Friday, March 04, 2022 1:00 am

COLLEGES

Basketball

MEN

BIG TEN

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Wisconsin 15 4 .789 24 5 .828
Illinois 14 5 .737 21 8 .724
Purdue 13 6 .684 24 6 .800
Iowa 12 7 .632 22 8 .733
Ohio St. 12 7 .632 19 9 .679
Rutgers 11 8 .579 17 12 .586
Michigan St. 10 9 .526 19 11 .633
Michigan 10 9 .526 16 13 .552
Indiana 9 10 .474 18 11 .621
Maryland 7 12 .368 15 15 .500
Penn St. 7 12 .368 12 15 .444
Northwestern 6 13 .316 13 15 .464
Minnesota 4 15 .211 13 15 .464
Nebraska 3 16 .158 9 21 .300

Wednesday

Rutgers 66, Indiana 63

Maryland 84, Minnesota 73

Thursday

Illinois 60, Penn St. 50

Ohio St. 80, Michigan St. 69

Iowa 82, Michigan 71

Today

No games scheduled

Saturday

Indiana at Purdue, 2 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Duke 16 3 .842 26 4 .867
North Carolina 14 5 .737 22 8 .733
Notre Dame 14 5 .737 21 9 .700
Miami 13 6 .684 21 9 .700
Wake Forest 13 7 .650 23 8 .742
Virginia Tech 11 8 .579 19 11 .633
Virginia 11 8 .579 17 12 .586
Florida St. 9 10 .474 16 13 .552
Syracuse 9 10 .474 15 15 .500
Clemson 7 12 .368 15 15 .500
Louisville 6 13 .316 12 17 .414
Boston College 6 13 .316 11 18 .379
Pittsburgh 6 13 .316 11 19 .367
Georgia Tech 4 15 .211 11 19 .367
NC State 4 15 .211 11 19 .367

Wednesday

Clemson 68, Georgia Tech 65

Florida St. 74, Notre Dame 70

Miami 81, Boston College 70

Wake Forest 101, NC State 76

Thursday

No games scheduled

Today

No games scheduled

Saturday*

Boston College at Georgia Tech, noon

Virginia at Louisville, noon

Miami at Syracuse, 1 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Clemson, 2 p.m.

NC State at Florida St., 2 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m.

North Carolina at Duke, 6 p.m.

BIG EAST

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Providence 14 3 .824 24 4 .857
Villanova 15 4 .789 22 7 .759
UConn 12 6 .667 21 8 .724
Creighton 12 6 .667 20 9 .690
Seton Hall 10 8 .556 19 9 .679
Marquette 10 8 .556 18 11 .621
St. John’s 8 10 .444 16 13 .552
Xavier 7 11 .389 17 12 .586
Butler 6 13 .316 13 17 .433
DePaul 6 13 .316 15 14 .517
Georgetown 0 18 .000 6 23 .207

Wednesday

St. John’s 81, Xavier 66

Seton Hall 73, Georgetown 68

Creighton 64, UConn 62

DePaul 91, Marquette 80

Thursday

No games scheduled

Today

No games scheduled

Saturday*

Villanova at Butler, noon

Seton Hall at Creighton, 2:30 p.m.

DePaul at UConn, 5 p.m.

Georgetown at Xavier, 7 p.m.

St. John’s at Marquette, 9 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE TOURNAMENT

March 1

Oakland 70, IUPUI 58

Detroit 79, Green 62

Robert Morris 77, Youngstown St. 73

Ill.-Chicago 80, Milwaukee 69

Thursday

PFW 78, Ill.-Chicago 72

N. Kentucky 77, Detroit 59

Wright St. 75, Oakland 63

Cleveland St. 83, Robert Morris 67

At Indianapolis

Monday

Cleveland St. vs. Wright St., 7 p.m.

PFW vs. N. Kentucky, 9:30 p.m.

Tuesday

Championship, 7 p.m.

PFW 78,

ILL.-CHICAGO 72

ILL.-CHICAGO (14-16): Diggins 4-5 3-4 11, Carter 6-16 0-0 16, Franklin 6-11 1-4 14, K.Johnson 3-7 0-0 7, Warren 5-10 3-4 16, Ahale 2-6 2-2 8, Skobalj 0-1 0-0 0, J.Johnson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-56 9-14 72.

PFW (21-10): Kpedi 1-3 1-3 3, Planutis 3-4 0-0 8, Chong Qui 4-12 5-6 14, Godfrey 6-14 8-9 22, Pipkins 10-20 1-1 21, Billups 2-5 2-2 7, Peterson 1-1 1-2 3, DeJurnett 0-3 0-0 0, Benford 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-62 18-23 78.

Halftime—PFW 42-29. 3-Point Goals—Ill.-Chicago 11-32 (Carter 4-10, Warren 3-7, Ahale 2-5, K.Johnson 1-3, Franklin 1-6, Diggins 0-1), PFW 6-13 (Planutis 2-3, Godfrey 2-5, Chong Qui 1-1, Billups 1-2, Pipkins 0-2). Rebounds—Ill.-Chicago 30 (Carter 9), PFW 35 (Kpedi 8). Assists—Ill.-Chicago 12 (K.Johnson 4), PFW 6 (Chong Qui 3). Total Fouls—Ill.-Chicago 20, PFW 15. A—2,135 (13,000).

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Toledo 16 3 .842 24 6 .800
Kent St. 15 4 .789 20 9 .690
Ohio 14 5 .737 23 7 .767
Buffalo 13 5 .722 19 9 .679
Akron 13 6 .684 20 9 .690
Ball St. 8 10 .444 13 16 .448
Miami (Ohio) 7 12 .368 13 17 .433
Cent. Michigan 6 11 .353 7 21 .250
Bowling Green 6 13 .316 13 17 .433
E. Michigan 5 14 .263 10 20 .333
N. Illinois 5 14 .263 8 21 .276
W. Michigan 4 15 .211 8 22 .267

Wednesday

No games scheduled

Thursday

No games scheduled

Today*

Ball St. at W. Michigan, 6 p.m.

Buffalo at Kent St., 6 p.m.

Bowling Green at Toledo, 6:30 p.m.

E. Michigan at Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m.

Cent. Michigan at Akron, 7 p.m.

Ohio at N. Illinois, 8 p.m.

*End of regular season

SCORES

Atlantic Sun Conference

Quarterfinals

Jacksonville St. 78, Kennesaw St. 67

Jacksonville 79, Cent. Arkansas 69

Liberty 52, Lipscomb 47

Bellarmine Knights 81, Fla. Gulf Coast 68

Missouri Valley Conference

At Enterprise Center

St. Louis, Mo.

First Round

Illinois St. 58, Indiana St. 53

Ohio Valley Conference

At Ford Center

Evansville, Ind.

Quarterfinals

SE Missouri 79, Tennessee St. 55

Patriot League Conference

Quarterfinals

Navy 71, American 64

Lehigh 91, Army 77

Colgate 96, Bucknell 68

Boston U. 76, Loyola (Md.) 64

Sun Belt Conference

At Pensacola Bay Center

Pensacola, Fla.

First Round

Louisiana-Lafayette 67, UT-Arlington 64

UALR 75, South Alabama 71

Arkansas St. 81 Louisiana-Monroe 77

Georgia Southern 70, Coastal Carolina 64

West Coast Conference

At Orleans Arena

Las Vegas, Nev.

First Round

Loyola Marymount 86, Pacific 66

NAIA TOURNAMENT

First Round

At Montgomery, Alabama

March 11

Georgetown (KY) vs. Huntington, 6 p.m.

Faulkner (AL) vs. Florida Memorial, TBD

March 12

Game One winner vs. Game Two winner, TBD

At Wichita, Kansas

March 11

Bethel (KS) vs. Saint Francis, TBD

Hop International (CA) vs. Oregon Tech, TBD

March 12

Game One winner vs. Game Two winner, 7 p.m.

At Marion

March 11

Southwestern (KS) vs. Indiana Tech, 2 p.m.

Indiana Wesleyan vs. Montreat (NC), 7 p.m.

March 12

Game One winner vs. Game Two winner, 6 p.m.

At Bourbonnais, Illinois

March 11

Grace vs. Cumberlands (KY), TBD

Oliver Nazarene vs. Lourdes (OH), TBD

March 12

Game One winner vs. Game Two winner, TBD

WOMEN

BIG TEN TOURNAMENT

At Indianapolis

Wednesday

Rutgers 75, Penn St. 50

Illinois 75, Wisconsin 66

Thursday

Michigan St. 73, Purdue 69

Indiana 66, Rutgers 54

Northwestern 65, Minnesota 60

Nebraska 92, Illinois 74

Today

Ohio St. vs. Michigan St., 11:30 a.m.

Maryland vs. Indiana, 2 p.m.

Iowa vs. Northwestern, 6:30 p.m.

Michigan vs. Nebraska, 9 p.m.

Saturday

Semifinals, 3:30 p.m. / 6 p.m.

Sunday

Championship, 4 p.m.

No. T14 INDIANA 66,

RUTGERS 54

RUTGERS (11-20): Brown 5-12 2-6 12, Singleton 2-4 0-0 4, Dickson 4-11 0-0 8, Mason 2-8 0-0 5, Petree 2-10 1-1 5, Lassiter 5-9 1-2 12, Morris 0-4 0-0 0, Sidibe 1-3 2-2 4, Cornwell 2-2 0-0 4, Totals 23-63 6-11 54

INDIANA (20-7): Gulbe 2-8 2-6 6, Holmes 4-8 3-3 11, Berger 7-14 3-4 17, Cardano-Hillary 2-5 4-4 9, Patberg 6-10 2-2 19, Wisne 0-0 0-0 0, Moore-McNeil 1-2 2-2 4, Waggoner 0-1 0-0 0, Peterson 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 22-48 16-21 66

Rutgers 10 16 11 17 54
Indiana 16 16 16 18 66

3-Point Goals—Rutgers 2-10 (Dickson 0-3, Mason 1-3, Petree 0-2, Lassiter 1-2), Indiana 6-15 (Gulbe 0-3, Cardano-Hillary 1-4, Patberg 5-7, Waggoner 0-1). Assists—Rutgers 3 (Brown 3), Indiana 18 (Berger 6, Patberg 6). Fouled Out—Indiana Gulbe. Rebounds—Rutgers 35 (Brown 10), Indiana 30 (Berger 6). Total Fouls—Rutgers 17, Indiana 14. Technical Fouls—None. A—0.

MICHIGAN ST. 73,

PURDUE 69

PURDUE (16-14): Woltman 3-10 1-2 7, Ellis 5-10 5-6 17, Hardin 3-9 0-0 9, Layden 5-11 4-4 17, Terry 5-8 2-2 14, Doumbia 0-2 0-0 0, Moore 0-8 0-0 0, Smith 1-3 0-0 2, Learn 1-2 1-1 3, Totals 23-63 13-15 69

MICHIGAN ST. (15-14): Smith 7-14 1-2 15, Clouden 6-17 10-11 23, Ekh 4-9 0-0 10, Farquhar 3-7 3-3 9, Hagemann 1-6 0-0 3, Parks 4-5 4-8 12, James 0-1 0-0 0, Alexander 0-2 1-2 1, Totals 25-61 19-26 73

Purdue 22 12 18 17 69
Michigan St. 23 15 15 20 73

3-Point Goals—Purdue 10-27 (Ellis 2-3, Hardin 3-9, Layden 3-7, Terry 2-3, Doumbia 0-1, Moore 0-3, Smith 0-1), Michigan St. 4-18 (Clouden 1-7, Ekh 2-6, Hagemann 1-5). Assists—Purdue 18 (Terry 7), Michigan St. 19 (Hagemann 7). Fouled Out—Purdue Hardin, Learn. Rebounds—Purdue 36 (Terry 8), Michigan St. 38 (Farquhar 9, Parks 9). Total Fouls—Purdue 24, Michigan St. 19. Technical Fouls—Michigan St. Team 1. A—0.

ACC TOURNAMENT

At Greensboro, N.C.

Wednesday

Clemson 88, Syracuse 69

Duke 55, Pittsburgh 52

Wake Forest 61, Virginia 53

Thursday

Virginia Tech 82, Clemson 60

Florida St. 63, Boston College 58

Miami 61, Duke 55

Georgia Tech 45, Wake Forest 40

Today

North Carolina vs. Virginia Tech, 11 a.m.

NC State vs. Florida St., 2 p.m.

Louisville vs. Miami, 6 p.m.

Notre Dame vs. Georgia Tech, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday

Semifinals, noon / 2:30 p.m.

Sunday

Championship, noon

BIG EAST TOURNAMENT

At Uncasville, Conn.

Today

Providence vs. Georgetown, 11 a.m.

St. John’s vs. Xavier, 1:30 p.m.

Seton Hall vs. Butler, 4 p.m.

Saturday

UConn vs. Providence-Georgetown winner, noon

DePaul vs. Marquette, 2:30 p.m.

Villanova vs. St. John’s-Xavier winner, 7 p.m.

Creighton vs. Seton Hall-Butler winner, 9:30 p.m.

Sunday

Semifinals, 3 p.m. / 5:30 p.m.

Monday

Championship, 8 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE TOURNAMENT

March 1

N. Kentucky 73, Detroit 50

Milwaukee 55, Ill.-Chicago 46

Oakland 54, Wright St. 45

Robert Morris 70, PFW 56

Thursday

Cleveland St. 59, N. Kentucky 51

IUPUI 72, Robert Morris 41

Oakland 63, Youngstown St. 52

Green Bay 57, Milwaukee 42

At Indianapolis

Monday

IUPUI vs. Oakland, noon

Cleveland St. vs. Green Bay, 2:30 p.m.

Tuesday

Championship, noon

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Toledo 18 1 .947 24 4 .857
Buffalo 15 4 .789 21 8 .724
Akron 12 7 .632 15 10 .600
Ball St. 10 8 .556 17 11 .607
W. Michigan 10 9 .526 16 12 .571
Bowling Green 10 9 .526 15 13 .536
N. Illinois 10 9 .526 13 14 .481
Ohio 9 9 .500 15 12 .556
Kent St. 9 10 .474 17 11 .607
Miami (Ohio) 4 15 .211 8 20 .286
E. Michigan 4 15 .211 7 19 .269
Cent. Michigan 2 17 .105 4 24 .143

Thursday

No games scheduled

Today

No games scheduled

NCAA DIII TOURNAMENT

First Round

Today

At Ithaca

Messiah vs. Springfield, 5 p.m.

Ithaca vs. Catholic, 7 p.m.

At Trine

John Carroll vs. Elizabethtown, 5 p.m.

Immaculata at Trine, 7 p.m.

NAIA TOURNAMENT

First Round

At Omaha, Nebraska

March 11

Saint Xavier (IL) vs. Bethel (TN), TBD

Dakota State (SD) vs. Saint Francis, TBD

March 12

Game One winner vs. Game Two winner, TBD

At Dayton Tennessee

March 11

Bryan (TN) vs. Webber International (FL),

6 p.m.

Indiana Tech vs. Pikeville (KY), 8 p.m.

March 12

Game One winner vs. Game Two winner, 4 p.m.

