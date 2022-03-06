The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

 
Weather
Sunday, March 06, 2022 1:00 am

BASKETBALL

NBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB
Philadelphia 39 24 .619
Boston 38 27 .585 2
Toronto 34 29 .540 5
Brooklyn 32 32 .500
New York 25 38 .397 14

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB
Miami 43 22 .662
Atlanta 31 32 .492 11
Charlotte 32 33 .492 11
Washington 28 34 .452 13½
Orlando 16 49 .246 27

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 39 25 .609
Chicago 39 25 .609
Cleveland 36 27 .571
Indiana 22 43 .338 17½
Detroit 17 47 .266 22

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB
Memphis 44 21 .677
Dallas 39 25 .609
New Orleans 27 36 .429 16
San Antonio 24 40 .375 19½
Houston 15 48 .238 28

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB
Utah 39 23 .629
Denver 37 26 .587
Minnesota 36 29 .554
Portland 25 38 .397 14½
Oklahoma City 20 43 .317 19½

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB
Phoenix 51 12 .810
Golden State 43 21 .672
L.A. Clippers 34 31 .523 18
L.A. Lakers 28 35 .444 23
Sacramento 24 42 .364 28½

Friday

Atlanta 117, Washington 114

Philadelphia 125, Cleveland 119

Detroit 111, Indiana 106

Milwaukee 118, Chicago 112

Orlando 103, Toronto 97

Minnesota 138, Oklahoma City 101

New Orleans 124, Utah 90

Denver 116, Houston 101

Phoenix 115, New York 114

Saturday

Dallas 114, Sacramento 113

Charlotte 123, San Antonio 117

Memphis 124, Orlando 96

Miami 99, Philadelphia 82

Minnesota 135, Portland 121

L.A. Lakers 124, Golden State 116

Today

Brooklyn at Boston, 1 p.m.

Phoenix at Milwaukee, 3:30 p.m.

Indiana at Washington, 6 p.m.

Memphis at Houston, 7 p.m.

Utah at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Denver, 8 p.m.

New York at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m.

Monday

Atlanta at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Houston at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Portland at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Utah at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Golden State at Denver, 9 p.m.

New York at Sacramento, 10:30 p.m.

G League

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Raptors 17 6 .739
Motor City 15 6 .714 1
Delaware 13 6 .684 2
Capital City 14 7 .667 2
Long Island 15 8 .652 2
Grand Rapids 13 9 .591
Westchester 11 10 .524 5
Windy City 11 11 .500
College Park 8 12 .400
Maine 8 12 .400
MAD ANTS 8 13 .381 8
Wisconsin 8 14 .364
Lakeland 6 13 .316 9
Greensboro 6 14 .300
Cleveland 3 15 .167 11½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Rio Grande Valley 16 6 .727
Agua Caliente 14 6 .700 1
South Bay 13 7 .650 2
Iowa 10 9 .526
Austin 10 9 .526
Birmingham 10 10 .500 5
Oklahoma City 12 13 .480
Stockton 10 11 .476
Texas 10 11 .476
Santa Cruz 10 12 .455 6
Sioux Falls 10 13 .435
Memphis 7 15 .318 9
Salt Lake City 6 16 .273 10

Friday

Iowa 107, Oklahoma City 103

College Park 99, Greensboro 88

Lakeland 137, MAD ANTS 130

Cleveland 95, Maine 90

Windy City 115, Motor City 103

Wisconsin 131, Capital City 129

Sioux Falls 110, Texas 92

Austin 136, Salt Lake City 126

South Bay 126, Rio Grande Valley 100

Santa Cruz 120, Memphis 117

Saturday

Delaware 146, Westchester 111

Austin 110, Salt Lake City 100

Capital City 128, Wisconsin 114

Memphis at Santa Cruz, late

Today

Long Island at Cleveland, 12:30 p.m.

Greensboro at College Park, 2 p.m.

G League Ignite at Stockton, 3 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Lakeland, 3 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Iowa, 4 p.m.

Raptors at Maine, 5 p.m.

Windy City at MAD ANTS, 5 p.m.

South Bay at Agua Caliente, 6 p.m.

Share this article

Share
Email story

More stories

Subscribe to our newsletters

* indicates required
Newsletters  