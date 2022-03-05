The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

 
Weather
Saturday, March 05, 2022 1:00 am

HIGH SCHOOLS

Basketball

BOYS

AREA SECTIONALS

CLASS 4A

Elkhart

Tue.: Penn 67, Warsaw 56;

Concord 49, Elkhart 47

Fri.: Penn 60, Northridge 47;

Concord 52, Goshen 44

Today: Penn vs. Concord, 7 p.m.

DeKalb

Tue.: Snider 60, North Side 59;

Northrop 83, East Noble 72

Fri.: Snider 60, DeKalb 52;

Northrop 64, Carroll 50

Today: Snider vs. Northrop, 7 p.m.

Huntington North

Tue.: Homestead 56, Huntington N. 43; South Side 78, Columbia City 39

Fri.: Homestead 81, New Haven 53; South Side 64, Wayne 59

Today: Homestead vs. South Side,

7:30 p.m.

CLASS 3A

Wawasee

Tue.: Tipp. Valley 60, West Noble 55

Fri.: Wawasee 53, Lakeland 32;

NorthWood 38, Tippecanoe Valley 33

Today: Wawasee vs. NorthWood,

7:30 p.m.

Garrett

Tue.: Leo 48, Angola 15

Wed.: Woodlan 65, Dwenger 63, OT; Concordia 42, Garrett 40

Fri.: Leo 74, Bishop Luers 43;

Concordia 63, Woodlan 58

Today: Leo vs. Concordia, 7:30 p.m.

Norwell

Tue.: Norwell 72, Heritage 54;

Bellmont 54, Mississinewa 43

Fri.: Norwell 63, Eastern 29;

Oak Hill 48, Bellmont 42

Today: Norwell vs. Oak Hill, 7:30 p.m.

CLASS 2A

Westview

Tue.: Central Noble 71, Churubusco 55

Wed.: Fairfield 53, Bremen 42;

Eastside 42, Westview 32

Fri.: Central Noble 65, Prairie Heights 40;

Eastside 47, Fairfield 43, 2OT

Today: Central Noble vs. Eastside,

7:30 p.m.

Bluffton

Tue.: Whitko 49, South Adams 36;

Blackhawk Ch. 70, Manchester 39

Wed.: Adams Central 66, Wabash 51; Canterbury 59, Bluffton 42

Fri.: Blackhawk Ch. 71, Whitko 35;

Adams Central 63, Canterbury 37

Today: Blackhawk Ch. vs. Adams Central, 7 p.m.

CLASS A

Fremont

Tue.: Fremont 88, Hamilton 22

Fri.: Elkhart Ch. 63, Lakewood Park 57; Fremont 43, Bethany Ch. 36

Today: Elkhart Ch. vs. Fremont, 7 p.m.

Southern Wells

Tue.: Southwood 56, Northfield 50;

Lakeland Ch. 58, Smith Academy 47

Fri.: Southwood 63, North Miami 43;

Lakeland Christian 64, Southern Wells 31

Today: Southwood vs. Lakeland Christian, 7 p.m.

HOMESTEAD 81, NEW HAVEN 53

New Haven 8 16 13 16 53
Homestead 23 17 25 16 81

Homestead: Loyer 26, Schlitz 2, Kaopuiki 7, Swing 13, A. Leeper 12, G. Leeper 12, Ezeakudo 5, Day 4

New Haven: Williams 5, Turnwald 6, Harris 9, Robertson 5, Harding 3, Cottrell 6, Garcia 3, Graham 2, Brooks 14

SOUTH SIDE 64, WAYNE 59

Wayne 18 7 18 16 59
South Side 17 14 20 13 64

South Side: Lattimore 9, Thomas 17, Morris 2, Manning 5, Ruch 6, Washington 14, Johnson 11

Wayne: Smith 8, Lewis 18, Barnes 14, Lee 7, Dillard 11, Sullivan 1

SNIDER 60, DEKALB 52

DeKalb 20 9 6 17 52
Snider 12 17 13 18 60

Snider: Brown 12, Jenkins 24, Billingsley 5, Davis 6, Brown 2, Lambert 11

DeKalb: Wiley 2, Hickman 8, Barth 4, Leslie 9, Dobson 2, Pettis 4, Penrod 23

NORTHROP 64, CARROLL 50

Carroll 8 17 9 16 50
Northrop 15 18 9 22 64

Northrop: Jackson 30, Schmenk 8, Campos 6, Lawrence 4, Alexander 11, Norfleet 5

Carroll: Haffner 7, Rudolph 9, Pardon 8, Houser 11, Rietdorf 3, Carcione 3, Sinish 2, Truesdale 3, Barr 2, Peters 2

LEO 74, BISHOP LUERS 43

Bishop Luers 6 11 11 15 43
Leo 17 17 29 11 74

Leo: T. Hiteshaw 10, McGee 14, E. LaGrange 4, L. LaGrange 8, Ruble 6, Allen 2, Bontrager 28, Livingston 2

Bishop Luers: Thompson 9, Powell 3, Jackson 2, Wallace 16, Knapke 3, Calderon 2, Barr 4, Javins 4

WAWASEE 53, LAKELAND 32

Wawasee 10 14 17 12 53
Lakeland 3 9 10 10 32

Wawasee: My. Everingham 16, Welty 7, Felger 3, Dukes 15, Ma. Everingham 8, Roberson 2, Young 2

Lakeland: Keil 11, Troyer 7, Curtis 6, Keil 1, Wachtman 7

OAK HILL 48, BELLMONT 42

Oak Hill 19 8 8 13 48
Bellmont 14 8 10 10 42

Oak Hill: Kroll 7, Strange 10, Biegel 27, Elzinga 1, Trexler 3

Bellmont: James 2, Scheumann 14, Kitson 2, Fuelling 11, Ulman 13

NORWELL 63, EASTERN 29

Eastern 7 8 8 6 29
Norwell 12 18 17 16 63

Norwell: Colbert 5, Parker 15, Graft 7, C. Bailey 2, McBride 22, Federspiel 8, Shelon 2, Bolyn 2

Eastern: Mavrick 9, Calloway 10, Roberts 2, Edwards 6, Miller 2

ADAMS CENTRAL 63, CANTERBURY 37

Adams Central 14 15 14 20 63
Canterbury 11 7 7 12 37

Adams Central: Yergler 11, Neuenschwander 14, McClure 2, E. Brown 4, Poling 12, Tester 2, K. Brown 1, Maller 5, Schultz 12

Canterbury: D. Lewis 13, Russell 6, Nassour 6, Schlabach 8, J. Lewis 1, Austin 3

CONCORDIA 63, WOODLAN 58

No line score available

Concordia: Hayworth 4, Speckhard 13, Tapp 5, ter Molen 8, Washington 33

Woodlan: Gerig 4, Miller 5, Reidy 40, Smith 9

FREMONT 43,

BETHANY CHRISTIAN 36

No line score available

Fremont: Foulk 2, Bock 5, Brace 12, Bontrager 10, Pentecost 14

Bethany Christian: Chupp 17, Keyes 3, Brown 7, Willems 9

SCORES

Sectionals Semifinal

CLASS 4A

1. Lake Central

Lake Central 76, E. Chicago Central 67

Munster 65, Hammond Central 45

2. Portage

Portage 52, Crown Point 51

3. Plymouth

Michigan City 61, LaPorte 45

S. Bend Adams 55, Plymouth 42

7. Logansport

Kokomo 70, Lafayette Harrison 48

Lafayette Jeff 76, Logansport 48

8. Noblesville

Carmel 64, Noblesville 41

Westfield 77, Hamilton Southeastern 50

9. Greenfield-Central

Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 82, Anderson 76

Richmond 82, New Palestine 76

10. Indpls N. Central

Indpls Cathedral 69, Indpls Tech 54

Lawrence North 65, Warren Central 60

11. Ben Davis

Indpls Ben Davis 58, Decatur Central 40

Southport 38, Indpls Perry Meridian 33

12. Terre Haute North

Avon 61, Plainfield 53

Terre Haute North 51, Brownsburg 42

13. Greenwood

Center Grove 60, Franklin Central 52

Franklin 50, Whiteland 45

14. Martinsville

Bloomington N. 60, Columbus N 55, 2OT

Bloomington South 60, E. Central 42

15. Seymour

Floyd Central 52, New Albany 39

Jeffersonville 55, Seymour 40

16. Ev. North

Ev. Harrison 68, Ev. Reitz 64

Ev. North 70, Castle 42

CLASS 3A

17. Hanover Central

Calumet 52, River Forest 41

Lighthouse CPA 83, Hanover Central 48

18. Kankakee Valley

Culver Academy 79, Wheeler 17

New Prairie 68, Knox 47

19. Mishawaka Marian

Glenn 59, S. Bend St. Joseph’s 41

Mishawaka Marian 74, S. Bend Clay 40

20. Maconaquah

Benton Central 53, Northwestern 36

Peru 62, Maconaquah 57

24. New Castle

Jay Co. 55, Hamilton Hts. 46

Yorktown 58, Muncie Burris 34

25. Frankfort

Danville 82, Frankfort 55

Tri-West 53, N. Montgomery 27

26. Edgewood

Brownstown 58, Edgewood 39

Northview 61, Owen Valley 46

27. Lebanon

Guerin Catholic 54, Indpls Chatard 46

Brebeuf 44, Lebanon 33

28. Speedway

Beech Grove 68, Indpls Ritter 48

Washington 47, Speedway 33

29. Connersville

Franklin Co. 51, Greensburg 35

Lawrenceburg 57, S. Dearborn 51

30. Salem

N. Harrison 58, Corydon 52

Scottsburg 68, Silver Creek 60, OT

31. Princeton

Pike Central 51, Vincennes 43

Sullivan 64, Washington 61, OT

32. Boonville

Ev. Bosse 58, Boonville 46

Ev. Memorial 57, Gibson Southern 49

CLASS 2A

33. Whiting

Hammond Noll 75, Andrean 60

Lake Station 71, Whiting 30

34. N. Judson

N. Judson 58, S. Central (Union Mills) 38

Westville 57, Hebron 43

37. Winamac

Cass 63, N. Newton 33

Rensselaer 57, Winamac 40

38. Western Boone

Carroll (Flora) 46, Fountain Central 44

Rossville 50, Clinton Prairie 45

39. Tipton

Madison-Grant 67, Eastbrook 61, 2OT

Tipton 79, Sheridan 41

40. Alexandria

Lapel 45, Winchester 41

Monroe Central 39, Wapahani 33

41. Hagerstown

Eastern Hancock 80, Cambridge City 40

Northeastern 53, Knightstown 40

42. Park Tudor

Heritage Christian 64, Indpls Irvington 43

University 53, Covenant Christian 51

43. S. Putnam

Parke Heritage 59, S. Putnam 44

Southmont 52, N. Putnam 43

44. S. Ripley

S. Ripley 61, S. Decatur 44

Triton Central 62, N. Decatur 57

45. Southwestern (Hanover)

Providence 56, Switzerland Co. 26

Southwestern 57, Clarksville 54

46. Tell City

Eastern (Pekin) 47, Perry Central 39

Paoli 60, Tell City 51

47. N. Knox

Linton 59, Eastern (Greene) 46

S. Knox 63, Mitchell 25

48. Southridge

Forest Park 54, Ev. Mater Dei 44

N. Posey 49, S. Spencer 41

CLASS A

49. Kouts

Gary 21st Century 68, Wash. Twp. 22

Michigan City Marquette 63, Kouts 53

50. Triton

Argos 64, LaCrosse 28

Triton 39, Culver 25

52. Tri-County

N. White 63, Caston 59

Pioneer 55, S. Newton 35

54. Attica

Lafayette Catholic 55, Covington 30

N. Vermillion 57, Faith Christian 49

55. Wes-Del

Daleville 47, Cowan 44

Liberty Christian 87, Wes-Del 66

56. Blue River

Blue River 65, Union (Modoc) 18

Randolph Southern 60, Tri 50

57. White River Valley

Bloomfield 61, Eminence 18

N. Central 65, White River Valley 37

58. Bethesda Christian

Bethesda Ch. 40, Traders Point Ch. 39

59. Indpls Lutheran

Greenwood Ch 73, Victory Coll. Prep 47

Indpls Lutheran 62, Indpls Tindley 60

60. Southwestern (Shelby)

Hauser 61, Oldenburg 28

Jac-Cen-Del 74, Waldron 60

61. Borden

Borden 46, Rock Creek Academy 42

Christian Academy 43, S. Central 25

62. Edinburgh

Edinburgh 81, Crothersville 46

W. Washington 72, Medora 39

63. Loogootee

Barr-Reeve 48, Orleans 34

N. Daviess 45, Shoals 37

64. Springs Valley

Dubois 82, Cannelton 43

Springs Valley 90, Ev. Day 71

Share this article

Share
Email story

More stories

Subscribe to our newsletters

* indicates required
Newsletters  