53 159 176 Allen 50 21 22 6 1 49 161 176

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Saturday

Trois-Rivieres 3, Newfoundland 2

Florida 6, South Carolina 5

Adirondack 5, Maine 3

Norfolk 5, Jacksonville 2

Wichita 4, Indy 3

Wheeling 8, Kalamazoo 2

Reading 4, Toledo 1

Cincinnati 4, Allen 3

Iowa 6, KOMETS 2

Kansas City 5, Utah 4

Tulsa 5, Rapid City 3

Worcester 4, Idaho 2

Sunday

Cincinnati 4, Allen 2

Greenville 5, Orlando 0

Florida 3, South Carolina 1

Newfoundland 10, Trois-Rivieres 3

Kansas City 2, Utah 0

Rapid City 5, Tulsa 2

Reading 5, Toledo 2

Monday

No games scheduled

Today

Greenville at Orlando, 10:30 a.m.

Wichita at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Wednesday

Adirondack at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Wheeling at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Atlanta at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.

Greenville at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Tulsa at KOMETS, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday

No games scheduled