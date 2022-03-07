Monday, March 07, 2022 1:00 am
HOCKEY
NHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Tampa Bay
|55
|37
|12
|6
|80
|192
|155
|Florida
|55
|37
|13
|5
|79
|227
|163
|Toronto
|55
|35
|16
|4
|74
|202
|163
|Boston
|56
|34
|18
|4
|72
|171
|152
|Detroit
|56
|24
|26
|6
|54
|163
|203
|Buffalo
|57
|18
|31
|8
|44
|153
|203
|Ottawa
|55
|19
|31
|5
|43
|143
|179
|Montreal
|56
|15
|34
|7
|37
|137
|212
Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Carolina
|56
|39
|12
|5
|83
|191
|134
|N.Y. Rangers
|56
|36
|15
|5
|77
|169
|139
|Pittsburgh
|57
|34
|14
|9
|77
|185
|152
|Washington
|57
|30
|18
|9
|69
|185
|158
|Columbus
|56
|28
|25
|3
|59
|186
|205
|N.Y. Islanders
|52
|21
|23
|8
|50
|133
|147
|New Jersey
|56
|20
|31
|5
|45
|171
|202
|Philadelphia
|55
|17
|28
|10
|44
|139
|192
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Colorado
|56
|40
|11
|5
|85
|222
|159
|St. Louis
|55
|32
|16
|7
|71
|194
|151
|Minnesota
|54
|32
|19
|3
|67
|203
|177
|Dallas
|55
|32
|20
|3
|67
|165
|160
|Nashville
|55
|31
|20
|4
|66
|174
|155
|Winnipeg
|56
|24
|22
|10
|58
|167
|174
|Chicago
|57
|20
|29
|8
|48
|144
|198
|Arizona
|55
|16
|35
|4
|36
|132
|201
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Calgary
|54
|33
|14
|7
|73
|190
|133
|Los Angeles
|57
|31
|19
|7
|69
|169
|160
|Vegas
|57
|32
|21
|4
|68
|184
|167
|Edmonton
|56
|30
|22
|4
|64
|184
|180
|Anaheim
|58
|27
|22
|9
|63
|172
|179
|Vancouver
|57
|28
|23
|6
|62
|164
|165
|San Jose
|56
|24
|25
|7
|55
|145
|179
|Seattle
|58
|17
|36
|5
|39
|148
|207
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Saturday
N.Y. Islanders 2, St. Louis 1
Philadelphia 4, Chicago 3
Arizona 8, Ottawa 5
Florida 6, Detroit 2
Washington 5, Seattle 2
Vancouver 6, Toronto 4
Montreal 5, Edmonton 2
Boston 5, Columbus 4, SO
Nashville 8, San Jose 0
Calgary 4, Colorado 3, OT
Sunday
New Jersey 3, St. Louis 2, OT
Los Angeles 3, Buffalo 0
Dallas 6, Minnesota 3
Carolina 3, Seattle 2
N.Y. Rangers 4, Winnipeg 1
Tampa Bay 6, Chicago 3
Vegas 2, Ottawa 1
Anaheim 3, San Jose 2, OT
Today
Florida at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at Boston, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Colorado at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
Edmonton at Calgary, 9:30 p.m.
Tuesday
Colorado at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Florida at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Vegas at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Arizona at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Seattle at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Dallas at Nashville, 8 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Ottawa at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Anaheim at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Washington at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Wednesday
Washington at Edmonton, 8 p.m.
Montreal at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.
TAMPA BAY 6,
CHICAGO 3
|Tampa Bay
|0
|3
|3
|—
|6
|Chicago
|1
|1
|1
|—
|3
First Period—1, Chicago, Strome 12 (Kane, DeBrincat), 7:51. Penalties—None.
Second Period—2, Tampa Bay, Raddysh 5 (Foote, Sergachev), 1:09. 3, Chicago, Kane 18 (Hagel, S.Jones), 6:09. 4, Tampa Bay, Hedman 12 (Stamkos, Kucherov), 15:17. 5, Tampa Bay, Foote 1 (McDonagh, Cirelli), 16:48. Penalties—McDonagh, TB (Delay of Game), 9:54; Sergachev, TB (Holding Stick), 12:08; DeBrincat, CHI (Tripping), 13:11.
Third Period—6, Tampa Bay, Hedman 13 (Sergachev, Point), 1:51. 7, Tampa Bay, Perry 16, 2:04. 8, Tampa Bay, Sergachev 5 (Colton), 2:23. 9, Chicago, DeBrincat 32 (Strome), 7:05. Penalties—Bellemare, TB (Holding), 13:02; Stillman, CHI (Tripping), 17:49.
Shots on Goal—Tampa Bay 8-10-14—32. Chicago 8-11-8—27.
Power-play opportunities—Tampa Bay 0 of 2; Chicago 0 of 3.
Goalies—Tampa Bay, Vasilevskiy 29-9-4 (27 shots-24 saves). Chicago, Fleury 17-19-4 (32-26).
A—0 (19,717). T—2:23.
Referees—Beaudry Halkidis, Justin St. Pierre. Linesmen—Julien Fournier, CJ Murray.
INDIVIDUAL SCORING LEADERS
Through March 5
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|Connor McDavid, EDM
|55
|29
|50
|79
|Leon Draisaitl, EDM
|56
|38
|41
|79
|Jon. Huberdeau, FLA
|55
|18
|58
|76
|Johnny Gaudreau, CGY
|54
|22
|49
|71
|Nazem Kadri, COL
|53
|22
|48
|70
|Auston Matthews, TOR
|52
|39
|31
|70
|Kirill Kaprizov, MIN
|52
|26
|42
|68
|Alex Ovechkin, WSH
|55
|34
|34
|68
ECHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Reading
|48
|29
|12
|6
|1
|65
|176
|142
|Newfoundlnd
|44
|28
|13
|3
|0
|59
|160
|118
|Trois-Rivieres
|45
|23
|18
|3
|1
|50
|160
|153
|Maine
|51
|24
|21
|4
|2
|54
|160
|175
|Worcester
|49
|22
|22
|4
|1
|49
|170
|174
|Adirondack
|48
|18
|28
|2
|0
|38
|136
|185
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Atlanta
|55
|34
|17
|3
|1
|72
|171
|139
|Jacksonville
|51
|30
|17
|2
|2
|64
|146
|124
|Florida
|56
|31
|17
|4
|4
|70
|186
|145
|Orlando
|54
|28
|22
|4
|0
|60
|149
|168
|Greenville
|50
|20
|23
|4
|3
|47
|138
|148
|Norfolk
|52
|18
|29
|2
|3
|41
|136
|193
|S. Carolina
|54
|18
|30
|6
|0
|42
|137
|184
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|51
|35
|13
|1
|2
|73
|194
|145
|KOMETS
|53
|28
|19
|5
|1
|62
|192
|167
|Wheeling
|51
|29
|21
|1
|0
|59
|180
|166
|Cincinnati
|53
|28
|22
|3
|0
|59
|182
|169
|Iowa
|54
|24
|23
|6
|1
|55
|173
|190
|Kalamazoo
|51
|25
|26
|0
|0
|50
|161
|183
|Indy
|53
|23
|25
|2
|3
|51
|165
|174
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utah
|56
|32
|21
|2
|1
|67
|186
|181
|Rapid City
|57
|29
|20
|4
|4
|66
|186
|179
|Idaho
|55
|29
|23
|2
|1
|61
|164
|141
|Tulsa
|54
|26
|24
|2
|2
|56
|158
|172
|Allen
|52
|23
|22
|6
|1
|53
|168
|179
|Wichita
|56
|24
|24
|8
|0
|56
|164
|182
|Kansas City
|57
|27
|27
|2
|1
|57
|167
|189
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Saturday
Indy 4, Trois-Rivieres 3
Newfoundland 4, Adirondack 0
South Carolina 5, Orlando 2
Florida 3, Greenville 0
Kalamazoo 6, Tulsa 2
Reading 4, Wheeling 2
Maine 4, Worcester 3, OT
Atlanta 5, Norfolk 4, SO
KOMETS 5, Cincinnati 3
Allen 4, Idaho 2
Iowa 6, Kansas City 1
Rapid City 10, Utah 2
Sunday
Newfoundland 6, Adirondack 2
Orlando 4, Jacksonville 2
Atlanta 4, South Carolina 3
Maine 5, Worcester 3
Wichita 5, Kansas City 3
Toledo 7, Cincinnati 1
Rapid City 3, Utah 2
Today
No games scheduled
Tuesday
Idaho at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.
Wednesday
Trois-Rivieres at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.
Adirondack at Reading, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Worcester at Maine, 7 p.m.
Norfolk at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Toledo at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.
KOMETS at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Kansas City at Utah, 9:10 p.m.
