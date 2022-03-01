The Journal Gazette
 
Weather
Tuesday, March 01, 2022 1:00 am

ODDS

FanDuel Line

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
Tennessee 16½ at Georgia
at Villanova 9 Providence
at Richmond 2 Dayton
at Kentucky 17 Mississippi
at South Carolina Missouri
Akron at Ball State
Ohio at Bowling Green
at Buffalo 2 Toledo
Miami (Ohio) at Cent. Michigan
at Oklahoma West Virginia
at E. Michgian W. Michigan
Saint Peter’s 3 at Manhattan
at Ohio St. 16 Nebraska
at Youngstown St. 7 Robert Morris
at Detroit 10 Green Bay
Kent St. at N. Illinois
Kansas at TCU
Duke 14 at Pittsburgh
UIC 3 at Milwaukee
at Oakland 22 IUPUI
at VCU St. Bonaventure
Florida 2 at Vanderbilt
at Michigan 5 Michigan St.
Purdue at Wisconsin
at Boise State 10½ Nevada
at Air Force San Jose St.
at Virginia Tech 10½ Louisville
at Houston 15½ Cincinnati
at Montana St. 4 S. Utah
at UC Santa Barbara 15 CS Northridge
Arizona at USC

NBA

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at Washington 4 (221½) Detroit
at Toronto OFF (OFF) Brooklyn
at Boston 6 (224½) Atlanta
Golden State 2 (OFF) at Minnesota
LA Clippers (229½) at Houston
Dallas 4 (217½) at LA Lakers

NHL

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at Columbus -154 New Jersey +128
at Tampa Bay -345 Ottawa +270
Edmonton -166 at Philadelphia +138
Carolina -240 at Detroit +195
at Winnipeg -245 Montreal +198
at Minnesota -120 Calgary +100
at Colorado -285 N.Y Islanders +230
Boston -182 at Anaheim +150
at Vegas -230 San Jose +188

