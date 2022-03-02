The Journal Gazette
 
Wednesday, March 02, 2022 1:00 am

BASKETBALL

NBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB
Philadelphia 37 23 .617
Boston 37 27 .578 2
Toronto 34 27 .557
Brooklyn 32 31 .508
New York 25 36 .410 12½

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB
Miami 41 21 .661
Charlotte 30 33 .476 11½
Atlanta 29 32 .475 11½
Washington 28 33 .459 12½
Orlando 15 47 .242 26

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 39 23 .629
Milwaukee 37 25 .597 2
Cleveland 36 25 .590
Indiana 21 42 .333 18½
Detroit 15 47 .242 24

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB
Memphis 43 20 .683
Dallas 36 25 .590 6
New Orleans 25 36 .410 17
San Antonio 24 38 .387 18½
Houston 15 46 .246 27

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB
Utah 38 22 .633
Denver 36 25 .590
Minnesota 34 29 .540
Portland 25 36 .410 13½
Oklahoma City 19 42 .311 19½

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB
Phoenix 49 12 .803
Golden State 43 19 .694
L.A. Clippers 33 31 .516 17½
L.A. Lakers 27 33 .450 21½
Sacramento 23 40 .365 27

Monday

Orlando 119, Indiana 103

Minnesota 127, Cleveland 122

Miami 112, Chicago 99

Toronto 133, Brooklyn 97

Milwaukee 130, Charlotte 106

Sacramento 131, Oklahoma City 110

Memphis 118, San Antonio 105

Tuesday

Washington 116, Detroit 113

Boston 107, Atlanta 98

Toronto 109, Brooklyn 108

Minnesota 129, Golden State 114

L.A. Clippers 113, Houston 100

Dallas at L.A. Lakers, late

Today

Charlotte at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Orlando, 7 p.m.

New York at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Sacramento at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Utah at Houston, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Denver, 9 p.m.

Portland at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Thursday

Chicago at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Memphis at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Golden State at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Sacramento at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m.

Friday

Atlanta at Washington, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Utah at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Houston at Denver, 9 p.m.

New York at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

G League

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Motor City 14 5 .737 ½
Raptors 16 6 .727
Delaware 12 5 .706
Capital City 13 6 .684
Long Island 14 8 .636 2
Westchester 11 8 .579
Grand Rapids 12 9 .571
Windy City 10 11 .476
Maine 8 11 .421
MAD ANTS 8 12 .400 7
College Park 7 11 .389 7
Wisconsin 7 13 .350 8
Greensboro 6 13 .316
Lakeland 5 12 .294
Cleveland 2 15 .118 11½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Rio Grande Valley 15 5 .750
Agua Caliente 13 6 .684
South Bay 12 6 .667 2
Iowa 9 8 .529
Birmingham 10 9 .526
Oklahoma City 12 11 .522
Stockton 10 10 .500 5
Texas 9 10 .474
Austin 8 9 .471
Sioux Falls 9 12 .429
Santa Cruz 8 12 .400 7
Memphis 6 14 .300 9
Salt Lake City 5 14 .263

Monday

Oklahoma City 108, Austin 100

Capital City 114, Cleveland 105

Salt Lake City 113, Iowa 109

Agua Caliente 121, Birmingham 105

Santa Cruz 110, G League Ignite 98

Tuesday

Westchester 115, Greensboro 108

Grand Rapids 131, Wisconsin 127

Raptors 128, Maine 92

Texas 99, Austin 94

Birmingham at Agua Caliente, late

Today

Memphis at Oklahoma City, noon

Delaware at Long Island, 7 p.m.

Lakeland at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

College Park at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.

Iowa at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Thursday

Westchester at Motor City, 11 a.m.

Texas at Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m.

South Bay at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.

Friday

Iowa at Oklahoma City, 1 p.m.

Greensboro at College Park, 7 p.m.

Lakeland at MAD ANTS, 7 p.m.

Maine at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Windy City at Motor City, 7 p.m.

Capital City at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Texas at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Austin, 8:30 p.m.

South Bay at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.

Memphis at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

