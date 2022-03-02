Wednesday, March 02, 2022 1:00 am
BASKETBALL
NBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|37
|23
|.617
|—
|Boston
|37
|27
|.578
|2
|Toronto
|34
|27
|.557
|3½
|Brooklyn
|32
|31
|.508
|6½
|New York
|25
|36
|.410
|12½
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Miami
|41
|21
|.661
|—
|Charlotte
|30
|33
|.476
|11½
|Atlanta
|29
|32
|.475
|11½
|Washington
|28
|33
|.459
|12½
|Orlando
|15
|47
|.242
|26
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|39
|23
|.629
|—
|Milwaukee
|37
|25
|.597
|2
|Cleveland
|36
|25
|.590
|2½
|Indiana
|21
|42
|.333
|18½
|Detroit
|15
|47
|.242
|24
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Memphis
|43
|20
|.683
|—
|Dallas
|36
|25
|.590
|6
|New Orleans
|25
|36
|.410
|17
|San Antonio
|24
|38
|.387
|18½
|Houston
|15
|46
|.246
|27
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Utah
|38
|22
|.633
|—
|Denver
|36
|25
|.590
|2½
|Minnesota
|34
|29
|.540
|5½
|Portland
|25
|36
|.410
|13½
|Oklahoma City
|19
|42
|.311
|19½
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Phoenix
|49
|12
|.803
|—
|Golden State
|43
|19
|.694
|6½
|L.A. Clippers
|33
|31
|.516
|17½
|L.A. Lakers
|27
|33
|.450
|21½
|Sacramento
|23
|40
|.365
|27
Monday
Orlando 119, Indiana 103
Minnesota 127, Cleveland 122
Miami 112, Chicago 99
Toronto 133, Brooklyn 97
Milwaukee 130, Charlotte 106
Sacramento 131, Oklahoma City 110
Memphis 118, San Antonio 105
Tuesday
Washington 116, Detroit 113
Boston 107, Atlanta 98
Toronto 109, Brooklyn 108
Minnesota 129, Golden State 114
L.A. Clippers 113, Houston 100
Dallas at L.A. Lakers, late
Today
Charlotte at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Indiana at Orlando, 7 p.m.
New York at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Miami at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Sacramento at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Utah at Houston, 8 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Denver, 9 p.m.
Portland at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Thursday
Chicago at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Memphis at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Miami at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
Golden State at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Sacramento at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m.
Friday
Atlanta at Washington, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Indiana at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
Orlando at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Utah at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Houston at Denver, 9 p.m.
New York at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
G League
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Motor City
|14
|5
|.737
|½
|Raptors
|16
|6
|.727
|—
|Delaware
|12
|5
|.706
|1½
|Capital City
|13
|6
|.684
|1½
|Long Island
|14
|8
|.636
|2
|Westchester
|11
|8
|.579
|3½
|Grand Rapids
|12
|9
|.571
|3½
|Windy City
|10
|11
|.476
|5½
|Maine
|8
|11
|.421
|6½
|MAD ANTS
|8
|12
|.400
|7
|College Park
|7
|11
|.389
|7
|Wisconsin
|7
|13
|.350
|8
|Greensboro
|6
|13
|.316
|8½
|Lakeland
|5
|12
|.294
|8½
|Cleveland
|2
|15
|.118
|11½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Rio Grande Valley
|15
|5
|.750
|—
|Agua Caliente
|13
|6
|.684
|1½
|South Bay
|12
|6
|.667
|2
|Iowa
|9
|8
|.529
|4½
|Birmingham
|10
|9
|.526
|4½
|Oklahoma City
|12
|11
|.522
|4½
|Stockton
|10
|10
|.500
|5
|Texas
|9
|10
|.474
|5½
|Austin
|8
|9
|.471
|5½
|Sioux Falls
|9
|12
|.429
|6½
|Santa Cruz
|8
|12
|.400
|7
|Memphis
|6
|14
|.300
|9
|Salt Lake City
|5
|14
|.263
|9½
Monday
Oklahoma City 108, Austin 100
Capital City 114, Cleveland 105
Salt Lake City 113, Iowa 109
Agua Caliente 121, Birmingham 105
Santa Cruz 110, G League Ignite 98
Tuesday
Westchester 115, Greensboro 108
Grand Rapids 131, Wisconsin 127
Raptors 128, Maine 92
Texas 99, Austin 94
Birmingham at Agua Caliente, late
Today
Memphis at Oklahoma City, noon
Delaware at Long Island, 7 p.m.
Lakeland at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
College Park at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.
Iowa at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
Santa Cruz at Stockton, 10 p.m.
Thursday
Westchester at Motor City, 11 a.m.
Texas at Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m.
South Bay at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.
Friday
Iowa at Oklahoma City, 1 p.m.
Greensboro at College Park, 7 p.m.
Lakeland at MAD ANTS, 7 p.m.
Maine at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Windy City at Motor City, 7 p.m.
Capital City at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Texas at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.
Salt Lake City at Austin, 8:30 p.m.
South Bay at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.
Memphis at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.
