TRANSACTIONS

BASKETBALL

NBA

NBA — Named Kyle J. Cavanaugh president, administration.

LOS ANGELES LAKERS — Waived D DeAndre Jordan and F Sekou Doumbouya. Signed F Wenyen Gabriel to a two-way contract. Signed G D.J. Augustin to a rest-of-season contract.

WNBA

PHOENIX MERCURY — Signed G Kiana Williams to a training camp contract.

FOOTBALL

NFL

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed LB Joe Thomas to a futures contract.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Re-signed CB Jalen Davis to a one-year contract extension.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed LB Tae Davis and LS Jon Weeks to contract extensions.

HOCKEY

NHL

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Reassigned G Lukas Dostal to San Diego (AHL) on loan.

BUFFALO SABRES — Reassigned F Jack Quinn to Rochester (AHL).

CALGARY FLAMES — Agreed to terms with C Rory Kerins on a three-year, entry-level contract.

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Reassigned G Cale Morris from Rockford (AHL) to Indy (ECHL).

DALLAS STARS — Signed F Antonio Stranges to a three-year, entry-level contract.

EDMONTON OILERS — Activated D Duncan Keith from injured reserve. Reassigned D Philip Broberg and LW Brendan Pelini to Bakersfield (AHL).

FLORIDA PANTHERS — Agreed to terms with D Petteri Lindbohm on a one-year contract.

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Recalled C Jaret Anderson-Dolan from Ontario (AHL) from loan.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Reassigned D Matt Tennyson to Milwaukee (AHL).

NEW YORK RANGERS — Recalled RW Jonny Brodzinski from Hartford (AHL) from loan. Reassigned D Zac Jones to Hartford on loan.

OTTAWA SENATORS — Promoted D Dillon Heatherington from Belleville (AHL).

SEATTLE KRAKEN — Signed Tye Kartye to an entry-level contract.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Signed F Bennett MacArthur to a three-year, entry-level contract.

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Promoted C Jake Leschyshyn from Henderson (AHL). Reassigned G Jiri Patera from Henderson (AHL) to Fort Wayne (ECHL).

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Signed F Henry Rybinski to a three-year, entry-level contract.

AHL

ROCKFORD ICEHOGS — Reassigned D Jacob LeGuerrier to Indy (ECHL).

TUCSON ROADRUNNERS — Reassigned G David Tendeck to Rapid City (ECHL).

WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON PENGUINS — Recalled D Christopher Merisier-Ortiz from Wheeling (ECHL) from loan.

ECHL

ADIRONDACK THUNDER — Signed F Canon Pieper. Activated D Ivan Chukarov from injured reserve. Placed F Peter MacArthur and D Paul Meyer on reserve. Placed F Alexandre Carrier and D Jake Ryczek on injured reserve.

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Traded D Gabriel Belley-Pelletier to Trois-Rivieres.

JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Signed F Nick Ford.

KALAMAZOO WINGS — Released G Jason Pawloski. Signed G Jake Kielly.

KANSIS CITY MAVERICKS — Activated F Bailey Conger from reserve. Placed F John Schiavo on reserve.

NORFOLK ADMIRALS — Claimed G Michael Buillion off waivers from Atlanta.

ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Activated F Jackson Keane from reserve. Placed F Hunter Fejes on reserve.

TOLEDO WALLEYE — Signed F Brent Pedersen and placed on injured reserve.

TROIS-RIVIERES LIONS — Signed F Julien Houle.

TULSA OILERS — Activated Ds Alex Pommerville and Ryan DaSilva from reserve. Loaned F Jack Doremus to Rochester (AHL).

UTAH GRIZZLIES — Released G Cole Kehler and F Gehrett Sargis.

WICHITA THUNDER — Activated D Jacob Graves from reserve. Placed F Brett Watts on reserve. Placed F Tyler Jeanson on injured reserve.