Wednesday, March 02, 2022 1:00 am
SOCCER
MLS
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Columbus
|1
|0
|0
|3
|4
|0
|D.C. United
|1
|0
|0
|3
|3
|0
|New York
|1
|0
|0
|3
|3
|1
|Atlanta
|1
|0
|0
|3
|3
|1
|Orlando City
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|0
|New England
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Toronto FC
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Philadelphia
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Chicago
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Inter Miami CF
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|N.Y. City FC
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|CF Montréal
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Charlotte FC
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Cincinnati
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|5
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Austin FC
|1
|0
|0
|3
|5
|0
|Los Angeles FC
|1
|0
|0
|3
|3
|0
|LA Galaxy
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|0
|Nashville
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|0
|Portland
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|2
|FC Dallas
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Minn. United
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Houston
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Real Salt Lake
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Seattle
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Sporting K.C.
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|San Jose
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Colorado
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Vancouver
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Saturday
FC Dallas at New England, 1:30 p.m.
New York at Toronto FC, 2 p.m.
Houston at Sporting Kan. City, 3:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at CF Montréal, 4 p.m.
Columbus at San Jose, 5:30 p.m.
D.C. United at Cincinnati, 6 p.m.
Orlando City at Chicago, 6 p.m.
Nashville at Minnesota, 6 p.m.
Atlanta at Colorado, 6 p.m.
Seattle at Real Salt Lake, 6 p.m.
New York City FC at Vancouver, 6 p.m.
LA Galaxy at Charlotte FC, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday
Miami at Austin FC, 4 p.m.
Portland at Los Angeles FC, 10 p.m.
