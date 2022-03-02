The Journal Gazette
 
Wednesday, March 02, 2022 1:00 am

HIGH SCHOOLS

Basketball

BOYS

AREA SECTIONALS

CLASS 4A

Elkhart

Tue.: Penn 67, Warsaw 56;

Concord 49, Elkhart 47

Fri.: Northridge vs. Penn, 6 p.m.; Goshen vs. Concord, 7:30 p.m.

Sat.: Championship, 7 p.m.

DeKalb

Tue.: Snider 60, North Side 59;

Northrop 83, East Noble 72

Fri.: DeKalb vs. Snider, 6 p.m.;

Carroll vs. Northrop, 7:30 p.m.

Sat.: Championship, 7 p.m.

Huntington North

Tue.: Homestead 56, Huntington N. 43; South Side 78, Columbia City 39

Fri.: New Haven vs. Homestead, 6 p.m.;

Wayne vs. South Side, 7:30 p.m.

Sat.: Championship, 7:30 p.m.

CLASS 3A

Wawasee

Tue.: Tipp. Valley 60, West Noble 55

Fri.: Wawasee vs. Lakeland, 6 p.m.;

NorthWood vs. Tipp. Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Sat.: Championship, 7:30 p.m.

Garrett

Tue.: Leo 48, Angola 15

Today: Woodlan vs. Dwenger, 6 p.m.; Concordia vs. Garrett, 7:30 p.m.

Fri.: Bishop Luers vs. Leo, 6 p.m.; G2 winner vs. G3 winner, 7:30 p.m.

Sat.: Championship, 7:30 p.m.

Norwell

Tue.: Norwell 72, Heritage 54;

Bellmont 54, Mississinewa 43

Fri.: Eastern (Greentown) vs. Norwell,

6 p.m.; Oak Hill vs. Bellmont, 7:45 p.m.

Sat.: Championship, 7:30 p.m.

CLASS 2A

Westview

Tue.: Central Noble 71, Churubusco 55

Today: Fairfield vs. Bremen, 6 p.m.;

Eastside vs. Westview, 7:30 p.m.

Fri.: Prairie Hts. vs. Central Noble, 6 p.m.;

G2 winner vs. G3 winner, 7:30 p.m.

Sat.: Championship, 7:30 p.m.

Bluffton

Tue.: Whitko 49, South Adams 36;

Blackhawk Ch. 70, Manchester 39

Today: Wabash vs. Adams Central,

6 p.m.; Canterbury vs. Bluffton, 7:30 p.m.

Fri.: Whitko vs. Blackhawk Ch., 6 p.m.;

G3 winner vs. G4 winner, 7:30 p.m.

Sat.: Championship, 7 p.m.

CLASS A

Fremont

Tue.: Fremont 88, Hamilton 22

Fri.: Elkhart Ch. vs. Lakewood P., 6 p.m.; Bethany Ch. vs. Fremont, 7:30 p.m.

Sat.: Championship, 7 p.m.

Southern Wells

Tue.: Southwood 56, Northfield 50;

Lakeland Ch. 58, Smith Academy 47

Fri.: North Miami vs. Southwood,

6 p.m.; Southern Wells vs. Lakeland Ch., 7:30 p.m.

Sat.: Championship, 7 p.m.

SNIDER 60, NORTH SIDE 59

North Side 12 11 21 15 59
Snider 16 17 14 13 60

Snider: Brown 5, Jenkins 26, Billingsley 4, Brown 1, Lee 9, Lambert 15

North Side: Dye 3, Johnson 16, Bassett 2, Javion Davenport 6, Green 14, Collins 14, Banks 4

NORTHROP 83, EAST NOBLE 72

East Noble 8 11 23 30 72
Northrop 15 6 31 31 83

Northrop: Jackson 37, Schmenk 10, Campos 9, Lawrence 4, Alexander 12, Norfleet 11

East Noble: Foster 9, Denton 6, Ritchie 9, Mark 3, Kline 5, Bender 7, Hood 33

HOMESTEAD 56,

HUNTINGTON NORTH 43

Huntington N. 10 11 13 9 43
Homestead 13 16 16 11 56

Homestead: Loyer 26, Kaopuiki 8, A. Leeper 13, G. Leeper 4, Ezeakudo 5

Huntington North: Z. Hubartt 12, Hotchkiss 16, Dohrman 4, Oswalt 2, McCarver 9

SOUTH SIDE 78, COLUMBIA CITY 39

South Side 20 23 19 16 78
Col. City 14 9 15 1 39

South Side: Lattimore 2, Thomas 10, Morris 4, Manning 10, Ruch 20, Phillips 5, Washington 9, Johnson 20

Columbia City: Baker 19, Mills 3, An. Hedrick 13, Al. Hedrick 3, Hoag 1

PENN 67, WARSAW 56

Warsaw 16 2 13 25 56
Penn 18 12 15 22 67

Penn: Burton 26, Smith 11, Bonner 4, Miller 7, Gatete 8, Barker 9, Wojciechowski 2

Warsaw: Simfukwe 13, J. Gould 21, T. Katris 8, N. Katris 2, Heckaman 6, Kuhn 6

LEO 48, ANGOLA 15

Leo 15 10 15 8 48
Angola 0 2 8 5 15

Leo: Miller 2, T. Hiteshaw 4, McGee 9, E. LaGrange 2, Middleton 7, L. LaGrange 5, Allen 4, Bontrager 15

Angola: Lantz 1, Dickerson 2, McGee 8, Oberlin 4

FREMONT 88, HAMILTON 22

Hamilton 2 8 7 5 22
Fremont 22 27 19 20 88

Fremont: Beeman 14, Guthrie 3, Foulk 2, Bock 9, Blue 6, Cope 8, Brace 7, Bontrager 13, Pentecost 5, Slee 6, Berlew 9, Huffnagle 6

Hamilton: Spaw 3, Merritt 2, Cool 12, Miller 3, Williams 2

BELLMONT 54, MISSISSINEWA 43

Bellmont 17 14 10 13 54
Mississinewa 12 15 11 5 43

Bellmont: James 8, Scheumann 21, Wellman 13, Kitson 4, Lenegar 1, Ulman 7

Mississinewa: Newsom 2, Ulelick 9, K. Johnson 5, McCann 2, Ott 14, Ancic 4, Asbury 7

NORWELL 74, HERITAGE 54

Heritage 9 16 10 19 54
Norwell 30 18 12 12 72

Norwell: Colbert 4, Hoeppner 4, Parker 5, Graft 14, C. Bailey 9, L. Bailey 11, McBride 16, Federspiel 2, Bolyn 1

Heritage: Knapke 6, Meyer 11, Whitman 2, N/A 3, Saylor 21, Wasson 2, Buuck 3, Prince 2, Schaffner 2, Kaiser 2

SCORES

Sectionals

First Round

CLASS A

61. Borden

Christian Academy 61, Lanesville 28

Rock Creek Acad 72, New Washington 44

49. Kouts

Kouts 59, Morgan Twp. 52

50. Triton

Argos 79, W. Central 28

51. Tri-County

N. White 74, Tri-County 52

Pioneer 42, Frontier 29

54. Attica

Faith Christian 50, Attica 44

Lafayette Catholic 64, Clinton Central 38

55. Wes-Del

Daleville 74, Anderson Prep Academy 25

Liberty Christian 83, Tri-Central 64

56. Blue River

Blue River 61, Union City 54

Randolph Southern 87, Seton Catholic 71

57. White River Valley

Bloomfield 50, Shakamak 35

58. Bethesda Christian

Traders Point Ch. 57, Indiana Deaf 39

59. Lutheran

Greenwood Ch 61, Prvdnce Cristo Rey 41

Lutheran 60, Central Christian 38

60. Southwestern (Shelby)

Jac-Cen-Del 62, Rising Sun 48

62. Edinburgh

Edinburgh 57, Trinity Lutheran 38

W. Washington 53, Madison Shawe 38

63. Loogootee

N. Daviess 71, Washington Catholic 19

Orleans 49, Loogootee 45, OT

64. Springs Valley

Cannelton 64, Vincennes Rivet 52

Springs Valley 67, Wood Memorial 36

CLASS 2A

34. N. Judson

Westville 63, Boone Grove 45

37. Winamac

Cass 74, Rochester 40

Winamac 49, Delphi 34

38. Western Boone

Clinton Prairie 46, Western Boone 39

Fountain Central 51, Seeger 46, OT

39. Tipton

Madison-Grant 59, Blackford 43

Tipton 61, Taylor 48

40. Alexandria

Lapel 53, Alexandria 31

41. Hagerstown

Knightstown 55, Hagerstown 47

Northeastern 49, Shenandoah 46, OT

42. Park Tudor

Covenant Christian 36, Indpls Scecina 31

Heritage Christian 69, Park Tudor 54

43. S. Putnam

Parke Heritage 58, Cloverdale 33

44. S. Ripley

N. Decatur 57, Milan 50

45. Southwestern (Hanover)

Southwestern (Hanover) 45, Henryville 37

Switzerland Co. 52, Austin 50

46. Tell City

Paoli 42, Crawford Co. 36

47. N. Knox

Eastern (Greene) 41, N. Knox 33

48. Southridge

Forest Park 63, Tecumseh 39

N. Posey 38, Southridge 37

CLASS 3A

17. Hanover Central

Lighthouse CPA 59, Griffith 52

18. Kankakee Valley

Culver Academy 60, Kankakee Valley 46

19. Mishawaka Marian

Glenn 46, S. Bend Washington 35

S. Bend Clay 59, Jimtown 56

20. Maconaquah

Benton Central 43, W. Lafayette 30

24. New Castle

Jay Co. 44, New Castle 33

Yorktown 45, Delta 36

25. Frankfort

Tri-West 52, Crawfordsville 46

26. Edgewood

Edgewood 65, S. Vermillion 57

27. Lebanon

Indpls Brebeuf 83, Indpls Shortridge 48

Chatard 64, Christel House Manual 62

28. Speedway

Beech Grove 73, Indpls Herron 31

Indpls Washington 65, Indian Creek 63

29. Connersville

Lawrenceburg 48, Rushville 35

30. Salem

N. Harrison 55, Charlestown 41

31. Princeton

Pike Central 43, Princeton 37

32. Boonville

Ev. Bosse 86, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 48

Gibson Southern 52, Heritage Hills 48

CLASS 4A

1. Lake Central

Lake Central 49, Hammond Morton 45

2. Portage

Portage 70, Hobart 28

3. Plymouth

Michigan City 58, Mishawaka 55

S. Bend Adams 57, S. Bend Riley 47

7. Logansport

Lafayette Harrison 75, Marion 65

Lafayette-Jefferson 47, McCutcheon 36

8. Noblesville

Noblesville 67, Zionsville 53

Westfield 62, Fishers 44

9. Greenfield-Central

New Palestine 63, Muncie Central 57

10. N. Central

Lawrence North 53, Attucks 40

11. Ben Davis

Ben Davis 73, Roncalli 40

Southport 67, Pike 63

12. Terre Haute North

Plainfield 77, Terre Haute South 70

Terre Haute North 64, Mooresville 52

13. Greenwood

Franklin 63, Shelbyville 39

Franklin Central 37, Greenwood 29

14. Martinsville

Bloomington North 48, Columbus East 37

Bloomington South 44, Martinsville 42

15. Seymour

Floyd Central 61, Jennings Co. 54, 2OT

Jeffersonville 61, Bedford N. Lawrence 48

16. Ev. North

Ev. North 57, Jasper 44

Ev. Reitz 66, Ev. Central 40

AP TOP 10 POLL

CLASS 4A

W-L Pts Prv
1. Chesterton (12) 23-0 240 1
2. Fishers 21-2 206 2
3. Carmel 17-5 151 4
4. Homestead 19-5 147 3
5. Ben Davis 18-6 125 5
6. Penn 20-2 121 6
7. Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 19-2 111 7
8. Cathedral 19-6 85 8
9. Valparaiso 19-4 75 9
10. Anderson 19-4 73 10

CLASS 3A

W-L Pts Prv
1. Glenn (10) 21-2 236 1
2. Mishawaka Marian (2) 19-3 209 2
3. NorthWood 22-2 177 5
4. Sullivan 21-2 134 3
5. Brownstown 20-3 121 8
6. New Castle 17-4 109 9
7. Norwell 19-4 92 6
8. Leo 16-5 84 4
9. Connersville 18-6 78 10
10. Greensburg 20-4 62 NR

CLASS 2A

W-L Pts Prv
1. Monroe Central (11) 21-0 230 1
2. Eastside 23-1 206 2
3. Central Noble 22-2 190 3
4. Blackhawk Ch. (1) 19-4 180 5
5. Linton-Stockton 20-4 136 4
6. Carroll (Flora) 20-1 116 6
7. Wapahani 18-4 103 7
8. South Spencer 18-3 89 8
9. Eastern Hancock 17-5 67 10
10. Lake Station 19-3 54 NR

CLASS A

W-L Pts Prv
1. Gary 21st Century (5) 18-4 222 2
2. North Daviess (7) 20-3 214 1
3. Loogootee 18-5 166 4
4. Barr-Reeve 16-7 148 5
5. North White 18-3 144 6
6. Tindley 16-7 131 7
7. Edinburgh 19-3 114 8
8. Bloomfield 17-6 103 3
9. Lutheran 15-5 57 10
10. Jac-Cen-Del 17-5 42 NR

GIRLS

IBCA/FRANCISCAN HEALTH

SENIOR ALL-STATE

Supreme 15

Kuryn Brunson, Franklin; Jessica Carrothers, Crown Point; Kate Clarke, Carmel; Alyssa Crockett, Westfield; Koryn Greiwe, Columbus East; Ally Madden, Blue River Valley; Teresa Maggio, McCutcheon; Kynidi Mason-Striverson, Silver Creek; Ayanna Patterson, Homestead; Mila Reynolds, South Bend Washington; Zoe Stewart, Terre Haute North; Lilly Stoddard, Crown Point; Alaina Thorne, Washington; Ashlyn Traylor, Franklin; Tanyuel Welch, North Central

ALL-STATE

LARGE SCHOOL

Taylor Bowen, Culver Academy; Hope Fox, East Central; Destinee Hooks, North Central; Kenna Kirby, Tri-West; Kencia Levasseur, Washington; Jyah LoVett, Snider; Julia Mantyla, Northridge; Lilly Maple, Maconaquah; Morgan Ostrowski, Garrett; Jada Patton, Penn; Kelly Ratigan, South Bend St. Joseph; Abby Sanner, Warsaw; Olivia Smith, South Side; Kennedy Tolen, Benton Central; Ellie Wilkerson, Plainfield

SMALL SCHOOL

Lauryn Bates, Frankton; Karsyn Cherry, Lafayette Central Catholic; Mariah Claywell, Union City; Macie Couchenour, South Knox; Hailey Cripe, Pioneer; Olivia Faust, Triton Central; Ellia Foster, Bremen

Madilynn Hudspeth, Oregon-Davis; Hailee Kline, Blackhawk Christian; Kaybree Oxley, Tecumseh; Graycie Poe, North Knox; Jessie Ringen, Rensselaer Central; Abigail Tomblin, S. Central (Union Mills); Kyla Willis, North Putnam; Ella Wolfe, Tipton

HONORABLE MENTION

LOCAL RECIPIENTS

Nataley Armstrong, Garrett; Ella Bickel, Heritage; Dakotah Krohn, Woodlan; Lexi Linder, Bishop Dwenger; Rebekah Marshall, Columbia City; Anna Parent, Bishop Luers; Jada Rhonehouse, Fremont; Jazmyn Smith, West Noble; Delaney Wolfe, Martinsville0

IBCA/FRANCISCAN HEALTH

UNDERCLASS ALL-STATE

Supreme 15

Ashlynn Brooke, Pioneer; Cristen Carter, Ben Davis; Nevaeh Foster, Mishawaka Marian; Laila Hull, Zionsville; RaShunda Jones, S. Bend Washington; McKenna Layden, Northwestern; Karsyn Norman, Bedford North Lawrence; Jordyn Poole, Snider; MaKaya Porter, Mishawaka Marian; Amiyah Reynolds, S. Bend Washington; Kira Reynolds, South Bend Washington; Ashlynn Shade, Noblesville; Chloe Spreen, Bedford North Lawrence;

Josie Trabel, East Central; Juliann Woodard, Jennings County

LARGE SCHOOL

Aniyah Bishop, Lake Central; Olivia Brown, Hamilton SE; Destini Craig, Snider; Asia Donald, Hobart; Isabella Gizzi, New Palestine; Bailey Kelham, Garrett; Jaylah Lampley, Lawrence Central; Riley Makalusky, Hamilton SE; Ellery Minch, Mt. Vernon; Hailey Smith, Fishers; Renna Schwieterman, Jay County; Saige Stahl, Columbus East; Alison Stephens, Homestead; Meredith Tippner, Noblesville; Reagan Wilson, Noblesville

SMALL SCHOOL

Caitlyn Campbell, Winchester; Ally Capouch, Kouts; Maci Chamberlin, Blue River Valley; Kelsey DuBois, University; Kenzie Fulks, Bethesda Christian; Brea Garber, Fairfield; Alli Harness, Carroll (Flora); Bailey Parham, Tri; Ashlee Schram, Tipton; Payton Seay, University; Emma Sperry, Frankton; Bailey Tabeling, Trinity Lutheran; Amber Tretter, Forest Park; Madison Wagner, Carroll (Flora); Linzie Wernert, Lanesville

HONORABLE MENTION

LOCAL RECIPIENTS

Molly Baker, Columbia City; Addison Baxter, Columbia City; Taylor Double, Huntington North; Taylor Fordyce, Carroll; Kennedy Fuelling, Norwell; Nevaeh Jackson, Northrop; Saniya Jackson, Northrop; Kyndra Sheets, Columbia City; Avah Smith, Woodlan; Molly Stock, Homestead; Madison Vice, Central Noble

