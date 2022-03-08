Basketball

MEN

BIG TEN TOURNAMENT

At Indianapolis

Wednesday

Northwestern vs. Nebraska, 6 p.m.

Penn St. vs. Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday

Michigan vs. Indiana, 11:30 a.m.

Iowa vs. Northwestern-Nebraska winner, 2 p.m.

Michigan St. vs. Maryland, 6:30 p.m.

Ohio St. vs. Penn St.-Minnesota winner, 9 p.m.

Friday

Illinois vs. Michigan-Indiana winner, 11:30 a.m.

Rutgers vs. Iowa—Northwestern-Nebraska winner, 2 p.m.

Wisconsin vs. Michigan St.—Maryland, 6:30 p.m.

Purdue vs. Ohio St.—Penn St.-Minnesota winner, 9 p.m.

Saturday

Semifinals, 1 p.m. / 3:30 p.m.

Sunday

Championship, 3:30 p.m.

ACC TOURNAMENT

At Brooklyn, N.Y.

Today

Pittsburgh vs. Boston College, 2 p.m.

Clemson vs. NC State, 4:30 p.m.

Louisville vs. Georgia Tech, 7 p.m.

Wednesday

Florida St. vs. Syracuse, noon

Wake Forest vs. Pittsburgh-Boston College winner, 2:30 p.m.

Virginia Tech vs. Clemson-NC State winner, 7 p.m.

Virginia vs. Louisville-Georgia Tech winner, 9:30 p.m.

Thursday

Duke vs. Florida St.-Syracuse winner, noon

Miami vs. Wake Forest—Pittsburgh-Boston College winner, 2:30 p.m.

Notre Dame vs. Virginia Tech—Clemson-NC State winner, 7 p.m.

North Carolina vs. Virginia—Louisville-Georgia Tech winner, 9:30 p.m.

Friday

Semifinals, 7 p.m. / 9:30 p.m.

Saturday

Championship, 8:30 p.m.

BIG EAST TOURNAMENT

At New York, N.Y.

Wednesday

Xavier vs. Butler, 4:30 p.m.

St. John’s vs. DePaul, 7 p.m.

Seton Hall vs. Georgetown, 9:30 p.m.

Thursday

Providence vs. Xavier-Butler winner, noon

Creighton vs. Marquette, 2:30 p.m.

Villanova vs. St. John’s-DePaul winner, 7 p.m.

UConn vs. Seton Hall-Georgetown winner, 9:30 p.m.

Friday

Semifinals, 6:30 p.m. / 9 p.m.

Saturday

Championship, 6:30 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE TOURNAMENT

March 1

Oakland 70, IUPUI 58

Detroit 79, Green 62

Robert Morris 77, Youngstown St. 73

Ill.-Chicago 80, Milwaukee 69

March 3

PFW 78, Ill.-Chicago 72

N. Kentucky 77, Detroit 59

Wright St. 75, Oakland 63

Cleveland St. 83, Robert Morris 67

At Indianapolis

March 7

Wright St. 82, Cleveland St. 67

PFW vs. N. Kentucky, 9:30 p.m.

Today

Wright St. vs. PFW/N. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

MAC TOURNAMENT

At Cleveland, Ohio

Thursday

Toledo vs. Cent. Michigan, 11 a.m.

Akron vs. Buffalo, 1:30 p.m.

Kent St. vs. Miami (Ohio), 4 p.m.

Ohio vs. Ball St., 6:30 p.m.

Friday

Toledo-Cent. Michigan winner vs. Akron-Buffalo winner, 5 p.m.

Kent St.-Miami (Ohio) winner vs. Ohio-Ball St. winner, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday

Championship, 7:30 p.m.

NCAA AUTOMATIC BIDS

Longwood, Big South Conference

Loyola Chicago, Missouri Valley

Murray St., Ohio Valley Conference

SCORES

Colonial Athletic Conference

Semifinals

Delaware 69, Towson 56

Southern Conference

Championship

Chattanooga 64, Furman 63, OT

Summit League Conference

Semifinals

S. Dakota St. 83, South Dakota 60

Sun Belt Conference

Championship

Georgia St. 80, Louisiana-Lafayette 71

THE TOP TWENTY FIVE

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Mar. 6, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking

Rec Pts Prv 1. Gonzaga (52) 24-3 1514 1 2. Arizona (6) 28-3 1435 2 3. Baylor (3) 26-5 1402 3 4. Auburn 27-4 1331 5 5. Kentucky 25-6 1306 7 6. Kansas 25-6 1170 6 7. Duke 26-5 1100 4 8. Villanova 23-7 1096 11 9. Purdue 25-6 967 8 9. Tennessee 23-7 967 13 11. Providence 24-4 951 9 12. Wisconsin 24-6 857 10 13. UCLA 23-6 737 17 14. Texas Tech 23-8 730 12 15. Arkansas 24-7 687 14 16. Illinois 22-8 612 20 17. Saint Mary’s 24-6 506 19 18. Houston 26-5 502 14 19. Murray St. 30-2 424 22 20. UConn 22-8 370 18 21. USC 25-6 279 16 22. Texas 21-10 216 21 23. Colorado St. 24-4 194 — 24. Iowa 22-9 189 24 25. North Carolina 23-8 56 —

Others receiving votes: Boise St. 49, South Dakota St. 32, Memphis 26, San Diego St. 24, LSU 22, Ohio St. 16, Loyola Chicago 16, Seton Hall 9, San Francisco 9, Rutgers 8, Alabama 7, Notre Dame 4, Vermont 3, Davidson 1, Longwood 1.

FERRIS MOWERS

TOP 25 COACHES POLL

The Ferris Mowers Men’s , with team’s records through Sunday in parentheses, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in last week’s poll and first-place votes received.

Rec Pts Pvs 1. Gonzaga (27) 24-3 790 1 2. Arizona (2) 28-3 744 3 3. Baylor (2) 26-5 706 4 4. Auburn (1) 27-4 704 5 5. Kentucky 25-6 676 6 6. Kansas 25-6 606 7 7. Duke 26-5 603 2 8. Villanova 23-7 548 11 9. Purdue 25-6 521 9 10. Providence 24-4 512 8 11. Tennessee 23-7 476 13 12. Wisconsin 24-6 460 10 13. UCLA 23-6 376 18 14. Texas Tech 23-8 361 12 15. Illinois 22-8 359 17 16. Arkansas 24-7 341 15 17. Saint Mary’s 24-6 256 20 18. Houston 26-5 255 14 19. Murray St. 30-2 223 22 20. UConn 22-8 216 19 21. USC 25-6 204 16 22. Texas 21-10 124 21 23. Iowa 22-9 94 25 24. Colorado St. 24-4 58 — 25. Ohio St. 19-10 36 23

Others receiving votes: Boise St. 26; North Carolina 20; Notre Dame 16; Seton Hall 14; Michigan St. 13; Alabama 11; Wake Forest 10; Loyola-Chicago 6; South Dakota St. 7; Marquette 6; San Francisco 6; San Diego St. 5; Memphis 4; LSU 3; Creighton 2; Iowa St. 1; Rutgers 1.

NAIA TOURNAMENT

First and Second Rounds

At Montgomery, Alabama

Friday

Georgetown (KY) vs. Huntington, 5 p.m.

Faulkner (AL) vs. Florida Memorial, 7 p.m.

Saturday

G1 winner vs. G2 winner, 5 p.m.

At Wichita, Kansas

Friday

Northwestern (Iowa) vs. Saint Francis, 7 p.m.

Briar Cliff (Iowa) vs. Bethel (KS), 9 p.m.

Saturday

G1 winner vs. G2 winner, 7 p.m.

At Marion

Friday

Southwestern (KS) vs. Indiana Tech, 2 p.m.

Ind. Wesleyan vs. Montreat (NC), 7 p.m.

Saturday

G1 winner vs. G2 winner, 6 p.m.

At Bourbonnais, Illinois

Friday

Olivet Nazarene vs. Lourdes (OH), 6 p.m.

Grace vs. Cumberlands (KY), 8 p.m.

Saturday

G1 winner vs. G2 winner, TBD

WOMEN

BIG EAST TOURNAMENT

At Uncasville, Conn.

March 4

Georgetown 68, Providence 55

St. John’s 76, Xavier 69

Seton Hall 58, Butler 39

March 5

UConn 84, Georgetown 38

Marquette 105, DePaul 85

Villanova 76, St. John’s 52

Seton Hall 66, Creighton 65

March 6

UConn 71, Marquette 51

Villanova 64, Seton Hall 55

March 7

UConn 70, Villanova 40

HORIZON LEAGUE TOURNAMENT

March 1

N. Kentucky 73, Detroit 50

Milwaukee 55, Ill.-Chicago 46

Oakland 54, Wright St. 45

Robert Morris 70, PFW 56

March 3

Cleveland St. 59, N. Kentucky 51

IUPUI 72, Robert Morris 41

Oakland 63, Youngstown St. 52

Green Bay 57, Milwaukee 42

At Indianapolis

March 7

IUPUI 86, Oakland 63

Cleveland St. 69, Green Bay 42

Today

IUPUI vs. Cleveland St., noon

MAC TOURNAMENT

At Cleveland, Ohio

Wednesday

Toledo vs. Ohio, 11 a.m.

N. Illinois vs. Ball St., 1:30 p.m.

Buffalo vs. W. Michigan, 4 p.m.

Akron vs. Bowling Green, 6:30 p.m.

Friday

Toledo-Ohio winner vs. N. Illinois-Ball St. winner, 10 a.m.

Buffalo-W. Michigan winner vs. Akron-

Bowling Green winner, 12:30 p.m.

Saturday

Championship, 11 a.m.

THE TOP TWENTY FIVE

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Mar. 6, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking

Rec Pts Prv 1. South Carolina (17) 29-2 735 1 2. Stanford (11) 28-3 729 2 3. NC State (2) 29-3 696 3 4. Baylor 25-5 654 5 5. Louisville 25-4 608 4 6. UConn 24-5 601 7 7. Texas 23-6 540 9 8. Iowa 23-7 537 12 9. LSU 25-5 512 6 10. Iowa St. 25-5 484 8 11. Indiana 22-8 457 14 12. Michigan 22-6 405 10 13. Maryland 21-8 379 11 14. Ohio St. 23-6 335 13 15. BYU 25-2 282 17 16. Kentucky 19-11 231 — 17. Virginia Tech 23-9 229 21 18. North Carolina 23-6 227 16 19. Tennessee 23-8 215 18 20. Arizona 20-7 214 14 21. Oklahoma 23-7 167 19 22. Notre Dame 22-8 164 20 23. Florida Gulf Coast 27-2 130 22 24. Princeton 22-4 44 — 25. UCF 22-3 42 —

Others receiving votes: Villanova 32, Miami 24, Mississippi 22, Colorado 12, Georgia Tech 9, Georgia 7, Florida 7, Toledo 7, Nebraska 4, Kansas 3, Oregon 3, Utah 2, IUPUI 1.

NCAA AUTOMATIC BIDS

Belmont, Ohio Valley Conference

Iowa, Big Ten Conference

Kentucky, Southeastern Conference

Longwood, Big South Conference

Mercer, Southern Conference

NC State, Atlantic Coast Conference

UMass, Atlantic 10 Conference

Stanford, Pac-12 Conference

Texas-Arlington, Sun Belt Conference

UConn, Big East

SCORES

TOURNAMENT

American Athletic

First Round

Tulsa 88, Wichita St. 86, OT

Memphis 59, East Carolina 48

Houston 67, Cincinnati 45

Big Sky

First Round

N. Colorado 64, E. Washington 45

Weber St. 74, Sacramento St. 64

Mountain-West Conference

Quarterfinal

UNLV 82, Utah St. 69

Air Force 75, Nevada 60

New Mexico 63, San Diego St. 60

Northeast

Quarterfinal

Bryant 65, St. Francis (NY) 63

Fairleigh Dickinson 66, Sacred Heart 58

Mount St. Mary’s 69, St. Francis (Pa.) 53

Wagner 66, LIU Brooklyn 55

Patriot League

Quarterfinal

Boston U. 80, Army 74

Bucknell 56, Lehigh 53

American 54, Lafayette 48

Navy 50, Holy Cross 49

Summit League

Semifinal

S. Dakota St. 72, Oral Roberts 53

South Dakota 81, UMKC 67

Sun Belt

Championship

Texas-Arlington 76, Troy 61

West Coast

Semifinal

BYU 59, Portland 52

Gonzaga 69, San Francisco 55

NCAA DIII TOURNAMENT

Third and Fourth Rounds

At Lexington, Kentucky

Friday

Springfield vs. Trine, 4:30 p.m.

Mary Hardin-Baylor at Transylvania, TBD

Saturday

G1 winner vs. G2 winner, TBD

NAIA TOURNAMENT

First and Second Rounds

At Omaha, Nebraska

Friday

Dakota Wesleyan (SD) vs. Saint Francis, 11 a.m.

Saint Xavier (IL) vs. Bethel (TN), TBD

Saturday

G1 winner vs. G2 winner, TBD

At Dayton, Tennessee

Friday

Bryan (TN) vs. Webber Int’l (FL), 6 p.m.

Indiana Tech vs. Pikeville (KY), 8 p.m.

Saturday

G1 winner vs. G2 winner, 4 p.m.