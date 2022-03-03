TRANSACTIONS

BASKETBALL

NBA

NBA — Fined Indiana F/C Jalen Smith an undisclosed amount for directing profane language toward a game official in a game on Feb. 28 against Orlando. Fined San Antonio G Dejounte Murray an undisclosed amount for throwing the game ball off the legs of a referee in a game on Feb. 28 against Memphis.

CHARLOTTE HORNETS — Signed G Isaiah Thomas to a 10-day contract.

WASHINGTON WIZARDS — Signed F Alize Johnson to a 10-day contract.

WNBA

LAS VEGAS ACES — Signed G Sydney Colson to a training camp contract.

INDIANA FEVER — Waived Aaliyah Wilson.

FOOTBALL

NFL

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Agreed to terms with general manager Steve Keim and head coach Kliff Kingsbury on contract extensions through 2027.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Named Angela Baker offensive quality control coach and Cade Knox as offensive assistant/game manager. Released TE Kyle Rudolph and RB Devontae Booker.

HOCKEY

NHL

ARIZONA COYOTES — Reassigned G David Tendeck to Rapid City (ECHL).

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Reassigned C Lias Andersson to Ontario (AHL) on a conditioning loan. Reassigned LW Johan Sodergran from Ontario to Berlin (DEL).

OTTAWA SENATORS — Activated C Josh Norris from injured reserve.

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Signed G Will Cranley to a three-year entry level contract.

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Reassigned D Santeri Hatakka to San Jose (AHL) on loan.

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Reassigned C Jake Leschyshyn to Henderson (AHL) on loan and G Jiri Patera to Fort Wayne (ECHL).

AHL

HERSHEY BEARS — Reassigned F Drake Rymsha to Fort Wayne (ECHL) from loan.

ECHL

FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Acquired D Gabriel Belley-Pelletier from Fort Wayne trade. Activated F Alex Aleardiand D Cam Bakker from injured reserve and D Chris McKay from the reserve list. Placed F Kyle Neuber on the reserve list and F Kody McDonald on injured reserve effective Feb. 28. Traded D Cam Bakker to Indy.

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Activated F Connor Jones from the reserve list. Place F Tyler Busch on the reserve list and F Shawn Szydlowski on injured reserve effective Feb. 21.

INDY FUEL - Placed G Mitch Gillam (Feb. 27) and D Jordan Schneider (Feb. 25) on injured reserve.

JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Placed F Craig Martin on the reserve list.

MAINE MARINERS — Placed G Callum Booth on injured reserve effective Feb. 21.

NEWFOUNDLAND GROWLERS — Released F Scott Kirton.

NORLFOLK ADMIRALS — Claimed G Michael Bullion from Atlanta off waivers. Placed G Beck Warm on the reserve list.

READING ROYALS — Acquired D Ryan Mackinnon from Lehigh Valley (AHL) on loan. Released G Hayden Lavigne from his standard player contract (SPC).

SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Released F Shane Walsh.

TROIS-RIVIERES - Released D Eliott St-Pierre and G Tristan Berube from their standard player contracts (SPC). Signed F Jason Imbeault to a standard player contract. Placed F Olivier Archambault on the reserve list.

UTAH GRIZZLIES — Acquired F Matthew Boucher. Activated D Luke Martin form injured reserve. Placed D Austin Crossley on the reserve list and D Jordan Stone on injured reserve effective Feb. 22.

WHEELING NAILERS — Activated F Shaw Boomhower from injured reserve.

SOCCER

MLS

MLS — Fined CF Montreal F Romell Quinto an undisclosed amount for failure to leave the field in a timely manner in a match on Feb.27 against Orlando City. Fined Orlando City SC D Robin Jansson an undisclosed amount for failure to leave the field in a timely manner in a match on Feb.27 against CF Montreal. Fined Orlando City FC MF Junior Urso and undisclosed amount for simulation/embellishment in a match on Feb. 27 against CF Montreal. Fined Colorado Rapids D Lalas Abubakar and F Michael Barrios and Los Angeles FC MF Kellyn Acosta and D Franco Escobar undisclosed amounts for inciting and/or escalating mass confrontation in a match on Feb. 26 against each other. Los Angeles FC and Colorado Rapids have both been issued official warnings for their first violation of the Mass Confrontation Policy.

COLUMBUS CREW — Signed Fs Nana Tuffour and Jordan Knight pending league and federation approval.

HOUSTON DYNAMO FC — Signed F Hector Herrera to a pre-contract as a designated player pending receipt of his international transfer certificate (ITC) and P-1 visa.