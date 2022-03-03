The Journal Gazette
 
Thursday, March 03, 2022 1:00 am

SOCCER

MLS

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L T Pts GF GA
Columbus 1 0 0 3 4 0
D.C. United 1 0 0 3 3 0
New York 1 0 0 3 3 1
Atlanta 1 0 0 3 3 1
Orlando City 1 0 0 3 2 0
New England 0 0 1 1 2 2
Toronto FC 0 0 1 1 1 1
Philadelphia 0 0 1 1 1 1
Chicago 0 0 1 1 0 0
Inter Miami CF 0 0 1 1 0 0
N.Y. City FC 0 1 0 0 0 1
CF Montréal 0 1 0 0 0 2
Charlotte FC 0 1 0 0 0 3
Cincinnati 0 1 0 0 0 5

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L T Pts GF GA
Austin FC 1 0 0 3 5 0
Los Angeles FC 1 0 0 3 3 0
LA Galaxy 1 0 0 3 1 0
Nashville 1 0 0 3 1 0
Portland 0 0 1 1 2 2
FC Dallas 0 0 1 1 1 1
Minn. United 0 0 1 1 1 1
Houston 0 0 1 1 0 0
Real Salt Lake 0 0 1 1 0 0
Seattle 0 1 0 0 0 1
Sporting K.C. 0 1 0 0 1 3
San Jose 0 1 0 0 1 3
Colorado 0 1 0 0 0 3
Vancouver 0 1 0 0 0 4

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Saturday

FC Dallas at New England, 1:30 p.m.

New York at Toronto FC, 2 p.m.

Houston at Sporting Kan. City, 3:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at CF Montréal, 4 p.m.

Columbus at San Jose, 5:30 p.m.

D.C. United at Cincinnati, 6 p.m.

Orlando City at Chicago, 6 p.m.

Nashville at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

Atlanta at Colorado, 6 p.m.

Seattle at Real Salt Lake, 6 p.m.

New York City FC at Vancouver, 6 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Charlotte FC, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday

Miami at Austin FC, 4 p.m.

Portland at Los Angeles FC, 10 p.m.

