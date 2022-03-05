Conference All Games

W L Pct W L Pct Toledo 17 3 .850 25 6 .806 Kent St. 16 4 .800 21 9 .700 Ohio 14 6 .700 23 8 .742 Akron 14 6 .700 21 9 .700 Buffalo 13 6 .684 19 10 .655 Ball St. 9 10 .474 14 16 .467 Miami (Ohio) 8 12 .400 14 17 .452 Cent. Michigan 6 12 .333 7 22 .241 Bowling Green 6 14 .300 13 18 .419 N. Illinois 6 14 .300 9 21 .300 E. Michigan 5 15 .250 10 21 .323 W. Michigan 4 16 .200 8 23 .258

Thursday

No games scheduled

Friday*

Ball St. 64, W. Michigan 63

Kent St. 70, Buffalo 65

Toledo 96, Bowling Green 56

Miami (Ohio) 76, E. Michigan 63

Akron 57, Cent. Michigan 56

N. Illinois 58, Ohio 57

*End of regular season

BALL ST. 64,

W. MICHIGAN 63

BALL ST. (14-16): Thomas 3-8 2-4 10, Sparks 5-12 3-4 13, Bumbalough 2-8 0-0 5, Cochran 1-4 0-0 2, Jacobs 4-8 4-6 13, Sellers 5-7 4-5 16, Brown 2-4 0-0 5, Jihad 0-0 0-0 0, Pearson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-52 13-19 64.

W. MICHIGAN (8-23): Kolp 0-0 0-0 0, McMillan 3-11 2-2 9, Artis White 1-7 0-2 2, Martin 1-2 0-0 3, Smith 6-8 1-2 16, Hastings 4-6 5-7 13, Norman 4-14 0-0 10, Wright 2-3 0-0 4, Freeman 2-5 0-0 6, Etchison 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-56 8-13 63.

Halftime—34-34. 3-Point Goals—Ball St. 7-25 (Sellers 2-4, Thomas 2-7, Brown 1-2, Jacobs 1-4, Bumbalough 1-7, Cochran 0-1), W. Michigan 9-29 (Smith 3-5, Freeman 2-4, Norman 2-10, Martin 1-2, McMillan 1-4, Hastings 0-1, Artis White 0-3). Rebounds—Ball St. 36 (Sparks 10), W. Michigan 30 (Hastings 12). Assists—Ball St. 12 (Sparks, Bumbalough 3), W. Michigan 13 (Artis White, Norman 4). Total Fouls—Ball St. 16, W. Michigan 16. A—1,570 (5,421).

NAIA TOURNAMENT

First Round

At Montgomery, Alabama

Friday

Georgetown (KY) vs. Huntington, 5 p.m.

Faulkner (AL) vs. Florida Memorial, 7 p.m.

March 12

Game One winner vs. Game Two winner, 5 p.m.

At Wichita, Kansas

Friday

Northwestern (Iowa) vs. Saint Francis, 7 p.m.

Briar Cliff (Iowa) vs. Bethel (KS), 9 p.m.

March 12

Game One winner vs. Game Two winner, 7 p.m.

At Marion

Friday

Southwestern (KS) vs. Indiana Tech, 2 p.m.

Indiana Wesleyan vs. Montreat (NC), 7 p.m.

March 12

Game One winner vs. Game Two winner, 6 p.m.

At Bourbonnais, Illinois

Friday

Oliver Nazarene vs. Lourdes (OH), 6 p.m.

Grace vs. Cumberlands (KY), 8 p.m.

March 12

Game One winner vs. Game Two winner, TBD

WOMEN

BIG TEN TOURNAMENT

At Indianapolis

March 2

Rutgers 75, Penn St. 50

Illinois 75, Wisconsin 66

March 3

Michigan St. 73, Purdue 69

Indiana 66, Rutgers 54

Northwestern 65, Minnesota 60

Nebraska 92, Illinois 74

March 4

Ohio St. 74, Michigan St. 58

Indiana 62, Maryland 51

Iowa 72, Northwestern 59

Nebraska 76, Michigan 73

Today

Ohio St. vs. Indiana, 3:30 p.m.

Iowa vs. Nebraska 6 p.m.

Sunday

Championship, 4 p.m.

No. T14 INDIANA 62,

No. 11 MARYLAND 51

INDIANA (21-7): Gulbe 2-6 3-4 7, Holmes 7-10 3-3 17, Berger 5-14 6-8 16, Cardano-Hillary 4-13 0-0 9, Patberg 1-7 4-5 6, Browne 0-0 0-0 0, Wisne 0-0 0-0 0, Moore-McNeil 3-5 0-0 7, Waggoner 0-0 0-0 0, Peterson 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 22-55 16-20 62

MARYLAND (21-8): Bibby 2-11 0-0 4, Reese 5-11 4-5 14, Benzan 0-5 0-0 0, Miller 2-11 0-0 4, Sellers 2-9 0-0 4, Collins 2-6 0-0 4, Owusu 9-17 3-4 21, Totals 22-70 7-9 51

Indiana 18 16 13 15 — 62 Maryland 13 12 16 10 — 51

3-Point Goals—Indiana 2-7 (Gulbe 0-1, Cardano-Hillary 1-2, Patberg 0-3, Moore-McNeil 1-1), Maryland 0-12 (Bibby 0-4, Reese 0-1, Benzan 0-2, Miller 0-1, Sellers 0-3, Owusu 0-1). Assists—Indiana 14 (Berger 4, Patberg 4), Maryland 9 (Benzan 5). Fouled Out—Maryland Reese. Rebounds—Indiana 42 (Berger 11, Gulbe 11), Maryland 39 (Reese 13). Total Fouls—Indiana 12, Maryland 22. Technical Fouls—None. A—0.

ACC TOURNAMENT

At Greensboro, N.C.

March 2

Clemson 88, Syracuse 69

Duke 55, Pittsburgh 52

Wake Forest 61, Virginia 53

March 3

Virginia Tech 82, Clemson 60

Florida St. 63, Boston College 58

Miami 61, Duke 55

Georgia Tech 45, Wake Forest 40

March 4

Virginia Tech 87, North Carolina 80, OT

NC State 84, Florida St. 54

Miami 61, Louisville 59

Notre Dame 71, Georgia Tech 53

Today

Virginia Tech vs. NC State, noon

Miami vs. Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m.

Sunday

Championship, noon

No 20 NOTRE DAME 71,

No. 25 GA. TECH 53

GEORGIA TECH (21-10): Cubaj 2-11 0-0 4, Strautmane 4-10 0-0 12, Hermosa 2-5 2-2 6, Lahtinen 2-13 2-2 8, Love 4-12 3-4 11, Wone Aranaz 0-0 0-0 0, Bates 3-7 0-0 9, Carter 1-2 1-2 3, Totals 18-60 8-10 53

NOTRE DAME (22-7): Dodson 3-6 0-1 6, Westbeld 7-12 2-2 17, Citron 5-7 1-1 12, Mabrey 2-8 0-0 5, Miles 7-14 0-2 17, Brunelle 5-9 0-0 14, Peoples 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 29-56 3-6 71

Georgia Tech 11 14 18 10 — 53 Notre Dame 13 21 20 17 — 71

3-Point Goals—Georgia Tech 9-24 (Cubaj 0-2, Strautmane 4-8, Lahtinen 2-6, Love 0-1, Bates 3-7), Notre Dame 10-27 (Westbeld 1-3, Citron 1-2, Mabrey 1-7, Miles 3-7, Brunelle 4-8). Assists—Georgia Tech 15 (Cubaj 5, Love 5), Notre Dame 15 (Miles 13). Fouled Out—Notre Dame Westbeld. Rebounds—Georgia Tech 36 (Cubaj 11), Notre Dame 33 (Westbeld 8). Total Fouls—Georgia Tech 12, Notre Dame 14. Technical Fouls—None. A—5,682.

BIG EAST TOURNAMENT

At Uncasville, Conn.

March 4

Georgetown 68, Providence 55

St. John’s 76, Xavier 69

Seton Hall 58, Butler 39

Today

UConn vs. Georgetown, noon

DePaul vs. Marquette, 2:30 p.m.

Villanova vs. St. John’s, 7 p.m.

Creighton vs. Seton Hall, 9:30 p.m.

Sunday

Semifinals, 3 p.m. / 5:30 p.m.

Monday

Championship, 8 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE TOURNAMENT

March 1

N. Kentucky 73, Detroit 50

Milwaukee 55, Ill.-Chicago 46

Oakland 54, Wright St. 45

Robert Morris 70, PFW 56

March 3

Cleveland St. 59, N. Kentucky 51

IUPUI 72, Robert Morris 41

Oakland 63, Youngstown St. 52

Green Bay 57, Milwaukee 42

At Indianapolis

Monday

IUPUI vs. Oakland, noon

Cleveland St. vs. Green Bay, 2:30 p.m.

Tuesday

Championship, noon

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE