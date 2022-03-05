Saturday, March 05, 2022 1:00 am
GOLF
PGA
ARNOLD PALMER INVITATIONAL
At Bay Hill Club
At Orlando, Fla.
Yardage: 7,466; Par: 72
Second Round
|Viktor Hovland
|69-66—135
|Talor Gooch
|69-68—137
|Tyrrell Hatton
|69-68—137
|Rory McIlroy
|65-72—137
|Billy Horschel
|67-71—138
|Sam Burns
|72-69—141
|Paul Casey
|71-70—141
|Beau Hossler
|67-74—141
|Charles Howell III
|68-73—141
|Patton Kizzire
|69-72—141
|Martin Laird
|72-69—141
|Cameron Young
|70-71—141
PUERTO RICO OPEN
At Grand Reserve Country Club
At Rio Grande, Puerto Rico
Yardage: 7,506; Par: 72
Second Round
|Ryan Brehm
|66-67—133
|Michael Kim
|65-69—134
|Satoshi Kodaira
|68-66—134
|Max McGreevy
|70-64—134
|Callum Tarren
|70-65—135
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|67-69—136
|Sang-Moon Bae
|69-67—136
|Patrick Flavin
|68-68—136
|Tommy Gainey
|69-67—136
|Christopher Gotterup
|68-68—136
|Jim Knous
|71-65—136
|Andrew Novak
|69-67—136
|Matthias Schwab
|70-66—136
LPGA
HSBC WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
At The New Tanjong
At Sentosa Island, Singapore
Yardage: 6,749; Par: 72
Second Round
|Jin Young Ko
|69-67—136
|Amy Yang
|69-67—136
|Brooke Henderson
|69-68—137
|Megan Khang
|69-68—137
|Atthaya Thitikul
|69-68—137
|Pajaree Anannarukarn
|69-69—138
|In Gee Chun
|70-68—138
|A Lim Kim
|68-70—138
|Angel Yin
|69-69—138
|Danielle Kang
|68-71—139
|Yealimi Noh
|75-64—139
|Su-Hyun Oh
|69-70—139
|Inbee Park
|68-71—139
Champions
HOAG CLASSIC
At Newport Beach CC
At Newport Beach, Calif.
Yardage: 6,612; Par: 71
First Round
|Cameron Beckman
|30-34—64
|Stephen Dodd
|34-31—65
|Bernhard Langer
|32-33—65
|Darren Clarke
|34-32—66
|Ernie Els
|32-34—66
|Jeff Maggert
|31-35—66
|Rocco Mediate
|35-32—67
|Scott Parel
|33-34—67
|David Toms
|33-34—67
DP World
KENYA OPEN
At Muthaiga Golf Club
At Nairobi, Kenya
Yardage: 7,184; Par: 71
Second Round
|Shubhankar Sharma
|65-67—132
|Ewen Ferguson
|66-67—133
|Masahiro Kawamura
|67-66—133
|Thriston Lawrence
|69-66—135
|Dean Burmester
|67-69—136
|Angel Hidalgo
|68-68—136
|Njoroge Njonge Kibugu
|70-66—136
|Hurly Long
|68-68—136
|Jesper Svensson
|70-66—136
