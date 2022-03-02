Wednesday, March 02, 2022 1:00 am
COLLEGES
Basketball
MEN
BIG TEN
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wisconsin
|15
|4
|.789
|24
|5
|.828
|Illinois
|13
|5
|.722
|20
|8
|.714
|Purdue
|13
|6
|.684
|24
|6
|.800
|Iowa
|11
|7
|.611
|21
|8
|.724
|Ohio St.
|11
|7
|.611
|18
|9
|.667
|Michigan St.
|10
|8
|.556
|19
|10
|.655
|Rutgers
|10
|8
|.556
|16
|12
|.571
|Michigan
|10
|8
|.556
|16
|12
|.571
|Indiana
|9
|9
|.500
|18
|10
|.643
|Penn St.
|7
|11
|.389
|12
|14
|.462
|Maryland
|6
|12
|.333
|14
|15
|.483
|Northwestern
|6
|13
|.316
|13
|15
|.464
|Minnesota
|4
|14
|.222
|13
|14
|.481
|Nebraska
|3
|16
|.158
|9
|21
|.300
Monday
Iowa 82, Northwestern 61
Tuesday
Nebraska 78, Ohio St. 70
Michigan 87, Michigan St. 70
Wisconsin 70, Purdue 67
Today
Rutgers at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Maryland, 9 p.m.
Thursday
Penn St. at Illinois, 7 p.m.
Michigan St. at Ohio St., 7 p.m.
Iowa at Michigan, 9 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Duke
|16
|3
|.842
|26
|4
|.867
|Notre Dame
|14
|4
|.778
|21
|8
|.724
|North Carolina
|14
|5
|.737
|22
|8
|.733
|Miami
|12
|6
|.667
|20
|9
|.690
|Wake Forest
|12
|7
|.632
|22
|8
|.733
|Virginia Tech
|11
|8
|.579
|19
|11
|.633
|Virginia
|11
|8
|.579
|17
|12
|.586
|Syracuse
|9
|10
|.474
|15
|15
|.500
|Florida St.
|8
|10
|.444
|15
|13
|.536
|Clemson
|6
|12
|.333
|14
|15
|.483
|Boston College
|6
|12
|.333
|11
|17
|.393
|Louisville
|6
|13
|.316
|12
|17
|.414
|Pittsburgh
|6
|13
|.316
|11
|19
|.367
|Georgia Tech
|4
|14
|.222
|11
|18
|.379
|NC State
|4
|14
|.222
|11
|18
|.379
Monday
North Carolina 88, Syracuse 79, OT
Tuesday
Duke 86, Pittsburgh 56
Virginia Tech 75, Louisville 43
Today
Georgia Tech at Clemson, 7 p.m.
Notre Dame at Florida St., 7 p.m.
Miami at Boston College, 9 p.m.
NC State at Wake Forest, 9 p.m.
Thursday
No games scheduled
BIG EAST
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Providence
|14
|3
|.824
|24
|4
|.857
|Villanova
|15
|4
|.789
|22
|7
|.759
|UConn
|12
|5
|.706
|21
|7
|.750
|Creighton
|11
|6
|.647
|19
|9
|.679
|Marquette
|10
|7
|.588
|18
|10
|.643
|Seton Hall
|9
|8
|.529
|18
|9
|.667
|Xavier
|7
|10
|.412
|17
|11
|.607
|St. John’s
|7
|10
|.412
|15
|13
|.536
|Butler
|6
|13
|.316
|13
|17
|.433
|DePaul
|5
|13
|.278
|14
|14
|.500
|Georgetown
|0
|17
|.000
|6
|22
|.214
Monday
No games scheduled
Tuesday
Villanova 76, Providence 74
Today
Xavier at St. John’s, 6:30 p.m.
Georgetown at Seton Hall, 7 p.m.
UConn at Creighton, 8:30 p.m.
Marquette at DePaul, 9 p.m.
Thursday
No games scheduled
HORIZON LEAGUE TOURNAMENT
First Round
Tuesday
Oakland 69, IUPUI 58
Detroit 79, Green 62
Robert Morris 77, Youngstown St. 73
Ill.-Chicago 80, Milwaukee 69
Quarterfinals
Thursday
Ill.-Chicago at Cleveland St., 8 p.m.
Robert Morris at PFW, 7 p.m.
Detroit at N. Kentucky, 7 p.m.
Oakland at Wright St., 7 p.m.
Semifinals
Monday, March 7
TBD vs. TBD, 7 p.m.
TBD vs. TBD, 9:30 p.m.
Championship
Tuesday, March 8
Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Toledo
|16
|3
|.842
|24
|6
|.800
|Kent St.
|15
|4
|.789
|20
|9
|.690
|Ohio
|14
|5
|.737
|23
|7
|.767
|Buffalo
|13
|5
|.722
|19
|9
|.679
|Akron
|13
|6
|.684
|20
|9
|.690
|Ball St.
|8
|10
|.444
|13
|16
|.448
|Miami (Ohio)
|7
|12
|.368
|13
|17
|.433
|Cent. Michigan
|6
|11
|.353
|7
|21
|.250
|Bowling Green
|6
|13
|.316
|13
|17
|.433
|E. Michigan
|5
|14
|.263
|10
|20
|.333
|N. Illinois
|5
|14
|.263
|8
|21
|.276
|W. Michigan
|4
|15
|.211
|8
|22
|.267
Monday
No games scheduled
Tuesday
W. Michigan 71, E. Michigan 60
Bowling Green 80, Ohio 77
Akron 79, Ball St. 60
Toledo 92, Buffalo 76
Miami (Ohio) 75, Cent. Michigan 61
Kent St. 63, N. Illinois 55
Today
No games scheduled
Thursday
No games scheduled
No. 10 WISCONSIN 70,
No. 8 PURDUE 67
PURDUE (24-6): Gillis 2-4 0-0 5, Edey 6-11 5-7 17, Hunter 2-6 1-2 6, Ivey 8-15 3-9 22, Stefanovic 4-10 0-0 11, Morton 0-1 0-0 0, Williams 2-8 2-2 6, Furst 0-1 0-0 0, Thompson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-56 11-20 67.
WISCONSIN (24-5): Crowl 2-6 0-0 4, Wahl 8-14 2-2 19, Joh.Davis 5-12 6-6 16, Davison 3-7 0-1 7, Hepburn 5-13 3-3 17, Neath 1-4 0-0 3, Vogt 1-1 0-0 2, Carlson 1-2 0-0 2, Jor.Davis 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 26-61 11-12 70.
Halftime—Wisconsin 33-28. 3-Point Goals—Purdue 8-21 (Ivey 3-7, Stefanovic 3-7, Hunter 1-2, Gillis 1-3, Morton 0-1, Williams 0-1), Wisconsin 7-22 (Hepburn 4-6, Davison 1-3, Neath 1-3, Wahl 1-3, Carlson 0-1, Joh.Davis 0-1, Jor.Davis 0-2, Crowl 0-3). Rebounds—Purdue 34 (Edey 9), Wisconsin 30 (Joh.Davis 8). Assists—Purdue 10 (Ivey 5), Wisconsin 9 (Crowl, Wahl, Hepburn, Vogt 2). Total Fouls—Purdue 16, Wisconsin 17.
AKRON 79, BALL ST. 60
AKRON (20-9): Ali 5-13 4-5 16, Freeman 5-9 8-10 18, Castaneda 7-13 3-4 22, Dawson 4-9 0-0 11, Tribble 1-6 2-2 4, Clarke 1-3 3-4 6, Wynn 1-2 0-0 2, Bandaogo 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-55 20-25 79.
BALL STATE (13-16): Thomas 2-11 2-3 8, Sparks 1-7 3-4 5, Bumbalough 3-10 0-0 9, Jacobs 2-5 6-6 10, Sellers 2-2 1-2 6, Cochran 7-11 3-3 18, Brown 1-4 2-2 4, Jihad 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 18-52 17-20 60.
Halftime—Akron 32-20. 3-Point Goals—Akron 11-26 (Castaneda 5-10, Dawson 3-8, Ali 2-4, Clarke 1-2, Tribble 0-1, Wynn 0-1), Ball St. 7-19 (Bumbalough 3-8, Thomas 2-7, Cochran 1-1, Sellers 1-1, Brown 0-2). Rebounds—Akron 29 (Freeman 16), Ball St. 31 (Cochran 10). Assists—Akron 11 (Freeman 4), Ball St. 9 (Bumbalough 3). Total Fouls—Akron 16, Ball St. 18. A—3,003 (11,500).
CROSSROADS LEAGUE TOURNAMENT
Championship
Tuesday
Grace 86, Marian 85
GRACE 86, MARIAN 85
|Grace
|41
|45
|—
|86
|Marian
|44
|41
|—
|85
Grace: J. Gibbs 14, Gill IV 3, Wadding 6, Davidson 15, Malone 15, Stoltfzus 9, C. Gibbs 9, Graber 11, Scott 4
Marian: Harvey 15, Wiley 10, Johnson 10, Gohmann 5, Stewart 32, Heady 6, Langkabel 7
WOMEN
BIG TEN TOURNAMENT
At Indianapolis
Today
Penn St. vs. Rutgers, 2 p.m.
Wisconsin vs. Illinois, 4:30 p.m.
Thursday
Michigan St. vs. Purdue, 11:30 a.m.
Indiana vs. Penn St.-Rutgers winner, 2 p.m.
Northwestern vs. Minnesota, 6:30 p.m.
Nebraska vs. Wisconsin-Illinois winner, 9 p.m.
Friday
Ohio St. vs. Michigan St.-Purdue winner, 11:30 a.m.
Maryland vs. Indiana—Penn St.-Rutgers winner, 2 p.m.
Iowa vs. Northwestern-Minnesota winner, 6:30 p.m.
Michigan vs. Nebraska—Wisconsin-Illinois winner, 9 p.m.
Saturday
Semifinals, 3:30 p.m. / 6 p.m.
Sunday
Championship, 4 p.m.
ACC TOURNAMENT
At Greensboro, N.C.
Today
Syracuse vs. Clemson, 1 p.m.
Duke vs. Pittsburgh, 3:30 p.m.
Wake Forest vs. Virginia, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday
Virginia Tech vs. Syracuse-Clemson winner, 11 a.m.
Boston College vs. Florida St., 2 p.m.
Miami vs. Duke-Pittsburgh winner, 6 p.m.
Georgia Tech vs. Wake Forest-Virginia winner, 8:30 p.m.
Friday
North Carolina vs. Virginia Tech—Syracuse-Clemson winner, 11 a.m.
NC State vs. Boston College-Florida St. winner, 2 p.m.
Louisville vs. Miami—Duke-Pittsburgh winner, 6 p.m.
Notre Dame vs. Georgia Tech—Wake Forest-Virginia winner, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday
Semifinals, noon / 2:30 p.m.
Sunday
Championship, noon
HORIZON LEAGUE TOURNAMENT
First Round
Tuesday
N. Kentucky 73, Detroit 50
Milwaukee 55, Ill.-Chicago 46
Oakland 54, Wright St. 45
Robert Morris 70, PFW 56
Quarterfinals
Thursday
Robert Morris at IUPUI, 7 p.m.
Oakland at Youngstown St., 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Green Bay, 8 p.m.
N. Kentucky at Cleveland St., 5:30 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Toledo
|17
|1
|.944
|23
|4
|.852
|Buffalo
|14
|4
|.778
|20
|8
|.714
|Akron
|12
|6
|.667
|15
|9
|.625
|N. Illinois
|10
|8
|.556
|13
|13
|.500
|Ball St.
|9
|8
|.529
|16
|11
|.593
|Kent St.
|9
|9
|.500
|17
|10
|.630
|W. Michigan
|9
|9
|.500
|15
|12
|.556
|Bowling Green
|9
|9
|.500
|14
|13
|.519
|Ohio
|8
|9
|.471
|14
|12
|.538
|Miami (Ohio)
|4
|14
|.222
|8
|19
|.296
|E. Michigan
|4
|14
|.222
|7
|18
|.280
|Cent. Michigan
|2
|16
|.111
|4
|23
|.148
Tuesday
No games scheduled
Today
E. Michigan at W. Michigan, 7 p.m.
No. Illinois at Toledo, 7 p.m.
Ball St. at C. Michigan, 7 p.m.
Miami (Ohio) at Ohio, 7 p.m.
Kent St. at Bowling Green, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at Akron, 7 p.m.
ROBERT MORRIS 70, PFW 56
PFW (9-21): Sellers 4-12 6-6 16, Ry. Ott 5-13 0-0 13, Bromenschenkel 3-9 2-2 10, Starks 1-6 6-6 8, Stupp 1-5 1-2 4, Emmerson 2-5 0-0 5, Stephens 0-0 0-0 0, Johnson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 16-51 15-16 56.
ROBERT MORRIS (13-14): Villaflor 2-7 0-0 4, Castro 7-15 2-3 16, Augustin 0-4 1-2 1, Castedo 6-13 0-0 14, Mastral 1-4 0-0 3, Gedeon 3-7 0-0 6, Amalia 5-6 1-1 15, Morris 4-10 0-0 11. Totals 28-66 4-6 70.
|PFW
|10
|15
|23
|8
|—
|56
|Robert Morris
|18
|19
|16
|17
|—
|70
3-Point Goals—PFW 9-28 (Sellers 2-7, Ry. Ott 3-5, Bromenschenkel 2-5, Starks 0-4, Stupp 1-4, Emmerson 1-3), Robert Morris 10-24 (Villaflor 0-1, Augustin 0-3, Castedo 2-5, Mastral 1-4, Amalia 4-55, Morris 3-6). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—PFW 33 (Stupp 10), Robert Morris 41 (Castro 10). Assists—PFW 12 (Emmerson 5), Robert Morris 18 (Castedo 9). Total Fouls—PFW 14, Robert Morris 14. A—372.
USA TODAY TOP 25 POLL
|Rec
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. South Carolina (31)
|27-1
|799
|1
|2. Stanford (1)
|25-3
|766
|2
|3. NC State
|26-3
|734
|3
|4. Louisvile
|26-3
|708
|4
|5. Baylor
|24-5
|659
|7
|6. LSU
|25-4
|603
|8
|7. Iowa St.
|24-5
|586
|6
|8. UConn
|22-5
|570
|8
|9. Michigan
|22-5
|565
|5
|10. Texas
|21-6
|491
|12
|11. Maryland
|21-7
|464
|13
|12. Indiana
|19-7
|414
|10
|13. Arizona
|20-6
|394
|11
|14. BYU
|25-2
|362
|15
|15. Tennessee
|22-7
|331
|14
|16. Ohio St.
|22-5
|330
|17
|17. North Carolina
|23-5
|261
|18
|18. Iowa
|20-7
|259
|22
|19. Oklahoma
|22-6
|234
|19
|20. Notre Dame
|21-7
|194
|16
|21. Georgia
|20-8
|178
|20
|22. Florida Gulf Coast
|26-2
|150
|23
|23. Central Florida
|21-3
|73
|25
|24. Virginia Tech
|21-8
|64
|NR
|25. Georgia Tech
|20-9
|56
|24
Others receiving votes: Florida 55; Drexel 23; Mississippi 20; Liberty 18; Oregon 8; Princeton 4; Rhode Island 4; Dayton 3; Nebraska 3; S Dakota St. 3; S Florida 3; Stony Brook 3; Washington St. 3; Gonzaga 2; Colorado 1; South Dakota 1; Utah 1.
WHAC TOURNAMENT
Championship
Tuesday
Indiana Tech 85, Rochester 83
INDIANA TECH 85, ROCHESTER 83
|Rochester
|19
|10
|19
|35
|—
|83
|Indiana Tech
|22
|22
|18
|23
|—
|85
Indiana Tech: Andrews 17, Tuominen 25, Foy 14, Whitaker 10, Salisbury 6, Worm 11, Decker-Terres 2
Rochester: Mattos 24, Tobel 11, Guardiola 4, Wynn 24, Gregory 1, Martin 9, Reinhold 10
