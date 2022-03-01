Tuesday, March 01, 2022 1:00 am
ODDS
FanDuel Line
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Tennessee
|16½
|at Georgia
|at Villanova
|9
|Providence
|at Richmond
|2
|Dayton
|at Kentucky
|17
|Mississippi
|at South Carolina
|6½
|Missouri
|Akron
|3½
|at Ball State
|Ohio
|7½
|at Bowling Green
|at Buffalo
|2
|Toledo
|Miami (Ohio)
|2½
|at Cent. Michigan
|at Oklahoma
|6½
|West Virginia
|at E. Michgian
|4½
|W. Michigan
|Saint Peter’s
|3
|at Manhattan
|at Ohio St.
|16
|Nebraska
|at Youngstown St.
|7
|Robert Morris
|at Detroit
|10
|Green Bay
|Kent St.
|8½
|at N. Illinois
|Kansas
|5½
|at TCU
|Duke
|14
|at Pittsburgh
|UIC
|3
|at Milwaukee
|at Oakland
|22
|IUPUI
|at VCU
|3½
|St. Bonaventure
|Florida
|2
|at Vanderbilt
|at Michigan
|5
|Michigan St.
|Purdue
|3½
|at Wisconsin
|at Boise State
|10½
|Nevada
|at Air Force
|5½
|San Jose St.
|at Virginia Tech
|10½
|Louisville
|at Houston
|15½
|Cincinnati
|at Montana St.
|4
|S. Utah
|at UC Santa Barbara
|15
|CS Northridge
|Arizona
|4½
|at USC
NBA
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at Washington
|4
|(221½)
|Detroit
|at Toronto
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Brooklyn
|at Boston
|6
|(224½)
|Atlanta
|Golden State
|2
|(OFF)
|at Minnesota
|LA Clippers
|6½
|(229½)
|at Houston
|Dallas
|4
|(217½)
|at LA Lakers
NHL
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at Columbus
|-154
|New Jersey
|+128
|at Tampa Bay
|-345
|Ottawa
|+270
|Edmonton
|-166
|at Philadelphia
|+138
|Carolina
|-240
|at Detroit
|+195
|at Winnipeg
|-245
|Montreal
|+198
|at Minnesota
|-120
|Calgary
|+100
|at Colorado
|-285
|N.Y Islanders
|+230
|Boston
|-182
|at Anaheim
|+150
|at Vegas
|-230
|San Jose
|+188
Share this articleShare on twitter Email story