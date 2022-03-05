The Journal Gazette
 
GOLF

PGA

ARNOLD PALMER INVITATIONAL

At Bay Hill Club

At Orlando, Fla.

Yardage: 7,466; Par: 72

Second Round

Viktor Hovland 69-66—135
Talor Gooch 69-68—137
Tyrrell Hatton 69-68—137
Rory McIlroy 65-72—137
Billy Horschel 67-71—138
Sam Burns 72-69—141
Paul Casey 71-70—141
Beau Hossler 67-74—141
Charles Howell III 68-73—141
Patton Kizzire 69-72—141
Martin Laird 72-69—141
Cameron Young 70-71—141

PUERTO RICO OPEN

At Grand Reserve Country Club

At Rio Grande, Puerto Rico

Yardage: 7,506; Par: 72

Second Round

Ryan Brehm 66-67—133
Michael Kim 65-69—134
Satoshi Kodaira 68-66—134
Max McGreevy 70-64—134
Callum Tarren 70-65—135
Kiradech Aphibarnrat 67-69—136
Sang-Moon Bae 69-67—136
Patrick Flavin 68-68—136
Tommy Gainey 69-67—136
Christopher Gotterup 68-68—136
Jim Knous 71-65—136
Andrew Novak 69-67—136
Matthias Schwab 70-66—136

LPGA

HSBC WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

At The New Tanjong

At Sentosa Island, Singapore

Yardage: 6,749; Par: 72

Second Round

Jin Young Ko 69-67—136
Amy Yang 69-67—136
Brooke Henderson 69-68—137
Megan Khang 69-68—137
Atthaya Thitikul 69-68—137
Pajaree Anannarukarn 69-69—138
In Gee Chun 70-68—138
A Lim Kim 68-70—138
Angel Yin 69-69—138
Danielle Kang 68-71—139
Yealimi Noh 75-64—139
Su-Hyun Oh 69-70—139
Inbee Park 68-71—139

Champions

HOAG CLASSIC

At Newport Beach CC

At Newport Beach, Calif.

Yardage: 6,612; Par: 71

First Round

Cameron Beckman 30-34—64
Stephen Dodd 34-31—65
Bernhard Langer 32-33—65
Darren Clarke 34-32—66
Ernie Els 32-34—66
Jeff Maggert 31-35—66
Rocco Mediate 35-32—67
Scott Parel 33-34—67
David Toms 33-34—67

DP World

KENYA OPEN

At Muthaiga Golf Club

At Nairobi, Kenya

Yardage: 7,184; Par: 71

Second Round

Shubhankar Sharma 65-67—132
Ewen Ferguson 66-67—133
Masahiro Kawamura 67-66—133
Thriston Lawrence 69-66—135
Dean Burmester 67-69—136
Angel Hidalgo 68-68—136
Njoroge Njonge Kibugu 70-66—136
Hurly Long 68-68—136
Jesper Svensson 70-66—136

