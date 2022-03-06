NHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Florida 55 37 13 5 79 227 163 Tampa Bay 54 36 12 6 78 186 152 Toronto 55 35 16 4 74 202 163 Boston 56 34 18 4 72 171 152 Detroit 56 24 26 6 54 163 203 Buffalo 56 18 30 8 44 153 200 Ottawa 54 19 30 5 43 142 177 Montreal 56 15 34 7 37 137 212

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Carolina 55 38 12 5 81 188 132 Pittsburgh 57 34 14 9 77 185 152 N.Y. Rangers 55 35 15 5 75 165 138 Washington 57 30 18 9 69 185 158 Columbus 56 28 25 3 59 186 205 N.Y. Islanders 52 21 23 8 50 133 147 Philadelphia 55 17 28 10 44 139 192 New Jersey 55 19 31 5 43 168 200

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Colorado 55 40 11 4 84 219 155 St. Louis 54 32 16 6 70 192 148 Minnesota 53 32 18 3 67 200 171 Nashville 55 31 20 4 66 174 155 Dallas 54 31 20 3 65 159 157 Winnipeg 55 24 21 10 58 166 170 Chicago 56 20 28 8 48 141 192 Arizona 55 16 35 4 36 132 201

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Calgary 53 32 14 7 71 186 130 Los Angeles 56 30 19 7 67 166 160 Vegas 56 31 21 4 66 182 166 Edmonton 56 30 22 4 64 184 180 Vancouver 57 28 23 6 62 164 165 Anaheim 57 26 22 9 61 169 177 San Jose 55 24 25 6 54 143 176 Seattle 57 17 35 5 39 146 204

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday

Tampa Bay 3, Detroit 1

Los Angeles 4, Columbus 3, OT

Buffalo 5, Minnesota 4

N.Y. Rangers 3, New Jersey 1

Carolina 3, Pittsburgh 2, OT

Dallas 4, Winnipeg 3, OT

Vegas 5, Anaheim 4

Saturday

N.Y. Islanders 2, St. Louis 1

Philadelphia 4, Chicago 3

Arizona 8, Ottawa 5

Florida 6, Detroit 2

Washington 5, Seattle 2

Vancouver 6, Toronto 4

Montreal 5, Edmonton 2

Boston 5, Columbus 4, SO

Nashville 8, San Jose 0

Calgary at Colorado, late

Today

Los Angeles at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

St. Louis at New Jersey, 1 p.m.

Dallas at Minnesota, 4 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Vegas, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Anaheim, 8 p.m.

Monday

Florida at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Boston, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Colorado at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Calgary, 9:30 p.m.

ECHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Reading 48 29 12 6 1 65 176 142 Newfoundlnd 43 27 13 3 0 57 154 116 Trois-Rivieres 45 23 18 3 1 50 160 153 Maine 50 23 21 4 2 52 155 172 Worcester 48 22 21 4 1 49 167 169 Adirondack 47 18 27 2 0 38 134 179

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Atlanta 54 33 17 3 1 70 167 136 Jacksonville 50 30 16 2 2 64 144 120 Florida 56 31 17 4 4 70 186 145 Orlando 53 27 22 4 0 58 145 166 Greenville 50 20 23 4 3 47 138 148 S. Carolina 53 18 29 6 0 42 134 180 Norfolk 52 18 29 2 3 41 136 193

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toledo 50 34 13 1 2 71 187 144 Cincinnati 52 28 21 3 0 59 181 162 Wheeling 51 29 21 1 0 59 180 166 KOMETS 53 28 19 5 1 62 192 167 Iowa 53 23 23 6 1 53 167 189 Kalamazoo 51 25 26 0 0 50 161 183 Indy 53 23 25 2 3 51 165 174

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Utah 54 32 19 2 1 67 182 168 Idaho 54 29 22 2 1 61 162 137 Rapid City 55 27 20 4 4 62 173 175 Tulsa 54 26 24 2 2 56 158 172 Kansas City 55 27 25 2 1 57 163 178 Allen 51 22 22 6 1 51 164 177 Wichita 55 23 24 8 0 54 159 179

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday

Newfoundland 4, Adirondack 2

Indy 5, Trois-Rivieres 0

Tulsa 4, Kalamazoo 1

Orlando 4, South Carolina 3

Reading 5, Worcester 3

KOMETS 8, Toledo 3

Atlanta 6, Norfolk 2

Greenville 2, Florida 0

Allen 3, Idaho 1

Kansas City 2, Wichita 1

Utah 2, Rapid City 1, SO

Saturday

Indy 4, Trois-Rivieres 3

Newfoundland 4, Adirondack 0

South Carolina 5, Orlando 2

Florida 3, Greenville 0

Kalamazoo 6, Tulsa 2

Reading 4, Wheeling 2

Atlanta 5, Norfolk 4, SO

Maine 4, Worcester 3, OT

KOMETS 5, Cincinnati 3

Idaho at Allen, late

Iowa at Kansas City, late

Utah at Rapid City, late

Today

Adirondack at Newfoundland, 2:30 p.m.

Orlando at Jacksonville, 3 p.m.

Atlanta at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.

Maine at Worcester, 3:05 p.m.

Wichita at Kansas City, 5:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.

Utah at Rapid City, 6:05 p.m.

Monday

No games scheduled

Tuesday

Idaho at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

KOMETS 5,

CYCLONES 3

Cincinnati 0 0 3 — 3 Fort Wayne 1 1 3 — 5

1st Period—1, Fort Wayne, Rymsha 4 (Cooper, Corrin), 18:54. Penalties-Brown Cin (holding), 2:15; Kielb Fw (holding), 9:05; Rymsha Fw (hooking), 9:38; McLeod Cin (slashing), 10:59; Kielb Fw (tripping), 16:14.

2nd Period—2, Fort Wayne, Rymsha 5 (Jones, Corrin), 6:16. Penalties-Gornall Cin (high-sticking), 5:34; Siebenaler Fw (slashing), 5:34; Caporusso Cin (holding), 14:58; Boudrias Fw (roughing), 14:58; Griffin Cin (tripping), 15:15; Van Boekel Cin (roughing, roughing), 18:30; Boudrias Fw (roughing, roughing), 18:30; Pochiro Fw (unsportsmanlike conduct), 19:50.

3rd Period—3, Cincinnati, Vaive 19 (McLeod, Schultz), 8:47 (PP). 4, Cincinnati, Yeamans 2 (Gornall), 9:51. 5, Fort Wayne, Cooper 10 (Jones, Boudrias), 13:45. 6, Fort Wayne, Corcoran 16 (Rymsha, Graber), 17:35 (PP). 7, Cincinnati, Coomes 8 (McLeod, Esteves), 19:12. 8, Fort Wayne, Cooper 11 (Rymsha), 19:48 (SH EN). Penalties-Graber Fw (interference), 7:58; Graber Fw (tripping), 14:07; Griffin Cin (hooking), 16:26; Bean Cin (slashing), 17:20; Vaive Cin (roughing, roughing), 17:35; Van Boekel Cin (roughing, misconduct - continuing altercation), 17:35; Jones Fw (roughing, roughing), 17:35; Pochiro Fw (fighting - major, game misconduct - aggressor), 17:35.

Shots on Goal—Cincinnati 5-8-18-31. Fort Wayne 16-10-12-38.

Power Play Opportunities—Cincinnati 1 / 6; Fort Wayne 1 / 4.

Goalies—Cincinnati, Houser 4-3-1-0 (37 shots-33 saves). Fort Wayne, Harvey 13-5-2-0 (31 shots-28 saves).

A—8,291.

Referee—Nolan Bloyer.

Linesmen—Bryan Gorcoff, Chad Fuller.