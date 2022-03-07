NHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Tampa Bay 55 37 12 6 80 192 155 Florida 55 37 13 5 79 227 163 Toronto 55 35 16 4 74 202 163 Boston 56 34 18 4 72 171 152 Detroit 56 24 26 6 54 163 203 Buffalo 57 18 31 8 44 153 203 Ottawa 55 19 31 5 43 143 179 Montreal 56 15 34 7 37 137 212

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Carolina 56 39 12 5 83 191 134 N.Y. Rangers 56 36 15 5 77 169 139 Pittsburgh 57 34 14 9 77 185 152 Washington 57 30 18 9 69 185 158 Columbus 56 28 25 3 59 186 205 N.Y. Islanders 52 21 23 8 50 133 147 New Jersey 56 20 31 5 45 171 202 Philadelphia 55 17 28 10 44 139 192

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Colorado 56 40 11 5 85 222 159 St. Louis 55 32 16 7 71 194 151 Minnesota 54 32 19 3 67 203 177 Dallas 55 32 20 3 67 165 160 Nashville 55 31 20 4 66 174 155 Winnipeg 56 24 22 10 58 167 174 Chicago 57 20 29 8 48 144 198 Arizona 55 16 35 4 36 132 201

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Calgary 54 33 14 7 73 190 133 Los Angeles 57 31 19 7 69 169 160 Vegas 57 32 21 4 68 184 167 Edmonton 56 30 22 4 64 184 180 Anaheim 58 27 22 9 63 172 179 Vancouver 57 28 23 6 62 164 165 San Jose 56 24 25 7 55 145 179 Seattle 58 17 36 5 39 148 207

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Saturday

N.Y. Islanders 2, St. Louis 1

Philadelphia 4, Chicago 3

Arizona 8, Ottawa 5

Florida 6, Detroit 2

Washington 5, Seattle 2

Vancouver 6, Toronto 4

Montreal 5, Edmonton 2

Boston 5, Columbus 4, SO

Nashville 8, San Jose 0

Calgary 4, Colorado 3, OT

Sunday

New Jersey 3, St. Louis 2, OT

Los Angeles 3, Buffalo 0

Dallas 6, Minnesota 3

Carolina 3, Seattle 2

N.Y. Rangers 4, Winnipeg 1

Tampa Bay 6, Chicago 3

Vegas 2, Ottawa 1

Anaheim 3, San Jose 2, OT

Today

Florida at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Boston, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Colorado at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Calgary, 9:30 p.m.

Tuesday

Colorado at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Florida at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Nashville, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Ottawa at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Anaheim at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Washington at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Wednesday

Washington at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

Montreal at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.

TAMPA BAY 6,

CHICAGO 3

Tampa Bay 0 3 3 — 6 Chicago 1 1 1 — 3

First Period—1, Chicago, Strome 12 (Kane, DeBrincat), 7:51. Penalties—None.

Second Period—2, Tampa Bay, Raddysh 5 (Foote, Sergachev), 1:09. 3, Chicago, Kane 18 (Hagel, S.Jones), 6:09. 4, Tampa Bay, Hedman 12 (Stamkos, Kucherov), 15:17. 5, Tampa Bay, Foote 1 (McDonagh, Cirelli), 16:48. Penalties—McDonagh, TB (Delay of Game), 9:54; Sergachev, TB (Holding Stick), 12:08; DeBrincat, CHI (Tripping), 13:11.

Third Period—6, Tampa Bay, Hedman 13 (Sergachev, Point), 1:51. 7, Tampa Bay, Perry 16, 2:04. 8, Tampa Bay, Sergachev 5 (Colton), 2:23. 9, Chicago, DeBrincat 32 (Strome), 7:05. Penalties—Bellemare, TB (Holding), 13:02; Stillman, CHI (Tripping), 17:49.

Shots on Goal—Tampa Bay 8-10-14—32. Chicago 8-11-8—27.

Power-play opportunities—Tampa Bay 0 of 2; Chicago 0 of 3.

Goalies—Tampa Bay, Vasilevskiy 29-9-4 (27 shots-24 saves). Chicago, Fleury 17-19-4 (32-26).

A—0 (19,717). T—2:23.

Referees—Beaudry Halkidis, Justin St. Pierre. Linesmen—Julien Fournier, CJ Murray.

INDIVIDUAL SCORING LEADERS

Through March 5

GP G A PTS Connor McDavid, EDM 55 29 50 79 Leon Draisaitl, EDM 56 38 41 79 Jon. Huberdeau, FLA 55 18 58 76 Johnny Gaudreau, CGY 54 22 49 71 Nazem Kadri, COL 53 22 48 70 Auston Matthews, TOR 52 39 31 70 Kirill Kaprizov, MIN 52 26 42 68 Alex Ovechkin, WSH 55 34 34 68

ECHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Reading 48 29 12 6 1 65 176 142 Newfoundlnd 44 28 13 3 0 59 160 118 Trois-Rivieres 45 23 18 3 1 50 160 153 Maine 51 24 21 4 2 54 160 175 Worcester 49 22 22 4 1 49 170 174 Adirondack 48 18 28 2 0 38 136 185

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Atlanta 55 34 17 3 1 72 171 139 Jacksonville 51 30 17 2 2 64 146 124 Florida 56 31 17 4 4 70 186 145 Orlando 54 28 22 4 0 60 149 168 Greenville 50 20 23 4 3 47 138 148 Norfolk 52 18 29 2 3 41 136 193 S. Carolina 54 18 30 6 0 42 137 184

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toledo 51 35 13 1 2 73 194 145 KOMETS 53 28 19 5 1 62 192 167 Wheeling 51 29 21 1 0 59 180 166 Cincinnati 53 28 22 3 0 59 182 169 Iowa 54 24 23 6 1 55 173 190 Kalamazoo 51 25 26 0 0 50 161 183 Indy 53 23 25 2 3 51 165 174

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Utah 56 32 21 2 1 67 186 181 Rapid City 57 29 20 4 4 66 186 179 Idaho 55 29 23 2 1 61 164 141 Tulsa 54 26 24 2 2 56 158 172 Allen 52 23 22 6 1 53 168 179 Wichita 56 24 24 8 0 56 164 182 Kansas City 57 27 27 2 1 57 167 189

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Saturday

Indy 4, Trois-Rivieres 3

Newfoundland 4, Adirondack 0

South Carolina 5, Orlando 2

Florida 3, Greenville 0

Kalamazoo 6, Tulsa 2

Reading 4, Wheeling 2

Maine 4, Worcester 3, OT

Atlanta 5, Norfolk 4, SO

KOMETS 5, Cincinnati 3

Allen 4, Idaho 2

Iowa 6, Kansas City 1

Rapid City 10, Utah 2

Sunday

Newfoundland 6, Adirondack 2

Orlando 4, Jacksonville 2

Atlanta 4, South Carolina 3

Maine 5, Worcester 3

Wichita 5, Kansas City 3

Toledo 7, Cincinnati 1

Rapid City 3, Utah 2

Today

No games scheduled

Tuesday

Idaho at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Wednesday

Trois-Rivieres at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Adirondack at Reading, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Worcester at Maine, 7 p.m.

Norfolk at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Toledo at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

KOMETS at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Kansas City at Utah, 9:10 p.m.