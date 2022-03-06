Sunday, March 06, 2022 1:00 am
HIGH SCHOOLS
Basketball
BOYS
AREA SECTIONALS
CLASS 4A
Elkhart
Tue.: Penn 67, Warsaw 56;
Concord 49, Elkhart 47
Fri.: Penn 60, Northridge 47;
Concord 52, Goshen 44
Sat.: Penn 68, Concord 44
DeKalb
Tue.: Snider 60, North Side 59;
Northrop 83, East Noble 72
Fri.: Snider 60, DeKalb 52;
Northrop 64, Carroll 50
Sat.: Snider 72, Northrop 69
Huntington North
Tue.: Homestead 56, Huntington N. 43; South Side 78, Columbia City 39
Fri.: Homestead 81, New Haven 53; South Side 64, Wayne 59
Sat.: Homestead 51, South Side 48
CLASS 3A
Wawasee
Tue.: Tipp. Valley 60, West Noble 55
Fri.: Wawasee 53, Lakeland 32;
NorthWood 38, Tippecanoe Valley 33
Sat.: NorthWood 40, Wawasee 23
Garrett
Tue.: Leo 48, Angola 15
Wed.: Woodlan 65, Dwenger 63, OT; Concordia 42, Garrett 40
Fri.: Leo 74, Bishop Luers 43;
Concordia 63, Woodlan 58
Sat.: Leo 50, Concordia 43
Norwell
Tue.: Norwell 72, Heritage 54;
Bellmont 54, Mississinewa 43
Fri.: Norwell 63, Eastern 29;
Oak Hill 48, Bellmont 42
Sat.: Norwell 62, Oak Hill 61
CLASS 2A
Westview
Tue.: Central Noble 71, Churubusco 55
Wed.: Fairfield 53, Bremen 42;
Eastside 42, Westview 32
Fri.: Central Noble 65, Prairie Heights 40;
Eastside 47, Fairfield 43, 2OT
Sat.: Central Noble 50, Eastside 36
Bluffton
Tue.: Whitko 49, South Adams 36;
Blackhawk Ch. 70, Manchester 39
Wed.: Adams Central 66, Wabash 51; Canterbury 59, Bluffton 42
Fri.: Blackhawk Ch. 71, Whitko 35;
Adams Central 63, Canterbury 37
Sat.: Blackhawk Ch. 60, Adams Cent. 46
CLASS A
Fremont
Tue.: Fremont 88, Hamilton 22
Fri.: Elkhart Ch. 63, Lakewood Park 57; Fremont 43, Bethany Ch. 36
Sat.: Fremont 58, Elkhart Christian 47
Southern Wells
Tue.: Southwood 56, Northfield 50;
Lakeland Ch. 58, Smith Academy 47
Fri.: Southwood 63, North Miami 43;
Lakeland Christian 64, Southern Wells 31
Sat.: Southwood 58, Lakeland Ch. 57
AREA REGIONALS
Saturday
CLASS 4A
At Logansport
Kokomo vs. Snider, 10 a.m.
Homestead vs. Westfield, noon
Championship, 8 p.m.
CLASS 3A
At New Castle
Yorktown vs. NorthWood, 10 a.m.
Leo vs. Norwell, noon
Championship, 8 p.m.
CLASS 2A
At North Judson-San Pierre
Blackhawk Ch. at North Judson, 10 a.m.
Bishop Noll vs. Central Noble, noon
Championship, 7 p.m.
CLASS A
At Triton
N. White vs. Gary 21st Century, 10 a.m.
Fremont at Triton, noon
Championship, 7:30 p.m.
SNIDER 72, NORTHROP 69
|Snider
|14
|19
|23
|16
|—
|72
|Northrop
|16
|11
|15
|27
|—
|69
Snider: Brown 3, Jenkins 39, Billingsley 4, Davis 13, Brown 3, Lambert 8, Logan 2
Northrop: Jackson 27, Schmenk 7, Compos 20, Alexander 15
HOMESTEAD 51, SOUTH SIDE 48
|Homestead
|9
|17
|17
|8
|—
|51
|South Side
|17
|9
|16
|6
|—
|48
Homestead: Loyer 16, Kaopuiki 11, Swing 7, A. Leeper 9, G. Leeper 8
South Side: Thomas 7, Manning 4, Ruch 2, Washington 13, Johnson 22
NORTHWOOD 40, WAWASEE 23
|Wawasee
|5
|11
|0
|7
|—
|23
|NorthWood
|6
|12
|8
|14
|—
|40
NorthWood: Wolfe 2, Raasch 9, Brenner 12, Yoder 5, Tuggle 2, Bontrager 8, Payne 2
Wawasee: Welty 2, Dukes 11, J. Finlinson 2, Ma. Everingham 2, Roberson 6
LEO 50, CONCORDIA 43
|Leo
|20
|9
|9
|12
|—
|50
|Concordia
|10
|16
|9
|8
|—
|43
Leo: T. Hiteshew 2, McGee 5, Middleton 5, L. LaGrange 4, Ruble 14, Allen 8, Bontrager 12
Concordia: Cook 7, Washington 25, Speckhard 4, Ter Molen 5, Tapp 2
NORWELL 62, OAK HILL 61
|Norwell
|15
|14
|13
|20
|—
|62
|Oak Hill
|12
|18
|14
|17
|—
|61
Norwell: Parker 3, Graft 22, L. Bailey 6, McBride 25, Federspiel 4, Bolyn 2
Oak Hill: Kroll 18, Strange 5, Biegel 30, Trexler 2, Fagan 6
BLACKHAWK CHRISTIAN 60,
ADAMS CENTRAL 46
|Adams Cent.
|14
|11
|7
|14
|—
|46
|Blackhawk Ch.
|13
|17
|13
|17
|—
|60
Blackhawk Christian: K. Pickett 4, Furst 21, Davidson 6, L. Jones 9, Sefton 14, Boyer 6
Adams Central: Yergler 10, Neuenschwander 3, Tester 12, Hamilton 2, E. Brown 6, Poling 13
MORE SCORES
Sectional Championships
Class 4A
Munster 59, Lake Central 44
Chesterton 59, Portage 31
S. Bend Adams 78, Michigan City 71
Kokomo 49, Lafayette Jeff 42
Westfield 59, Carmel 54
Mt. Vernon 83, New Palestine 68
Indpls Cathedral 63, Lawrence North 49
Indpls Ben Davis 65, Southport 44
Terre Haute North 49, Avon 43
Bloom. North 32, Bloom. South 28, OT
Floyd Central 77, Jeffersonville 38
Ev. North 63, Ev. Harrison 49
Class 3A
Lighthouse CPA 74, Calumet 59
Culver Academy 64, New Prairie 26
Mishawaka Marian 46, Glenn 43
Peru 47, Benton Central 43
Yorktown 60, Jay Co. 41
Danville 67, Tri-West 63
Brownstown 58, Northview 39
Indpls Brebeuf 37, Guerin Catholic 35
Beech Grove 59, Indpls Washington 52
Lawrenceburg 45, Franklin Co. 39
N. Harrison 57, Scottsburg 47
Sullivan 55, Pike Central 53, OT
Ev. Bosse 66, Ev. Memorial 63
Class 2A
N. Judson 57, Westville 54
Rensselaer 47, Cass 43
Carroll (Flora) 62, Rossville 36
Tipton 60, Madison-Grant 51
Monroe Central 54, Lapel 41
Eastern Hancock 61, Northeastern 48
University 67, Heritage Christian 57
Southmont 65, Parke Heritage 48
Triton Central 40, S. Ripley 35
Providence 56, Southwestern (Han.) 32
Paoli 68, Eastern (Pekin) 61, OT
Linton 37, S. Knox 33
Forest Park 46, N. Posey 41
Class A
Gary 21st Century 67, M.C. Marquette 56
Triton 45, Argos 39
N. White 65, Pioneer 46
Lafayette Catholic 63, N. Vermillion 24
Liberty Christian 85, Daleville 50
Blue River 63, Randolph Southern 56
Bloomfield 47, N. Central 39
Indpls Metro 56, Bethesda Christian 48
Jac-Cen-Del 61, Hauser 46
Borden 53, Christian Academy 51
Edinburgh 49, W. Washington 38
Springs Valley 66, Dubois 54
Gymnastics
AREA REGIONAL
At Huntington North
Team scores: 1. Homestead 112.80, 2. Angola 106.875, 3. Carroll 106.725, 4. Bishop Dwenger 106.30, 5. DeKalb 103.625, 6. Plymouth 101.475
Vault—1. Zirille (Hom) 9.625, 2. Evans (Ang) 9.50, 3. Hoogland (Car) 9.35, T4. Shamp (Ang) 9.325, T4. Miller (D) 9.325, T4. Reed (BD) 9.325;
Bars—1. Zirille (Hom) 9.80, 2. Evans (Ang) 9.425, 3. Hoogland (Car) 9.10, 4. Bond (Hom) 9.075, 5. Reed (BD) 8.925, 6. Shamp (Ang) 8.775;
Beam—1. Zirille (Hom) 9.625, 2. Shamp (Ang) 9.525, 3. Blythe (D) 9.50, 4. Wohlwend (Hom) 9.50, 5. Sierks (Hom) 9.425, 6. Beiswanger (East Noble) 9.375;
Floor—1. Zirille (Hom) 9.75, 2. Sierks (Hom) 9.50, 3. Wohlwend (Hom) 9.475, 4. Reed (BD) 9.275, 5. Beiswanger (East Noble) 9.25, 6. Hoogland (Car) 9.25;
All-around—1. Zirille (Hom) 38.80, 2. Evans (Ang) 37.375, 3. Hoogland (Car) 37.00, 4. Wohlwend (Hom) 36.675, 5. Sierks (Hom) 36.625, 6. Blythe (D) 36.225
Hockey
STATE FINALS
CLASS 4A
Culver A 4, HSE A 3
CLASS 3A
Central Indiana 1, Crown Point Red 0
CLASS 2A
Carroll 3, S.B. Riley 2, OT
CLASS A
Culver B 3, Westfield 2, 2OT
