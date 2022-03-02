Wednesday, March 02, 2022 1:00 am
HIGH SCHOOLS
Basketball
BOYS
AREA SECTIONALS
CLASS 4A
Elkhart
Tue.: Penn 67, Warsaw 56;
Concord 49, Elkhart 47
Fri.: Northridge vs. Penn, 6 p.m.; Goshen vs. Concord, 7:30 p.m.
Sat.: Championship, 7 p.m.
DeKalb
Tue.: Snider 60, North Side 59;
Northrop 83, East Noble 72
Fri.: DeKalb vs. Snider, 6 p.m.;
Carroll vs. Northrop, 7:30 p.m.
Sat.: Championship, 7 p.m.
Huntington North
Tue.: Homestead 56, Huntington N. 43; South Side 78, Columbia City 39
Fri.: New Haven vs. Homestead, 6 p.m.;
Wayne vs. South Side, 7:30 p.m.
Sat.: Championship, 7:30 p.m.
CLASS 3A
Wawasee
Tue.: Tipp. Valley 60, West Noble 55
Fri.: Wawasee vs. Lakeland, 6 p.m.;
NorthWood vs. Tipp. Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Sat.: Championship, 7:30 p.m.
Garrett
Tue.: Leo 48, Angola 15
Today: Woodlan vs. Dwenger, 6 p.m.; Concordia vs. Garrett, 7:30 p.m.
Fri.: Bishop Luers vs. Leo, 6 p.m.; G2 winner vs. G3 winner, 7:30 p.m.
Sat.: Championship, 7:30 p.m.
Norwell
Tue.: Norwell 72, Heritage 54;
Bellmont 54, Mississinewa 43
Fri.: Eastern (Greentown) vs. Norwell,
6 p.m.; Oak Hill vs. Bellmont, 7:45 p.m.
Sat.: Championship, 7:30 p.m.
CLASS 2A
Westview
Tue.: Central Noble 71, Churubusco 55
Today: Fairfield vs. Bremen, 6 p.m.;
Eastside vs. Westview, 7:30 p.m.
Fri.: Prairie Hts. vs. Central Noble, 6 p.m.;
G2 winner vs. G3 winner, 7:30 p.m.
Sat.: Championship, 7:30 p.m.
Bluffton
Tue.: Whitko 49, South Adams 36;
Blackhawk Ch. 70, Manchester 39
Today: Wabash vs. Adams Central,
6 p.m.; Canterbury vs. Bluffton, 7:30 p.m.
Fri.: Whitko vs. Blackhawk Ch., 6 p.m.;
G3 winner vs. G4 winner, 7:30 p.m.
Sat.: Championship, 7 p.m.
CLASS A
Fremont
Tue.: Fremont 88, Hamilton 22
Fri.: Elkhart Ch. vs. Lakewood P., 6 p.m.; Bethany Ch. vs. Fremont, 7:30 p.m.
Sat.: Championship, 7 p.m.
Southern Wells
Tue.: Southwood 56, Northfield 50;
Lakeland Ch. 58, Smith Academy 47
Fri.: North Miami vs. Southwood,
6 p.m.; Southern Wells vs. Lakeland Ch., 7:30 p.m.
Sat.: Championship, 7 p.m.
SNIDER 60, NORTH SIDE 59
|North Side
|12
|11
|21
|15
|—
|59
|Snider
|16
|17
|14
|13
|—
|60
Snider: Brown 5, Jenkins 26, Billingsley 4, Brown 1, Lee 9, Lambert 15
North Side: Dye 3, Johnson 16, Bassett 2, Javion Davenport 6, Green 14, Collins 14, Banks 4
NORTHROP 83, EAST NOBLE 72
|East Noble
|8
|11
|23
|30
|—
|72
|Northrop
|15
|6
|31
|31
|—
|83
Northrop: Jackson 37, Schmenk 10, Campos 9, Lawrence 4, Alexander 12, Norfleet 11
East Noble: Foster 9, Denton 6, Ritchie 9, Mark 3, Kline 5, Bender 7, Hood 33
HOMESTEAD 56,
HUNTINGTON NORTH 43
|Huntington N.
|10
|11
|13
|9
|—
|43
|Homestead
|13
|16
|16
|11
|—
|56
Homestead: Loyer 26, Kaopuiki 8, A. Leeper 13, G. Leeper 4, Ezeakudo 5
Huntington North: Z. Hubartt 12, Hotchkiss 16, Dohrman 4, Oswalt 2, McCarver 9
SOUTH SIDE 78, COLUMBIA CITY 39
|South Side
|20
|23
|19
|16
|—
|78
|Col. City
|14
|9
|15
|1
|—
|39
South Side: Lattimore 2, Thomas 10, Morris 4, Manning 10, Ruch 20, Phillips 5, Washington 9, Johnson 20
Columbia City: Baker 19, Mills 3, An. Hedrick 13, Al. Hedrick 3, Hoag 1
PENN 67, WARSAW 56
|Warsaw
|16
|2
|13
|25
|—
|56
|Penn
|18
|12
|15
|22
|—
|67
Penn: Burton 26, Smith 11, Bonner 4, Miller 7, Gatete 8, Barker 9, Wojciechowski 2
Warsaw: Simfukwe 13, J. Gould 21, T. Katris 8, N. Katris 2, Heckaman 6, Kuhn 6
LEO 48, ANGOLA 15
|Leo
|15
|10
|15
|8
|—
|48
|Angola
|0
|2
|8
|5
|—
|15
Leo: Miller 2, T. Hiteshaw 4, McGee 9, E. LaGrange 2, Middleton 7, L. LaGrange 5, Allen 4, Bontrager 15
Angola: Lantz 1, Dickerson 2, McGee 8, Oberlin 4
FREMONT 88, HAMILTON 22
|Hamilton
|2
|8
|7
|5
|—
|22
|Fremont
|22
|27
|19
|20
|—
|88
Fremont: Beeman 14, Guthrie 3, Foulk 2, Bock 9, Blue 6, Cope 8, Brace 7, Bontrager 13, Pentecost 5, Slee 6, Berlew 9, Huffnagle 6
Hamilton: Spaw 3, Merritt 2, Cool 12, Miller 3, Williams 2
BELLMONT 54, MISSISSINEWA 43
|Bellmont
|17
|14
|10
|13
|—
|54
|Mississinewa
|12
|15
|11
|5
|—
|43
Bellmont: James 8, Scheumann 21, Wellman 13, Kitson 4, Lenegar 1, Ulman 7
Mississinewa: Newsom 2, Ulelick 9, K. Johnson 5, McCann 2, Ott 14, Ancic 4, Asbury 7
NORWELL 74, HERITAGE 54
|Heritage
|9
|16
|10
|19
|—
|54
|Norwell
|30
|18
|12
|12
|—
|72
Norwell: Colbert 4, Hoeppner 4, Parker 5, Graft 14, C. Bailey 9, L. Bailey 11, McBride 16, Federspiel 2, Bolyn 1
Heritage: Knapke 6, Meyer 11, Whitman 2, N/A 3, Saylor 21, Wasson 2, Buuck 3, Prince 2, Schaffner 2, Kaiser 2
SCORES
Sectionals
First Round
CLASS A
61. Borden
Christian Academy 61, Lanesville 28
Rock Creek Acad 72, New Washington 44
49. Kouts
Kouts 59, Morgan Twp. 52
50. Triton
Argos 79, W. Central 28
51. Tri-County
N. White 74, Tri-County 52
Pioneer 42, Frontier 29
54. Attica
Faith Christian 50, Attica 44
Lafayette Catholic 64, Clinton Central 38
55. Wes-Del
Daleville 74, Anderson Prep Academy 25
Liberty Christian 83, Tri-Central 64
56. Blue River
Blue River 61, Union City 54
Randolph Southern 87, Seton Catholic 71
57. White River Valley
Bloomfield 50, Shakamak 35
58. Bethesda Christian
Traders Point Ch. 57, Indiana Deaf 39
59. Lutheran
Greenwood Ch 61, Prvdnce Cristo Rey 41
Lutheran 60, Central Christian 38
60. Southwestern (Shelby)
Jac-Cen-Del 62, Rising Sun 48
62. Edinburgh
Edinburgh 57, Trinity Lutheran 38
W. Washington 53, Madison Shawe 38
63. Loogootee
N. Daviess 71, Washington Catholic 19
Orleans 49, Loogootee 45, OT
64. Springs Valley
Cannelton 64, Vincennes Rivet 52
Springs Valley 67, Wood Memorial 36
CLASS 2A
34. N. Judson
Westville 63, Boone Grove 45
37. Winamac
Cass 74, Rochester 40
Winamac 49, Delphi 34
38. Western Boone
Clinton Prairie 46, Western Boone 39
Fountain Central 51, Seeger 46, OT
39. Tipton
Madison-Grant 59, Blackford 43
Tipton 61, Taylor 48
40. Alexandria
Lapel 53, Alexandria 31
41. Hagerstown
Knightstown 55, Hagerstown 47
Northeastern 49, Shenandoah 46, OT
42. Park Tudor
Covenant Christian 36, Indpls Scecina 31
Heritage Christian 69, Park Tudor 54
43. S. Putnam
Parke Heritage 58, Cloverdale 33
44. S. Ripley
N. Decatur 57, Milan 50
45. Southwestern (Hanover)
Southwestern (Hanover) 45, Henryville 37
Switzerland Co. 52, Austin 50
46. Tell City
Paoli 42, Crawford Co. 36
47. N. Knox
Eastern (Greene) 41, N. Knox 33
48. Southridge
Forest Park 63, Tecumseh 39
N. Posey 38, Southridge 37
CLASS 3A
17. Hanover Central
Lighthouse CPA 59, Griffith 52
18. Kankakee Valley
Culver Academy 60, Kankakee Valley 46
19. Mishawaka Marian
Glenn 46, S. Bend Washington 35
S. Bend Clay 59, Jimtown 56
20. Maconaquah
Benton Central 43, W. Lafayette 30
24. New Castle
Jay Co. 44, New Castle 33
Yorktown 45, Delta 36
25. Frankfort
Tri-West 52, Crawfordsville 46
26. Edgewood
Edgewood 65, S. Vermillion 57
27. Lebanon
Indpls Brebeuf 83, Indpls Shortridge 48
Chatard 64, Christel House Manual 62
28. Speedway
Beech Grove 73, Indpls Herron 31
Indpls Washington 65, Indian Creek 63
29. Connersville
Lawrenceburg 48, Rushville 35
30. Salem
N. Harrison 55, Charlestown 41
31. Princeton
Pike Central 43, Princeton 37
32. Boonville
Ev. Bosse 86, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 48
Gibson Southern 52, Heritage Hills 48
CLASS 4A
1. Lake Central
Lake Central 49, Hammond Morton 45
2. Portage
Portage 70, Hobart 28
3. Plymouth
Michigan City 58, Mishawaka 55
S. Bend Adams 57, S. Bend Riley 47
7. Logansport
Lafayette Harrison 75, Marion 65
Lafayette-Jefferson 47, McCutcheon 36
8. Noblesville
Noblesville 67, Zionsville 53
Westfield 62, Fishers 44
9. Greenfield-Central
New Palestine 63, Muncie Central 57
10. N. Central
Lawrence North 53, Attucks 40
11. Ben Davis
Ben Davis 73, Roncalli 40
Southport 67, Pike 63
12. Terre Haute North
Plainfield 77, Terre Haute South 70
Terre Haute North 64, Mooresville 52
13. Greenwood
Franklin 63, Shelbyville 39
Franklin Central 37, Greenwood 29
14. Martinsville
Bloomington North 48, Columbus East 37
Bloomington South 44, Martinsville 42
15. Seymour
Floyd Central 61, Jennings Co. 54, 2OT
Jeffersonville 61, Bedford N. Lawrence 48
16. Ev. North
Ev. North 57, Jasper 44
Ev. Reitz 66, Ev. Central 40
AP TOP 10 POLL
CLASS 4A
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Chesterton (12)
|23-0
|240
|1
|2. Fishers
|21-2
|206
|2
|3. Carmel
|17-5
|151
|4
|4. Homestead
|19-5
|147
|3
|5. Ben Davis
|18-6
|125
|5
|6. Penn
|20-2
|121
|6
|7. Mt. Vernon (Fortville)
|19-2
|111
|7
|8. Cathedral
|19-6
|85
|8
|9. Valparaiso
|19-4
|75
|9
|10. Anderson
|19-4
|73
|10
CLASS 3A
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Glenn (10)
|21-2
|236
|1
|2. Mishawaka Marian (2)
|19-3
|209
|2
|3. NorthWood
|22-2
|177
|5
|4. Sullivan
|21-2
|134
|3
|5. Brownstown
|20-3
|121
|8
|6. New Castle
|17-4
|109
|9
|7. Norwell
|19-4
|92
|6
|8. Leo
|16-5
|84
|4
|9. Connersville
|18-6
|78
|10
|10. Greensburg
|20-4
|62
|NR
CLASS 2A
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Monroe Central (11)
|21-0
|230
|1
|2. Eastside
|23-1
|206
|2
|3. Central Noble
|22-2
|190
|3
|4. Blackhawk Ch. (1)
|19-4
|180
|5
|5. Linton-Stockton
|20-4
|136
|4
|6. Carroll (Flora)
|20-1
|116
|6
|7. Wapahani
|18-4
|103
|7
|8. South Spencer
|18-3
|89
|8
|9. Eastern Hancock
|17-5
|67
|10
|10. Lake Station
|19-3
|54
|NR
CLASS A
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Gary 21st Century (5)
|18-4
|222
|2
|2. North Daviess (7)
|20-3
|214
|1
|3. Loogootee
|18-5
|166
|4
|4. Barr-Reeve
|16-7
|148
|5
|5. North White
|18-3
|144
|6
|6. Tindley
|16-7
|131
|7
|7. Edinburgh
|19-3
|114
|8
|8. Bloomfield
|17-6
|103
|3
|9. Lutheran
|15-5
|57
|10
|10. Jac-Cen-Del
|17-5
|42
|NR
GIRLS
IBCA/FRANCISCAN HEALTH
SENIOR ALL-STATE
Supreme 15
Kuryn Brunson, Franklin; Jessica Carrothers, Crown Point; Kate Clarke, Carmel; Alyssa Crockett, Westfield; Koryn Greiwe, Columbus East; Ally Madden, Blue River Valley; Teresa Maggio, McCutcheon; Kynidi Mason-Striverson, Silver Creek; Ayanna Patterson, Homestead; Mila Reynolds, South Bend Washington; Zoe Stewart, Terre Haute North; Lilly Stoddard, Crown Point; Alaina Thorne, Washington; Ashlyn Traylor, Franklin; Tanyuel Welch, North Central
ALL-STATE
LARGE SCHOOL
Taylor Bowen, Culver Academy; Hope Fox, East Central; Destinee Hooks, North Central; Kenna Kirby, Tri-West; Kencia Levasseur, Washington; Jyah LoVett, Snider; Julia Mantyla, Northridge; Lilly Maple, Maconaquah; Morgan Ostrowski, Garrett; Jada Patton, Penn; Kelly Ratigan, South Bend St. Joseph; Abby Sanner, Warsaw; Olivia Smith, South Side; Kennedy Tolen, Benton Central; Ellie Wilkerson, Plainfield
SMALL SCHOOL
Lauryn Bates, Frankton; Karsyn Cherry, Lafayette Central Catholic; Mariah Claywell, Union City; Macie Couchenour, South Knox; Hailey Cripe, Pioneer; Olivia Faust, Triton Central; Ellia Foster, Bremen
Madilynn Hudspeth, Oregon-Davis; Hailee Kline, Blackhawk Christian; Kaybree Oxley, Tecumseh; Graycie Poe, North Knox; Jessie Ringen, Rensselaer Central; Abigail Tomblin, S. Central (Union Mills); Kyla Willis, North Putnam; Ella Wolfe, Tipton
HONORABLE MENTION
LOCAL RECIPIENTS
Nataley Armstrong, Garrett; Ella Bickel, Heritage; Dakotah Krohn, Woodlan; Lexi Linder, Bishop Dwenger; Rebekah Marshall, Columbia City; Anna Parent, Bishop Luers; Jada Rhonehouse, Fremont; Jazmyn Smith, West Noble; Delaney Wolfe, Martinsville0
IBCA/FRANCISCAN HEALTH
UNDERCLASS ALL-STATE
Supreme 15
Ashlynn Brooke, Pioneer; Cristen Carter, Ben Davis; Nevaeh Foster, Mishawaka Marian; Laila Hull, Zionsville; RaShunda Jones, S. Bend Washington; McKenna Layden, Northwestern; Karsyn Norman, Bedford North Lawrence; Jordyn Poole, Snider; MaKaya Porter, Mishawaka Marian; Amiyah Reynolds, S. Bend Washington; Kira Reynolds, South Bend Washington; Ashlynn Shade, Noblesville; Chloe Spreen, Bedford North Lawrence;
Josie Trabel, East Central; Juliann Woodard, Jennings County
LARGE SCHOOL
Aniyah Bishop, Lake Central; Olivia Brown, Hamilton SE; Destini Craig, Snider; Asia Donald, Hobart; Isabella Gizzi, New Palestine; Bailey Kelham, Garrett; Jaylah Lampley, Lawrence Central; Riley Makalusky, Hamilton SE; Ellery Minch, Mt. Vernon; Hailey Smith, Fishers; Renna Schwieterman, Jay County; Saige Stahl, Columbus East; Alison Stephens, Homestead; Meredith Tippner, Noblesville; Reagan Wilson, Noblesville
SMALL SCHOOL
Caitlyn Campbell, Winchester; Ally Capouch, Kouts; Maci Chamberlin, Blue River Valley; Kelsey DuBois, University; Kenzie Fulks, Bethesda Christian; Brea Garber, Fairfield; Alli Harness, Carroll (Flora); Bailey Parham, Tri; Ashlee Schram, Tipton; Payton Seay, University; Emma Sperry, Frankton; Bailey Tabeling, Trinity Lutheran; Amber Tretter, Forest Park; Madison Wagner, Carroll (Flora); Linzie Wernert, Lanesville
HONORABLE MENTION
LOCAL RECIPIENTS
Molly Baker, Columbia City; Addison Baxter, Columbia City; Taylor Double, Huntington North; Taylor Fordyce, Carroll; Kennedy Fuelling, Norwell; Nevaeh Jackson, Northrop; Saniya Jackson, Northrop; Kyndra Sheets, Columbia City; Avah Smith, Woodlan; Molly Stock, Homestead; Madison Vice, Central Noble
