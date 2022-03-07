The Journal Gazette
 
Weather
Monday, March 07, 2022 1:00 am

BASKETBALL

NBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB
Philadelphia 39 24 .619
Boston 39 27 .591
Toronto 34 30 .531
Brooklyn 32 33 .492 8
New York 25 38 .397 14

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB
Miami 43 22 .662
Atlanta 31 32 .492 11
Charlotte 32 33 .492 11
Washington 29 34 .460 13
Orlando 16 49 .246 27

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 40 25 .615
Chicago 39 25 .609 ½
Cleveland 37 27 .578
Indiana 22 44 .333 18½
Detroit 17 47 .266 22½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB
Memphis 44 22 .667
Dallas 39 25 .609 4
New Orleans 27 37 .422 16
San Antonio 24 40 .375 19
Houston 16 48 .250 27

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB
Utah 40 23 .635
Denver 38 26 .594
Minnesota 36 29 .554 5
Portland 25 38 .397 15
Oklahoma City 20 44 .313 20½

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB
Phoenix 51 13 .797
Golden State 43 21 .672 8
L.A. Clippers 34 31 .523 17½
L.A. Lakers 28 35 .444 22½
Sacramento 24 42 .364 28

Saturday

Dallas 114, Sacramento 113

Charlotte 123, San Antonio 117

Memphis 124, Orlando 96

Miami 99, Philadelphia 82

Minnesota 135, Portland 121

L.A. Lakers 124, Golden State 116

Sunday

Boston 126, Brooklyn 120

Milwaukee 132, Phoenix 122

Washington 133, Indiana 123

Houston 123, Memphis 112

Utah 116, Oklahoma City 103

Cleveland 104, Toronto 96

Denver 138, New Orleans 129, OT

New York at L.A. Clippers, late

Today

Atlanta at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Houston at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Portland at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Utah at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Golden State at Denver, 9 p.m.

New York at Sacramento, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday

Brooklyn at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Orlando, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at Memphis, 7:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Golden State, 10 p.m.

Wednesday

Boston at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Houston, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Orlando at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

New York at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Toronto at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Denver at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Portland at Utah, 10 p.m.

Washington at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

WASHINGTON 133, INDIANA 123

INDIANA (123): Brissett 2-9 4-4 8, Hield 8-17 1-1 19, Jackson 3-7 0-2 6, Brogdon 8-17 11-13 27, Haliburton 5-11 4-4 15, Bitadze 7-7 3-3 20, J.Smith 7-9 0-0 15, Sykes 0-1 0-0 0, Taylor 1-1 0-0 2, Washington Jr. 3-6 2-2 11. Totals 44-85 25-29 123.

WASHINGTON (133): Caldwell-Pope 5-13 6-7 19, Kuzma 8-17 5-7 23, Porzingis 7-12 8-10 25, Kispert 3-6 0-0 9, Neto 2-4 0-1 5, Avdija 3-8 4-4 10, Gill 2-2 0-0 6, Hachimura 1-5 0-0 3, Gafford 5-7 0-0 10, I.Smith 6-8 0-0 13, Satoransky 3-4 3-3 10. Totals 45-86 26-32 133.

Indiana 26 35 26 36 123
Washington 30 27 39 37 133

3-Point Goals—Indiana 10-31 (Bitadze 3-3, Washington Jr. 3-4, Hield 2-7, J.Smith 1-3, Haliburton 1-5, Sykes 0-1, Brissett 0-4, Brogdon 0-4), Washington 17-42 (Porzingis 3-4, Kispert 3-6, Caldwell-Pope 3-9, Gill 2-2, Kuzma 2-7, Neto 1-2, Satoransky 1-2, I.Smith 1-3, Hachimura 1-4, Avdija 0-3). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Indiana 42 (Hield 8), Washington 36 (Avdija, I.Smith 7). Assists—Indiana 28 (Haliburton 11), Washington 33 (I.Smith 9). Total Fouls—Indiana 22, Washington 16. A—13,937 (20,356).

G League

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Motor City 15 6 .714 ½
Raptors 17 7 .708
Delaware 13 6 .684
Long Island 16 8 .667 1
Capital City 14 7 .667
Grand Rapids 13 10 .565
Westchester 11 10 .524
Windy City 11 12 .478
College Park 9 12 .429
Maine 9 12 .429
MAD ANTS 9 13 .409 7
Wisconsin 8 14 .364 8
Lakeland 7 13 .350 8
Greensboro 6 15 .286
Cleveland 3 16 .158 11½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Rio Grande Valley 16 6 .727
Agua Caliente 14 7 .667
South Bay 14 7 .667
Austin 10 9 .526
Iowa 10 10 .500 5
Birmingham 10 10 .500 5
Oklahoma City 12 13 .480
Stockton 10 11 .476
Texas 10 11 .476
Sioux Falls 11 13 .458 6
Santa Cruz 10 13 .435
Memphis 8 15 .348
Salt Lake City 6 16 .273 10

Saturday

Delaware 146, Westchester 111

Austin 110, Salt Lake City 100

Capital City 128, Wisconsin 114

Memphis 107, Santa Cruz 99

Sunday

Long Island 120, Cleveland 119, OT

Stockton 108, G League Ignite 104

Lakeland 119, Grand Rapids 109

College Park 120, Greensboro 107

Sioux Falls 115, Iowa 89

MAD ANTS 116, Windy City 108

Maine 125, Raptors 118

South Bay 108, Agua Caliente 100

Today

Texas at Birmingham, 12 p.m.

Tuesday

Rio Grande Vall. at Oklahoma City, 1 p.m.

Motor City at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

Delaware at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

Greensboro at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Windy City at MAD ANTS, 7 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Texas, 8 p.m.

Agua Caliente at Austin, 8:30 p.m.

G League Ignite at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Memphis at Stockton, 10 p.m.

MAD ANTS 116,

BULLS 108

WINDY CITY (108): Thompson 2-7 0-0 4, Cook 13-18 3-6 31, Simonovic 4-10 2-2 11, Roach 3-8 2-2 11, Dotson 8-18 0-1 18, Callandret 1-2 1-2 4, Drell 1-1 0-0 2, Lindsey 6-7 0-0 17, Pargo 2-6 0-0 4, Alford 2-5 0-0 6. Totals 42-82 8-13 108.

FORT WAYNE (116): Hinton 4-9 0-0 10, Anderson 4-14 2-3 15, Bell 1-6 3-4 7, Lemon Jr. 4-10 4-4 14, York 14-25 2-2 35, Bigby-Williams 1-2 1-1 4, Rowsey 6-12 0-1 18, Bradshaw 3-5 0-0 9, Vorhees 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 39-86 12-15 116.

Windy City 22 34 16 36 108
Fort Wayne 34 23 37 22 116

3-Point Goals—Windy City 10-28 (Thompson 0-3, Simonovic 0-2, Roach 1-3, Dotson 2-6, Lindsey 5-6, Pargo 0-3, Alford 2-5), Fort Wayne 19-45 (Hinton 2-6, Anderson 2-9, Bell 1-1, Lemon Jr. 0-1, York 5-15, Rowsey 6-8, Bradshaw 3-5). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Windy City 40 (Cook 10), Fort Wayne 46 (Bell 15). Assists—Windy City 23 (Dotson 9), Fort Wayne 27 (Anderson, Lemon Jr. 7). Total Fouls—Windy City 19, Fort Wayne 17. A—2,223.

