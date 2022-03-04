Friday, March 04, 2022 1:00 am
HOCKEY
NHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|54
|36
|13
|5
|77
|221
|161
|Tampa Bay
|53
|35
|12
|6
|76
|183
|151
|Toronto
|54
|35
|15
|4
|74
|198
|157
|Boston
|54
|32
|18
|4
|68
|161
|146
|Detroit
|54
|24
|24
|6
|54
|160
|194
|Ottawa
|53
|19
|29
|5
|43
|137
|169
|Buffalo
|55
|17
|30
|8
|42
|148
|196
|Montreal
|54
|13
|34
|7
|33
|127
|206
Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Carolina
|54
|37
|12
|5
|79
|185
|130
|Pittsburgh
|56
|34
|14
|8
|76
|183
|149
|N.Y. Rangers
|54
|34
|15
|5
|73
|162
|137
|Washington
|56
|29
|18
|9
|67
|180
|156
|Columbus
|54
|28
|25
|1
|57
|179
|196
|N.Y. Islanders
|51
|20
|23
|8
|48
|131
|146
|New Jersey
|54
|19
|30
|5
|43
|167
|197
|Philadelphia
|54
|16
|28
|10
|42
|135
|189
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Colorado
|54
|40
|10
|4
|84
|218
|153
|St. Louis
|53
|32
|15
|6
|70
|191
|146
|Minnesota
|52
|32
|17
|3
|67
|196
|166
|Nashville
|54
|30
|20
|4
|64
|166
|155
|Dallas
|53
|30
|20
|3
|63
|155
|154
|Winnipeg
|54
|24
|21
|9
|57
|163
|166
|Chicago
|55
|20
|27
|8
|48
|138
|188
|Arizona
|53
|14
|35
|4
|32
|122
|195
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Calgary
|52
|32
|14
|6
|70
|182
|125
|Los Angeles
|55
|29
|19
|7
|65
|162
|157
|Vegas
|54
|30
|20
|4
|64
|175
|157
|Edmonton
|55
|30
|21
|4
|64
|182
|175
|Anaheim
|56
|26
|21
|9
|61
|165
|172
|Vancouver
|56
|27
|23
|6
|60
|158
|161
|San Jose
|54
|24
|24
|6
|54
|143
|168
|Seattle
|56
|17
|34
|5
|39
|144
|199
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss.
Wednesday
Buffalo 5, Toronto 1
N.Y. Rangers 5, St. Louis 3
Dallas 4, Los Angeles 3
Seattle 4, Nashville 3
Thursday
Washington 4, Carolina 0
Minnesota 5, Philadelphia 4
Florida 3, Ottawa 0
Pittsburgh 5, Tampa Bay 1
Vancouver 4, N.Y. Islanders 3
Chicago 4, Edmonton 3, OT
Boston at Vegas, late
Colorado at Arizona, late
Montreal at Calgary, late
Today
Detroit at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Vegas at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Saturday
St. Louis at N.Y. Islanders, 12:30 p.m.
Chicago at Philadelphia, 3 p.m.
Ottawa at Arizona, 4 p.m.
Detroit at Florida, 6 p.m.
Boston at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Edmonton, 7 p.m.
Seattle at Washington, 7 p.m.
Vancouver at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Nashville at San Jose, 8 p.m.
Calgary at Colorado, 10 p.m.
Sunday
Los Angeles at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
St. Louis at New Jersey, 1 p.m.
Dallas at Minnesota, 4 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Seattle at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Vegas, 8 p.m.
San Jose at Anaheim, 8 p.m.
CHICAGO 4,
EDMONTON 3, OT
|Edmonton
|2
|0
|1
|0
|—
|3
|Chicago
|2
|0
|1
|1
|—
|4
First Period—1, Chicago, Lafferty 2 (Carpenter, Kurashev), 2:34. 2, Edmonton, Draisaitl 38 (Barrie, McDavid), 14:35 (pp). 3, Chicago, Kane 17 (Strome, C.Jones), 16:55. 4, Edmonton, Kane 6 (Draisaitl, Nurse), 19:26. Penalties—Chicago bench, served by Kubalik (Too Many Men on the Ice), 5:22; Chicago bench, served by Kubalik (Too Many Men on the Ice), 13:27; Hyman, EDM (Tripping), 17:34; Lafferty, CHI (Tripping), 17:34.
Second Period—None. Penalties—Keith, EDM (Slashing), 0:36; de Haan, CHI (Interference), 5:50; Murphy, CHI (High Sticking), 14:41.
Third Period—5, Chicago, Kubalik 11, 2:49. 6, Edmonton, Kane 7 (Bouchard, McDavid), 19:10. Penalties—None.
Overtime—7, Chicago, DeBrincat 30 (Kane, S.Jones), 2:23 (pp). Penalties—Draisaitl, EDM (Tripping), 0:59.
Shots on Goal—Edmonton 11-5-16-0—32. Chicago 8-12-10-2—32.
Power-play opportunities—Edmonton 1 of 4; Chicago 1 of 2.
Goalies—Edmonton, Koskinen 19-8-3 (32 shots-28 saves). Chicago, Fleury 17-19-4 (32-29).
A—19,688 (19,717). T—2:34.
Referees—Peter MacDougall, Furman South. Linesmen—Michel Cormier, Bryan Pancich.
ECHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Reading
|47
|28
|12
|6
|1
|63
|170
|139
|Newfoundlnd
|41
|25
|13
|3
|0
|53
|146
|114
|Trois-Rivieres
|43
|23
|16
|3
|1
|50
|157
|144
|Worcester
|47
|22
|20
|3
|2
|49
|163
|163
|Maine
|49
|22
|21
|4
|2
|50
|151
|169
|Adirondack
|45
|18
|25
|2
|0
|38
|132
|171
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Jacksonville
|50
|30
|16
|2
|2
|64
|144
|120
|Atlanta
|52
|31
|17
|3
|1
|66
|156
|130
|Florida
|54
|30
|16
|4
|4
|68
|183
|143
|Orlando
|51
|26
|21
|4
|0
|56
|139
|158
|Greenville
|48
|19
|22
|4
|3
|45
|136
|145
|Norfolk
|50
|18
|28
|2
|2
|40
|130
|182
|S. Carolina
|51
|17
|28
|6
|0
|40
|126
|174
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|49
|34
|12
|1
|2
|71
|184
|136
|Wheeling
|50
|29
|20
|1
|0
|59
|178
|162
|Cincinnati
|51
|28
|20
|3
|0
|59
|178
|157
|KOMETS
|51
|26
|19
|5
|1
|58
|179
|161
|Iowa
|53
|23
|23
|6
|1
|53
|167
|189
|Kalamazoo
|49
|24
|25
|0
|0
|48
|154
|177
|Indy
|51
|21
|25
|2
|3
|47
|156
|171
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utah
|53
|31
|19
|2
|1
|65
|180
|167
|Idaho
|53
|29
|21
|2
|1
|61
|161
|134
|Rapid City
|54
|27
|20
|4
|3
|61
|172
|173
|Tulsa
|52
|25
|23
|2
|2
|54
|152
|165
|Kansas City
|54
|26
|25
|2
|1
|55
|161
|177
|Wichita
|54
|23
|23
|8
|0
|54
|158
|177
|Allen
|50
|21
|22
|6
|1
|49
|161
|176
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
Wednesday
Reading 3, Worcester 2, SO
Adirondack 4, Trois-Rivieres 3
Orlando 1, Jacksonville 0
Toledo 5, Wheeling 3
Atlanta 3, Norfolk 2
KOMETS 4, Tulsa 3, OT
Greenville 3, Florida 2
Thursday
No games scheduled
Today
Adirondack at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.
Indy at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.
Tulsa at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.
Orlando at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.
Reading at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.
KOMETS at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.
Atlanta at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.
Greenville at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Idaho at Allen, 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Utah at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Saturday
Indy at Trois-Rivieres, 3 p.m.
Adirondack at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.
Orlando at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.
Greenville at Florida, 7 p.m.
Tulsa at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.
Wheeling at Reading, 7 p.m.
Maine at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.
Cincinnati at KOMETS, 7:30 p.m.
Idaho at Allen, 8:05 p.m.
Iowa at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Utah at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Sunday
Adirondack at Newfoundland, 2:30 p.m.
Orlando at Jacksonville, 3 p.m.
Atlanta at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.
Maine at Worcester, 3:05 p.m.
Wichita at Kansas City, 5:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.
Utah at Rapid City, 6:05 p.m.
