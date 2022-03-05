PGA

ARNOLD PALMER INVITATIONAL

At Bay Hill Club

At Orlando, Fla.

Yardage: 7,466; Par: 72

Second Round

Viktor Hovland 69-66—135 Talor Gooch 69-68—137 Tyrrell Hatton 69-68—137 Rory McIlroy 65-72—137 Billy Horschel 67-71—138 Sam Burns 72-69—141 Paul Casey 71-70—141 Beau Hossler 67-74—141 Charles Howell III 68-73—141 Patton Kizzire 69-72—141 Martin Laird 72-69—141 Cameron Young 70-71—141

PUERTO RICO OPEN

At Grand Reserve Country Club

At Rio Grande, Puerto Rico

Yardage: 7,506; Par: 72

Second Round

Ryan Brehm 66-67—133 Michael Kim 65-69—134 Satoshi Kodaira 68-66—134 Max McGreevy 70-64—134 Callum Tarren 70-65—135 Kiradech Aphibarnrat 67-69—136 Sang-Moon Bae 69-67—136 Patrick Flavin 68-68—136 Tommy Gainey 69-67—136 Christopher Gotterup 68-68—136 Jim Knous 71-65—136 Andrew Novak 69-67—136 Matthias Schwab 70-66—136

LPGA

HSBC WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

At The New Tanjong

At Sentosa Island, Singapore

Yardage: 6,749; Par: 72

Second Round

Jin Young Ko 69-67—136 Amy Yang 69-67—136 Brooke Henderson 69-68—137 Megan Khang 69-68—137 Atthaya Thitikul 69-68—137 Pajaree Anannarukarn 69-69—138 In Gee Chun 70-68—138 A Lim Kim 68-70—138 Angel Yin 69-69—138 Danielle Kang 68-71—139 Yealimi Noh 75-64—139 Su-Hyun Oh 69-70—139 Inbee Park 68-71—139

Champions

HOAG CLASSIC

At Newport Beach CC

At Newport Beach, Calif.

Yardage: 6,612; Par: 71

First Round

Cameron Beckman 30-34—64 Stephen Dodd 34-31—65 Bernhard Langer 32-33—65 Darren Clarke 34-32—66 Ernie Els 32-34—66 Jeff Maggert 31-35—66 Rocco Mediate 35-32—67 Scott Parel 33-34—67 David Toms 33-34—67

DP World

KENYA OPEN

At Muthaiga Golf Club

At Nairobi, Kenya

Yardage: 7,184; Par: 71

Second Round