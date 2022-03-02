The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

 
Weather
Wednesday, March 02, 2022 1:00 am

COLLEGES

Basketball

MEN

BIG TEN

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Wisconsin 15 4 .789 24 5 .828
Illinois 13 5 .722 20 8 .714
Purdue 13 6 .684 24 6 .800
Iowa 11 7 .611 21 8 .724
Ohio St. 11 7 .611 18 9 .667
Michigan St. 10 8 .556 19 10 .655
Rutgers 10 8 .556 16 12 .571
Michigan 10 8 .556 16 12 .571
Indiana 9 9 .500 18 10 .643
Penn St. 7 11 .389 12 14 .462
Maryland 6 12 .333 14 15 .483
Northwestern 6 13 .316 13 15 .464
Minnesota 4 14 .222 13 14 .481
Nebraska 3 16 .158 9 21 .300

Monday

Iowa 82, Northwestern 61

Tuesday

Nebraska 78, Ohio St. 70

Michigan 87, Michigan St. 70

Wisconsin 70, Purdue 67

Today

Rutgers at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Maryland, 9 p.m.

Thursday

Penn St. at Illinois, 7 p.m.

Michigan St. at Ohio St., 7 p.m.

Iowa at Michigan, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Duke 16 3 .842 26 4 .867
Notre Dame 14 4 .778 21 8 .724
North Carolina 14 5 .737 22 8 .733
Miami 12 6 .667 20 9 .690
Wake Forest 12 7 .632 22 8 .733
Virginia Tech 11 8 .579 19 11 .633
Virginia 11 8 .579 17 12 .586
Syracuse 9 10 .474 15 15 .500
Florida St. 8 10 .444 15 13 .536
Clemson 6 12 .333 14 15 .483
Boston College 6 12 .333 11 17 .393
Louisville 6 13 .316 12 17 .414
Pittsburgh 6 13 .316 11 19 .367
Georgia Tech 4 14 .222 11 18 .379
NC State 4 14 .222 11 18 .379

Monday

North Carolina 88, Syracuse 79, OT

Tuesday

Duke 86, Pittsburgh 56

Virginia Tech 75, Louisville 43

Today

Georgia Tech at Clemson, 7 p.m.

Notre Dame at Florida St., 7 p.m.

Miami at Boston College, 9 p.m.

NC State at Wake Forest, 9 p.m.

Thursday

No games scheduled

BIG EAST

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Providence 14 3 .824 24 4 .857
Villanova 15 4 .789 22 7 .759
UConn 12 5 .706 21 7 .750
Creighton 11 6 .647 19 9 .679
Marquette 10 7 .588 18 10 .643
Seton Hall 9 8 .529 18 9 .667
Xavier 7 10 .412 17 11 .607
St. John’s 7 10 .412 15 13 .536
Butler 6 13 .316 13 17 .433
DePaul 5 13 .278 14 14 .500
Georgetown 0 17 .000 6 22 .214

Monday

No games scheduled

Tuesday

Villanova 76, Providence 74

Today

Xavier at St. John’s, 6:30 p.m.

Georgetown at Seton Hall, 7 p.m.

UConn at Creighton, 8:30 p.m.

Marquette at DePaul, 9 p.m.

Thursday

No games scheduled

HORIZON LEAGUE TOURNAMENT

First Round

Tuesday

Oakland 69, IUPUI 58

Detroit 79, Green 62

Robert Morris 77, Youngstown St. 73

Ill.-Chicago 80, Milwaukee 69

Quarterfinals

Thursday

Ill.-Chicago at Cleveland St., 8 p.m.

Robert Morris at PFW, 7 p.m.

Detroit at N. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Oakland at Wright St., 7 p.m.

Semifinals

Monday, March 7

TBD vs. TBD, 7 p.m.

TBD vs. TBD, 9:30 p.m.

Championship

Tuesday, March 8

Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Toledo 16 3 .842 24 6 .800
Kent St. 15 4 .789 20 9 .690
Ohio 14 5 .737 23 7 .767
Buffalo 13 5 .722 19 9 .679
Akron 13 6 .684 20 9 .690
Ball St. 8 10 .444 13 16 .448
Miami (Ohio) 7 12 .368 13 17 .433
Cent. Michigan 6 11 .353 7 21 .250
Bowling Green 6 13 .316 13 17 .433
E. Michigan 5 14 .263 10 20 .333
N. Illinois 5 14 .263 8 21 .276
W. Michigan 4 15 .211 8 22 .267

Monday

No games scheduled

Tuesday

W. Michigan 71, E. Michigan 60

Bowling Green 80, Ohio 77

Akron 79, Ball St. 60

Toledo 92, Buffalo 76

Miami (Ohio) 75, Cent. Michigan 61

Kent St. 63, N. Illinois 55

Today

No games scheduled

Thursday

No games scheduled

No. 10 WISCONSIN 70,

No. 8 PURDUE 67

PURDUE (24-6): Gillis 2-4 0-0 5, Edey 6-11 5-7 17, Hunter 2-6 1-2 6, Ivey 8-15 3-9 22, Stefanovic 4-10 0-0 11, Morton 0-1 0-0 0, Williams 2-8 2-2 6, Furst 0-1 0-0 0, Thompson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-56 11-20 67.

WISCONSIN (24-5): Crowl 2-6 0-0 4, Wahl 8-14 2-2 19, Joh.Davis 5-12 6-6 16, Davison 3-7 0-1 7, Hepburn 5-13 3-3 17, Neath 1-4 0-0 3, Vogt 1-1 0-0 2, Carlson 1-2 0-0 2, Jor.Davis 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 26-61 11-12 70.

Halftime—Wisconsin 33-28. 3-Point Goals—Purdue 8-21 (Ivey 3-7, Stefanovic 3-7, Hunter 1-2, Gillis 1-3, Morton 0-1, Williams 0-1), Wisconsin 7-22 (Hepburn 4-6, Davison 1-3, Neath 1-3, Wahl 1-3, Carlson 0-1, Joh.Davis 0-1, Jor.Davis 0-2, Crowl 0-3). Rebounds—Purdue 34 (Edey 9), Wisconsin 30 (Joh.Davis 8). Assists—Purdue 10 (Ivey 5), Wisconsin 9 (Crowl, Wahl, Hepburn, Vogt 2). Total Fouls—Purdue 16, Wisconsin 17.

AKRON 79, BALL ST. 60

AKRON (20-9): Ali 5-13 4-5 16, Freeman 5-9 8-10 18, Castaneda 7-13 3-4 22, Dawson 4-9 0-0 11, Tribble 1-6 2-2 4, Clarke 1-3 3-4 6, Wynn 1-2 0-0 2, Bandaogo 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-55 20-25 79.

BALL STATE (13-16): Thomas 2-11 2-3 8, Sparks 1-7 3-4 5, Bumbalough 3-10 0-0 9, Jacobs 2-5 6-6 10, Sellers 2-2 1-2 6, Cochran 7-11 3-3 18, Brown 1-4 2-2 4, Jihad 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 18-52 17-20 60.

Halftime—Akron 32-20. 3-Point Goals—Akron 11-26 (Castaneda 5-10, Dawson 3-8, Ali 2-4, Clarke 1-2, Tribble 0-1, Wynn 0-1), Ball St. 7-19 (Bumbalough 3-8, Thomas 2-7, Cochran 1-1, Sellers 1-1, Brown 0-2). Rebounds—Akron 29 (Freeman 16), Ball St. 31 (Cochran 10). Assists—Akron 11 (Freeman 4), Ball St. 9 (Bumbalough 3). Total Fouls—Akron 16, Ball St. 18. A—3,003 (11,500).

CROSSROADS LEAGUE TOURNAMENT

Championship

Tuesday

Grace 86, Marian 85

GRACE 86, MARIAN 85

Grace 41 45 86
Marian 44 41 85

Grace: J. Gibbs 14, Gill IV 3, Wadding 6, Davidson 15, Malone 15, Stoltfzus 9, C. Gibbs 9, Graber 11, Scott 4

Marian: Harvey 15, Wiley 10, Johnson 10, Gohmann 5, Stewart 32, Heady 6, Langkabel 7

WOMEN

BIG TEN TOURNAMENT

At Indianapolis

Today

Penn St. vs. Rutgers, 2 p.m.

Wisconsin vs. Illinois, 4:30 p.m.

Thursday

Michigan St. vs. Purdue, 11:30 a.m.

Indiana vs. Penn St.-Rutgers winner, 2 p.m.

Northwestern vs. Minnesota, 6:30 p.m.

Nebraska vs. Wisconsin-Illinois winner, 9 p.m.

Friday

Ohio St. vs. Michigan St.-Purdue winner, 11:30 a.m.

Maryland vs. Indiana—Penn St.-Rutgers winner, 2 p.m.

Iowa vs. Northwestern-Minnesota winner, 6:30 p.m.

Michigan vs. Nebraska—Wisconsin-Illinois winner, 9 p.m.

Saturday

Semifinals, 3:30 p.m. / 6 p.m.

Sunday

Championship, 4 p.m.

ACC TOURNAMENT

At Greensboro, N.C.

Today

Syracuse vs. Clemson, 1 p.m.

Duke vs. Pittsburgh, 3:30 p.m.

Wake Forest vs. Virginia, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday

Virginia Tech vs. Syracuse-Clemson winner, 11 a.m.

Boston College vs. Florida St., 2 p.m.

Miami vs. Duke-Pittsburgh winner, 6 p.m.

Georgia Tech vs. Wake Forest-Virginia winner, 8:30 p.m.

Friday

North Carolina vs. Virginia Tech—Syracuse-Clemson winner, 11 a.m.

NC State vs. Boston College-Florida St. winner, 2 p.m.

Louisville vs. Miami—Duke-Pittsburgh winner, 6 p.m.

Notre Dame vs. Georgia Tech—Wake Forest-Virginia winner, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday

Semifinals, noon / 2:30 p.m.

Sunday

Championship, noon

HORIZON LEAGUE TOURNAMENT

First Round

Tuesday

N. Kentucky 73, Detroit 50

Milwaukee 55, Ill.-Chicago 46

Oakland 54, Wright St. 45

Robert Morris 70, PFW 56

Quarterfinals

Thursday

Robert Morris at IUPUI, 7 p.m.

Oakland at Youngstown St., 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Green Bay, 8 p.m.

N. Kentucky at Cleveland St., 5:30 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Toledo 17 1 .944 23 4 .852
Buffalo 14 4 .778 20 8 .714
Akron 12 6 .667 15 9 .625
N. Illinois 10 8 .556 13 13 .500
Ball St. 9 8 .529 16 11 .593
Kent St. 9 9 .500 17 10 .630
W. Michigan 9 9 .500 15 12 .556
Bowling Green 9 9 .500 14 13 .519
Ohio 8 9 .471 14 12 .538
Miami (Ohio) 4 14 .222 8 19 .296
E. Michigan 4 14 .222 7 18 .280
Cent. Michigan 2 16 .111 4 23 .148

Tuesday

No games scheduled

Today

E. Michigan at W. Michigan, 7 p.m.

No. Illinois at Toledo, 7 p.m.

Ball St. at C. Michigan, 7 p.m.

Miami (Ohio) at Ohio, 7 p.m.

Kent St. at Bowling Green, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Akron, 7 p.m.

ROBERT MORRIS 70, PFW 56

PFW (9-21): Sellers 4-12 6-6 16, Ry. Ott 5-13 0-0 13, Bromenschenkel 3-9 2-2 10, Starks 1-6 6-6 8, Stupp 1-5 1-2 4, Emmerson 2-5 0-0 5, Stephens 0-0 0-0 0, Johnson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 16-51 15-16 56.

ROBERT MORRIS (13-14): Villaflor 2-7 0-0 4, Castro 7-15 2-3 16, Augustin 0-4 1-2 1, Castedo 6-13 0-0 14, Mastral 1-4 0-0 3, Gedeon 3-7 0-0 6, Amalia 5-6 1-1 15, Morris 4-10 0-0 11. Totals 28-66 4-6 70.

PFW 10 15 23 8 56
Robert Morris 18 19 16 17 70

3-Point Goals—PFW 9-28 (Sellers 2-7, Ry. Ott 3-5, Bromenschenkel 2-5, Starks 0-4, Stupp 1-4, Emmerson 1-3), Robert Morris 10-24 (Villaflor 0-1, Augustin 0-3, Castedo 2-5, Mastral 1-4, Amalia 4-55, Morris 3-6). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—PFW 33 (Stupp 10), Robert Morris 41 (Castro 10). Assists—PFW 12 (Emmerson 5), Robert Morris 18 (Castedo 9). Total Fouls—PFW 14, Robert Morris 14. A—372.

USA TODAY TOP 25 POLL

Rec Pts Pvs
1. South Carolina (31) 27-1 799 1
2. Stanford (1) 25-3 766 2
3. NC State 26-3 734 3
4. Louisvile 26-3 708 4
5. Baylor 24-5 659 7
6. LSU 25-4 603 8
7. Iowa St. 24-5 586 6
8. UConn 22-5 570 8
9. Michigan 22-5 565 5
10. Texas 21-6 491 12
11. Maryland 21-7 464 13
12. Indiana 19-7 414 10
13. Arizona 20-6 394 11
14. BYU 25-2 362 15
15. Tennessee 22-7 331 14
16. Ohio St. 22-5 330 17
17. North Carolina 23-5 261 18
18. Iowa 20-7 259 22
19. Oklahoma 22-6 234 19
20. Notre Dame 21-7 194 16
21. Georgia 20-8 178 20
22. Florida Gulf Coast 26-2 150 23
23. Central Florida 21-3 73 25
24. Virginia Tech 21-8 64 NR
25. Georgia Tech 20-9 56 24

Others receiving votes: Florida 55; Drexel 23; Mississippi 20; Liberty 18; Oregon 8; Princeton 4; Rhode Island 4; Dayton 3; Nebraska 3; S Dakota St. 3; S Florida 3; Stony Brook 3; Washington St. 3; Gonzaga 2; Colorado 1; South Dakota 1; Utah 1.

WHAC TOURNAMENT

Championship

Tuesday

Indiana Tech 85, Rochester 83

INDIANA TECH 85, ROCHESTER 83

Rochester 19 10 19 35 83
Indiana Tech 22 22 18 23 85

Indiana Tech: Andrews 17, Tuominen 25, Foy 14, Whitaker 10, Salisbury 6, Worm 11, Decker-Terres 2

Rochester: Mattos 24, Tobel 11, Guardiola 4, Wynn 24, Gregory 1, Martin 9, Reinhold 10

Share this article

Share
Email story

More stories

Subscribe to our newsletters

* indicates required
Newsletters  