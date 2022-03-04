Conference All Games

W L Pct W L Pct Toledo 16 3 .842 24 6 .800 Kent St. 15 4 .789 20 9 .690 Ohio 14 5 .737 23 7 .767 Buffalo 13 5 .722 19 9 .679 Akron 13 6 .684 20 9 .690 Ball St. 8 10 .444 13 16 .448 Miami (Ohio) 7 12 .368 13 17 .433 Cent. Michigan 6 11 .353 7 21 .250 Bowling Green 6 13 .316 13 17 .433 E. Michigan 5 14 .263 10 20 .333 N. Illinois 5 14 .263 8 21 .276 W. Michigan 4 15 .211 8 22 .267

Wednesday

No games scheduled

Thursday

No games scheduled

Today*

Ball St. at W. Michigan, 6 p.m.

Buffalo at Kent St., 6 p.m.

Bowling Green at Toledo, 6:30 p.m.

E. Michigan at Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m.

Cent. Michigan at Akron, 7 p.m.

Ohio at N. Illinois, 8 p.m.

*End of regular season

SCORES

Atlantic Sun Conference

Quarterfinals

Jacksonville St. 78, Kennesaw St. 67

Jacksonville 79, Cent. Arkansas 69

Liberty 52, Lipscomb 47

Bellarmine Knights 81, Fla. Gulf Coast 68

Missouri Valley Conference

At Enterprise Center

St. Louis, Mo.

First Round

Illinois St. 58, Indiana St. 53

Ohio Valley Conference

At Ford Center

Evansville, Ind.

Quarterfinals

SE Missouri 79, Tennessee St. 55

Patriot League Conference

Quarterfinals

Navy 71, American 64

Lehigh 91, Army 77

Colgate 96, Bucknell 68

Boston U. 76, Loyola (Md.) 64

Sun Belt Conference

At Pensacola Bay Center

Pensacola, Fla.

First Round

Louisiana-Lafayette 67, UT-Arlington 64

UALR 75, South Alabama 71

Arkansas St. 81 Louisiana-Monroe 77

Georgia Southern 70, Coastal Carolina 64

West Coast Conference

At Orleans Arena

Las Vegas, Nev.

First Round

Loyola Marymount 86, Pacific 66

NAIA TOURNAMENT

First Round

At Montgomery, Alabama

March 11

Georgetown (KY) vs. Huntington, 6 p.m.

Faulkner (AL) vs. Florida Memorial, TBD

March 12

Game One winner vs. Game Two winner, TBD

At Wichita, Kansas

March 11

Bethel (KS) vs. Saint Francis, TBD

Hop International (CA) vs. Oregon Tech, TBD

March 12

Game One winner vs. Game Two winner, 7 p.m.

At Marion

March 11

Southwestern (KS) vs. Indiana Tech, 2 p.m.

Indiana Wesleyan vs. Montreat (NC), 7 p.m.

March 12

Game One winner vs. Game Two winner, 6 p.m.

At Bourbonnais, Illinois

March 11

Grace vs. Cumberlands (KY), TBD

Oliver Nazarene vs. Lourdes (OH), TBD

March 12

Game One winner vs. Game Two winner, TBD

WOMEN

BIG TEN TOURNAMENT

At Indianapolis

Wednesday

Rutgers 75, Penn St. 50

Illinois 75, Wisconsin 66

Thursday

Michigan St. 73, Purdue 69

Indiana 66, Rutgers 54

Northwestern 65, Minnesota 60

Nebraska 92, Illinois 74

Today

Ohio St. vs. Michigan St., 11:30 a.m.

Maryland vs. Indiana, 2 p.m.

Iowa vs. Northwestern, 6:30 p.m.

Michigan vs. Nebraska, 9 p.m.

Saturday

Semifinals, 3:30 p.m. / 6 p.m.

Sunday

Championship, 4 p.m.

No. T14 INDIANA 66,

RUTGERS 54

RUTGERS (11-20): Brown 5-12 2-6 12, Singleton 2-4 0-0 4, Dickson 4-11 0-0 8, Mason 2-8 0-0 5, Petree 2-10 1-1 5, Lassiter 5-9 1-2 12, Morris 0-4 0-0 0, Sidibe 1-3 2-2 4, Cornwell 2-2 0-0 4, Totals 23-63 6-11 54

INDIANA (20-7): Gulbe 2-8 2-6 6, Holmes 4-8 3-3 11, Berger 7-14 3-4 17, Cardano-Hillary 2-5 4-4 9, Patberg 6-10 2-2 19, Wisne 0-0 0-0 0, Moore-McNeil 1-2 2-2 4, Waggoner 0-1 0-0 0, Peterson 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 22-48 16-21 66

Rutgers 10 16 11 17 — 54 Indiana 16 16 16 18 — 66

3-Point Goals—Rutgers 2-10 (Dickson 0-3, Mason 1-3, Petree 0-2, Lassiter 1-2), Indiana 6-15 (Gulbe 0-3, Cardano-Hillary 1-4, Patberg 5-7, Waggoner 0-1). Assists—Rutgers 3 (Brown 3), Indiana 18 (Berger 6, Patberg 6). Fouled Out—Indiana Gulbe. Rebounds—Rutgers 35 (Brown 10), Indiana 30 (Berger 6). Total Fouls—Rutgers 17, Indiana 14. Technical Fouls—None. A—0.

MICHIGAN ST. 73,

PURDUE 69

PURDUE (16-14): Woltman 3-10 1-2 7, Ellis 5-10 5-6 17, Hardin 3-9 0-0 9, Layden 5-11 4-4 17, Terry 5-8 2-2 14, Doumbia 0-2 0-0 0, Moore 0-8 0-0 0, Smith 1-3 0-0 2, Learn 1-2 1-1 3, Totals 23-63 13-15 69

MICHIGAN ST. (15-14): Smith 7-14 1-2 15, Clouden 6-17 10-11 23, Ekh 4-9 0-0 10, Farquhar 3-7 3-3 9, Hagemann 1-6 0-0 3, Parks 4-5 4-8 12, James 0-1 0-0 0, Alexander 0-2 1-2 1, Totals 25-61 19-26 73

Purdue 22 12 18 17 — 69 Michigan St. 23 15 15 20 — 73

3-Point Goals—Purdue 10-27 (Ellis 2-3, Hardin 3-9, Layden 3-7, Terry 2-3, Doumbia 0-1, Moore 0-3, Smith 0-1), Michigan St. 4-18 (Clouden 1-7, Ekh 2-6, Hagemann 1-5). Assists—Purdue 18 (Terry 7), Michigan St. 19 (Hagemann 7). Fouled Out—Purdue Hardin, Learn. Rebounds—Purdue 36 (Terry 8), Michigan St. 38 (Farquhar 9, Parks 9). Total Fouls—Purdue 24, Michigan St. 19. Technical Fouls—Michigan St. Team 1. A—0.

ACC TOURNAMENT

At Greensboro, N.C.

Wednesday

Clemson 88, Syracuse 69

Duke 55, Pittsburgh 52

Wake Forest 61, Virginia 53

Thursday

Virginia Tech 82, Clemson 60

Florida St. 63, Boston College 58

Miami 61, Duke 55

Georgia Tech 45, Wake Forest 40

Today

North Carolina vs. Virginia Tech, 11 a.m.

NC State vs. Florida St., 2 p.m.

Louisville vs. Miami, 6 p.m.

Notre Dame vs. Georgia Tech, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday

Semifinals, noon / 2:30 p.m.

Sunday

Championship, noon

BIG EAST TOURNAMENT

At Uncasville, Conn.

Today

Providence vs. Georgetown, 11 a.m.

St. John’s vs. Xavier, 1:30 p.m.

Seton Hall vs. Butler, 4 p.m.

Saturday

UConn vs. Providence-Georgetown winner, noon

DePaul vs. Marquette, 2:30 p.m.

Villanova vs. St. John’s-Xavier winner, 7 p.m.

Creighton vs. Seton Hall-Butler winner, 9:30 p.m.

Sunday

Semifinals, 3 p.m. / 5:30 p.m.

Monday

Championship, 8 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE TOURNAMENT

March 1

N. Kentucky 73, Detroit 50

Milwaukee 55, Ill.-Chicago 46

Oakland 54, Wright St. 45

Robert Morris 70, PFW 56

Thursday

Cleveland St. 59, N. Kentucky 51

IUPUI 72, Robert Morris 41

Oakland 63, Youngstown St. 52

Green Bay 57, Milwaukee 42

At Indianapolis

Monday

IUPUI vs. Oakland, noon

Cleveland St. vs. Green Bay, 2:30 p.m.

Tuesday

Championship, noon

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE