Friday, March 04, 2022 1:00 am
COLLEGES
Basketball
MEN
BIG TEN
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wisconsin
|15
|4
|.789
|24
|5
|.828
|Illinois
|14
|5
|.737
|21
|8
|.724
|Purdue
|13
|6
|.684
|24
|6
|.800
|Iowa
|12
|7
|.632
|22
|8
|.733
|Ohio St.
|12
|7
|.632
|19
|9
|.679
|Rutgers
|11
|8
|.579
|17
|12
|.586
|Michigan St.
|10
|9
|.526
|19
|11
|.633
|Michigan
|10
|9
|.526
|16
|13
|.552
|Indiana
|9
|10
|.474
|18
|11
|.621
|Maryland
|7
|12
|.368
|15
|15
|.500
|Penn St.
|7
|12
|.368
|12
|15
|.444
|Northwestern
|6
|13
|.316
|13
|15
|.464
|Minnesota
|4
|15
|.211
|13
|15
|.464
|Nebraska
|3
|16
|.158
|9
|21
|.300
Wednesday
Rutgers 66, Indiana 63
Maryland 84, Minnesota 73
Thursday
Illinois 60, Penn St. 50
Ohio St. 80, Michigan St. 69
Iowa 82, Michigan 71
Today
No games scheduled
Saturday
Indiana at Purdue, 2 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Duke
|16
|3
|.842
|26
|4
|.867
|North Carolina
|14
|5
|.737
|22
|8
|.733
|Notre Dame
|14
|5
|.737
|21
|9
|.700
|Miami
|13
|6
|.684
|21
|9
|.700
|Wake Forest
|13
|7
|.650
|23
|8
|.742
|Virginia Tech
|11
|8
|.579
|19
|11
|.633
|Virginia
|11
|8
|.579
|17
|12
|.586
|Florida St.
|9
|10
|.474
|16
|13
|.552
|Syracuse
|9
|10
|.474
|15
|15
|.500
|Clemson
|7
|12
|.368
|15
|15
|.500
|Louisville
|6
|13
|.316
|12
|17
|.414
|Boston College
|6
|13
|.316
|11
|18
|.379
|Pittsburgh
|6
|13
|.316
|11
|19
|.367
|Georgia Tech
|4
|15
|.211
|11
|19
|.367
|NC State
|4
|15
|.211
|11
|19
|.367
Wednesday
Clemson 68, Georgia Tech 65
Florida St. 74, Notre Dame 70
Miami 81, Boston College 70
Wake Forest 101, NC State 76
Thursday
No games scheduled
Today
No games scheduled
Saturday*
Boston College at Georgia Tech, noon
Virginia at Louisville, noon
Miami at Syracuse, 1 p.m.
Virginia Tech at Clemson, 2 p.m.
NC State at Florida St., 2 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m.
North Carolina at Duke, 6 p.m.
BIG EAST
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Providence
|14
|3
|.824
|24
|4
|.857
|Villanova
|15
|4
|.789
|22
|7
|.759
|UConn
|12
|6
|.667
|21
|8
|.724
|Creighton
|12
|6
|.667
|20
|9
|.690
|Seton Hall
|10
|8
|.556
|19
|9
|.679
|Marquette
|10
|8
|.556
|18
|11
|.621
|St. John’s
|8
|10
|.444
|16
|13
|.552
|Xavier
|7
|11
|.389
|17
|12
|.586
|Butler
|6
|13
|.316
|13
|17
|.433
|DePaul
|6
|13
|.316
|15
|14
|.517
|Georgetown
|0
|18
|.000
|6
|23
|.207
Wednesday
St. John’s 81, Xavier 66
Seton Hall 73, Georgetown 68
Creighton 64, UConn 62
DePaul 91, Marquette 80
Thursday
No games scheduled
Today
No games scheduled
Saturday*
Villanova at Butler, noon
Seton Hall at Creighton, 2:30 p.m.
DePaul at UConn, 5 p.m.
Georgetown at Xavier, 7 p.m.
St. John’s at Marquette, 9 p.m.
HORIZON LEAGUE TOURNAMENT
March 1
Oakland 70, IUPUI 58
Detroit 79, Green 62
Robert Morris 77, Youngstown St. 73
Ill.-Chicago 80, Milwaukee 69
Thursday
PFW 78, Ill.-Chicago 72
N. Kentucky 77, Detroit 59
Wright St. 75, Oakland 63
Cleveland St. 83, Robert Morris 67
At Indianapolis
Monday
Cleveland St. vs. Wright St., 7 p.m.
PFW vs. N. Kentucky, 9:30 p.m.
Tuesday
Championship, 7 p.m.
PFW 78,
ILL.-CHICAGO 72
ILL.-CHICAGO (14-16): Diggins 4-5 3-4 11, Carter 6-16 0-0 16, Franklin 6-11 1-4 14, K.Johnson 3-7 0-0 7, Warren 5-10 3-4 16, Ahale 2-6 2-2 8, Skobalj 0-1 0-0 0, J.Johnson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-56 9-14 72.
PFW (21-10): Kpedi 1-3 1-3 3, Planutis 3-4 0-0 8, Chong Qui 4-12 5-6 14, Godfrey 6-14 8-9 22, Pipkins 10-20 1-1 21, Billups 2-5 2-2 7, Peterson 1-1 1-2 3, DeJurnett 0-3 0-0 0, Benford 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-62 18-23 78.
Halftime—PFW 42-29. 3-Point Goals—Ill.-Chicago 11-32 (Carter 4-10, Warren 3-7, Ahale 2-5, K.Johnson 1-3, Franklin 1-6, Diggins 0-1), PFW 6-13 (Planutis 2-3, Godfrey 2-5, Chong Qui 1-1, Billups 1-2, Pipkins 0-2). Rebounds—Ill.-Chicago 30 (Carter 9), PFW 35 (Kpedi 8). Assists—Ill.-Chicago 12 (K.Johnson 4), PFW 6 (Chong Qui 3). Total Fouls—Ill.-Chicago 20, PFW 15. A—2,135 (13,000).
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Toledo
|16
|3
|.842
|24
|6
|.800
|Kent St.
|15
|4
|.789
|20
|9
|.690
|Ohio
|14
|5
|.737
|23
|7
|.767
|Buffalo
|13
|5
|.722
|19
|9
|.679
|Akron
|13
|6
|.684
|20
|9
|.690
|Ball St.
|8
|10
|.444
|13
|16
|.448
|Miami (Ohio)
|7
|12
|.368
|13
|17
|.433
|Cent. Michigan
|6
|11
|.353
|7
|21
|.250
|Bowling Green
|6
|13
|.316
|13
|17
|.433
|E. Michigan
|5
|14
|.263
|10
|20
|.333
|N. Illinois
|5
|14
|.263
|8
|21
|.276
|W. Michigan
|4
|15
|.211
|8
|22
|.267
Wednesday
No games scheduled
Thursday
No games scheduled
Today*
Ball St. at W. Michigan, 6 p.m.
Buffalo at Kent St., 6 p.m.
Bowling Green at Toledo, 6:30 p.m.
E. Michigan at Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m.
Cent. Michigan at Akron, 7 p.m.
Ohio at N. Illinois, 8 p.m.
*End of regular season
SCORES
Atlantic Sun Conference
Quarterfinals
Jacksonville St. 78, Kennesaw St. 67
Jacksonville 79, Cent. Arkansas 69
Liberty 52, Lipscomb 47
Bellarmine Knights 81, Fla. Gulf Coast 68
Missouri Valley Conference
At Enterprise Center
St. Louis, Mo.
First Round
Illinois St. 58, Indiana St. 53
Ohio Valley Conference
At Ford Center
Evansville, Ind.
Quarterfinals
SE Missouri 79, Tennessee St. 55
Patriot League Conference
Quarterfinals
Navy 71, American 64
Lehigh 91, Army 77
Colgate 96, Bucknell 68
Boston U. 76, Loyola (Md.) 64
Sun Belt Conference
At Pensacola Bay Center
Pensacola, Fla.
First Round
Louisiana-Lafayette 67, UT-Arlington 64
UALR 75, South Alabama 71
Arkansas St. 81 Louisiana-Monroe 77
Georgia Southern 70, Coastal Carolina 64
West Coast Conference
At Orleans Arena
Las Vegas, Nev.
First Round
Loyola Marymount 86, Pacific 66
NAIA TOURNAMENT
First Round
At Montgomery, Alabama
March 11
Georgetown (KY) vs. Huntington, 6 p.m.
Faulkner (AL) vs. Florida Memorial, TBD
March 12
Game One winner vs. Game Two winner, TBD
At Wichita, Kansas
March 11
Bethel (KS) vs. Saint Francis, TBD
Hop International (CA) vs. Oregon Tech, TBD
March 12
Game One winner vs. Game Two winner, 7 p.m.
At Marion
March 11
Southwestern (KS) vs. Indiana Tech, 2 p.m.
Indiana Wesleyan vs. Montreat (NC), 7 p.m.
March 12
Game One winner vs. Game Two winner, 6 p.m.
At Bourbonnais, Illinois
March 11
Grace vs. Cumberlands (KY), TBD
Oliver Nazarene vs. Lourdes (OH), TBD
March 12
Game One winner vs. Game Two winner, TBD
WOMEN
BIG TEN TOURNAMENT
At Indianapolis
Wednesday
Rutgers 75, Penn St. 50
Illinois 75, Wisconsin 66
Thursday
Michigan St. 73, Purdue 69
Indiana 66, Rutgers 54
Northwestern 65, Minnesota 60
Nebraska 92, Illinois 74
Today
Ohio St. vs. Michigan St., 11:30 a.m.
Maryland vs. Indiana, 2 p.m.
Iowa vs. Northwestern, 6:30 p.m.
Michigan vs. Nebraska, 9 p.m.
Saturday
Semifinals, 3:30 p.m. / 6 p.m.
Sunday
Championship, 4 p.m.
No. T14 INDIANA 66,
RUTGERS 54
RUTGERS (11-20): Brown 5-12 2-6 12, Singleton 2-4 0-0 4, Dickson 4-11 0-0 8, Mason 2-8 0-0 5, Petree 2-10 1-1 5, Lassiter 5-9 1-2 12, Morris 0-4 0-0 0, Sidibe 1-3 2-2 4, Cornwell 2-2 0-0 4, Totals 23-63 6-11 54
INDIANA (20-7): Gulbe 2-8 2-6 6, Holmes 4-8 3-3 11, Berger 7-14 3-4 17, Cardano-Hillary 2-5 4-4 9, Patberg 6-10 2-2 19, Wisne 0-0 0-0 0, Moore-McNeil 1-2 2-2 4, Waggoner 0-1 0-0 0, Peterson 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 22-48 16-21 66
|Rutgers
|10
|16
|11
|17
|—
|54
|Indiana
|16
|16
|16
|18
|—
|66
3-Point Goals—Rutgers 2-10 (Dickson 0-3, Mason 1-3, Petree 0-2, Lassiter 1-2), Indiana 6-15 (Gulbe 0-3, Cardano-Hillary 1-4, Patberg 5-7, Waggoner 0-1). Assists—Rutgers 3 (Brown 3), Indiana 18 (Berger 6, Patberg 6). Fouled Out—Indiana Gulbe. Rebounds—Rutgers 35 (Brown 10), Indiana 30 (Berger 6). Total Fouls—Rutgers 17, Indiana 14. Technical Fouls—None. A—0.
MICHIGAN ST. 73,
PURDUE 69
PURDUE (16-14): Woltman 3-10 1-2 7, Ellis 5-10 5-6 17, Hardin 3-9 0-0 9, Layden 5-11 4-4 17, Terry 5-8 2-2 14, Doumbia 0-2 0-0 0, Moore 0-8 0-0 0, Smith 1-3 0-0 2, Learn 1-2 1-1 3, Totals 23-63 13-15 69
MICHIGAN ST. (15-14): Smith 7-14 1-2 15, Clouden 6-17 10-11 23, Ekh 4-9 0-0 10, Farquhar 3-7 3-3 9, Hagemann 1-6 0-0 3, Parks 4-5 4-8 12, James 0-1 0-0 0, Alexander 0-2 1-2 1, Totals 25-61 19-26 73
|Purdue
|22
|12
|18
|17
|—
|69
|Michigan St.
|23
|15
|15
|20
|—
|73
3-Point Goals—Purdue 10-27 (Ellis 2-3, Hardin 3-9, Layden 3-7, Terry 2-3, Doumbia 0-1, Moore 0-3, Smith 0-1), Michigan St. 4-18 (Clouden 1-7, Ekh 2-6, Hagemann 1-5). Assists—Purdue 18 (Terry 7), Michigan St. 19 (Hagemann 7). Fouled Out—Purdue Hardin, Learn. Rebounds—Purdue 36 (Terry 8), Michigan St. 38 (Farquhar 9, Parks 9). Total Fouls—Purdue 24, Michigan St. 19. Technical Fouls—Michigan St. Team 1. A—0.
ACC TOURNAMENT
At Greensboro, N.C.
Wednesday
Clemson 88, Syracuse 69
Duke 55, Pittsburgh 52
Wake Forest 61, Virginia 53
Thursday
Virginia Tech 82, Clemson 60
Florida St. 63, Boston College 58
Miami 61, Duke 55
Georgia Tech 45, Wake Forest 40
Today
North Carolina vs. Virginia Tech, 11 a.m.
NC State vs. Florida St., 2 p.m.
Louisville vs. Miami, 6 p.m.
Notre Dame vs. Georgia Tech, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday
Semifinals, noon / 2:30 p.m.
Sunday
Championship, noon
BIG EAST TOURNAMENT
At Uncasville, Conn.
Today
Providence vs. Georgetown, 11 a.m.
St. John’s vs. Xavier, 1:30 p.m.
Seton Hall vs. Butler, 4 p.m.
Saturday
UConn vs. Providence-Georgetown winner, noon
DePaul vs. Marquette, 2:30 p.m.
Villanova vs. St. John’s-Xavier winner, 7 p.m.
Creighton vs. Seton Hall-Butler winner, 9:30 p.m.
Sunday
Semifinals, 3 p.m. / 5:30 p.m.
Monday
Championship, 8 p.m.
HORIZON LEAGUE TOURNAMENT
March 1
N. Kentucky 73, Detroit 50
Milwaukee 55, Ill.-Chicago 46
Oakland 54, Wright St. 45
Robert Morris 70, PFW 56
Thursday
Cleveland St. 59, N. Kentucky 51
IUPUI 72, Robert Morris 41
Oakland 63, Youngstown St. 52
Green Bay 57, Milwaukee 42
At Indianapolis
Monday
IUPUI vs. Oakland, noon
Cleveland St. vs. Green Bay, 2:30 p.m.
Tuesday
Championship, noon
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Toledo
|18
|1
|.947
|24
|4
|.857
|Buffalo
|15
|4
|.789
|21
|8
|.724
|Akron
|12
|7
|.632
|15
|10
|.600
|Ball St.
|10
|8
|.556
|17
|11
|.607
|W. Michigan
|10
|9
|.526
|16
|12
|.571
|Bowling Green
|10
|9
|.526
|15
|13
|.536
|N. Illinois
|10
|9
|.526
|13
|14
|.481
|Ohio
|9
|9
|.500
|15
|12
|.556
|Kent St.
|9
|10
|.474
|17
|11
|.607
|Miami (Ohio)
|4
|15
|.211
|8
|20
|.286
|E. Michigan
|4
|15
|.211
|7
|19
|.269
|Cent. Michigan
|2
|17
|.105
|4
|24
|.143
Thursday
No games scheduled
Today
No games scheduled
NCAA DIII TOURNAMENT
First Round
Today
At Ithaca
Messiah vs. Springfield, 5 p.m.
Ithaca vs. Catholic, 7 p.m.
At Trine
John Carroll vs. Elizabethtown, 5 p.m.
Immaculata at Trine, 7 p.m.
NAIA TOURNAMENT
First Round
At Omaha, Nebraska
March 11
Saint Xavier (IL) vs. Bethel (TN), TBD
Dakota State (SD) vs. Saint Francis, TBD
March 12
Game One winner vs. Game Two winner, TBD
At Dayton Tennessee
March 11
Bryan (TN) vs. Webber International (FL),
6 p.m.
Indiana Tech vs. Pikeville (KY), 8 p.m.
March 12
Game One winner vs. Game Two winner, 4 p.m.
Share this articleShare on twitter Email story