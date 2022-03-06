The Journal Gazette
 
Sunday, March 06, 2022

HIGH SCHOOLS

Basketball

BOYS

AREA SECTIONALS

CLASS 4A

Elkhart

Tue.: Penn 67, Warsaw 56;

Concord 49, Elkhart 47

Fri.: Penn 60, Northridge 47;

Concord 52, Goshen 44

Sat.: Penn 68, Concord 44

DeKalb

Tue.: Snider 60, North Side 59;

Northrop 83, East Noble 72

Fri.: Snider 60, DeKalb 52;

Northrop 64, Carroll 50

Sat.: Snider 72, Northrop 69

Huntington North

Tue.: Homestead 56, Huntington N. 43; South Side 78, Columbia City 39

Fri.: Homestead 81, New Haven 53; South Side 64, Wayne 59

Sat.: Homestead 51, South Side 48

CLASS 3A

Wawasee

Tue.: Tipp. Valley 60, West Noble 55

Fri.: Wawasee 53, Lakeland 32;

NorthWood 38, Tippecanoe Valley 33

Sat.: NorthWood 40, Wawasee 23

Garrett

Tue.: Leo 48, Angola 15

Wed.: Woodlan 65, Dwenger 63, OT; Concordia 42, Garrett 40

Fri.: Leo 74, Bishop Luers 43;

Concordia 63, Woodlan 58

Sat.: Leo 50, Concordia 43

Norwell

Tue.: Norwell 72, Heritage 54;

Bellmont 54, Mississinewa 43

Fri.: Norwell 63, Eastern 29;

Oak Hill 48, Bellmont 42

Sat.: Norwell 62, Oak Hill 61

CLASS 2A

Westview

Tue.: Central Noble 71, Churubusco 55

Wed.: Fairfield 53, Bremen 42;

Eastside 42, Westview 32

Fri.: Central Noble 65, Prairie Heights 40;

Eastside 47, Fairfield 43, 2OT

Sat.: Central Noble 50, Eastside 36

Bluffton

Tue.: Whitko 49, South Adams 36;

Blackhawk Ch. 70, Manchester 39

Wed.: Adams Central 66, Wabash 51; Canterbury 59, Bluffton 42

Fri.: Blackhawk Ch. 71, Whitko 35;

Adams Central 63, Canterbury 37

Sat.: Blackhawk Ch. 60, Adams Cent. 46

CLASS A

Fremont

Tue.: Fremont 88, Hamilton 22

Fri.: Elkhart Ch. 63, Lakewood Park 57; Fremont 43, Bethany Ch. 36

Sat.: Fremont 58, Elkhart Christian 47

Southern Wells

Tue.: Southwood 56, Northfield 50;

Lakeland Ch. 58, Smith Academy 47

Fri.: Southwood 63, North Miami 43;

Lakeland Christian 64, Southern Wells 31

Sat.: Southwood 58, Lakeland Ch. 57

AREA REGIONALS

Saturday

CLASS 4A

At Logansport

Kokomo vs. Snider, 10 a.m.

Homestead vs. Westfield, noon

Championship, 8 p.m.

CLASS 3A

At New Castle

Yorktown vs. NorthWood, 10 a.m.

Leo vs. Norwell, noon

Championship, 8 p.m.

CLASS 2A

At North Judson-San Pierre

Blackhawk Ch. at North Judson, 10 a.m.

Bishop Noll vs. Central Noble, noon

Championship, 7 p.m.

CLASS A

At Triton

N. White vs. Gary 21st Century, 10 a.m.

Fremont at Triton, noon

Championship, 7:30 p.m.

SNIDER 72, NORTHROP 69

Snider 14 19 23 16 72
Northrop 16 11 15 27 69

Snider: Brown 3, Jenkins 39, Billingsley 4, Davis 13, Brown 3, Lambert 8, Logan 2

Northrop: Jackson 27, Schmenk 7, Compos 20, Alexander 15

HOMESTEAD 51, SOUTH SIDE 48

Homestead 9 17 17 8 51
South Side 17 9 16 6 48

Homestead: Loyer 16, Kaopuiki 11, Swing 7, A. Leeper 9, G. Leeper 8

South Side: Thomas 7, Manning 4, Ruch 2, Washington 13, Johnson 22

NORTHWOOD 40, WAWASEE 23

Wawasee 5 11 0 7 23
NorthWood 6 12 8 14 40

NorthWood: Wolfe 2, Raasch 9, Brenner 12, Yoder 5, Tuggle 2, Bontrager 8, Payne 2

Wawasee: Welty 2, Dukes 11, J. Finlinson 2, Ma. Everingham 2, Roberson 6

LEO 50, CONCORDIA 43

Leo 20 9 9 12 50
Concordia 10 16 9 8 43

Leo: T. Hiteshew 2, McGee 5, Middleton 5, L. LaGrange 4, Ruble 14, Allen 8, Bontrager 12

Concordia: Cook 7, Washington 25, Speckhard 4, Ter Molen 5, Tapp 2

NORWELL 62, OAK HILL 61

Norwell 15 14 13 20 62
Oak Hill 12 18 14 17 61

Norwell: Parker 3, Graft 22, L. Bailey 6, McBride 25, Federspiel 4, Bolyn 2

Oak Hill: Kroll 18, Strange 5, Biegel 30, Trexler 2, Fagan 6

BLACKHAWK CHRISTIAN 60,

ADAMS CENTRAL 46

Adams Cent. 14 11 7 14 46
Blackhawk Ch. 13 17 13 17 60

Blackhawk Christian: K. Pickett 4, Furst 21, Davidson 6, L. Jones 9, Sefton 14, Boyer 6

Adams Central: Yergler 10, Neuenschwander 3, Tester 12, Hamilton 2, E. Brown 6, Poling 13

MORE SCORES

Sectional Championships

Class 4A

Munster 59, Lake Central 44

Chesterton 59, Portage 31

S. Bend Adams 78, Michigan City 71

Kokomo 49, Lafayette Jeff 42

Westfield 59, Carmel 54

Mt. Vernon 83, New Palestine 68

Indpls Cathedral 63, Lawrence North 49

Indpls Ben Davis 65, Southport 44

Terre Haute North 49, Avon 43

Bloom. North 32, Bloom. South 28, OT

Floyd Central 77, Jeffersonville 38

Ev. North 63, Ev. Harrison 49

Class 3A

Lighthouse CPA 74, Calumet 59

Culver Academy 64, New Prairie 26

Mishawaka Marian 46, Glenn 43

Peru 47, Benton Central 43

Yorktown 60, Jay Co. 41

Danville 67, Tri-West 63

Brownstown 58, Northview 39

Indpls Brebeuf 37, Guerin Catholic 35

Beech Grove 59, Indpls Washington 52

Lawrenceburg 45, Franklin Co. 39

N. Harrison 57, Scottsburg 47

Sullivan 55, Pike Central 53, OT

Ev. Bosse 66, Ev. Memorial 63

Class 2A

N. Judson 57, Westville 54

Rensselaer 47, Cass 43

Carroll (Flora) 62, Rossville 36

Tipton 60, Madison-Grant 51

Monroe Central 54, Lapel 41

Eastern Hancock 61, Northeastern 48

University 67, Heritage Christian 57

Southmont 65, Parke Heritage 48

Triton Central 40, S. Ripley 35

Providence 56, Southwestern (Han.) 32

Paoli 68, Eastern (Pekin) 61, OT

Linton 37, S. Knox 33

Forest Park 46, N. Posey 41

Class A

Gary 21st Century 67, M.C. Marquette 56

Triton 45, Argos 39

N. White 65, Pioneer 46

Lafayette Catholic 63, N. Vermillion 24

Liberty Christian 85, Daleville 50

Blue River 63, Randolph Southern 56

Bloomfield 47, N. Central 39

Indpls Metro 56, Bethesda Christian 48

Jac-Cen-Del 61, Hauser 46

Borden 53, Christian Academy 51

Edinburgh 49, W. Washington 38

Springs Valley 66, Dubois 54

Gymnastics

AREA REGIONAL

At Huntington North

Team scores: 1. Homestead 112.80, 2. Angola 106.875, 3. Carroll 106.725, 4. Bishop Dwenger 106.30, 5. DeKalb 103.625, 6. Plymouth 101.475

Vault—1. Zirille (Hom) 9.625, 2. Evans (Ang) 9.50, 3. Hoogland (Car) 9.35, T4. Shamp (Ang) 9.325, T4. Miller (D) 9.325, T4. Reed (BD) 9.325;

Bars—1. Zirille (Hom) 9.80, 2. Evans (Ang) 9.425, 3. Hoogland (Car) 9.10, 4. Bond (Hom) 9.075, 5. Reed (BD) 8.925, 6. Shamp (Ang) 8.775;

Beam—1. Zirille (Hom) 9.625, 2. Shamp (Ang) 9.525, 3. Blythe (D) 9.50, 4. Wohlwend (Hom) 9.50, 5. Sierks (Hom) 9.425, 6. Beiswanger (East Noble) 9.375;

Floor—1. Zirille (Hom) 9.75, 2. Sierks (Hom) 9.50, 3. Wohlwend (Hom) 9.475, 4. Reed (BD) 9.275, 5. Beiswanger (East Noble) 9.25, 6. Hoogland (Car) 9.25;

All-around—1. Zirille (Hom) 38.80, 2. Evans (Ang) 37.375, 3. Hoogland (Car) 37.00, 4. Wohlwend (Hom) 36.675, 5. Sierks (Hom) 36.625, 6. Blythe (D) 36.225

Hockey

STATE FINALS

CLASS 4A

Culver A 4, HSE A 3

CLASS 3A

Central Indiana 1, Crown Point Red 0

CLASS 2A

Carroll 3, S.B. Riley 2, OT

CLASS A

Culver B 3, Westfield 2, 2OT

