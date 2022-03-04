NHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Florida 54 36 13 5 77 221 161 Tampa Bay 53 35 12 6 76 183 151 Toronto 54 35 15 4 74 198 157 Boston 54 32 18 4 68 161 146 Detroit 54 24 24 6 54 160 194 Ottawa 53 19 29 5 43 137 169 Buffalo 55 17 30 8 42 148 196 Montreal 54 13 34 7 33 127 206

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Carolina 54 37 12 5 79 185 130 Pittsburgh 56 34 14 8 76 183 149 N.Y. Rangers 54 34 15 5 73 162 137 Washington 56 29 18 9 67 180 156 Columbus 54 28 25 1 57 179 196 N.Y. Islanders 51 20 23 8 48 131 146 New Jersey 54 19 30 5 43 167 197 Philadelphia 54 16 28 10 42 135 189

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Colorado 54 40 10 4 84 218 153 St. Louis 53 32 15 6 70 191 146 Minnesota 52 32 17 3 67 196 166 Nashville 54 30 20 4 64 166 155 Dallas 53 30 20 3 63 155 154 Winnipeg 54 24 21 9 57 163 166 Chicago 55 20 27 8 48 138 188 Arizona 53 14 35 4 32 122 195

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Calgary 52 32 14 6 70 182 125 Los Angeles 55 29 19 7 65 162 157 Vegas 54 30 20 4 64 175 157 Edmonton 55 30 21 4 64 182 175 Anaheim 56 26 21 9 61 165 172 Vancouver 56 27 23 6 60 158 161 San Jose 54 24 24 6 54 143 168 Seattle 56 17 34 5 39 144 199

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss.

Wednesday

Buffalo 5, Toronto 1

N.Y. Rangers 5, St. Louis 3

Dallas 4, Los Angeles 3

Seattle 4, Nashville 3

Thursday

Washington 4, Carolina 0

Minnesota 5, Philadelphia 4

Florida 3, Ottawa 0

Pittsburgh 5, Tampa Bay 1

Vancouver 4, N.Y. Islanders 3

Chicago 4, Edmonton 3, OT

Boston at Vegas, late

Colorado at Arizona, late

Montreal at Calgary, late

Today

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Vegas at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Saturday

St. Louis at N.Y. Islanders, 12:30 p.m.

Chicago at Philadelphia, 3 p.m.

Ottawa at Arizona, 4 p.m.

Detroit at Florida, 6 p.m.

Boston at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Edmonton, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Washington, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Nashville at San Jose, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Colorado, 10 p.m.

Sunday

Los Angeles at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

St. Louis at New Jersey, 1 p.m.

Dallas at Minnesota, 4 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Vegas, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Anaheim, 8 p.m.

CHICAGO 4,

EDMONTON 3, OT

Edmonton 2 0 1 0 — 3 Chicago 2 0 1 1 — 4

First Period—1, Chicago, Lafferty 2 (Carpenter, Kurashev), 2:34. 2, Edmonton, Draisaitl 38 (Barrie, McDavid), 14:35 (pp). 3, Chicago, Kane 17 (Strome, C.Jones), 16:55. 4, Edmonton, Kane 6 (Draisaitl, Nurse), 19:26. Penalties—Chicago bench, served by Kubalik (Too Many Men on the Ice), 5:22; Chicago bench, served by Kubalik (Too Many Men on the Ice), 13:27; Hyman, EDM (Tripping), 17:34; Lafferty, CHI (Tripping), 17:34.

Second Period—None. Penalties—Keith, EDM (Slashing), 0:36; de Haan, CHI (Interference), 5:50; Murphy, CHI (High Sticking), 14:41.

Third Period—5, Chicago, Kubalik 11, 2:49. 6, Edmonton, Kane 7 (Bouchard, McDavid), 19:10. Penalties—None.

Overtime—7, Chicago, DeBrincat 30 (Kane, S.Jones), 2:23 (pp). Penalties—Draisaitl, EDM (Tripping), 0:59.

Shots on Goal—Edmonton 11-5-16-0—32. Chicago 8-12-10-2—32.

Power-play opportunities—Edmonton 1 of 4; Chicago 1 of 2.

Goalies—Edmonton, Koskinen 19-8-3 (32 shots-28 saves). Chicago, Fleury 17-19-4 (32-29).

A—19,688 (19,717). T—2:34.

Referees—Peter MacDougall, Furman South. Linesmen—Michel Cormier, Bryan Pancich.

ECHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Reading 47 28 12 6 1 63 170 139 Newfoundlnd 41 25 13 3 0 53 146 114 Trois-Rivieres 43 23 16 3 1 50 157 144 Worcester 47 22 20 3 2 49 163 163 Maine 49 22 21 4 2 50 151 169 Adirondack 45 18 25 2 0 38 132 171

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Jacksonville 50 30 16 2 2 64 144 120 Atlanta 52 31 17 3 1 66 156 130 Florida 54 30 16 4 4 68 183 143 Orlando 51 26 21 4 0 56 139 158 Greenville 48 19 22 4 3 45 136 145 Norfolk 50 18 28 2 2 40 130 182 S. Carolina 51 17 28 6 0 40 126 174

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toledo 49 34 12 1 2 71 184 136 Wheeling 50 29 20 1 0 59 178 162 Cincinnati 51 28 20 3 0 59 178 157 KOMETS 51 26 19 5 1 58 179 161 Iowa 53 23 23 6 1 53 167 189 Kalamazoo 49 24 25 0 0 48 154 177 Indy 51 21 25 2 3 47 156 171

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Utah 53 31 19 2 1 65 180 167 Idaho 53 29 21 2 1 61 161 134 Rapid City 54 27 20 4 3 61 172 173 Tulsa 52 25 23 2 2 54 152 165 Kansas City 54 26 25 2 1 55 161 177 Wichita 54 23 23 8 0 54 158 177 Allen 50 21 22 6 1 49 161 176

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Wednesday

Reading 3, Worcester 2, SO

Adirondack 4, Trois-Rivieres 3

Orlando 1, Jacksonville 0

Toledo 5, Wheeling 3

Atlanta 3, Norfolk 2

KOMETS 4, Tulsa 3, OT

Greenville 3, Florida 2

Thursday

No games scheduled

Today

Adirondack at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Indy at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.

Tulsa at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Orlando at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Reading at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

KOMETS at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Atlanta at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.

Greenville at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Idaho at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Saturday

Indy at Trois-Rivieres, 3 p.m.

Adirondack at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Orlando at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.

Greenville at Florida, 7 p.m.

Tulsa at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Wheeling at Reading, 7 p.m.

Maine at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at KOMETS, 7:30 p.m.

Idaho at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Iowa at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Sunday

Adirondack at Newfoundland, 2:30 p.m.

Orlando at Jacksonville, 3 p.m.

Atlanta at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.

Maine at Worcester, 3:05 p.m.

Wichita at Kansas City, 5:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.

Utah at Rapid City, 6:05 p.m.