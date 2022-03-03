AUTO RACING

Cup Series

PENNZOIL 400 PRESENTED

BY JIFFY LUBE

Site: Las Vegas.

Schedule: Saturday, practice, 1:30 p.m. and qualifying, 2:05 p.m.; Sunday, race, 3:30 p.m. (FOX)

Track: Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Race distance: 267 laps, 400 miles.

Last year: Kyle Larson won after starting third.

Last race: Larson passed Daniel Suarez with two laps to go and held off a challenge by Austin Dillon to win by 0.195 seconds at Fontana, California.

Fast facts: Larson’s victory was his 11th in the last 35 Cup Series races. ... He won despite starting at the rear of the field after unapproved adjustments to his Camaro. ... Tyler Reddick won the first two stages at Fontana and led 90 laps before crashing with a a flat tire. ... After two races, Aric Almirola is the only driver with a pair of top 10 finishes. ... The race featured 32 lead changes among nine drivers in the second race for the Next Gen car.

Next race: March 13, Avondale, Arizona.

Xfinity Series

ALSCO UNIFORMS 300

Site: Las Vegas.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 6:30 p.m. and qualifying, 7 p.m.; Saturday, race, 4:30 p.m. (FS1)

Track: Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Race distance: 200 laps, 300 miles.

Last year: A.J. Allmendinger won after starting 10th.

Last race: Cole Custer outran Noah Gragson in the third overtime to win for the second time in his career at Fontana, California.

Fast facts: Allmendinger leads Gragson by one point and Justin Allgaier by three points through two races. They are among six drivers with two top-10 runs. ... Gragson is the only driver with two top-five finishes. ... Defending series champion Daniel Hemric is ninth in the standings.

Next race: March 12, Avondale, Arizona.

Truck Series

VICTORIA’S VOICE FOUNDATION 200

Site: Las Vegas.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 4:30 p.m., qualifying, 5 p.m., and race, 9 p.m. (FS1)

Track: Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Race distance: 134 laps, 201 miles.

Last year: John Hunter Nemechek won after starting third.

Last race: Zane Smith won at Daytona in overtime after a 17-car pileup on the final lap.

Fast facts: Smith was the championship runner-up to Ben Rhodes last season. Rhodes is second in points after one race. ... Former NHRA racer Tanner Gray finished fourth in the season-opener at Daytona and is fourth in the standings.

Next race: March 19, Hampton, Georgia.