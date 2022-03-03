Thursday, March 03, 2022 1:00 am
COLLEGES
Basketball
MEN
BIG TEN
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wisconsin
|15
|4
|.789
|24
|5
|.828
|Illinois
|13
|5
|.722
|20
|8
|.714
|Purdue
|13
|6
|.684
|24
|6
|.800
|Iowa
|11
|7
|.611
|21
|8
|.724
|Ohio St.
|11
|7
|.611
|18
|9
|.667
|Rutgers
|11
|8
|.579
|17
|12
|.586
|Michigan St.
|10
|8
|.556
|19
|10
|.655
|Michigan
|10
|8
|.556
|16
|12
|.571
|Indiana
|9
|10
|.474
|18
|11
|.621
|Penn St.
|7
|11
|.389
|12
|14
|.462
|Maryland
|7
|12
|.368
|15
|15
|.500
|Northwestern
|6
|13
|.316
|13
|15
|.464
|Minnesota
|4
|15
|.211
|13
|15
|.464
|Nebraska
|3
|16
|.158
|9
|21
|.300
Tuesday
Nebraska 78, Ohio St. 70
Michigan 87, Michigan St. 70
Wisconsin 70, Purdue 67
Wednesday
Rutgers 66, Indiana 63
Maryland 84, Minnesota 73
Today
Penn St. at Illinois, 7 p.m.
Michigan St. at Ohio St., 7 p.m.
Iowa at Michigan, 9 p.m.
Friday
No games scheduled
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Duke
|16
|3
|.842
|26
|4
|.867
|North Carolina
|14
|5
|.737
|22
|8
|.733
|Notre Dame
|14
|5
|.737
|21
|9
|.700
|Miami
|13
|6
|.684
|21
|9
|.700
|Wake Forest
|13
|7
|.650
|23
|8
|.742
|Virginia Tech
|11
|8
|.579
|19
|11
|.633
|Virginia
|11
|8
|.579
|17
|12
|.586
|Florida St.
|9
|10
|.474
|16
|13
|.552
|Syracuse
|9
|10
|.474
|15
|15
|.500
|Clemson
|7
|12
|.368
|15
|15
|.500
|Louisville
|6
|13
|.316
|12
|17
|.414
|Boston College
|6
|13
|.316
|11
|18
|.379
|Pittsburgh
|6
|13
|.316
|11
|19
|.367
|Georgia Tech
|4
|15
|.211
|11
|19
|.367
|NC State
|4
|15
|.211
|11
|19
|.367
Tuesday
Duke 86, Pittsburgh 56
Virginia Tech 75, Louisville 43
Wednesday
Clemson 68, Georgia Tech 65
Florida St. 74, Notre Dame 70
Miami 81, Boston College 70
Wake Forest 101, NC State 76
Today
No games scheduled
Friday
No games scheduled
BIG EAST
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Providence
|14
|3
|.824
|24
|4
|.857
|Villanova
|15
|4
|.789
|22
|7
|.759
|UConn
|12
|6
|.667
|21
|8
|.724
|Creighton
|12
|6
|.667
|20
|9
|.690
|Seton Hall
|10
|8
|.556
|19
|9
|.679
|Marquette
|10
|8
|.556
|18
|11
|.621
|St. John’s
|8
|10
|.444
|16
|13
|.552
|Xavier
|7
|11
|.389
|17
|12
|.586
|Butler
|6
|13
|.316
|13
|17
|.433
|DePaul
|6
|13
|.316
|15
|14
|.517
|Georgetown
|0
|18
|.000
|6
|23
|.207
Tuesday
Villanova 76, Providence 74
Wednesday
St. John’s 81, Xavier 66
Seton Hall 73, Georgetown 68
Creighton 64, UConn 62
DePaul 91, Marquette 80
Today
No games scheduled
Friday
No games scheduled
HORIZON LEAGUE TOURNAMENT
March 1
Oakland 70, IUPUI 58
Detroit 79, Green 62
Robert Morris 77, Youngstown St. 73
Ill.-Chicago 80, Milwaukee 69
Today
Ill.-Chicago at PFW, 7 p.m.
Detroit at N. Kentucky, 7 p.m.
Oakland at Wright St., 7 p.m.
Robert Morris at Cleveland St., 8 p.m.
At Indianapolis
Monday
Semifinals, 7 p.m. / 9:30 p.m.
Tuesday
Championship, 7 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Toledo
|16
|3
|.842
|24
|6
|.800
|Kent St.
|15
|4
|.789
|20
|9
|.690
|Ohio
|14
|5
|.737
|23
|7
|.767
|Buffalo
|13
|5
|.722
|19
|9
|.679
|Akron
|13
|6
|.684
|20
|9
|.690
|Ball St.
|8
|10
|.444
|13
|16
|.448
|Miami (Ohio)
|7
|12
|.368
|13
|17
|.433
|Cent. Michigan
|6
|11
|.353
|7
|21
|.250
|Bowling Green
|6
|13
|.316
|13
|17
|.433
|E. Michigan
|5
|14
|.263
|10
|20
|.333
|N. Illinois
|5
|14
|.263
|8
|21
|.276
|W. Michigan
|4
|15
|.211
|8
|22
|.267
Tuesday
W. Michigan 71, E. Michigan 60
Bowling Green 80, Ohio 77
Akron 79, Ball St. 60
Toledo 92, Buffalo 76
Miami (Ohio) 75, Cent. Michigan 61
Kent St. 63, N. Illinois 55
Wednesday
No games scheduled
Today
No games scheduled
Friday*
Ball St. at W. Michigan, 6 p.m.
Buffalo at Kent St., 6 p.m.
Bowling Green at Toledo, 6:30 p.m.
E. Michigan at Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m.
Cent. Michigan at Akron, 7 p.m.
Ohio at N. Illinois, 8 p.m.
*End of regular season
RUTGERS 66,
INDIANA 63
RUTGERS (17-12): Omoruyi 4-6 5-8 13, Baker 4-13 2-2 13, McConnell 4-7 0-0 8, Mulcahy 2-8 1-2 5, Harper 7-12 0-0 19, Mag 1-1 0-2 2, Hyatt 1-3 2-2 4, Reiber 1-1 0-0 2, Miller 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-51 10-16 66.
INDIANA (18-11): Jackson-Davis 7-11 5-6 19, Kopp 1-7 2-2 5, Thompson 4-7 3-5 12, Johnson 5-11 1-1 13, Stewart 2-9 0-0 6, Phinisee 1-4 0-0 2, Geronimo 3-4 0-0 6, Durr 0-2 0-0 0, Bates 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-56 11-14 63.
Halftime—Indiana 32-25. 3-Point Goals—Rutgers 8-18 (Harper 5-8, Baker 3-7, Mulcahy 0-1, McConnell 0-2), Indiana 6-21 (Johnson 2-4, Stewart 2-9, Thompson 1-1, Kopp 1-5, Phinisee 0-2). Rebounds—Rutgers 31 (Omoruyi 12), Indiana 27 (Jackson-Davis 9). Assists—Rutgers 10 (Harper 4), Indiana 9 (Kopp, Johnson, Phinisee 2). Total Fouls—Rutgers 14, Indiana 16. A—17,222 (17,222).
FLORIDA ST. 74,
NOTRE DAME 70
NOTRE DAME (21-9): Atkinson 7-13 3-5 17, Goodwin 3-10 0-0 6, Hubb 4-12 1-2 10, Ryan 2-5 0-0 4, Wesley 10-21 1-2 21, Laszewski 3-5 0-0 9, Wertz 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 30-69 5-9 70.
FLORIDA ST. (16-13): Butler 6-11 0-2 16, Wilkes 2-7 0-0 6, Ngom 5-8 2-2 12, Evans 4-14 2-2 12, Polite 4-10 2-2 12, Warley 0-5 0-0 0, Fletcher 4-8 0-0 9, Prieto 3-5 0-0 7. Totals 28-68 6-8 74.
Halftime—Notre Dame 44-39. 3-Point Goals—Notre Dame 5-19 (Laszewski 3-4, Wertz 1-2, Hubb 1-6, Goodwin 0-2, Ryan 0-2, Wesley 0-3), Florida St. 12-29 (Butler 4-5, Evans 2-4, Polite 2-4, Wilkes 2-7, Fletcher 1-2, Prieto 1-3, Ngom 0-2, Warley 0-2). Rebounds—Notre Dame 35 (Atkinson 10), Florida St. 38 (Butler 8). Assists—Notre Dame 10 (Hubb, Ryan 3), Florida St. 16 (Evans 5). Total Fouls—Notre Dame 10, Florida St. 10. A—8,401 (12,100).
CROSSROADS LEAGUE AWARDS
Coach of the Year
Greg Tonagel, Indiana Wesleyan
Player of the Year
Seth Maxwell, Indiana Wesleyan
Defensive Player of the Year
Seth Maxwell, Indiana Wesleyan
Freshman of the Year
Lane Sparks, Huntington
First Team
Seth Maxwell, Indiana Wesleyan
Christian Stewart, Marian
Antwaan Cushingberry, Saint Francis
Zach Goodline, Huntington
David Ejah, Saint Francis
Frankie Davidson, Grace
Jason Hubbard, Taylor
Kyle Kegley, Mount Vernon Nazarene
Spencer Piercefield, Indiana Wesleyan
Jared DeHart, Bethel
Malek Edmonds, Marian
Second Team
Dan Largey, Indiana Wesleyan
Caleb Middlesworth, Huntington
Jake Wadding, Grace
Kade Ruegsegger, Mt. Vernon Nazarene
Elijah Malone, Grace
Michael Thompson III, Indiana Wesleyan
Dan McKeeman, Saint Francis
Kaden Fuhrmann, Taylor
Jacob Wiley, Marian
Ben Humrichous, Huntington
Honorable Mention
Michael Johnson, Goshen
Christian Harvey, Marian
Eli White, Spring Arbor
Tim Adetukasi, Indiana Wesleyan
Ryan Mansbarger, Goshen
All-Defensive Team
Seth Maxwell, Indiana Wesleyan
Tyrie Johnson, Marian
Jason Hubbard, Taylor
Kyle Kegley, Mount Vernon Nazarene
Antwaan Cushingberry, Saint Francis
All-Freshmen Team
Lane Sparks, Huntington
Eli White, Spring Arbor
Brandon Hunt, Bethel
Ian Scott, Grace
Carter Jones, Mount Vernon Nazarene
WHAC AWARDS
Player of the Year
Christian Rodriguez, Cornerstone
Defensive Player of the Year
Cory McKinney, Indiana Tech
Newcomer of the Year
Joey Holifield, Lourdes
Coach of the Year
Ted Albert, Indiana Tech
Champions of Character Coach
Caleb Williams, UNOH
First Team
Mark Mettie, Madonna
Christian Rodriguez, Cornerstone
Grant Smith, Indiana Tech
Brandon Beavers, Lawrence Tech
Joey Holifield, Lourdes
Nick Welch, Lourdes
AJ Johnson, Rochester
Rog Stein, Indiana Tech
Diego Robinson, Rochester
Josh Kline, Indiana Tech
Other Indiana Tech selections
Second Team
Cory McKinney, Indiana Tech
All-Defensive Team
Cory McKinney, Indiana Tech
Champions of Character Team
Jack Luciani, Indiana Tech
WOMEN
BIG TEN TOURNAMENT
At Indianapolis
Wednesday
Rutgers 75, Penn St. 50
Illinois 75, Wisconsin 66
Today
Michigan St. vs. Purdue, 11:30 a.m.
Indiana vs. Rutgers, 2 p.m.
Northwestern vs. Minnesota, 6:30 p.m.
Nebraska vs. Illinois, 9 p.m.
Friday
Ohio St. vs. Michigan St.-Purdue winner, 11:30 a.m.
Maryland vs. Indiana-Rutgers winner, 2 p.m.
Iowa vs. Northwestern-Minnesota winner, 6:30 p.m.
Michigan vs. Nebraska-Illinois winner, 9 p.m.
Saturday
Semifinals, 3:30 p.m. / 6 p.m.
Sunday
Championship, 4 p.m.
ACC TOURNAMENT
At Greensboro, N.C.
Wednesday
Clemson 88, Syracuse 69
Duke 55, Pittsburgh 52
Wake Forest 61, Virginia 53
Today
Virginia Tech vs. Clemson, 11 a.m.
Boston College vs. Florida St., 2 p.m.
Miami vs. Duke, 6 p.m.
Georgia Tech vs. Wake Forest, 8:30 p.m.
Friday
North Carolina vs. Virginia Tech-Clemson winner, 11 a.m.
NC State vs. Boston College-Florida St. winner, 2 p.m.
Louisville vs. Miami-Duke winner, 6 p.m.
Notre Dame vs. Georgia Tech-Wake Forest winner, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday
Semifinals, noon / 2:30 p.m.
Sunday
Championship, noon
BIG EAST TOURNAMENT
At Uncasville, Conn.
Friday
Providence vs. Georgetown, 11 a.m.
St. John’s vs. Xavier, 1:30 p.m.
Seton Hall vs. Butler, 4 p.m.
Saturday
UConn vs. Providence-Georgetown winner, noon
DePaul vs. Marquette, 2:30 p.m.
Villanova vs. St. John’s-Xavier winner, 7 p.m.
Creighton vs. Seton Hall-Butler winner, 9:30 p.m.
Sunday
Semifinals, 3 p.m. / 5:30 p.m.
Monday
Championship, 8 p.m.
HORIZON LEAGUE TOURNAMENT
March 1
N. Kentucky 73, Detroit 50
Milwaukee 55, Ill.-Chicago 46
Oakland 54, Wright St. 45
Robert Morris 70, PFW 56
Today
N. Kentucky at Cleveland St., 5:30 p.m.
Robert Morris at IUPUI, 7 p.m.
Oakland at Youngstown St., 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Green Bay, 8 p.m.
At Indianapolis
Monday
Semifinals, noon / 2:30 p.m.
Tuesday
Championship, noon
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Toledo
|18
|1
|.947
|24
|4
|.857
|Buffalo
|15
|4
|.789
|21
|8
|.724
|Akron
|12
|7
|.632
|15
|10
|.600
|Ball St.
|10
|8
|.556
|17
|11
|.607
|W. Michigan
|10
|9
|.526
|16
|12
|.571
|Bowling Green
|10
|9
|.526
|15
|13
|.536
|N. Illinois
|10
|9
|.526
|13
|14
|.481
|Ohio
|9
|9
|.500
|15
|12
|.556
|Kent St.
|9
|10
|.474
|17
|11
|.607
|Miami (Ohio)
|4
|15
|.211
|8
|20
|.286
|E. Michigan
|4
|15
|.211
|7
|19
|.269
|Cent. Michigan
|2
|17
|.105
|4
|24
|.143
Tuesday
No games scheduled
Wednesday
W. Michigan 68, E. Michigan 52
Toledo 74, N. Illinois 56
Ball St. 75, Cent. Michigan 69
Ohio 73, Miami (Ohio) 64
Bowling Green 69, Kent St. 60
Buffalo 86, Akron 60
Today
No games scheduled
Friday
No games scheduled
BALL ST. 75,
CENT. MICHIGAN 69
BALL ST. (17-11): Becki 5-11 0-0 13, Latimer 6-8 1-2 13, Dis Agustsdottir 4-10 2-4 12, Freeman 3-8 1-2 9, Kiefer 1-4 0-0 2, Rauch 8-12 8-11 24, Subirats 0-1 2-2 2, Puiggros 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 27-57 14-21 75.
CENT. MICHIGAN (4-24): Davis 7-16 1-2 17, Weekes 6-10 0-0 16, Smith 6-12 1-2 13, Knoll 5-10 0-0 13, Tesson 3-7 1-1 7, Timpe 1-6 0-0 3, R. Gordon 0-0 0-0 0, K. Gordon 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 28-63 3-5 69.
|Ball St.
|18
|16
|23
|18
|—
|75
|C. Michigan
|25
|14
|20
|10
|—
|69
3-Point Goals—Ball St. 7-25 (Becki 3-8, Latimer 0-1, Dis Agustsdottir 2-6, Freeman 2-5, Kiefer 0-3, Puiggros 0-2), Cent. Michigan 10-26 (Davis 2-6, Weekes 4-6, Knoll 3-6, Tesson 0-2, Timpe 1-6). Fouled Out—Weekes. Rebounds—Ball St. 33 (Becki 10), Cent. Michigan 35 (Weekes 12). Assists—Ball St. 19 (Becki 9), Cent. Michigan 14 (Davis 5). Total Fouls—Ball St. 6, Cent. Michigan 17. A—1,318.
NCAA DIII TOURNAMENT
First Round
Friday
At Ithaca
Messiah vs. Springfield, 5 p.m.
Ithaca vs. Catholic, 7 p.m.
At Trine
John Carroll vs. Elizabethtown, 5 p.m.
Immaculata at Trine, 7 p.m.
CROSSROADS LEAGUE AWARDS
Coach of the Year
Steve Brooks, Marian
Player of the Year
Imani Guy, Marian
Defensive Player of the Year
Kinnidy Garrard, Marian
Newcomer of the Year
Karlee Feldman, Grace
Freshman of the Year
Lilli Frasure, Indiana Wesleyan
First Team
Imani Guy, Marian
Ella Collier, Marian
Maggie Coe, Mount Vernon Nazarene
Maddie Ryman, Grace
Cassidy Crawford, Saint Francis
TaNiece Chapman, Goshen
Kelli Damman, Indiana Wesleyan
Lauren James, Taylor
Abby Downard, Marian
Lilli Frasure, Indiana Wesleyan
Second Team
Taylor Westgate, Taylor
Karlee Feldman, Grace
Meleah Kunkel, Saint Francis
Rylee Pireu, Mount Vernon Nazarene
Jordan Reid, Indiana Wesleyan
Kinnidy Garrard, Marian
Graysen Cockerham, Goshen
Merideth Deckard, Taylor
Taylor Folkema, Spring Arbor
Sage Brannon, Mount Vernon Nazarene
Honorable Mention
Reganne Pate, Saint Francis
Maiah Shelton, Bethel
Kiersten Poor, Grace
Kayla Kirtley, Taylor
Allison Bosse, Marian
Nyla Asad, Bethel
All-Defensive Team
Kinnidy Garrard, Marian
Taylor Westgate, Taylor
Allison Bosse, Marian
Meleah Kunkel, Saint Francis
Maggie Coe, Mount Vernon Nazarene
All-Freshmen Team
Lilli Frasure, Indiana Wesleyan
Taylor Folkema, Spring Arbor
Emily Walker, Mount Vernon Nazarene
Emily Parrett, Saint Francis
Maiah Shelton, Bethel
WHAC AWARDS
Co-Players of the Year
Emma Tuominen, Indiana Tech
Peyton Banks, Siena Heights
Defensive Player of the Year
Marissa Brady, Aquinas
Newcome of the Year
Lauren Wynn, Rochester
Coach of the Year
Jessie Biggs, Indiana Tech
Champions of Character Coach
Jessica Yonkers, Cornerstone
First Team
Emma Tuominen, Indiana Tech
Peyton Banks, Siena Heights
Kendall Fisher, Lawrence Tech
Marissa Brady, Aquinas
Elysia Mattos, Rochester
Alize Tripp, Concordia
Kyra Whitaker, Indiana Tech
Sha’Kyia Parker, Siena Heights
Erika Foy, Indiana Tech
|Megan Aho, Madonna
Other Indiana Tech selections
Second Team All-Conference
Taya Andrews, Indiana Tech
All-Defensive Team
Emma Tuominen, Indiana Tech
All-Freshman Team
Jules Cutrara, Indiana Tech
Champions of Character Team
Lauren Barton, Indiana Tech
