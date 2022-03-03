The Journal Gazette
 
Thursday, March 03, 2022 1:00 am

COLLEGES

Basketball

MEN

BIG TEN

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Wisconsin 15 4 .789 24 5 .828
Illinois 13 5 .722 20 8 .714
Purdue 13 6 .684 24 6 .800
Iowa 11 7 .611 21 8 .724
Ohio St. 11 7 .611 18 9 .667
Rutgers 11 8 .579 17 12 .586
Michigan St. 10 8 .556 19 10 .655
Michigan 10 8 .556 16 12 .571
Indiana 9 10 .474 18 11 .621
Penn St. 7 11 .389 12 14 .462
Maryland 7 12 .368 15 15 .500
Northwestern 6 13 .316 13 15 .464
Minnesota 4 15 .211 13 15 .464
Nebraska 3 16 .158 9 21 .300

Tuesday

Nebraska 78, Ohio St. 70

Michigan 87, Michigan St. 70

Wisconsin 70, Purdue 67

Wednesday

Rutgers 66, Indiana 63

Maryland 84, Minnesota 73

Today

Penn St. at Illinois, 7 p.m.

Michigan St. at Ohio St., 7 p.m.

Iowa at Michigan, 9 p.m.

Friday

No games scheduled

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Duke 16 3 .842 26 4 .867
North Carolina 14 5 .737 22 8 .733
Notre Dame 14 5 .737 21 9 .700
Miami 13 6 .684 21 9 .700
Wake Forest 13 7 .650 23 8 .742
Virginia Tech 11 8 .579 19 11 .633
Virginia 11 8 .579 17 12 .586
Florida St. 9 10 .474 16 13 .552
Syracuse 9 10 .474 15 15 .500
Clemson 7 12 .368 15 15 .500
Louisville 6 13 .316 12 17 .414
Boston College 6 13 .316 11 18 .379
Pittsburgh 6 13 .316 11 19 .367
Georgia Tech 4 15 .211 11 19 .367
NC State 4 15 .211 11 19 .367

Tuesday

Duke 86, Pittsburgh 56

Virginia Tech 75, Louisville 43

Wednesday

Clemson 68, Georgia Tech 65

Florida St. 74, Notre Dame 70

Miami 81, Boston College 70

Wake Forest 101, NC State 76

Today

No games scheduled

Friday

No games scheduled

BIG EAST

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Providence 14 3 .824 24 4 .857
Villanova 15 4 .789 22 7 .759
UConn 12 6 .667 21 8 .724
Creighton 12 6 .667 20 9 .690
Seton Hall 10 8 .556 19 9 .679
Marquette 10 8 .556 18 11 .621
St. John’s 8 10 .444 16 13 .552
Xavier 7 11 .389 17 12 .586
Butler 6 13 .316 13 17 .433
DePaul 6 13 .316 15 14 .517
Georgetown 0 18 .000 6 23 .207

Tuesday

Villanova 76, Providence 74

Wednesday

St. John’s 81, Xavier 66

Seton Hall 73, Georgetown 68

Creighton 64, UConn 62

DePaul 91, Marquette 80

Today

No games scheduled

Friday

No games scheduled

HORIZON LEAGUE TOURNAMENT

March 1

Oakland 70, IUPUI 58

Detroit 79, Green 62

Robert Morris 77, Youngstown St. 73

Ill.-Chicago 80, Milwaukee 69

Today

Ill.-Chicago at PFW, 7 p.m.

Detroit at N. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Oakland at Wright St., 7 p.m.

Robert Morris at Cleveland St., 8 p.m.

At Indianapolis

Monday

Semifinals, 7 p.m. / 9:30 p.m.

Tuesday

Championship, 7 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Toledo 16 3 .842 24 6 .800
Kent St. 15 4 .789 20 9 .690
Ohio 14 5 .737 23 7 .767
Buffalo 13 5 .722 19 9 .679
Akron 13 6 .684 20 9 .690
Ball St. 8 10 .444 13 16 .448
Miami (Ohio) 7 12 .368 13 17 .433
Cent. Michigan 6 11 .353 7 21 .250
Bowling Green 6 13 .316 13 17 .433
E. Michigan 5 14 .263 10 20 .333
N. Illinois 5 14 .263 8 21 .276
W. Michigan 4 15 .211 8 22 .267

Tuesday

W. Michigan 71, E. Michigan 60

Bowling Green 80, Ohio 77

Akron 79, Ball St. 60

Toledo 92, Buffalo 76

Miami (Ohio) 75, Cent. Michigan 61

Kent St. 63, N. Illinois 55

Wednesday

No games scheduled

Today

No games scheduled

Friday*

Ball St. at W. Michigan, 6 p.m.

Buffalo at Kent St., 6 p.m.

Bowling Green at Toledo, 6:30 p.m.

E. Michigan at Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m.

Cent. Michigan at Akron, 7 p.m.

Ohio at N. Illinois, 8 p.m.

*End of regular season

RUTGERS 66,

INDIANA 63

RUTGERS (17-12): Omoruyi 4-6 5-8 13, Baker 4-13 2-2 13, McConnell 4-7 0-0 8, Mulcahy 2-8 1-2 5, Harper 7-12 0-0 19, Mag 1-1 0-2 2, Hyatt 1-3 2-2 4, Reiber 1-1 0-0 2, Miller 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-51 10-16 66.

INDIANA (18-11): Jackson-Davis 7-11 5-6 19, Kopp 1-7 2-2 5, Thompson 4-7 3-5 12, Johnson 5-11 1-1 13, Stewart 2-9 0-0 6, Phinisee 1-4 0-0 2, Geronimo 3-4 0-0 6, Durr 0-2 0-0 0, Bates 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-56 11-14 63.

Halftime—Indiana 32-25. 3-Point Goals—Rutgers 8-18 (Harper 5-8, Baker 3-7, Mulcahy 0-1, McConnell 0-2), Indiana 6-21 (Johnson 2-4, Stewart 2-9, Thompson 1-1, Kopp 1-5, Phinisee 0-2). Rebounds—Rutgers 31 (Omoruyi 12), Indiana 27 (Jackson-Davis 9). Assists—Rutgers 10 (Harper 4), Indiana 9 (Kopp, Johnson, Phinisee 2). Total Fouls—Rutgers 14, Indiana 16. A—17,222 (17,222).

FLORIDA ST. 74,

NOTRE DAME 70

NOTRE DAME (21-9): Atkinson 7-13 3-5 17, Goodwin 3-10 0-0 6, Hubb 4-12 1-2 10, Ryan 2-5 0-0 4, Wesley 10-21 1-2 21, Laszewski 3-5 0-0 9, Wertz 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 30-69 5-9 70.

FLORIDA ST. (16-13): Butler 6-11 0-2 16, Wilkes 2-7 0-0 6, Ngom 5-8 2-2 12, Evans 4-14 2-2 12, Polite 4-10 2-2 12, Warley 0-5 0-0 0, Fletcher 4-8 0-0 9, Prieto 3-5 0-0 7. Totals 28-68 6-8 74.

Halftime—Notre Dame 44-39. 3-Point Goals—Notre Dame 5-19 (Laszewski 3-4, Wertz 1-2, Hubb 1-6, Goodwin 0-2, Ryan 0-2, Wesley 0-3), Florida St. 12-29 (Butler 4-5, Evans 2-4, Polite 2-4, Wilkes 2-7, Fletcher 1-2, Prieto 1-3, Ngom 0-2, Warley 0-2). Rebounds—Notre Dame 35 (Atkinson 10), Florida St. 38 (Butler 8). Assists—Notre Dame 10 (Hubb, Ryan 3), Florida St. 16 (Evans 5). Total Fouls—Notre Dame 10, Florida St. 10. A—8,401 (12,100).

CROSSROADS LEAGUE AWARDS

Coach of the Year

Greg Tonagel, Indiana Wesleyan

Player of the Year

Seth Maxwell, Indiana Wesleyan

Defensive Player of the Year

Seth Maxwell, Indiana Wesleyan

Freshman of the Year

Lane Sparks, Huntington

First Team

Seth Maxwell, Indiana Wesleyan

Christian Stewart, Marian

Antwaan Cushingberry, Saint Francis

Zach Goodline, Huntington

David Ejah, Saint Francis

Frankie Davidson, Grace

Jason Hubbard, Taylor

Kyle Kegley, Mount Vernon Nazarene

Spencer Piercefield, Indiana Wesleyan

Jared DeHart, Bethel

Malek Edmonds, Marian

Second Team

Dan Largey, Indiana Wesleyan

Caleb Middlesworth, Huntington

Jake Wadding, Grace

Kade Ruegsegger, Mt. Vernon Nazarene

Elijah Malone, Grace

Michael Thompson III, Indiana Wesleyan

Dan McKeeman, Saint Francis

Kaden Fuhrmann, Taylor

Jacob Wiley, Marian

Ben Humrichous, Huntington

Honorable Mention

Michael Johnson, Goshen

Christian Harvey, Marian

Eli White, Spring Arbor

Tim Adetukasi, Indiana Wesleyan

Ryan Mansbarger, Goshen

All-Defensive Team

Seth Maxwell, Indiana Wesleyan

Tyrie Johnson, Marian

Jason Hubbard, Taylor

Kyle Kegley, Mount Vernon Nazarene

Antwaan Cushingberry, Saint Francis

All-Freshmen Team

Lane Sparks, Huntington

Eli White, Spring Arbor

Brandon Hunt, Bethel

Ian Scott, Grace

Carter Jones, Mount Vernon Nazarene

WHAC AWARDS

Player of the Year

Christian Rodriguez, Cornerstone

Defensive Player of the Year

Cory McKinney, Indiana Tech

Newcomer of the Year

Joey Holifield, Lourdes

Coach of the Year

Ted Albert, Indiana Tech

Champions of Character Coach

Caleb Williams, UNOH

First Team

Mark Mettie, Madonna

Christian Rodriguez, Cornerstone

Grant Smith, Indiana Tech

Brandon Beavers, Lawrence Tech

Joey Holifield, Lourdes

Nick Welch, Lourdes

AJ Johnson, Rochester

Rog Stein, Indiana Tech

Diego Robinson, Rochester

Josh Kline, Indiana Tech

Other Indiana Tech selections

Second Team

Cory McKinney, Indiana Tech

All-Defensive Team

Cory McKinney, Indiana Tech

Champions of Character Team

Jack Luciani, Indiana Tech

WOMEN

BIG TEN TOURNAMENT

At Indianapolis

Wednesday

Rutgers 75, Penn St. 50

Illinois 75, Wisconsin 66

Today

Michigan St. vs. Purdue, 11:30 a.m.

Indiana vs. Rutgers, 2 p.m.

Northwestern vs. Minnesota, 6:30 p.m.

Nebraska vs. Illinois, 9 p.m.

Friday

Ohio St. vs. Michigan St.-Purdue winner, 11:30 a.m.

Maryland vs. Indiana-Rutgers winner, 2 p.m.

Iowa vs. Northwestern-Minnesota winner, 6:30 p.m.

Michigan vs. Nebraska-Illinois winner, 9 p.m.

Saturday

Semifinals, 3:30 p.m. / 6 p.m.

Sunday

Championship, 4 p.m.

ACC TOURNAMENT

At Greensboro, N.C.

Wednesday

Clemson 88, Syracuse 69

Duke 55, Pittsburgh 52

Wake Forest 61, Virginia 53

Today

Virginia Tech vs. Clemson, 11 a.m.

Boston College vs. Florida St., 2 p.m.

Miami vs. Duke, 6 p.m.

Georgia Tech vs. Wake Forest, 8:30 p.m.

Friday

North Carolina vs. Virginia Tech-Clemson winner, 11 a.m.

NC State vs. Boston College-Florida St. winner, 2 p.m.

Louisville vs. Miami-Duke winner, 6 p.m.

Notre Dame vs. Georgia Tech-Wake Forest winner, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday

Semifinals, noon / 2:30 p.m.

Sunday

Championship, noon

BIG EAST TOURNAMENT

At Uncasville, Conn.

Friday

Providence vs. Georgetown, 11 a.m.

St. John’s vs. Xavier, 1:30 p.m.

Seton Hall vs. Butler, 4 p.m.

Saturday

UConn vs. Providence-Georgetown winner, noon

DePaul vs. Marquette, 2:30 p.m.

Villanova vs. St. John’s-Xavier winner, 7 p.m.

Creighton vs. Seton Hall-Butler winner, 9:30 p.m.

Sunday

Semifinals, 3 p.m. / 5:30 p.m.

Monday

Championship, 8 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE TOURNAMENT

March 1

N. Kentucky 73, Detroit 50

Milwaukee 55, Ill.-Chicago 46

Oakland 54, Wright St. 45

Robert Morris 70, PFW 56

Today

N. Kentucky at Cleveland St., 5:30 p.m.

Robert Morris at IUPUI, 7 p.m.

Oakland at Youngstown St., 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Green Bay, 8 p.m.

At Indianapolis

Monday

Semifinals, noon / 2:30 p.m.

Tuesday

Championship, noon

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Toledo 18 1 .947 24 4 .857
Buffalo 15 4 .789 21 8 .724
Akron 12 7 .632 15 10 .600
Ball St. 10 8 .556 17 11 .607
W. Michigan 10 9 .526 16 12 .571
Bowling Green 10 9 .526 15 13 .536
N. Illinois 10 9 .526 13 14 .481
Ohio 9 9 .500 15 12 .556
Kent St. 9 10 .474 17 11 .607
Miami (Ohio) 4 15 .211 8 20 .286
E. Michigan 4 15 .211 7 19 .269
Cent. Michigan 2 17 .105 4 24 .143

Tuesday

No games scheduled

Wednesday

W. Michigan 68, E. Michigan 52

Toledo 74, N. Illinois 56

Ball St. 75, Cent. Michigan 69

Ohio 73, Miami (Ohio) 64

Bowling Green 69, Kent St. 60

Buffalo 86, Akron 60

Today

No games scheduled

Friday

No games scheduled

BALL ST. 75,

CENT. MICHIGAN 69

BALL ST. (17-11): Becki 5-11 0-0 13, Latimer 6-8 1-2 13, Dis Agustsdottir 4-10 2-4 12, Freeman 3-8 1-2 9, Kiefer 1-4 0-0 2, Rauch 8-12 8-11 24, Subirats 0-1 2-2 2, Puiggros 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 27-57 14-21 75.

CENT. MICHIGAN (4-24): Davis 7-16 1-2 17, Weekes 6-10 0-0 16, Smith 6-12 1-2 13, Knoll 5-10 0-0 13, Tesson 3-7 1-1 7, Timpe 1-6 0-0 3, R. Gordon 0-0 0-0 0, K. Gordon 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 28-63 3-5 69.

Ball St. 18 16 23 18 75
C. Michigan 25 14 20 10 69

3-Point Goals—Ball St. 7-25 (Becki 3-8, Latimer 0-1, Dis Agustsdottir 2-6, Freeman 2-5, Kiefer 0-3, Puiggros 0-2), Cent. Michigan 10-26 (Davis 2-6, Weekes 4-6, Knoll 3-6, Tesson 0-2, Timpe 1-6). Fouled Out—Weekes. Rebounds—Ball St. 33 (Becki 10), Cent. Michigan 35 (Weekes 12). Assists—Ball St. 19 (Becki 9), Cent. Michigan 14 (Davis 5). Total Fouls—Ball St. 6, Cent. Michigan 17. A—1,318.

NCAA DIII TOURNAMENT

First Round

Friday

At Ithaca

Messiah vs. Springfield, 5 p.m.

Ithaca vs. Catholic, 7 p.m.

At Trine

John Carroll vs. Elizabethtown, 5 p.m.

Immaculata at Trine, 7 p.m.

CROSSROADS LEAGUE AWARDS

Coach of the Year

Steve Brooks, Marian

Player of the Year

Imani Guy, Marian

Defensive Player of the Year

Kinnidy Garrard, Marian

Newcomer of the Year

Karlee Feldman, Grace

Freshman of the Year

Lilli Frasure, Indiana Wesleyan

First Team

Imani Guy, Marian

Ella Collier, Marian

Maggie Coe, Mount Vernon Nazarene

Maddie Ryman, Grace

Cassidy Crawford, Saint Francis

TaNiece Chapman, Goshen

Kelli Damman, Indiana Wesleyan

Lauren James, Taylor

Abby Downard, Marian

Lilli Frasure, Indiana Wesleyan

Second Team

Taylor Westgate, Taylor

Karlee Feldman, Grace

Meleah Kunkel, Saint Francis

Rylee Pireu, Mount Vernon Nazarene

Jordan Reid, Indiana Wesleyan

Kinnidy Garrard, Marian

Graysen Cockerham, Goshen

Merideth Deckard, Taylor

Taylor Folkema, Spring Arbor

Sage Brannon, Mount Vernon Nazarene

Honorable Mention

Reganne Pate, Saint Francis

Maiah Shelton, Bethel

Kiersten Poor, Grace

Kayla Kirtley, Taylor

Allison Bosse, Marian

Nyla Asad, Bethel

All-Defensive Team

Kinnidy Garrard, Marian

Taylor Westgate, Taylor

Allison Bosse, Marian

Meleah Kunkel, Saint Francis

Maggie Coe, Mount Vernon Nazarene

All-Freshmen Team

Lilli Frasure, Indiana Wesleyan

Taylor Folkema, Spring Arbor

Emily Walker, Mount Vernon Nazarene

Emily Parrett, Saint Francis

Maiah Shelton, Bethel

WHAC AWARDS

Co-Players of the Year

Emma Tuominen, Indiana Tech

Peyton Banks, Siena Heights

Defensive Player of the Year

Marissa Brady, Aquinas

Newcome of the Year

Lauren Wynn, Rochester

Coach of the Year

Jessie Biggs, Indiana Tech

Champions of Character Coach

Jessica Yonkers, Cornerstone

First Team

Emma Tuominen, Indiana Tech

Peyton Banks, Siena Heights

Kendall Fisher, Lawrence Tech

Marissa Brady, Aquinas

Elysia Mattos, Rochester

Alize Tripp, Concordia

Kyra Whitaker, Indiana Tech

Sha’Kyia Parker, Siena Heights

Erika Foy, Indiana Tech

Megan Aho, Madonna

Other Indiana Tech selections

Second Team All-Conference

Taya Andrews, Indiana Tech

All-Defensive Team

Emma Tuominen, Indiana Tech

All-Freshman Team

Jules Cutrara, Indiana Tech

Champions of Character Team

Lauren Barton, Indiana Tech

