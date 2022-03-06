Sunday, March 06, 2022 1:00 am
HOCKEY
NHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|55
|37
|13
|5
|79
|227
|163
|Tampa Bay
|54
|36
|12
|6
|78
|186
|152
|Toronto
|55
|35
|16
|4
|74
|202
|163
|Boston
|56
|34
|18
|4
|72
|171
|152
|Detroit
|56
|24
|26
|6
|54
|163
|203
|Buffalo
|56
|18
|30
|8
|44
|153
|200
|Ottawa
|54
|19
|30
|5
|43
|142
|177
|Montreal
|56
|15
|34
|7
|37
|137
|212
Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Carolina
|55
|38
|12
|5
|81
|188
|132
|Pittsburgh
|57
|34
|14
|9
|77
|185
|152
|N.Y. Rangers
|55
|35
|15
|5
|75
|165
|138
|Washington
|57
|30
|18
|9
|69
|185
|158
|Columbus
|56
|28
|25
|3
|59
|186
|205
|N.Y. Islanders
|52
|21
|23
|8
|50
|133
|147
|Philadelphia
|55
|17
|28
|10
|44
|139
|192
|New Jersey
|55
|19
|31
|5
|43
|168
|200
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Colorado
|55
|40
|11
|4
|84
|219
|155
|St. Louis
|54
|32
|16
|6
|70
|192
|148
|Minnesota
|53
|32
|18
|3
|67
|200
|171
|Nashville
|55
|31
|20
|4
|66
|174
|155
|Dallas
|54
|31
|20
|3
|65
|159
|157
|Winnipeg
|55
|24
|21
|10
|58
|166
|170
|Chicago
|56
|20
|28
|8
|48
|141
|192
|Arizona
|55
|16
|35
|4
|36
|132
|201
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Calgary
|53
|32
|14
|7
|71
|186
|130
|Los Angeles
|56
|30
|19
|7
|67
|166
|160
|Vegas
|56
|31
|21
|4
|66
|182
|166
|Edmonton
|56
|30
|22
|4
|64
|184
|180
|Vancouver
|57
|28
|23
|6
|62
|164
|165
|Anaheim
|57
|26
|22
|9
|61
|169
|177
|San Jose
|55
|24
|25
|6
|54
|143
|176
|Seattle
|57
|17
|35
|5
|39
|146
|204
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Friday
Tampa Bay 3, Detroit 1
Los Angeles 4, Columbus 3, OT
Buffalo 5, Minnesota 4
N.Y. Rangers 3, New Jersey 1
Carolina 3, Pittsburgh 2, OT
Dallas 4, Winnipeg 3, OT
Vegas 5, Anaheim 4
Saturday
N.Y. Islanders 2, St. Louis 1
Philadelphia 4, Chicago 3
Arizona 8, Ottawa 5
Florida 6, Detroit 2
Washington 5, Seattle 2
Vancouver 6, Toronto 4
Montreal 5, Edmonton 2
Boston 5, Columbus 4, SO
Nashville 8, San Jose 0
Calgary at Colorado, late
Today
Los Angeles at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
St. Louis at New Jersey, 1 p.m.
Dallas at Minnesota, 4 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Seattle at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Vegas, 8 p.m.
San Jose at Anaheim, 8 p.m.
Monday
Florida at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at Boston, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Colorado at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
Edmonton at Calgary, 9:30 p.m.
ECHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Reading
|48
|29
|12
|6
|1
|65
|176
|142
|Newfoundlnd
|43
|27
|13
|3
|0
|57
|154
|116
|Trois-Rivieres
|45
|23
|18
|3
|1
|50
|160
|153
|Maine
|50
|23
|21
|4
|2
|52
|155
|172
|Worcester
|48
|22
|21
|4
|1
|49
|167
|169
|Adirondack
|47
|18
|27
|2
|0
|38
|134
|179
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Atlanta
|54
|33
|17
|3
|1
|70
|167
|136
|Jacksonville
|50
|30
|16
|2
|2
|64
|144
|120
|Florida
|56
|31
|17
|4
|4
|70
|186
|145
|Orlando
|53
|27
|22
|4
|0
|58
|145
|166
|Greenville
|50
|20
|23
|4
|3
|47
|138
|148
|S. Carolina
|53
|18
|29
|6
|0
|42
|134
|180
|Norfolk
|52
|18
|29
|2
|3
|41
|136
|193
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|50
|34
|13
|1
|2
|71
|187
|144
|Cincinnati
|52
|28
|21
|3
|0
|59
|181
|162
|Wheeling
|51
|29
|21
|1
|0
|59
|180
|166
|KOMETS
|53
|28
|19
|5
|1
|62
|192
|167
|Iowa
|53
|23
|23
|6
|1
|53
|167
|189
|Kalamazoo
|51
|25
|26
|0
|0
|50
|161
|183
|Indy
|53
|23
|25
|2
|3
|51
|165
|174
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utah
|54
|32
|19
|2
|1
|67
|182
|168
|Idaho
|54
|29
|22
|2
|1
|61
|162
|137
|Rapid City
|55
|27
|20
|4
|4
|62
|173
|175
|Tulsa
|54
|26
|24
|2
|2
|56
|158
|172
|Kansas City
|55
|27
|25
|2
|1
|57
|163
|178
|Allen
|51
|22
|22
|6
|1
|51
|164
|177
|Wichita
|55
|23
|24
|8
|0
|54
|159
|179
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Friday
Newfoundland 4, Adirondack 2
Indy 5, Trois-Rivieres 0
Tulsa 4, Kalamazoo 1
Orlando 4, South Carolina 3
Reading 5, Worcester 3
KOMETS 8, Toledo 3
Atlanta 6, Norfolk 2
Greenville 2, Florida 0
Allen 3, Idaho 1
Kansas City 2, Wichita 1
Utah 2, Rapid City 1, SO
Saturday
Indy 4, Trois-Rivieres 3
Newfoundland 4, Adirondack 0
South Carolina 5, Orlando 2
Florida 3, Greenville 0
Kalamazoo 6, Tulsa 2
Reading 4, Wheeling 2
Atlanta 5, Norfolk 4, SO
Maine 4, Worcester 3, OT
KOMETS 5, Cincinnati 3
Idaho at Allen, late
Iowa at Kansas City, late
Utah at Rapid City, late
Today
Adirondack at Newfoundland, 2:30 p.m.
Orlando at Jacksonville, 3 p.m.
Atlanta at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.
Maine at Worcester, 3:05 p.m.
Wichita at Kansas City, 5:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.
Utah at Rapid City, 6:05 p.m.
Monday
No games scheduled
Tuesday
Idaho at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.
KOMETS 5,
CYCLONES 3
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|3
|—
|3
|Fort Wayne
|1
|1
|3
|—
|5
1st Period—1, Fort Wayne, Rymsha 4 (Cooper, Corrin), 18:54. Penalties-Brown Cin (holding), 2:15; Kielb Fw (holding), 9:05; Rymsha Fw (hooking), 9:38; McLeod Cin (slashing), 10:59; Kielb Fw (tripping), 16:14.
2nd Period—2, Fort Wayne, Rymsha 5 (Jones, Corrin), 6:16. Penalties-Gornall Cin (high-sticking), 5:34; Siebenaler Fw (slashing), 5:34; Caporusso Cin (holding), 14:58; Boudrias Fw (roughing), 14:58; Griffin Cin (tripping), 15:15; Van Boekel Cin (roughing, roughing), 18:30; Boudrias Fw (roughing, roughing), 18:30; Pochiro Fw (unsportsmanlike conduct), 19:50.
3rd Period—3, Cincinnati, Vaive 19 (McLeod, Schultz), 8:47 (PP). 4, Cincinnati, Yeamans 2 (Gornall), 9:51. 5, Fort Wayne, Cooper 10 (Jones, Boudrias), 13:45. 6, Fort Wayne, Corcoran 16 (Rymsha, Graber), 17:35 (PP). 7, Cincinnati, Coomes 8 (McLeod, Esteves), 19:12. 8, Fort Wayne, Cooper 11 (Rymsha), 19:48 (SH EN). Penalties-Graber Fw (interference), 7:58; Graber Fw (tripping), 14:07; Griffin Cin (hooking), 16:26; Bean Cin (slashing), 17:20; Vaive Cin (roughing, roughing), 17:35; Van Boekel Cin (roughing, misconduct - continuing altercation), 17:35; Jones Fw (roughing, roughing), 17:35; Pochiro Fw (fighting - major, game misconduct - aggressor), 17:35.
Shots on Goal—Cincinnati 5-8-18-31. Fort Wayne 16-10-12-38.
Power Play Opportunities—Cincinnati 1 / 6; Fort Wayne 1 / 4.
Goalies—Cincinnati, Houser 4-3-1-0 (37 shots-33 saves). Fort Wayne, Harvey 13-5-2-0 (31 shots-28 saves).
A—8,291.
Referee—Nolan Bloyer.
Linesmen—Bryan Gorcoff, Chad Fuller.
