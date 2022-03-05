Saturday, March 05, 2022 1:00 am
HIGH SCHOOLS
Basketball
BOYS
AREA SECTIONALS
CLASS 4A
Elkhart
Tue.: Penn 67, Warsaw 56;
Concord 49, Elkhart 47
Fri.: Penn 60, Northridge 47;
Concord 52, Goshen 44
Today: Penn vs. Concord, 7 p.m.
DeKalb
Tue.: Snider 60, North Side 59;
Northrop 83, East Noble 72
Fri.: Snider 60, DeKalb 52;
Northrop 64, Carroll 50
Today: Snider vs. Northrop, 7 p.m.
Huntington North
Tue.: Homestead 56, Huntington N. 43; South Side 78, Columbia City 39
Fri.: Homestead 81, New Haven 53; South Side 64, Wayne 59
Today: Homestead vs. South Side,
7:30 p.m.
CLASS 3A
Wawasee
Tue.: Tipp. Valley 60, West Noble 55
Fri.: Wawasee 53, Lakeland 32;
NorthWood 38, Tippecanoe Valley 33
Today: Wawasee vs. NorthWood,
7:30 p.m.
Garrett
Tue.: Leo 48, Angola 15
Wed.: Woodlan 65, Dwenger 63, OT; Concordia 42, Garrett 40
Fri.: Leo 74, Bishop Luers 43;
Concordia 63, Woodlan 58
Today: Leo vs. Concordia, 7:30 p.m.
Norwell
Tue.: Norwell 72, Heritage 54;
Bellmont 54, Mississinewa 43
Fri.: Norwell 63, Eastern 29;
Oak Hill 48, Bellmont 42
Today: Norwell vs. Oak Hill, 7:30 p.m.
CLASS 2A
Westview
Tue.: Central Noble 71, Churubusco 55
Wed.: Fairfield 53, Bremen 42;
Eastside 42, Westview 32
Fri.: Central Noble 65, Prairie Heights 40;
Eastside 47, Fairfield 43, 2OT
Today: Central Noble vs. Eastside,
7:30 p.m.
Bluffton
Tue.: Whitko 49, South Adams 36;
Blackhawk Ch. 70, Manchester 39
Wed.: Adams Central 66, Wabash 51; Canterbury 59, Bluffton 42
Fri.: Blackhawk Ch. 71, Whitko 35;
Adams Central 63, Canterbury 37
Today: Blackhawk Ch. vs. Adams Central, 7 p.m.
CLASS A
Fremont
Tue.: Fremont 88, Hamilton 22
Fri.: Elkhart Ch. 63, Lakewood Park 57; Fremont 43, Bethany Ch. 36
Today: Elkhart Ch. vs. Fremont, 7 p.m.
Southern Wells
Tue.: Southwood 56, Northfield 50;
Lakeland Ch. 58, Smith Academy 47
Fri.: Southwood 63, North Miami 43;
Lakeland Christian 64, Southern Wells 31
Today: Southwood vs. Lakeland Christian, 7 p.m.
HOMESTEAD 81, NEW HAVEN 53
|New Haven
|8
|16
|13
|16
|—
|53
|Homestead
|23
|17
|25
|16
|—
|81
Homestead: Loyer 26, Schlitz 2, Kaopuiki 7, Swing 13, A. Leeper 12, G. Leeper 12, Ezeakudo 5, Day 4
New Haven: Williams 5, Turnwald 6, Harris 9, Robertson 5, Harding 3, Cottrell 6, Garcia 3, Graham 2, Brooks 14
SOUTH SIDE 64, WAYNE 59
|Wayne
|18
|7
|18
|16
|—
|59
|South Side
|17
|14
|20
|13
|—
|64
South Side: Lattimore 9, Thomas 17, Morris 2, Manning 5, Ruch 6, Washington 14, Johnson 11
Wayne: Smith 8, Lewis 18, Barnes 14, Lee 7, Dillard 11, Sullivan 1
SNIDER 60, DEKALB 52
|DeKalb
|20
|9
|6
|17
|—
|52
|Snider
|12
|17
|13
|18
|—
|60
Snider: Brown 12, Jenkins 24, Billingsley 5, Davis 6, Brown 2, Lambert 11
DeKalb: Wiley 2, Hickman 8, Barth 4, Leslie 9, Dobson 2, Pettis 4, Penrod 23
NORTHROP 64, CARROLL 50
|Carroll
|8
|17
|9
|16
|—
|50
|Northrop
|15
|18
|9
|22
|—
|64
Northrop: Jackson 30, Schmenk 8, Campos 6, Lawrence 4, Alexander 11, Norfleet 5
Carroll: Haffner 7, Rudolph 9, Pardon 8, Houser 11, Rietdorf 3, Carcione 3, Sinish 2, Truesdale 3, Barr 2, Peters 2
LEO 74, BISHOP LUERS 43
|Bishop Luers
|6
|11
|11
|15
|—
|43
|Leo
|17
|17
|29
|11
|—
|74
Leo: T. Hiteshaw 10, McGee 14, E. LaGrange 4, L. LaGrange 8, Ruble 6, Allen 2, Bontrager 28, Livingston 2
Bishop Luers: Thompson 9, Powell 3, Jackson 2, Wallace 16, Knapke 3, Calderon 2, Barr 4, Javins 4
WAWASEE 53, LAKELAND 32
|Wawasee
|10
|14
|17
|12
|—
|53
|Lakeland
|3
|9
|10
|10
|—
|32
Wawasee: My. Everingham 16, Welty 7, Felger 3, Dukes 15, Ma. Everingham 8, Roberson 2, Young 2
Lakeland: Keil 11, Troyer 7, Curtis 6, Keil 1, Wachtman 7
OAK HILL 48, BELLMONT 42
|Oak Hill
|19
|8
|8
|13
|—
|48
|Bellmont
|14
|8
|10
|10
|—
|42
Oak Hill: Kroll 7, Strange 10, Biegel 27, Elzinga 1, Trexler 3
Bellmont: James 2, Scheumann 14, Kitson 2, Fuelling 11, Ulman 13
NORWELL 63, EASTERN 29
|Eastern
|7
|8
|8
|6
|—
|29
|Norwell
|12
|18
|17
|16
|—
|63
Norwell: Colbert 5, Parker 15, Graft 7, C. Bailey 2, McBride 22, Federspiel 8, Shelon 2, Bolyn 2
Eastern: Mavrick 9, Calloway 10, Roberts 2, Edwards 6, Miller 2
ADAMS CENTRAL 63, CANTERBURY 37
|Adams Central
|14
|15
|14
|20
|—
|63
|Canterbury
|11
|7
|7
|12
|—
|37
Adams Central: Yergler 11, Neuenschwander 14, McClure 2, E. Brown 4, Poling 12, Tester 2, K. Brown 1, Maller 5, Schultz 12
Canterbury: D. Lewis 13, Russell 6, Nassour 6, Schlabach 8, J. Lewis 1, Austin 3
CONCORDIA 63, WOODLAN 58
No line score available
Concordia: Hayworth 4, Speckhard 13, Tapp 5, ter Molen 8, Washington 33
Woodlan: Gerig 4, Miller 5, Reidy 40, Smith 9
FREMONT 43,
BETHANY CHRISTIAN 36
No line score available
Fremont: Foulk 2, Bock 5, Brace 12, Bontrager 10, Pentecost 14
Bethany Christian: Chupp 17, Keyes 3, Brown 7, Willems 9
SCORES
Sectionals Semifinal
CLASS 4A
1. Lake Central
Lake Central 76, E. Chicago Central 67
Munster 65, Hammond Central 45
2. Portage
Portage 52, Crown Point 51
3. Plymouth
Michigan City 61, LaPorte 45
S. Bend Adams 55, Plymouth 42
7. Logansport
Kokomo 70, Lafayette Harrison 48
Lafayette Jeff 76, Logansport 48
8. Noblesville
Carmel 64, Noblesville 41
Westfield 77, Hamilton Southeastern 50
9. Greenfield-Central
Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 82, Anderson 76
Richmond 82, New Palestine 76
10. Indpls N. Central
Indpls Cathedral 69, Indpls Tech 54
Lawrence North 65, Warren Central 60
11. Ben Davis
Indpls Ben Davis 58, Decatur Central 40
Southport 38, Indpls Perry Meridian 33
12. Terre Haute North
Avon 61, Plainfield 53
Terre Haute North 51, Brownsburg 42
13. Greenwood
Center Grove 60, Franklin Central 52
Franklin 50, Whiteland 45
14. Martinsville
Bloomington N. 60, Columbus N 55, 2OT
Bloomington South 60, E. Central 42
15. Seymour
Floyd Central 52, New Albany 39
Jeffersonville 55, Seymour 40
16. Ev. North
Ev. Harrison 68, Ev. Reitz 64
Ev. North 70, Castle 42
CLASS 3A
17. Hanover Central
Calumet 52, River Forest 41
Lighthouse CPA 83, Hanover Central 48
18. Kankakee Valley
Culver Academy 79, Wheeler 17
New Prairie 68, Knox 47
19. Mishawaka Marian
Glenn 59, S. Bend St. Joseph’s 41
Mishawaka Marian 74, S. Bend Clay 40
20. Maconaquah
Benton Central 53, Northwestern 36
Peru 62, Maconaquah 57
24. New Castle
Jay Co. 55, Hamilton Hts. 46
Yorktown 58, Muncie Burris 34
25. Frankfort
Danville 82, Frankfort 55
Tri-West 53, N. Montgomery 27
26. Edgewood
Brownstown 58, Edgewood 39
Northview 61, Owen Valley 46
27. Lebanon
Guerin Catholic 54, Indpls Chatard 46
Brebeuf 44, Lebanon 33
28. Speedway
Beech Grove 68, Indpls Ritter 48
Washington 47, Speedway 33
29. Connersville
Franklin Co. 51, Greensburg 35
Lawrenceburg 57, S. Dearborn 51
30. Salem
N. Harrison 58, Corydon 52
Scottsburg 68, Silver Creek 60, OT
31. Princeton
Pike Central 51, Vincennes 43
Sullivan 64, Washington 61, OT
32. Boonville
Ev. Bosse 58, Boonville 46
Ev. Memorial 57, Gibson Southern 49
CLASS 2A
33. Whiting
Hammond Noll 75, Andrean 60
Lake Station 71, Whiting 30
34. N. Judson
N. Judson 58, S. Central (Union Mills) 38
Westville 57, Hebron 43
37. Winamac
Cass 63, N. Newton 33
Rensselaer 57, Winamac 40
38. Western Boone
Carroll (Flora) 46, Fountain Central 44
Rossville 50, Clinton Prairie 45
39. Tipton
Madison-Grant 67, Eastbrook 61, 2OT
Tipton 79, Sheridan 41
40. Alexandria
Lapel 45, Winchester 41
Monroe Central 39, Wapahani 33
41. Hagerstown
Eastern Hancock 80, Cambridge City 40
Northeastern 53, Knightstown 40
42. Park Tudor
Heritage Christian 64, Indpls Irvington 43
University 53, Covenant Christian 51
43. S. Putnam
Parke Heritage 59, S. Putnam 44
Southmont 52, N. Putnam 43
44. S. Ripley
S. Ripley 61, S. Decatur 44
Triton Central 62, N. Decatur 57
45. Southwestern (Hanover)
Providence 56, Switzerland Co. 26
Southwestern 57, Clarksville 54
46. Tell City
Eastern (Pekin) 47, Perry Central 39
Paoli 60, Tell City 51
47. N. Knox
Linton 59, Eastern (Greene) 46
S. Knox 63, Mitchell 25
48. Southridge
Forest Park 54, Ev. Mater Dei 44
N. Posey 49, S. Spencer 41
CLASS A
49. Kouts
Gary 21st Century 68, Wash. Twp. 22
Michigan City Marquette 63, Kouts 53
50. Triton
Argos 64, LaCrosse 28
Triton 39, Culver 25
52. Tri-County
N. White 63, Caston 59
Pioneer 55, S. Newton 35
54. Attica
Lafayette Catholic 55, Covington 30
N. Vermillion 57, Faith Christian 49
55. Wes-Del
Daleville 47, Cowan 44
Liberty Christian 87, Wes-Del 66
56. Blue River
Blue River 65, Union (Modoc) 18
Randolph Southern 60, Tri 50
57. White River Valley
Bloomfield 61, Eminence 18
N. Central 65, White River Valley 37
58. Bethesda Christian
Bethesda Ch. 40, Traders Point Ch. 39
59. Indpls Lutheran
Greenwood Ch 73, Victory Coll. Prep 47
Indpls Lutheran 62, Indpls Tindley 60
60. Southwestern (Shelby)
Hauser 61, Oldenburg 28
Jac-Cen-Del 74, Waldron 60
61. Borden
Borden 46, Rock Creek Academy 42
Christian Academy 43, S. Central 25
62. Edinburgh
Edinburgh 81, Crothersville 46
W. Washington 72, Medora 39
63. Loogootee
Barr-Reeve 48, Orleans 34
N. Daviess 45, Shoals 37
64. Springs Valley
Dubois 82, Cannelton 43
Springs Valley 90, Ev. Day 71
