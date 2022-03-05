The Journal Gazette
 
COLLEGES

Basketball

MEN

BIG TEN

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Wisconsin 15 4 .789 24 5 .828
Illinois 14 5 .737 21 8 .724
Purdue 13 6 .684 24 6 .800
Iowa 12 7 .632 22 8 .733
Ohio St. 12 7 .632 19 9 .679
Rutgers 11 8 .579 17 12 .586
Michigan St. 10 9 .526 19 11 .633
Michigan 10 9 .526 16 13 .552
Indiana 9 10 .474 18 11 .621
Maryland 7 12 .368 15 15 .500
Penn St. 7 12 .368 12 15 .444
Northwestern 6 13 .316 13 15 .464
Minnesota 4 15 .211 13 15 .464
Nebraska 3 16 .158 9 21 .300

Thursday

Illinois 60, Penn St. 50

Ohio St. 80, Michigan St. 69

Iowa 82, Michigan 71

Friday

No games scheduled

Today

Indiana at Purdue, 2 p.m.

Sunday*

Penn St. at Rutgers, Noon

Michigan at Ohio St., 12:30 p.m.

Nebraska at Wisconsin, 2 p.m.

Maryland at Michigan St., 4:30 p.m.

Iowa at Illinois, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Northwestern, 7:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Duke 16 3 .842 26 4 .867
North Carolina 14 5 .737 22 8 .733
Notre Dame 14 5 .737 21 9 .700
Miami 13 6 .684 21 9 .700
Wake Forest 13 7 .650 23 8 .742
Virginia Tech 11 8 .579 19 11 .633
Virginia 11 8 .579 17 12 .586
Florida St. 9 10 .474 16 13 .552
Syracuse 9 10 .474 15 15 .500
Clemson 7 12 .368 15 15 .500
Louisville 6 13 .316 12 17 .414
Boston College 6 13 .316 11 18 .379
Pittsburgh 6 13 .316 11 19 .367
Georgia Tech 4 15 .211 11 19 .367
NC State 4 15 .211 11 19 .367

Thursday

No games scheduled

Friday

No games scheduled

Today*

Boston College at Georgia Tech, noon

Virginia at Louisville, noon

Miami at Syracuse, 1 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Clemson, 2 p.m.

NC State at Florida St., 2 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m.

North Carolina at Duke, 6 p.m.

BIG EAST

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Providence 14 3 .824 24 4 .857
Villanova 15 4 .789 22 7 .759
UConn 12 6 .667 21 8 .724
Creighton 12 6 .667 20 9 .690
Seton Hall 10 8 .556 19 9 .679
Marquette 10 8 .556 18 11 .621
St. John’s 8 10 .444 16 13 .552
Xavier 7 11 .389 17 12 .586
Butler 6 13 .316 13 17 .433
DePaul 6 13 .316 15 14 .517
Georgetown 0 18 .000 6 23 .207

Thursday

No games scheduled

Friday

No games scheduled

Today*

Villanova at Butler, noon

Seton Hall at Creighton, 2:30 p.m.

DePaul at UConn, 5 p.m.

Georgetown at Xavier, 7 p.m.

St. John’s at Marquette, 9 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE TOURNAMENT

March 1

Oakland 70, IUPUI 58

Detroit 79, Green 62

Robert Morris 77, Youngstown St. 73

Ill.-Chicago 80, Milwaukee 69

March 3

PFW 78, Ill.-Chicago 72

N. Kentucky 77, Detroit 59

Wright St. 75, Oakland 63

Cleveland St. 83, Robert Morris 67

At Indianapolis

Monday

Cleveland St. vs. Wright St., 7 p.m.

PFW vs. N. Kentucky, 9:30 p.m.

Tuesday

Championship, 7 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Toledo 17 3 .850 25 6 .806
Kent St. 16 4 .800 21 9 .700
Ohio 14 6 .700 23 8 .742
Akron 14 6 .700 21 9 .700
Buffalo 13 6 .684 19 10 .655
Ball St. 9 10 .474 14 16 .467
Miami (Ohio) 8 12 .400 14 17 .452
Cent. Michigan 6 12 .333 7 22 .241
Bowling Green 6 14 .300 13 18 .419
N. Illinois 6 14 .300 9 21 .300
E. Michigan 5 15 .250 10 21 .323
W. Michigan 4 16 .200 8 23 .258

Thursday

No games scheduled

Friday*

Ball St. 64, W. Michigan 63

Kent St. 70, Buffalo 65

Toledo 96, Bowling Green 56

Miami (Ohio) 76, E. Michigan 63

Akron 57, Cent. Michigan 56

N. Illinois 58, Ohio 57

*End of regular season

BALL ST. 64,

W. MICHIGAN 63

BALL ST. (14-16): Thomas 3-8 2-4 10, Sparks 5-12 3-4 13, Bumbalough 2-8 0-0 5, Cochran 1-4 0-0 2, Jacobs 4-8 4-6 13, Sellers 5-7 4-5 16, Brown 2-4 0-0 5, Jihad 0-0 0-0 0, Pearson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-52 13-19 64.

W. MICHIGAN (8-23): Kolp 0-0 0-0 0, McMillan 3-11 2-2 9, Artis White 1-7 0-2 2, Martin 1-2 0-0 3, Smith 6-8 1-2 16, Hastings 4-6 5-7 13, Norman 4-14 0-0 10, Wright 2-3 0-0 4, Freeman 2-5 0-0 6, Etchison 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-56 8-13 63.

Halftime—34-34. 3-Point Goals—Ball St. 7-25 (Sellers 2-4, Thomas 2-7, Brown 1-2, Jacobs 1-4, Bumbalough 1-7, Cochran 0-1), W. Michigan 9-29 (Smith 3-5, Freeman 2-4, Norman 2-10, Martin 1-2, McMillan 1-4, Hastings 0-1, Artis White 0-3). Rebounds—Ball St. 36 (Sparks 10), W. Michigan 30 (Hastings 12). Assists—Ball St. 12 (Sparks, Bumbalough 3), W. Michigan 13 (Artis White, Norman 4). Total Fouls—Ball St. 16, W. Michigan 16. A—1,570 (5,421).

NAIA TOURNAMENT

First Round

At Montgomery, Alabama

Friday

Georgetown (KY) vs. Huntington, 5 p.m.

Faulkner (AL) vs. Florida Memorial, 7 p.m.

March 12

Game One winner vs. Game Two winner, 5 p.m.

At Wichita, Kansas

Friday

Northwestern (Iowa) vs. Saint Francis, 7 p.m.

Briar Cliff (Iowa) vs. Bethel (KS), 9 p.m.

March 12

Game One winner vs. Game Two winner, 7 p.m.

At Marion

Friday

Southwestern (KS) vs. Indiana Tech, 2 p.m.

Indiana Wesleyan vs. Montreat (NC), 7 p.m.

March 12

Game One winner vs. Game Two winner, 6 p.m.

At Bourbonnais, Illinois

Friday

Oliver Nazarene vs. Lourdes (OH), 6 p.m.

Grace vs. Cumberlands (KY), 8 p.m.

March 12

Game One winner vs. Game Two winner, TBD

WOMEN

BIG TEN TOURNAMENT

At Indianapolis

March 2

Rutgers 75, Penn St. 50

Illinois 75, Wisconsin 66

March 3

Michigan St. 73, Purdue 69

Indiana 66, Rutgers 54

Northwestern 65, Minnesota 60

Nebraska 92, Illinois 74

March 4

Ohio St. 74, Michigan St. 58

Indiana 62, Maryland 51

Iowa 72, Northwestern 59

Nebraska 76, Michigan 73

Today

Ohio St. vs. Indiana, 3:30 p.m.

Iowa vs. Nebraska 6 p.m.

Sunday

Championship, 4 p.m.

No. T14 INDIANA 62,

No. 11 MARYLAND 51

INDIANA (21-7): Gulbe 2-6 3-4 7, Holmes 7-10 3-3 17, Berger 5-14 6-8 16, Cardano-Hillary 4-13 0-0 9, Patberg 1-7 4-5 6, Browne 0-0 0-0 0, Wisne 0-0 0-0 0, Moore-McNeil 3-5 0-0 7, Waggoner 0-0 0-0 0, Peterson 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 22-55 16-20 62

MARYLAND (21-8): Bibby 2-11 0-0 4, Reese 5-11 4-5 14, Benzan 0-5 0-0 0, Miller 2-11 0-0 4, Sellers 2-9 0-0 4, Collins 2-6 0-0 4, Owusu 9-17 3-4 21, Totals 22-70 7-9 51

Indiana 18 16 13 15 62
Maryland 13 12 16 10 51

3-Point Goals—Indiana 2-7 (Gulbe 0-1, Cardano-Hillary 1-2, Patberg 0-3, Moore-McNeil 1-1), Maryland 0-12 (Bibby 0-4, Reese 0-1, Benzan 0-2, Miller 0-1, Sellers 0-3, Owusu 0-1). Assists—Indiana 14 (Berger 4, Patberg 4), Maryland 9 (Benzan 5). Fouled Out—Maryland Reese. Rebounds—Indiana 42 (Berger 11, Gulbe 11), Maryland 39 (Reese 13). Total Fouls—Indiana 12, Maryland 22. Technical Fouls—None. A—0.

ACC TOURNAMENT

At Greensboro, N.C.

March 2

Clemson 88, Syracuse 69

Duke 55, Pittsburgh 52

Wake Forest 61, Virginia 53

March 3

Virginia Tech 82, Clemson 60

Florida St. 63, Boston College 58

Miami 61, Duke 55

Georgia Tech 45, Wake Forest 40

March 4

Virginia Tech 87, North Carolina 80, OT

NC State 84, Florida St. 54

Miami 61, Louisville 59

Notre Dame 71, Georgia Tech 53

Today

Virginia Tech vs. NC State, noon

Miami vs. Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m.

Sunday

Championship, noon

No 20 NOTRE DAME 71,

No. 25 GA. TECH 53

GEORGIA TECH (21-10): Cubaj 2-11 0-0 4, Strautmane 4-10 0-0 12, Hermosa 2-5 2-2 6, Lahtinen 2-13 2-2 8, Love 4-12 3-4 11, Wone Aranaz 0-0 0-0 0, Bates 3-7 0-0 9, Carter 1-2 1-2 3, Totals 18-60 8-10 53

NOTRE DAME (22-7): Dodson 3-6 0-1 6, Westbeld 7-12 2-2 17, Citron 5-7 1-1 12, Mabrey 2-8 0-0 5, Miles 7-14 0-2 17, Brunelle 5-9 0-0 14, Peoples 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 29-56 3-6 71

Georgia Tech 11 14 18 10 53
Notre Dame 13 21 20 17 71

3-Point Goals—Georgia Tech 9-24 (Cubaj 0-2, Strautmane 4-8, Lahtinen 2-6, Love 0-1, Bates 3-7), Notre Dame 10-27 (Westbeld 1-3, Citron 1-2, Mabrey 1-7, Miles 3-7, Brunelle 4-8). Assists—Georgia Tech 15 (Cubaj 5, Love 5), Notre Dame 15 (Miles 13). Fouled Out—Notre Dame Westbeld. Rebounds—Georgia Tech 36 (Cubaj 11), Notre Dame 33 (Westbeld 8). Total Fouls—Georgia Tech 12, Notre Dame 14. Technical Fouls—None. A—5,682.

BIG EAST TOURNAMENT

At Uncasville, Conn.

March 4

Georgetown 68, Providence 55

St. John’s 76, Xavier 69

Seton Hall 58, Butler 39

Today

UConn vs. Georgetown, noon

DePaul vs. Marquette, 2:30 p.m.

Villanova vs. St. John’s, 7 p.m.

Creighton vs. Seton Hall, 9:30 p.m.

Sunday

Semifinals, 3 p.m. / 5:30 p.m.

Monday

Championship, 8 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE TOURNAMENT

March 1

N. Kentucky 73, Detroit 50

Milwaukee 55, Ill.-Chicago 46

Oakland 54, Wright St. 45

Robert Morris 70, PFW 56

March 3

Cleveland St. 59, N. Kentucky 51

IUPUI 72, Robert Morris 41

Oakland 63, Youngstown St. 52

Green Bay 57, Milwaukee 42

At Indianapolis

Monday

IUPUI vs. Oakland, noon

Cleveland St. vs. Green Bay, 2:30 p.m.

Tuesday

Championship, noon

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Toledo 18 1 .947 24 4 .857
Buffalo 15 4 .789 21 8 .724
Akron 12 7 .632 15 10 .600
Ball St. 10 8 .556 17 11 .607
W. Michigan 10 9 .526 16 12 .571
Bowling Green 10 9 .526 15 13 .536
N. Illinois 10 9 .526 13 14 .481
Ohio 9 9 .500 15 12 .556
Kent St. 9 10 .474 17 11 .607
Miami (Ohio) 4 15 .211 8 20 .286
E. Michigan 4 15 .211 7 19 .269
Cent. Michigan 2 17 .105 4 24 .143

March 4

No games scheduled

Today*

E. Michigan at Ball St., 1 p.m.

Ohio at Kent St., 1 p.m.

W. Michigan at Toledo, 2 p.m.

C. Michigan at No. Illinois, 2 p.m.

Miami (Ohio) at Akron, 2 p.m.

Bowling Green at Buffalo, 2 p.m.

*End of regular season

NCAA DIII TOURNAMENT

First Round

March 4

At Ithaca

Springfield 73, Messiah 68

Ithaca 75, Catholic 63

Second Round

Today

Springfield vs. Ithaca, 5 p.m.

At Trine

John Carroll 100, Elizabethtown 56

Trine 62, Immaculata 37

Second Round

Today

John Carroll at Trine, 5 p.m.

TRINE 62, IMMACULATA 37

Immaculata 8 6 11 12 37
Trine 11 16 19 16 62

Trine: Ardis 6, Taylor 6, Bieniewicz 5, Widlman 2, K. Sloneker 2, Underhill 11, A. Argyle 8, Stewart 8, Wagner 7, K. Argyle 4, Hinds 2, S. Sloneker 1

Immaculata: Falcone 10, Kearney 10, Kelly 3, Ricker 3, Racobaldo 2, Liberatoscioli 6, Boyer 3

NAIA TOURNAMENT

First Round

At Omaha, Nebraska

Friday

Dakota Wesleyan (SD) vs. Saint Francis, 11 a.m.

Saint Xavier (IL) vs. Bethel (TN), TBD

March 12

Game One winner vs. Game Two winner, TBD

At Dayton Tennessee

Friday

Bryan (TN) vs. Webber International (FL),

6 p.m.

Indiana Tech vs. Pikeville (KY), 8 p.m.

March 12

Game One winner vs. Game Two winner, 4 p.m.

