NHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Tampa Bay 54 36 12 6 78 186 152 Florida 54 36 13 5 77 221 161 Toronto 54 35 15 4 74 198 157 Boston 55 33 18 4 70 166 148 Detroit 55 24 25 6 54 161 197 Buffalo 56 18 30 8 44 153 200 Ottawa 53 19 29 5 43 137 169 Montreal 55 14 34 7 35 132 210

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Carolina 55 38 12 5 81 188 132 Pittsburgh 57 34 14 9 77 185 152 N.Y. Rangers 55 35 15 5 75 165 138 Washington 56 29 18 9 67 180 156 Columbus 55 28 25 2 58 182 200 N.Y. Islanders 51 20 23 8 48 131 146 New Jersey 55 19 31 5 43 168 200 Philadelphia 54 16 28 10 42 135 189

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Colorado 55 40 11 4 84 219 155 St. Louis 53 32 15 6 70 191 146 Minnesota 53 32 18 3 67 200 171 Dallas 54 31 20 3 65 159 157 Nashville 54 30 20 4 64 166 155 Winnipeg 55 24 21 10 58 166 170 Chicago 55 20 27 8 48 138 188 Arizona 54 15 35 4 34 124 196

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Calgary 53 32 14 7 71 186 130 Los Angeles 56 30 19 7 67 166 160 Edmonton 55 30 21 4 64 182 175 Vegas 55 30 21 4 64 177 162 Anaheim 56 26 21 9 61 165 172 Vancouver 56 27 23 6 60 158 161 San Jose 54 24 24 6 54 143 168 Seattle 56 17 34 5 39 144 199

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Thursday

Washington 4, Carolina 0

Minnesota 5, Philadelphia 4

Florida 3, Ottawa 0

Pittsburgh 5, Tampa Bay 1

Vancouver 4, N.Y. Islanders 3

Chicago 4, Edmonton 3, OT

Boston 5, Vegas 2

Arizona 2, Colorado 1

Montreal 5, Calgary 4, OT

Friday

Tampa Bay 3, Detroit 1

Los Angeles 4, Columbus 3, OT

Buffalo 5, Minnesota 4

N.Y. Rangers 3, New Jersey 1

Carolina 3, Pittsburgh 2, OT

Dallas 4, Winnipeg 3, OT

Vegas at Anaheim, late

Today

St. Louis at N.Y. Islanders, 12:30 p.m.

Chicago at Philadelphia, 3 p.m.

Ottawa at Arizona, 4 p.m.

Detroit at Florida, 6 p.m.

Boston at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Edmonton, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Washington, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Nashville at San Jose, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Colorado, 10 p.m.

TAMPA BAY 3,

DETROIT 1

Detroit 0 1 0 — 1 Tampa Bay 0 1 2 — 3

First Period—None. Penalties—Fabbri, DET (Holding), 13:08; Bellemare, TB (Tripping), 16:53.

Second Period—1, Tampa Bay, Point 22 (Hedman, Kucherov), 6:43 (pp). 2, Detroit, Fabbri 15 (Bertuzzi, Seider), 13:05. Penalties—Namestnikov, DET (Tripping), 5:09; Sergachev, TB (Holding), 14:52.

Third Period—3, Tampa Bay, Sergachev 4 (Hedman, Colton), 10:21 (pp). 4, Tampa Bay, Stamkos 27 (Hedman, Kucherov), 19:58 (en). Penalties—Suter, DET (High Sticking), 8:25; Raymond, DET (Hooking), 19:11.

Shots on Goal—Detroit 8-6-9—23. Tampa Bay 10-19-9—38.

Power-play opportunities—Detroit 0 of 2; Tampa Bay 3 of 4.

Goalies—Detroit, Nedeljkovic 15-16-5 (37 shots-35 saves). Tampa Bay, Elliott 6-2-2 (23-22).

A—19,092 (19,092). T—2:28.

Referees—Jake Brenk, Wes McCauley. Linesmen—Trent Knorr, CJ Murray.

ECHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Reading 47 28 12 6 1 63 172 140 Newfoundland 42 26 13 3 0 55 150 116 Trois-Rivieres 44 23 17 3 1 50 157 149 Worcester 47 22 21 3 1 48 164 165 Maine 49 22 21 4 2 50 151 169 Adirondack 46 18 26 2 0 38 134 175

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Atlanta 53 32 17 3 1 68 162 132 Jacksonville 50 30 16 2 2 64 144 120 Florida 55 30 17 4 4 68 183 145 Orlando 52 27 21 4 0 58 143 161 Greenville 49 20 22 4 3 47 138 145 Norfolk 51 18 29 2 2 40 132 188 South Carolina 52 17 29 6 0 40 129 178

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toledo 50 34 13 1 2 71 187 144 Wheeling 50 29 20 1 0 59 178 162 Cincinnati 51 28 20 3 0 59 178 157 KOMETS 52 27 19 5 1 60 187 164 Iowa 53 23 23 6 1 53 167 189 Kalamazoo 50 24 26 0 0 48 155 181 Indy 52 22 25 2 3 49 161 171

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Utah 53 31 19 2 1 65 180 167 Idaho 54 29 22 2 1 61 162 137 Rapid City 54 27 20 4 3 61 172 173 Tulsa 53 26 23 2 2 56 156 166 Kansas City 54 26 25 2 1 55 161 177 Wichita 54 23 23 8 0 54 158 177 Allen 51 22 22 6 1 51 164 177

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Thursday

No games scheduled

Friday

Newfoundland 4, Adirondack 2

Indy 5, Trois-Rivieres 0

Tulsa 4, Kalamazoo 1

Orlando 4, South Carolina 3

Reading 5, Worcester 3

KOMETS 8, Toledo 3

Atlanta 6, Norfolk 2

Greenville 2, Florida 0

Allen 3, Idaho 1

Kansas City 2, Wichita 1

Utah at Rapid City, late

Today

Indy at Trois-Rivieres, 3 p.m.

Adirondack at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Orlando at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.

Greenville at Florida, 7 p.m.

Tulsa at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Wheeling at Reading, 7 p.m.

Maine at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at KOMETS, 7:30 p.m.

Idaho at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Iowa at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

KOMETS 8, WALLEYE 3

Fort Wayne 3 3 2 — 8 Toledo 1 1 1 — 3

1st Period—1, Fort Wayne, Petruzzelli 20 (Rymsha, Graber), 8:06 (PP). 2, Toledo, Hawkins 15 (Hensick, Albert), 14:12 (PP). 3, Fort Wayne, Boudrias 15 (Jones), 18:06. 4, Fort Wayne, Alvaro 15 (Jones, Corrin), 18:42. Penalties—Lowney Tol (roughing), 6:24; Schultz Tol (slashing), 10:36; McIvor Fw (high-sticking), 13:34.

2nd Period—5, Fort Wayne, Boudrias 16 (Alvaro, Corcoran), 4:45 (PP). 6, Toledo, Hawkins 16 (Gazzola, Berry), 6:50 (PP). 7, Fort Wayne, Rymsha 2 (Petruzzelli, Siebenaler), 9:39. 8, Fort Wayne, Cooper 9 (Jones), 17:57. Penalties—Ghafari Tol (cross-checking), 2:57; McIvor Fw (tripping), 6:18.

3rd Period—9, Fort Wayne, Corrin 4 (Pochiro), 6:27. 10, Toledo, Albert 19 (Keenan, Ghafari), 11:17 (SH). 11, Fort Wayne, Rymsha 3 (Pochiro), 16:59. Penalties—Fraser Tol (holding), 11:04; Corrin Fw (interference), 17:38.

Shots on Goal—Fort Wayne 13-9-12-34. Toledo 7-9-15-31.

Power Play Opportunities—Fort Wayne 2 / 4; Toledo 2 / 3.

Goalies—Fort Wayne, Harvey 12-5-2-0 (31 shots-28 saves). Toledo, Christopoulos 17-5-0-2 (22 shots-16 saves); Fulcher 8-4-0-0 (12 shots-10 saves).

A—7,877.

Referee—Nolan Bloyer. Linesmen—Bryan Gorcoff, Dan Kovachik.