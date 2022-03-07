Monday, March 07, 2022 1:00 am
BASKETBALL
NBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|39
|24
|.619
|—
|Boston
|39
|27
|.591
|1½
|Toronto
|34
|30
|.531
|5½
|Brooklyn
|32
|33
|.492
|8
|New York
|25
|38
|.397
|14
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Miami
|43
|22
|.662
|—
|Atlanta
|31
|32
|.492
|11
|Charlotte
|32
|33
|.492
|11
|Washington
|29
|34
|.460
|13
|Orlando
|16
|49
|.246
|27
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|40
|25
|.615
|—
|Chicago
|39
|25
|.609
|½
|Cleveland
|37
|27
|.578
|2½
|Indiana
|22
|44
|.333
|18½
|Detroit
|17
|47
|.266
|22½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Memphis
|44
|22
|.667
|—
|Dallas
|39
|25
|.609
|4
|New Orleans
|27
|37
|.422
|16
|San Antonio
|24
|40
|.375
|19
|Houston
|16
|48
|.250
|27
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Utah
|40
|23
|.635
|—
|Denver
|38
|26
|.594
|2½
|Minnesota
|36
|29
|.554
|5
|Portland
|25
|38
|.397
|15
|Oklahoma City
|20
|44
|.313
|20½
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Phoenix
|51
|13
|.797
|—
|Golden State
|43
|21
|.672
|8
|L.A. Clippers
|34
|31
|.523
|17½
|L.A. Lakers
|28
|35
|.444
|22½
|Sacramento
|24
|42
|.364
|28
Saturday
Dallas 114, Sacramento 113
Charlotte 123, San Antonio 117
Memphis 124, Orlando 96
Miami 99, Philadelphia 82
Minnesota 135, Portland 121
L.A. Lakers 124, Golden State 116
Sunday
Boston 126, Brooklyn 120
Milwaukee 132, Phoenix 122
Washington 133, Indiana 123
Houston 123, Memphis 112
Utah 116, Oklahoma City 103
Cleveland 104, Toronto 96
Denver 138, New Orleans 129, OT
New York at L.A. Clippers, late
Today
Atlanta at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Houston at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Portland at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
Utah at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Golden State at Denver, 9 p.m.
New York at Sacramento, 10:30 p.m.
Tuesday
Brooklyn at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Phoenix at Orlando, 7 p.m.
New Orleans at Memphis, 7:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Golden State, 10 p.m.
Wednesday
Boston at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Phoenix at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Houston, 8 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Orlando at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
New York at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Toronto at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
Denver at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Portland at Utah, 10 p.m.
Washington at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
WASHINGTON 133, INDIANA 123
INDIANA (123): Brissett 2-9 4-4 8, Hield 8-17 1-1 19, Jackson 3-7 0-2 6, Brogdon 8-17 11-13 27, Haliburton 5-11 4-4 15, Bitadze 7-7 3-3 20, J.Smith 7-9 0-0 15, Sykes 0-1 0-0 0, Taylor 1-1 0-0 2, Washington Jr. 3-6 2-2 11. Totals 44-85 25-29 123.
WASHINGTON (133): Caldwell-Pope 5-13 6-7 19, Kuzma 8-17 5-7 23, Porzingis 7-12 8-10 25, Kispert 3-6 0-0 9, Neto 2-4 0-1 5, Avdija 3-8 4-4 10, Gill 2-2 0-0 6, Hachimura 1-5 0-0 3, Gafford 5-7 0-0 10, I.Smith 6-8 0-0 13, Satoransky 3-4 3-3 10. Totals 45-86 26-32 133.
|Indiana
|26
|35
|26
|36
|—
|123
|Washington
|30
|27
|39
|37
|—
|133
3-Point Goals—Indiana 10-31 (Bitadze 3-3, Washington Jr. 3-4, Hield 2-7, J.Smith 1-3, Haliburton 1-5, Sykes 0-1, Brissett 0-4, Brogdon 0-4), Washington 17-42 (Porzingis 3-4, Kispert 3-6, Caldwell-Pope 3-9, Gill 2-2, Kuzma 2-7, Neto 1-2, Satoransky 1-2, I.Smith 1-3, Hachimura 1-4, Avdija 0-3). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Indiana 42 (Hield 8), Washington 36 (Avdija, I.Smith 7). Assists—Indiana 28 (Haliburton 11), Washington 33 (I.Smith 9). Total Fouls—Indiana 22, Washington 16. A—13,937 (20,356).
G League
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Motor City
|15
|6
|.714
|½
|Raptors
|17
|7
|.708
|—
|Delaware
|13
|6
|.684
|1½
|Long Island
|16
|8
|.667
|1
|Capital City
|14
|7
|.667
|1½
|Grand Rapids
|13
|10
|.565
|3½
|Westchester
|11
|10
|.524
|4½
|Windy City
|11
|12
|.478
|5½
|College Park
|9
|12
|.429
|6½
|Maine
|9
|12
|.429
|6½
|MAD ANTS
|9
|13
|.409
|7
|Wisconsin
|8
|14
|.364
|8
|Lakeland
|7
|13
|.350
|8
|Greensboro
|6
|15
|.286
|9½
|Cleveland
|3
|16
|.158
|11½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Rio Grande Valley
|16
|6
|.727
|—
|Agua Caliente
|14
|7
|.667
|1½
|South Bay
|14
|7
|.667
|1½
|Austin
|10
|9
|.526
|4½
|Iowa
|10
|10
|.500
|5
|Birmingham
|10
|10
|.500
|5
|Oklahoma City
|12
|13
|.480
|5½
|Stockton
|10
|11
|.476
|5½
|Texas
|10
|11
|.476
|5½
|Sioux Falls
|11
|13
|.458
|6
|Santa Cruz
|10
|13
|.435
|6½
|Memphis
|8
|15
|.348
|8½
|Salt Lake City
|6
|16
|.273
|10
Saturday
Delaware 146, Westchester 111
Austin 110, Salt Lake City 100
Capital City 128, Wisconsin 114
Memphis 107, Santa Cruz 99
Sunday
Long Island 120, Cleveland 119, OT
Stockton 108, G League Ignite 104
Lakeland 119, Grand Rapids 109
College Park 120, Greensboro 107
Sioux Falls 115, Iowa 89
MAD ANTS 116, Windy City 108
Maine 125, Raptors 118
South Bay 108, Agua Caliente 100
Today
Texas at Birmingham, 12 p.m.
Tuesday
Rio Grande Vall. at Oklahoma City, 1 p.m.
Motor City at Cleveland, 6 p.m.
Delaware at Lakeland, 7 p.m.
Greensboro at Westchester, 7 p.m.
Windy City at MAD ANTS, 7 p.m.
Salt Lake City at Texas, 8 p.m.
Agua Caliente at Austin, 8:30 p.m.
G League Ignite at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.
Memphis at Stockton, 10 p.m.
MAD ANTS 116,
BULLS 108
WINDY CITY (108): Thompson 2-7 0-0 4, Cook 13-18 3-6 31, Simonovic 4-10 2-2 11, Roach 3-8 2-2 11, Dotson 8-18 0-1 18, Callandret 1-2 1-2 4, Drell 1-1 0-0 2, Lindsey 6-7 0-0 17, Pargo 2-6 0-0 4, Alford 2-5 0-0 6. Totals 42-82 8-13 108.
FORT WAYNE (116): Hinton 4-9 0-0 10, Anderson 4-14 2-3 15, Bell 1-6 3-4 7, Lemon Jr. 4-10 4-4 14, York 14-25 2-2 35, Bigby-Williams 1-2 1-1 4, Rowsey 6-12 0-1 18, Bradshaw 3-5 0-0 9, Vorhees 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 39-86 12-15 116.
|Windy City
|22
|34
|16
|36
|—
|108
|Fort Wayne
|34
|23
|37
|22
|—
|116
3-Point Goals—Windy City 10-28 (Thompson 0-3, Simonovic 0-2, Roach 1-3, Dotson 2-6, Lindsey 5-6, Pargo 0-3, Alford 2-5), Fort Wayne 19-45 (Hinton 2-6, Anderson 2-9, Bell 1-1, Lemon Jr. 0-1, York 5-15, Rowsey 6-8, Bradshaw 3-5). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Windy City 40 (Cook 10), Fort Wayne 46 (Bell 15). Assists—Windy City 23 (Dotson 9), Fort Wayne 27 (Anderson, Lemon Jr. 7). Total Fouls—Windy City 19, Fort Wayne 17. A—2,223.
