Saturday, March 05, 2022 1:00 am
COLLEGES
Basketball
MEN
BIG TEN
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wisconsin
|15
|4
|.789
|24
|5
|.828
|Illinois
|14
|5
|.737
|21
|8
|.724
|Purdue
|13
|6
|.684
|24
|6
|.800
|Iowa
|12
|7
|.632
|22
|8
|.733
|Ohio St.
|12
|7
|.632
|19
|9
|.679
|Rutgers
|11
|8
|.579
|17
|12
|.586
|Michigan St.
|10
|9
|.526
|19
|11
|.633
|Michigan
|10
|9
|.526
|16
|13
|.552
|Indiana
|9
|10
|.474
|18
|11
|.621
|Maryland
|7
|12
|.368
|15
|15
|.500
|Penn St.
|7
|12
|.368
|12
|15
|.444
|Northwestern
|6
|13
|.316
|13
|15
|.464
|Minnesota
|4
|15
|.211
|13
|15
|.464
|Nebraska
|3
|16
|.158
|9
|21
|.300
Thursday
Illinois 60, Penn St. 50
Ohio St. 80, Michigan St. 69
Iowa 82, Michigan 71
Friday
No games scheduled
Today
Indiana at Purdue, 2 p.m.
Sunday*
Penn St. at Rutgers, Noon
Michigan at Ohio St., 12:30 p.m.
Nebraska at Wisconsin, 2 p.m.
Maryland at Michigan St., 4:30 p.m.
Iowa at Illinois, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Northwestern, 7:30 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Duke
|16
|3
|.842
|26
|4
|.867
|North Carolina
|14
|5
|.737
|22
|8
|.733
|Notre Dame
|14
|5
|.737
|21
|9
|.700
|Miami
|13
|6
|.684
|21
|9
|.700
|Wake Forest
|13
|7
|.650
|23
|8
|.742
|Virginia Tech
|11
|8
|.579
|19
|11
|.633
|Virginia
|11
|8
|.579
|17
|12
|.586
|Florida St.
|9
|10
|.474
|16
|13
|.552
|Syracuse
|9
|10
|.474
|15
|15
|.500
|Clemson
|7
|12
|.368
|15
|15
|.500
|Louisville
|6
|13
|.316
|12
|17
|.414
|Boston College
|6
|13
|.316
|11
|18
|.379
|Pittsburgh
|6
|13
|.316
|11
|19
|.367
|Georgia Tech
|4
|15
|.211
|11
|19
|.367
|NC State
|4
|15
|.211
|11
|19
|.367
Thursday
No games scheduled
Friday
No games scheduled
Today*
Boston College at Georgia Tech, noon
Virginia at Louisville, noon
Miami at Syracuse, 1 p.m.
Virginia Tech at Clemson, 2 p.m.
NC State at Florida St., 2 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m.
North Carolina at Duke, 6 p.m.
BIG EAST
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Providence
|14
|3
|.824
|24
|4
|.857
|Villanova
|15
|4
|.789
|22
|7
|.759
|UConn
|12
|6
|.667
|21
|8
|.724
|Creighton
|12
|6
|.667
|20
|9
|.690
|Seton Hall
|10
|8
|.556
|19
|9
|.679
|Marquette
|10
|8
|.556
|18
|11
|.621
|St. John’s
|8
|10
|.444
|16
|13
|.552
|Xavier
|7
|11
|.389
|17
|12
|.586
|Butler
|6
|13
|.316
|13
|17
|.433
|DePaul
|6
|13
|.316
|15
|14
|.517
|Georgetown
|0
|18
|.000
|6
|23
|.207
Thursday
No games scheduled
Friday
No games scheduled
Today*
Villanova at Butler, noon
Seton Hall at Creighton, 2:30 p.m.
DePaul at UConn, 5 p.m.
Georgetown at Xavier, 7 p.m.
St. John’s at Marquette, 9 p.m.
HORIZON LEAGUE TOURNAMENT
March 1
Oakland 70, IUPUI 58
Detroit 79, Green 62
Robert Morris 77, Youngstown St. 73
Ill.-Chicago 80, Milwaukee 69
March 3
PFW 78, Ill.-Chicago 72
N. Kentucky 77, Detroit 59
Wright St. 75, Oakland 63
Cleveland St. 83, Robert Morris 67
At Indianapolis
Monday
Cleveland St. vs. Wright St., 7 p.m.
PFW vs. N. Kentucky, 9:30 p.m.
Tuesday
Championship, 7 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Toledo
|17
|3
|.850
|25
|6
|.806
|Kent St.
|16
|4
|.800
|21
|9
|.700
|Ohio
|14
|6
|.700
|23
|8
|.742
|Akron
|14
|6
|.700
|21
|9
|.700
|Buffalo
|13
|6
|.684
|19
|10
|.655
|Ball St.
|9
|10
|.474
|14
|16
|.467
|Miami (Ohio)
|8
|12
|.400
|14
|17
|.452
|Cent. Michigan
|6
|12
|.333
|7
|22
|.241
|Bowling Green
|6
|14
|.300
|13
|18
|.419
|N. Illinois
|6
|14
|.300
|9
|21
|.300
|E. Michigan
|5
|15
|.250
|10
|21
|.323
|W. Michigan
|4
|16
|.200
|8
|23
|.258
Thursday
No games scheduled
Friday*
Ball St. 64, W. Michigan 63
Kent St. 70, Buffalo 65
Toledo 96, Bowling Green 56
Miami (Ohio) 76, E. Michigan 63
Akron 57, Cent. Michigan 56
N. Illinois 58, Ohio 57
*End of regular season
BALL ST. 64,
W. MICHIGAN 63
BALL ST. (14-16): Thomas 3-8 2-4 10, Sparks 5-12 3-4 13, Bumbalough 2-8 0-0 5, Cochran 1-4 0-0 2, Jacobs 4-8 4-6 13, Sellers 5-7 4-5 16, Brown 2-4 0-0 5, Jihad 0-0 0-0 0, Pearson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-52 13-19 64.
W. MICHIGAN (8-23): Kolp 0-0 0-0 0, McMillan 3-11 2-2 9, Artis White 1-7 0-2 2, Martin 1-2 0-0 3, Smith 6-8 1-2 16, Hastings 4-6 5-7 13, Norman 4-14 0-0 10, Wright 2-3 0-0 4, Freeman 2-5 0-0 6, Etchison 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-56 8-13 63.
Halftime—34-34. 3-Point Goals—Ball St. 7-25 (Sellers 2-4, Thomas 2-7, Brown 1-2, Jacobs 1-4, Bumbalough 1-7, Cochran 0-1), W. Michigan 9-29 (Smith 3-5, Freeman 2-4, Norman 2-10, Martin 1-2, McMillan 1-4, Hastings 0-1, Artis White 0-3). Rebounds—Ball St. 36 (Sparks 10), W. Michigan 30 (Hastings 12). Assists—Ball St. 12 (Sparks, Bumbalough 3), W. Michigan 13 (Artis White, Norman 4). Total Fouls—Ball St. 16, W. Michigan 16. A—1,570 (5,421).
NAIA TOURNAMENT
First Round
At Montgomery, Alabama
Friday
Georgetown (KY) vs. Huntington, 5 p.m.
Faulkner (AL) vs. Florida Memorial, 7 p.m.
March 12
Game One winner vs. Game Two winner, 5 p.m.
At Wichita, Kansas
Friday
Northwestern (Iowa) vs. Saint Francis, 7 p.m.
Briar Cliff (Iowa) vs. Bethel (KS), 9 p.m.
March 12
Game One winner vs. Game Two winner, 7 p.m.
At Marion
Friday
Southwestern (KS) vs. Indiana Tech, 2 p.m.
Indiana Wesleyan vs. Montreat (NC), 7 p.m.
March 12
Game One winner vs. Game Two winner, 6 p.m.
At Bourbonnais, Illinois
Friday
Oliver Nazarene vs. Lourdes (OH), 6 p.m.
Grace vs. Cumberlands (KY), 8 p.m.
March 12
Game One winner vs. Game Two winner, TBD
WOMEN
BIG TEN TOURNAMENT
At Indianapolis
March 2
Rutgers 75, Penn St. 50
Illinois 75, Wisconsin 66
March 3
Michigan St. 73, Purdue 69
Indiana 66, Rutgers 54
Northwestern 65, Minnesota 60
Nebraska 92, Illinois 74
March 4
Ohio St. 74, Michigan St. 58
Indiana 62, Maryland 51
Iowa 72, Northwestern 59
Nebraska 76, Michigan 73
Today
Ohio St. vs. Indiana, 3:30 p.m.
Iowa vs. Nebraska 6 p.m.
Sunday
Championship, 4 p.m.
No. T14 INDIANA 62,
No. 11 MARYLAND 51
INDIANA (21-7): Gulbe 2-6 3-4 7, Holmes 7-10 3-3 17, Berger 5-14 6-8 16, Cardano-Hillary 4-13 0-0 9, Patberg 1-7 4-5 6, Browne 0-0 0-0 0, Wisne 0-0 0-0 0, Moore-McNeil 3-5 0-0 7, Waggoner 0-0 0-0 0, Peterson 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 22-55 16-20 62
MARYLAND (21-8): Bibby 2-11 0-0 4, Reese 5-11 4-5 14, Benzan 0-5 0-0 0, Miller 2-11 0-0 4, Sellers 2-9 0-0 4, Collins 2-6 0-0 4, Owusu 9-17 3-4 21, Totals 22-70 7-9 51
|Indiana
|18
|16
|13
|15
|—
|62
|Maryland
|13
|12
|16
|10
|—
|51
3-Point Goals—Indiana 2-7 (Gulbe 0-1, Cardano-Hillary 1-2, Patberg 0-3, Moore-McNeil 1-1), Maryland 0-12 (Bibby 0-4, Reese 0-1, Benzan 0-2, Miller 0-1, Sellers 0-3, Owusu 0-1). Assists—Indiana 14 (Berger 4, Patberg 4), Maryland 9 (Benzan 5). Fouled Out—Maryland Reese. Rebounds—Indiana 42 (Berger 11, Gulbe 11), Maryland 39 (Reese 13). Total Fouls—Indiana 12, Maryland 22. Technical Fouls—None. A—0.
ACC TOURNAMENT
At Greensboro, N.C.
March 2
Clemson 88, Syracuse 69
Duke 55, Pittsburgh 52
Wake Forest 61, Virginia 53
March 3
Virginia Tech 82, Clemson 60
Florida St. 63, Boston College 58
Miami 61, Duke 55
Georgia Tech 45, Wake Forest 40
March 4
Virginia Tech 87, North Carolina 80, OT
NC State 84, Florida St. 54
Miami 61, Louisville 59
Notre Dame 71, Georgia Tech 53
Today
Virginia Tech vs. NC State, noon
Miami vs. Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m.
Sunday
Championship, noon
No 20 NOTRE DAME 71,
No. 25 GA. TECH 53
GEORGIA TECH (21-10): Cubaj 2-11 0-0 4, Strautmane 4-10 0-0 12, Hermosa 2-5 2-2 6, Lahtinen 2-13 2-2 8, Love 4-12 3-4 11, Wone Aranaz 0-0 0-0 0, Bates 3-7 0-0 9, Carter 1-2 1-2 3, Totals 18-60 8-10 53
NOTRE DAME (22-7): Dodson 3-6 0-1 6, Westbeld 7-12 2-2 17, Citron 5-7 1-1 12, Mabrey 2-8 0-0 5, Miles 7-14 0-2 17, Brunelle 5-9 0-0 14, Peoples 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 29-56 3-6 71
|Georgia Tech
|11
|14
|18
|10
|—
|53
|Notre Dame
|13
|21
|20
|17
|—
|71
3-Point Goals—Georgia Tech 9-24 (Cubaj 0-2, Strautmane 4-8, Lahtinen 2-6, Love 0-1, Bates 3-7), Notre Dame 10-27 (Westbeld 1-3, Citron 1-2, Mabrey 1-7, Miles 3-7, Brunelle 4-8). Assists—Georgia Tech 15 (Cubaj 5, Love 5), Notre Dame 15 (Miles 13). Fouled Out—Notre Dame Westbeld. Rebounds—Georgia Tech 36 (Cubaj 11), Notre Dame 33 (Westbeld 8). Total Fouls—Georgia Tech 12, Notre Dame 14. Technical Fouls—None. A—5,682.
BIG EAST TOURNAMENT
At Uncasville, Conn.
March 4
Georgetown 68, Providence 55
St. John’s 76, Xavier 69
Seton Hall 58, Butler 39
Today
UConn vs. Georgetown, noon
DePaul vs. Marquette, 2:30 p.m.
Villanova vs. St. John’s, 7 p.m.
Creighton vs. Seton Hall, 9:30 p.m.
Sunday
Semifinals, 3 p.m. / 5:30 p.m.
Monday
Championship, 8 p.m.
HORIZON LEAGUE TOURNAMENT
March 1
N. Kentucky 73, Detroit 50
Milwaukee 55, Ill.-Chicago 46
Oakland 54, Wright St. 45
Robert Morris 70, PFW 56
March 3
Cleveland St. 59, N. Kentucky 51
IUPUI 72, Robert Morris 41
Oakland 63, Youngstown St. 52
Green Bay 57, Milwaukee 42
At Indianapolis
Monday
IUPUI vs. Oakland, noon
Cleveland St. vs. Green Bay, 2:30 p.m.
Tuesday
Championship, noon
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Toledo
|18
|1
|.947
|24
|4
|.857
|Buffalo
|15
|4
|.789
|21
|8
|.724
|Akron
|12
|7
|.632
|15
|10
|.600
|Ball St.
|10
|8
|.556
|17
|11
|.607
|W. Michigan
|10
|9
|.526
|16
|12
|.571
|Bowling Green
|10
|9
|.526
|15
|13
|.536
|N. Illinois
|10
|9
|.526
|13
|14
|.481
|Ohio
|9
|9
|.500
|15
|12
|.556
|Kent St.
|9
|10
|.474
|17
|11
|.607
|Miami (Ohio)
|4
|15
|.211
|8
|20
|.286
|E. Michigan
|4
|15
|.211
|7
|19
|.269
|Cent. Michigan
|2
|17
|.105
|4
|24
|.143
March 4
No games scheduled
Today*
E. Michigan at Ball St., 1 p.m.
Ohio at Kent St., 1 p.m.
W. Michigan at Toledo, 2 p.m.
C. Michigan at No. Illinois, 2 p.m.
Miami (Ohio) at Akron, 2 p.m.
Bowling Green at Buffalo, 2 p.m.
*End of regular season
NCAA DIII TOURNAMENT
First Round
March 4
At Ithaca
Springfield 73, Messiah 68
Ithaca 75, Catholic 63
Second Round
Today
Springfield vs. Ithaca, 5 p.m.
At Trine
John Carroll 100, Elizabethtown 56
Trine 62, Immaculata 37
Second Round
Today
John Carroll at Trine, 5 p.m.
TRINE 62, IMMACULATA 37
|Immaculata
|8
|6
|11
|12
|—
|37
|Trine
|11
|16
|19
|16
|—
|62
Trine: Ardis 6, Taylor 6, Bieniewicz 5, Widlman 2, K. Sloneker 2, Underhill 11, A. Argyle 8, Stewart 8, Wagner 7, K. Argyle 4, Hinds 2, S. Sloneker 1
Immaculata: Falcone 10, Kearney 10, Kelly 3, Ricker 3, Racobaldo 2, Liberatoscioli 6, Boyer 3
NAIA TOURNAMENT
First Round
At Omaha, Nebraska
Friday
Dakota Wesleyan (SD) vs. Saint Francis, 11 a.m.
Saint Xavier (IL) vs. Bethel (TN), TBD
March 12
Game One winner vs. Game Two winner, TBD
At Dayton Tennessee
Friday
Bryan (TN) vs. Webber International (FL),
6 p.m.
Indiana Tech vs. Pikeville (KY), 8 p.m.
March 12
Game One winner vs. Game Two winner, 4 p.m.
