NHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Tampa Bay 52 35 11 6 76 182 146 Florida 53 35 13 5 75 218 161 Toronto 53 35 14 4 74 197 152 Boston 53 32 17 4 68 158 142 Detroit 54 24 24 6 54 160 194 Ottawa 52 19 28 5 43 137 166 Buffalo 54 16 30 8 40 143 195 Montreal 54 13 34 7 33 127 206

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Carolina 53 37 11 5 79 185 126 Pittsburgh 55 33 14 8 74 178 148 N.Y. Rangers 53 33 15 5 71 157 134 Washington 55 28 18 9 65 176 156 Columbus 54 28 25 1 57 179 196 N.Y. Islanders 49 20 21 8 48 125 137 New Jersey 54 19 30 5 43 167 197 Philadelphia 53 16 27 10 42 131 184

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Colorado 53 39 10 4 82 213 150 St. Louis 52 32 14 6 70 188 141 Minnesota 51 31 17 3 65 191 162 Nashville 53 30 19 4 64 163 151 Dallas 52 29 20 3 61 151 151 Winnipeg 54 24 21 9 57 163 166 Chicago 54 19 27 8 46 134 185 Arizona 53 14 35 4 32 122 195

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Calgary 52 32 14 6 70 182 125 Los Angeles 54 29 18 7 65 159 153 Edmonton 54 30 21 3 63 179 171 Vegas 53 29 20 4 62 172 156 Anaheim 55 25 21 9 59 161 169 Vancouver 55 26 23 6 58 154 158 San Jose 53 24 23 6 54 142 165 Seattle 55 16 34 5 37 140 196

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss.

Monday

Toronto 5, Washington 3

New Jersey 7, Vancouver 2

Boston 7, Los Angeles 0

Tuesday

Edmonton 3, Philadelphia 0

Columbus 4, New Jersey 3

Tampa Bay 5, Ottawa 2

Detroit 4, Carolina 3, OT

Calgary 5, Minnesota 1

Winnipeg 8, Montreal 4

N.Y. Islanders at Colorado, late

Boston at Anaheim, late

San Jose at Vegas, late

Today

Buffalo at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

St. Louis at N.Y. Rangers, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Nashville at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Thursday

Carolina at Washington, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Florida, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Boston at Vegas, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Montreal at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Friday

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Vegas at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

DETROIT 4,

CAROLINA 3, OT

Carolina 1 0 2 0 — 3 Detroit 0 1 2 1 — 4

First Period—1, Carolina, Aho 24 (Trocheck, Teravainen), 13:02 (pp). Penalties—Pesce, CAR (Interference), 2:46; Skjei, CAR (Tripping), 6:19; Larkin, DET (Slashing), 12:48; Staal, DET (Holding), 16:09.

Second Period—2, Detroit, Rowney 4 (Gagner, Erne), 12:00. Penalties—Aho, CAR (Interference), 4:07.

Third Period—3, Detroit, Rasmussen 8 (Zadina, Oesterle), 2:45. 4, Carolina, Fast 11 (Pesce), 7:06. 5, Carolina, Staal 6 (Niederreiter, Cole), 16:12. 6, Detroit, Larkin 27, 16:50. Penalties—None.

Overtime—7, Detroit, Raymond 16 (Bertuzzi, Seider), 4:52 (pp). Penalties—Carolina bench, served by Niederreiter (Too Many Men on the Ice), 3:13.

Shots on Goal—Carolina 8-8-13-1—30. Detroit 11-9-14-7—41.

Power-play opportunities—Carolina 1 of 2; Detroit 1 of 4.

Goalies—Carolina, Raanta 7-3-2 (41 shots-37 saves). Detroit, Nedeljkovic 15-15-5 (30-27).

A—14,874 (20,000). T—2:41.

Referees—Ghislain Hebert, Kevin Pollock. Linesmen—Caleb Apperson, James Tobias.

ECHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Reading 46 27 12 6 1 61 167 137 Newfoundland 41 25 13 3 0 53 146 114 Trois-Rivieres 42 23 15 3 1 50 154 140 Worcester 46 22 20 3 1 48 161 160 Maine 49 22 21 4 2 50 151 169 Adirondack 44 17 25 2 0 36 128 168

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Jacksonville 49 30 15 2 2 64 144 119 Florida 53 30 15 4 4 68 181 140 Atlanta 51 30 17 3 1 64 153 128 Orlando 50 25 21 4 0 54 138 158 Greenville 47 18 22 4 3 43 133 143 Norfolk 49 18 27 2 2 40 128 179 S. Carolina 51 17 28 6 0 40 126 174

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toledo 48 33 12 1 2 69 179 133 Wheeling 49 29 19 1 0 59 175 157 Cincinnati 51 28 20 3 0 59 178 157 KOMETS 50 25 19 5 1 56 175 158 Iowa 53 23 23 6 1 53 167 189 Kalamazoo 49 24 25 0 0 48 154 177 Indy 51 21 25 2 3 47 156 171

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Utah 53 31 19 2 1 65 180 167 Idaho 53 29 21 2 1 61 161 134 Rapid City 54 27 20 4 3 61 172 173 Tulsa 51 25 23 1 2 53 149 161 Kansas City 54 26 25 2 1 55 161 177 Wichita 54 23 23 8 0 54 158 177 Allen 50 21 22 6 1 49 161 176

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Monday

No games scheduled

Tuesday

Greenville 3, Orlando 2, OT

Kansas City 2, Wichita 1, OT

Today

Adirondack at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Wheeling at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Atlanta at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.

Greenville at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Tulsa at KOMETS, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday

No games scheduled

Friday

Adirondack at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Indy at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.

Tulsa at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Orlando at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Reading at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

KOMETS at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Atlanta at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.

Greenville at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Idaho at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.