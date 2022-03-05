Saturday, March 05, 2022 1:00 am
HOCKEY
NHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Tampa Bay
|54
|36
|12
|6
|78
|186
|152
|Florida
|54
|36
|13
|5
|77
|221
|161
|Toronto
|54
|35
|15
|4
|74
|198
|157
|Boston
|55
|33
|18
|4
|70
|166
|148
|Detroit
|55
|24
|25
|6
|54
|161
|197
|Buffalo
|56
|18
|30
|8
|44
|153
|200
|Ottawa
|53
|19
|29
|5
|43
|137
|169
|Montreal
|55
|14
|34
|7
|35
|132
|210
Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Carolina
|55
|38
|12
|5
|81
|188
|132
|Pittsburgh
|57
|34
|14
|9
|77
|185
|152
|N.Y. Rangers
|55
|35
|15
|5
|75
|165
|138
|Washington
|56
|29
|18
|9
|67
|180
|156
|Columbus
|55
|28
|25
|2
|58
|182
|200
|N.Y. Islanders
|51
|20
|23
|8
|48
|131
|146
|New Jersey
|55
|19
|31
|5
|43
|168
|200
|Philadelphia
|54
|16
|28
|10
|42
|135
|189
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Colorado
|55
|40
|11
|4
|84
|219
|155
|St. Louis
|53
|32
|15
|6
|70
|191
|146
|Minnesota
|53
|32
|18
|3
|67
|200
|171
|Dallas
|54
|31
|20
|3
|65
|159
|157
|Nashville
|54
|30
|20
|4
|64
|166
|155
|Winnipeg
|55
|24
|21
|10
|58
|166
|170
|Chicago
|55
|20
|27
|8
|48
|138
|188
|Arizona
|54
|15
|35
|4
|34
|124
|196
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Calgary
|53
|32
|14
|7
|71
|186
|130
|Los Angeles
|56
|30
|19
|7
|67
|166
|160
|Edmonton
|55
|30
|21
|4
|64
|182
|175
|Vegas
|55
|30
|21
|4
|64
|177
|162
|Anaheim
|56
|26
|21
|9
|61
|165
|172
|Vancouver
|56
|27
|23
|6
|60
|158
|161
|San Jose
|54
|24
|24
|6
|54
|143
|168
|Seattle
|56
|17
|34
|5
|39
|144
|199
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Thursday
Washington 4, Carolina 0
Minnesota 5, Philadelphia 4
Florida 3, Ottawa 0
Pittsburgh 5, Tampa Bay 1
Vancouver 4, N.Y. Islanders 3
Chicago 4, Edmonton 3, OT
Boston 5, Vegas 2
Arizona 2, Colorado 1
Montreal 5, Calgary 4, OT
Friday
Tampa Bay 3, Detroit 1
Los Angeles 4, Columbus 3, OT
Buffalo 5, Minnesota 4
N.Y. Rangers 3, New Jersey 1
Carolina 3, Pittsburgh 2, OT
Dallas 4, Winnipeg 3, OT
Vegas at Anaheim, late
Today
St. Louis at N.Y. Islanders, 12:30 p.m.
Chicago at Philadelphia, 3 p.m.
Ottawa at Arizona, 4 p.m.
Detroit at Florida, 6 p.m.
Boston at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Edmonton, 7 p.m.
Seattle at Washington, 7 p.m.
Vancouver at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Nashville at San Jose, 8 p.m.
Calgary at Colorado, 10 p.m.
TAMPA BAY 3,
DETROIT 1
|Detroit
|0
|1
|0
|—
|1
|Tampa Bay
|0
|1
|2
|—
|3
First Period—None. Penalties—Fabbri, DET (Holding), 13:08; Bellemare, TB (Tripping), 16:53.
Second Period—1, Tampa Bay, Point 22 (Hedman, Kucherov), 6:43 (pp). 2, Detroit, Fabbri 15 (Bertuzzi, Seider), 13:05. Penalties—Namestnikov, DET (Tripping), 5:09; Sergachev, TB (Holding), 14:52.
Third Period—3, Tampa Bay, Sergachev 4 (Hedman, Colton), 10:21 (pp). 4, Tampa Bay, Stamkos 27 (Hedman, Kucherov), 19:58 (en). Penalties—Suter, DET (High Sticking), 8:25; Raymond, DET (Hooking), 19:11.
Shots on Goal—Detroit 8-6-9—23. Tampa Bay 10-19-9—38.
Power-play opportunities—Detroit 0 of 2; Tampa Bay 3 of 4.
Goalies—Detroit, Nedeljkovic 15-16-5 (37 shots-35 saves). Tampa Bay, Elliott 6-2-2 (23-22).
A—19,092 (19,092). T—2:28.
Referees—Jake Brenk, Wes McCauley. Linesmen—Trent Knorr, CJ Murray.
ECHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Reading
|47
|28
|12
|6
|1
|63
|172
|140
|Newfoundland
|42
|26
|13
|3
|0
|55
|150
|116
|Trois-Rivieres
|44
|23
|17
|3
|1
|50
|157
|149
|Worcester
|47
|22
|21
|3
|1
|48
|164
|165
|Maine
|49
|22
|21
|4
|2
|50
|151
|169
|Adirondack
|46
|18
|26
|2
|0
|38
|134
|175
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Atlanta
|53
|32
|17
|3
|1
|68
|162
|132
|Jacksonville
|50
|30
|16
|2
|2
|64
|144
|120
|Florida
|55
|30
|17
|4
|4
|68
|183
|145
|Orlando
|52
|27
|21
|4
|0
|58
|143
|161
|Greenville
|49
|20
|22
|4
|3
|47
|138
|145
|Norfolk
|51
|18
|29
|2
|2
|40
|132
|188
|South Carolina
|52
|17
|29
|6
|0
|40
|129
|178
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|50
|34
|13
|1
|2
|71
|187
|144
|Wheeling
|50
|29
|20
|1
|0
|59
|178
|162
|Cincinnati
|51
|28
|20
|3
|0
|59
|178
|157
|KOMETS
|52
|27
|19
|5
|1
|60
|187
|164
|Iowa
|53
|23
|23
|6
|1
|53
|167
|189
|Kalamazoo
|50
|24
|26
|0
|0
|48
|155
|181
|Indy
|52
|22
|25
|2
|3
|49
|161
|171
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utah
|53
|31
|19
|2
|1
|65
|180
|167
|Idaho
|54
|29
|22
|2
|1
|61
|162
|137
|Rapid City
|54
|27
|20
|4
|3
|61
|172
|173
|Tulsa
|53
|26
|23
|2
|2
|56
|156
|166
|Kansas City
|54
|26
|25
|2
|1
|55
|161
|177
|Wichita
|54
|23
|23
|8
|0
|54
|158
|177
|Allen
|51
|22
|22
|6
|1
|51
|164
|177
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Thursday
No games scheduled
Friday
Newfoundland 4, Adirondack 2
Indy 5, Trois-Rivieres 0
Tulsa 4, Kalamazoo 1
Orlando 4, South Carolina 3
Reading 5, Worcester 3
KOMETS 8, Toledo 3
Atlanta 6, Norfolk 2
Greenville 2, Florida 0
Allen 3, Idaho 1
Kansas City 2, Wichita 1
Utah at Rapid City, late
Today
Indy at Trois-Rivieres, 3 p.m.
Adirondack at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.
Orlando at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.
Greenville at Florida, 7 p.m.
Tulsa at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.
Wheeling at Reading, 7 p.m.
Maine at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.
Cincinnati at KOMETS, 7:30 p.m.
Idaho at Allen, 8:05 p.m.
Iowa at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Utah at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
KOMETS 8, WALLEYE 3
|Fort Wayne
|3
|3
|2
|—
|8
|Toledo
|1
|1
|1
|—
|3
1st Period—1, Fort Wayne, Petruzzelli 20 (Rymsha, Graber), 8:06 (PP). 2, Toledo, Hawkins 15 (Hensick, Albert), 14:12 (PP). 3, Fort Wayne, Boudrias 15 (Jones), 18:06. 4, Fort Wayne, Alvaro 15 (Jones, Corrin), 18:42. Penalties—Lowney Tol (roughing), 6:24; Schultz Tol (slashing), 10:36; McIvor Fw (high-sticking), 13:34.
2nd Period—5, Fort Wayne, Boudrias 16 (Alvaro, Corcoran), 4:45 (PP). 6, Toledo, Hawkins 16 (Gazzola, Berry), 6:50 (PP). 7, Fort Wayne, Rymsha 2 (Petruzzelli, Siebenaler), 9:39. 8, Fort Wayne, Cooper 9 (Jones), 17:57. Penalties—Ghafari Tol (cross-checking), 2:57; McIvor Fw (tripping), 6:18.
3rd Period—9, Fort Wayne, Corrin 4 (Pochiro), 6:27. 10, Toledo, Albert 19 (Keenan, Ghafari), 11:17 (SH). 11, Fort Wayne, Rymsha 3 (Pochiro), 16:59. Penalties—Fraser Tol (holding), 11:04; Corrin Fw (interference), 17:38.
Shots on Goal—Fort Wayne 13-9-12-34. Toledo 7-9-15-31.
Power Play Opportunities—Fort Wayne 2 / 4; Toledo 2 / 3.
Goalies—Fort Wayne, Harvey 12-5-2-0 (31 shots-28 saves). Toledo, Christopoulos 17-5-0-2 (22 shots-16 saves); Fulcher 8-4-0-0 (12 shots-10 saves).
A—7,877.
Referee—Nolan Bloyer. Linesmen—Bryan Gorcoff, Dan Kovachik.
Share this articleShare on twitter Email story