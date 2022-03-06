Sunday, March 06, 2022 1:00 am
BASKETBALL
NBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|39
|24
|.619
|—
|Boston
|38
|27
|.585
|2
|Toronto
|34
|29
|.540
|5
|Brooklyn
|32
|32
|.500
|7½
|New York
|25
|38
|.397
|14
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Miami
|43
|22
|.662
|—
|Atlanta
|31
|32
|.492
|11
|Charlotte
|32
|33
|.492
|11
|Washington
|28
|34
|.452
|13½
|Orlando
|16
|49
|.246
|27
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|39
|25
|.609
|—
|Chicago
|39
|25
|.609
|—
|Cleveland
|36
|27
|.571
|2½
|Indiana
|22
|43
|.338
|17½
|Detroit
|17
|47
|.266
|22
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Memphis
|44
|21
|.677
|—
|Dallas
|39
|25
|.609
|4½
|New Orleans
|27
|36
|.429
|16
|San Antonio
|24
|40
|.375
|19½
|Houston
|15
|48
|.238
|28
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Utah
|39
|23
|.629
|—
|Denver
|37
|26
|.587
|2½
|Minnesota
|36
|29
|.554
|4½
|Portland
|25
|38
|.397
|14½
|Oklahoma City
|20
|43
|.317
|19½
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Phoenix
|51
|12
|.810
|—
|Golden State
|43
|21
|.672
|8½
|L.A. Clippers
|34
|31
|.523
|18
|L.A. Lakers
|28
|35
|.444
|23
|Sacramento
|24
|42
|.364
|28½
Friday
Atlanta 117, Washington 114
Philadelphia 125, Cleveland 119
Detroit 111, Indiana 106
Milwaukee 118, Chicago 112
Orlando 103, Toronto 97
Minnesota 138, Oklahoma City 101
New Orleans 124, Utah 90
Denver 116, Houston 101
Phoenix 115, New York 114
Saturday
Dallas 114, Sacramento 113
Charlotte 123, San Antonio 117
Memphis 124, Orlando 96
Miami 99, Philadelphia 82
Minnesota 135, Portland 121
L.A. Lakers 124, Golden State 116
Today
Brooklyn at Boston, 1 p.m.
Phoenix at Milwaukee, 3:30 p.m.
Indiana at Washington, 6 p.m.
Memphis at Houston, 7 p.m.
Utah at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.
New Orleans at Denver, 8 p.m.
New York at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m.
Monday
Atlanta at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Houston at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Portland at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
Utah at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Golden State at Denver, 9 p.m.
New York at Sacramento, 10:30 p.m.
G League
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Raptors
|17
|6
|.739
|—
|Motor City
|15
|6
|.714
|1
|Delaware
|13
|6
|.684
|2
|Capital City
|14
|7
|.667
|2
|Long Island
|15
|8
|.652
|2
|Grand Rapids
|13
|9
|.591
|3½
|Westchester
|11
|10
|.524
|5
|Windy City
|11
|11
|.500
|5½
|College Park
|8
|12
|.400
|7½
|Maine
|8
|12
|.400
|7½
|MAD ANTS
|8
|13
|.381
|8
|Wisconsin
|8
|14
|.364
|8½
|Lakeland
|6
|13
|.316
|9
|Greensboro
|6
|14
|.300
|9½
|Cleveland
|3
|15
|.167
|11½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Rio Grande Valley
|16
|6
|.727
|—
|Agua Caliente
|14
|6
|.700
|1
|South Bay
|13
|7
|.650
|2
|Iowa
|10
|9
|.526
|4½
|Austin
|10
|9
|.526
|4½
|Birmingham
|10
|10
|.500
|5
|Oklahoma City
|12
|13
|.480
|5½
|Stockton
|10
|11
|.476
|5½
|Texas
|10
|11
|.476
|5½
|Santa Cruz
|10
|12
|.455
|6
|Sioux Falls
|10
|13
|.435
|6½
|Memphis
|7
|15
|.318
|9
|Salt Lake City
|6
|16
|.273
|10
Friday
Iowa 107, Oklahoma City 103
College Park 99, Greensboro 88
Lakeland 137, MAD ANTS 130
Cleveland 95, Maine 90
Windy City 115, Motor City 103
Wisconsin 131, Capital City 129
Sioux Falls 110, Texas 92
Austin 136, Salt Lake City 126
South Bay 126, Rio Grande Valley 100
Santa Cruz 120, Memphis 117
Saturday
Delaware 146, Westchester 111
Austin 110, Salt Lake City 100
Capital City 128, Wisconsin 114
Memphis at Santa Cruz, late
Today
Long Island at Cleveland, 12:30 p.m.
Greensboro at College Park, 2 p.m.
G League Ignite at Stockton, 3 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Lakeland, 3 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Iowa, 4 p.m.
Raptors at Maine, 5 p.m.
Windy City at MAD ANTS, 5 p.m.
South Bay at Agua Caliente, 6 p.m.
