Wednesday, March 02, 2022 1:00 am
HOCKEY
NHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Tampa Bay
|52
|35
|11
|6
|76
|182
|146
|Florida
|53
|35
|13
|5
|75
|218
|161
|Toronto
|53
|35
|14
|4
|74
|197
|152
|Boston
|53
|32
|17
|4
|68
|158
|142
|Detroit
|54
|24
|24
|6
|54
|160
|194
|Ottawa
|52
|19
|28
|5
|43
|137
|166
|Buffalo
|54
|16
|30
|8
|40
|143
|195
|Montreal
|54
|13
|34
|7
|33
|127
|206
Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Carolina
|53
|37
|11
|5
|79
|185
|126
|Pittsburgh
|55
|33
|14
|8
|74
|178
|148
|N.Y. Rangers
|53
|33
|15
|5
|71
|157
|134
|Washington
|55
|28
|18
|9
|65
|176
|156
|Columbus
|54
|28
|25
|1
|57
|179
|196
|N.Y. Islanders
|49
|20
|21
|8
|48
|125
|137
|New Jersey
|54
|19
|30
|5
|43
|167
|197
|Philadelphia
|53
|16
|27
|10
|42
|131
|184
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Colorado
|53
|39
|10
|4
|82
|213
|150
|St. Louis
|52
|32
|14
|6
|70
|188
|141
|Minnesota
|51
|31
|17
|3
|65
|191
|162
|Nashville
|53
|30
|19
|4
|64
|163
|151
|Dallas
|52
|29
|20
|3
|61
|151
|151
|Winnipeg
|54
|24
|21
|9
|57
|163
|166
|Chicago
|54
|19
|27
|8
|46
|134
|185
|Arizona
|53
|14
|35
|4
|32
|122
|195
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Calgary
|52
|32
|14
|6
|70
|182
|125
|Los Angeles
|54
|29
|18
|7
|65
|159
|153
|Edmonton
|54
|30
|21
|3
|63
|179
|171
|Vegas
|53
|29
|20
|4
|62
|172
|156
|Anaheim
|55
|25
|21
|9
|59
|161
|169
|Vancouver
|55
|26
|23
|6
|58
|154
|158
|San Jose
|53
|24
|23
|6
|54
|142
|165
|Seattle
|55
|16
|34
|5
|37
|140
|196
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss.
Monday
Toronto 5, Washington 3
New Jersey 7, Vancouver 2
Boston 7, Los Angeles 0
Tuesday
Edmonton 3, Philadelphia 0
Columbus 4, New Jersey 3
Tampa Bay 5, Ottawa 2
Detroit 4, Carolina 3, OT
Calgary 5, Minnesota 1
Winnipeg 8, Montreal 4
N.Y. Islanders at Colorado, late
Boston at Anaheim, late
San Jose at Vegas, late
Today
Buffalo at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
St. Louis at N.Y. Rangers, 7:30 p.m.
Los Angeles at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Nashville at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Thursday
Carolina at Washington, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Florida, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Vancouver at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
Edmonton at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Boston at Vegas, 9 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Montreal at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Friday
Detroit at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Vegas at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
DETROIT 4,
CAROLINA 3, OT
|Carolina
|1
|0
|2
|0
|—
|3
|Detroit
|0
|1
|2
|1
|—
|4
First Period—1, Carolina, Aho 24 (Trocheck, Teravainen), 13:02 (pp). Penalties—Pesce, CAR (Interference), 2:46; Skjei, CAR (Tripping), 6:19; Larkin, DET (Slashing), 12:48; Staal, DET (Holding), 16:09.
Second Period—2, Detroit, Rowney 4 (Gagner, Erne), 12:00. Penalties—Aho, CAR (Interference), 4:07.
Third Period—3, Detroit, Rasmussen 8 (Zadina, Oesterle), 2:45. 4, Carolina, Fast 11 (Pesce), 7:06. 5, Carolina, Staal 6 (Niederreiter, Cole), 16:12. 6, Detroit, Larkin 27, 16:50. Penalties—None.
Overtime—7, Detroit, Raymond 16 (Bertuzzi, Seider), 4:52 (pp). Penalties—Carolina bench, served by Niederreiter (Too Many Men on the Ice), 3:13.
Shots on Goal—Carolina 8-8-13-1—30. Detroit 11-9-14-7—41.
Power-play opportunities—Carolina 1 of 2; Detroit 1 of 4.
Goalies—Carolina, Raanta 7-3-2 (41 shots-37 saves). Detroit, Nedeljkovic 15-15-5 (30-27).
A—14,874 (20,000). T—2:41.
Referees—Ghislain Hebert, Kevin Pollock. Linesmen—Caleb Apperson, James Tobias.
ECHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Reading
|46
|27
|12
|6
|1
|61
|167
|137
|Newfoundland
|41
|25
|13
|3
|0
|53
|146
|114
|Trois-Rivieres
|42
|23
|15
|3
|1
|50
|154
|140
|Worcester
|46
|22
|20
|3
|1
|48
|161
|160
|Maine
|49
|22
|21
|4
|2
|50
|151
|169
|Adirondack
|44
|17
|25
|2
|0
|36
|128
|168
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Jacksonville
|49
|30
|15
|2
|2
|64
|144
|119
|Florida
|53
|30
|15
|4
|4
|68
|181
|140
|Atlanta
|51
|30
|17
|3
|1
|64
|153
|128
|Orlando
|50
|25
|21
|4
|0
|54
|138
|158
|Greenville
|47
|18
|22
|4
|3
|43
|133
|143
|Norfolk
|49
|18
|27
|2
|2
|40
|128
|179
|S. Carolina
|51
|17
|28
|6
|0
|40
|126
|174
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|48
|33
|12
|1
|2
|69
|179
|133
|Wheeling
|49
|29
|19
|1
|0
|59
|175
|157
|Cincinnati
|51
|28
|20
|3
|0
|59
|178
|157
|KOMETS
|50
|25
|19
|5
|1
|56
|175
|158
|Iowa
|53
|23
|23
|6
|1
|53
|167
|189
|Kalamazoo
|49
|24
|25
|0
|0
|48
|154
|177
|Indy
|51
|21
|25
|2
|3
|47
|156
|171
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utah
|53
|31
|19
|2
|1
|65
|180
|167
|Idaho
|53
|29
|21
|2
|1
|61
|161
|134
|Rapid City
|54
|27
|20
|4
|3
|61
|172
|173
|Tulsa
|51
|25
|23
|1
|2
|53
|149
|161
|Kansas City
|54
|26
|25
|2
|1
|55
|161
|177
|Wichita
|54
|23
|23
|8
|0
|54
|158
|177
|Allen
|50
|21
|22
|6
|1
|49
|161
|176
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
Monday
No games scheduled
Tuesday
Greenville 3, Orlando 2, OT
Kansas City 2, Wichita 1, OT
Today
Adirondack at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Wheeling at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.
Atlanta at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.
Greenville at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Tulsa at KOMETS, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday
No games scheduled
Friday
Adirondack at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.
Indy at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.
Tulsa at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.
Orlando at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.
Reading at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.
KOMETS at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.
Atlanta at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.
Greenville at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Idaho at Allen, 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Utah at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Share this articleShare on twitter Email story