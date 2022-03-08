Tuesday, March 08, 2022 1:00 am
COLLEGES
Basketball
MEN
BIG TEN TOURNAMENT
At Indianapolis
Wednesday
Northwestern vs. Nebraska, 6 p.m.
Penn St. vs. Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.
Thursday
Michigan vs. Indiana, 11:30 a.m.
Iowa vs. Northwestern-Nebraska winner, 2 p.m.
Michigan St. vs. Maryland, 6:30 p.m.
Ohio St. vs. Penn St.-Minnesota winner, 9 p.m.
Friday
Illinois vs. Michigan-Indiana winner, 11:30 a.m.
Rutgers vs. Iowa—Northwestern-Nebraska winner, 2 p.m.
Wisconsin vs. Michigan St.—Maryland, 6:30 p.m.
Purdue vs. Ohio St.—Penn St.-Minnesota winner, 9 p.m.
Saturday
Semifinals, 1 p.m. / 3:30 p.m.
Sunday
Championship, 3:30 p.m.
ACC TOURNAMENT
At Brooklyn, N.Y.
Today
Pittsburgh vs. Boston College, 2 p.m.
Clemson vs. NC State, 4:30 p.m.
Louisville vs. Georgia Tech, 7 p.m.
Wednesday
Florida St. vs. Syracuse, noon
Wake Forest vs. Pittsburgh-Boston College winner, 2:30 p.m.
Virginia Tech vs. Clemson-NC State winner, 7 p.m.
Virginia vs. Louisville-Georgia Tech winner, 9:30 p.m.
Thursday
Duke vs. Florida St.-Syracuse winner, noon
Miami vs. Wake Forest—Pittsburgh-Boston College winner, 2:30 p.m.
Notre Dame vs. Virginia Tech—Clemson-NC State winner, 7 p.m.
North Carolina vs. Virginia—Louisville-Georgia Tech winner, 9:30 p.m.
Friday
Semifinals, 7 p.m. / 9:30 p.m.
Saturday
Championship, 8:30 p.m.
BIG EAST TOURNAMENT
At New York, N.Y.
Wednesday
Xavier vs. Butler, 4:30 p.m.
St. John’s vs. DePaul, 7 p.m.
Seton Hall vs. Georgetown, 9:30 p.m.
Thursday
Providence vs. Xavier-Butler winner, noon
Creighton vs. Marquette, 2:30 p.m.
Villanova vs. St. John’s-DePaul winner, 7 p.m.
UConn vs. Seton Hall-Georgetown winner, 9:30 p.m.
Friday
Semifinals, 6:30 p.m. / 9 p.m.
Saturday
Championship, 6:30 p.m.
HORIZON LEAGUE TOURNAMENT
March 1
Oakland 70, IUPUI 58
Detroit 79, Green 62
Robert Morris 77, Youngstown St. 73
Ill.-Chicago 80, Milwaukee 69
March 3
PFW 78, Ill.-Chicago 72
N. Kentucky 77, Detroit 59
Wright St. 75, Oakland 63
Cleveland St. 83, Robert Morris 67
At Indianapolis
March 7
Wright St. 82, Cleveland St. 67
PFW vs. N. Kentucky, 9:30 p.m.
Today
Wright St. vs. PFW/N. Kentucky, 7 p.m.
MAC TOURNAMENT
At Cleveland, Ohio
Thursday
Toledo vs. Cent. Michigan, 11 a.m.
Akron vs. Buffalo, 1:30 p.m.
Kent St. vs. Miami (Ohio), 4 p.m.
Ohio vs. Ball St., 6:30 p.m.
Friday
Toledo-Cent. Michigan winner vs. Akron-Buffalo winner, 5 p.m.
Kent St.-Miami (Ohio) winner vs. Ohio-Ball St. winner, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday
Championship, 7:30 p.m.
NCAA AUTOMATIC BIDS
Longwood, Big South Conference
Loyola Chicago, Missouri Valley
Murray St., Ohio Valley Conference
SCORES
Colonial Athletic Conference
Semifinals
Delaware 69, Towson 56
Southern Conference
Championship
Chattanooga 64, Furman 63, OT
Summit League Conference
Semifinals
S. Dakota St. 83, South Dakota 60
Sun Belt Conference
Championship
Georgia St. 80, Louisiana-Lafayette 71
THE TOP TWENTY FIVE
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Mar. 6, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking
|Rec
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Gonzaga (52)
|24-3
|1514
|1
|2. Arizona (6)
|28-3
|1435
|2
|3. Baylor (3)
|26-5
|1402
|3
|4. Auburn
|27-4
|1331
|5
|5. Kentucky
|25-6
|1306
|7
|6. Kansas
|25-6
|1170
|6
|7. Duke
|26-5
|1100
|4
|8. Villanova
|23-7
|1096
|11
|9. Purdue
|25-6
|967
|8
|9. Tennessee
|23-7
|967
|13
|11. Providence
|24-4
|951
|9
|12. Wisconsin
|24-6
|857
|10
|13. UCLA
|23-6
|737
|17
|14. Texas Tech
|23-8
|730
|12
|15. Arkansas
|24-7
|687
|14
|16. Illinois
|22-8
|612
|20
|17. Saint Mary’s
|24-6
|506
|19
|18. Houston
|26-5
|502
|14
|19. Murray St.
|30-2
|424
|22
|20. UConn
|22-8
|370
|18
|21. USC
|25-6
|279
|16
|22. Texas
|21-10
|216
|21
|23. Colorado St.
|24-4
|194
|—
|24. Iowa
|22-9
|189
|24
|25. North Carolina
|23-8
|56
|—
Others receiving votes: Boise St. 49, South Dakota St. 32, Memphis 26, San Diego St. 24, LSU 22, Ohio St. 16, Loyola Chicago 16, Seton Hall 9, San Francisco 9, Rutgers 8, Alabama 7, Notre Dame 4, Vermont 3, Davidson 1, Longwood 1.
FERRIS MOWERS
TOP 25 COACHES POLL
The Ferris Mowers Men’s , with team’s records through Sunday in parentheses, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in last week’s poll and first-place votes received.
|Rec
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. Gonzaga (27)
|24-3
|790
|1
|2. Arizona (2)
|28-3
|744
|3
|3. Baylor (2)
|26-5
|706
|4
|4. Auburn (1)
|27-4
|704
|5
|5. Kentucky
|25-6
|676
|6
|6. Kansas
|25-6
|606
|7
|7. Duke
|26-5
|603
|2
|8. Villanova
|23-7
|548
|11
|9. Purdue
|25-6
|521
|9
|10. Providence
|24-4
|512
|8
|11. Tennessee
|23-7
|476
|13
|12. Wisconsin
|24-6
|460
|10
|13. UCLA
|23-6
|376
|18
|14. Texas Tech
|23-8
|361
|12
|15. Illinois
|22-8
|359
|17
|16. Arkansas
|24-7
|341
|15
|17. Saint Mary’s
|24-6
|256
|20
|18. Houston
|26-5
|255
|14
|19. Murray St.
|30-2
|223
|22
|20. UConn
|22-8
|216
|19
|21. USC
|25-6
|204
|16
|22. Texas
|21-10
|124
|21
|23. Iowa
|22-9
|94
|25
|24. Colorado St.
|24-4
|58
|—
|25. Ohio St.
|19-10
|36
|23
Others receiving votes: Boise St. 26; North Carolina 20; Notre Dame 16; Seton Hall 14; Michigan St. 13; Alabama 11; Wake Forest 10; Loyola-Chicago 6; South Dakota St. 7; Marquette 6; San Francisco 6; San Diego St. 5; Memphis 4; LSU 3; Creighton 2; Iowa St. 1; Rutgers 1.
NAIA TOURNAMENT
First and Second Rounds
At Montgomery, Alabama
Friday
Georgetown (KY) vs. Huntington, 5 p.m.
Faulkner (AL) vs. Florida Memorial, 7 p.m.
Saturday
G1 winner vs. G2 winner, 5 p.m.
At Wichita, Kansas
Friday
Northwestern (Iowa) vs. Saint Francis, 7 p.m.
Briar Cliff (Iowa) vs. Bethel (KS), 9 p.m.
Saturday
G1 winner vs. G2 winner, 7 p.m.
At Marion
Friday
Southwestern (KS) vs. Indiana Tech, 2 p.m.
Ind. Wesleyan vs. Montreat (NC), 7 p.m.
Saturday
G1 winner vs. G2 winner, 6 p.m.
At Bourbonnais, Illinois
Friday
Olivet Nazarene vs. Lourdes (OH), 6 p.m.
Grace vs. Cumberlands (KY), 8 p.m.
Saturday
G1 winner vs. G2 winner, TBD
WOMEN
BIG EAST TOURNAMENT
At Uncasville, Conn.
March 4
Georgetown 68, Providence 55
St. John’s 76, Xavier 69
Seton Hall 58, Butler 39
March 5
UConn 84, Georgetown 38
Marquette 105, DePaul 85
Villanova 76, St. John’s 52
Seton Hall 66, Creighton 65
March 6
UConn 71, Marquette 51
Villanova 64, Seton Hall 55
March 7
UConn 70, Villanova 40
HORIZON LEAGUE TOURNAMENT
March 1
N. Kentucky 73, Detroit 50
Milwaukee 55, Ill.-Chicago 46
Oakland 54, Wright St. 45
Robert Morris 70, PFW 56
March 3
Cleveland St. 59, N. Kentucky 51
IUPUI 72, Robert Morris 41
Oakland 63, Youngstown St. 52
Green Bay 57, Milwaukee 42
At Indianapolis
March 7
IUPUI 86, Oakland 63
Cleveland St. 69, Green Bay 42
Today
IUPUI vs. Cleveland St., noon
MAC TOURNAMENT
At Cleveland, Ohio
Wednesday
Toledo vs. Ohio, 11 a.m.
N. Illinois vs. Ball St., 1:30 p.m.
Buffalo vs. W. Michigan, 4 p.m.
Akron vs. Bowling Green, 6:30 p.m.
Friday
Toledo-Ohio winner vs. N. Illinois-Ball St. winner, 10 a.m.
Buffalo-W. Michigan winner vs. Akron-
Bowling Green winner, 12:30 p.m.
Saturday
Championship, 11 a.m.
THE TOP TWENTY FIVE
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Mar. 6, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking
|Rec
|Pts
|Prv
|1. South Carolina (17)
|29-2
|735
|1
|2. Stanford (11)
|28-3
|729
|2
|3. NC State (2)
|29-3
|696
|3
|4. Baylor
|25-5
|654
|5
|5. Louisville
|25-4
|608
|4
|6. UConn
|24-5
|601
|7
|7. Texas
|23-6
|540
|9
|8. Iowa
|23-7
|537
|12
|9. LSU
|25-5
|512
|6
|10. Iowa St.
|25-5
|484
|8
|11. Indiana
|22-8
|457
|14
|12. Michigan
|22-6
|405
|10
|13. Maryland
|21-8
|379
|11
|14. Ohio St.
|23-6
|335
|13
|15. BYU
|25-2
|282
|17
|16. Kentucky
|19-11
|231
|—
|17. Virginia Tech
|23-9
|229
|21
|18. North Carolina
|23-6
|227
|16
|19. Tennessee
|23-8
|215
|18
|20. Arizona
|20-7
|214
|14
|21. Oklahoma
|23-7
|167
|19
|22. Notre Dame
|22-8
|164
|20
|23. Florida Gulf Coast
|27-2
|130
|22
|24. Princeton
|22-4
|44
|—
|25. UCF
|22-3
|42
|—
Others receiving votes: Villanova 32, Miami 24, Mississippi 22, Colorado 12, Georgia Tech 9, Georgia 7, Florida 7, Toledo 7, Nebraska 4, Kansas 3, Oregon 3, Utah 2, IUPUI 1.
NCAA AUTOMATIC BIDS
Belmont, Ohio Valley Conference
Iowa, Big Ten Conference
Kentucky, Southeastern Conference
Longwood, Big South Conference
Mercer, Southern Conference
NC State, Atlantic Coast Conference
UMass, Atlantic 10 Conference
Stanford, Pac-12 Conference
Texas-Arlington, Sun Belt Conference
UConn, Big East
SCORES
TOURNAMENT
American Athletic
First Round
Tulsa 88, Wichita St. 86, OT
Memphis 59, East Carolina 48
Houston 67, Cincinnati 45
Big Sky
First Round
N. Colorado 64, E. Washington 45
Weber St. 74, Sacramento St. 64
Mountain-West Conference
Quarterfinal
UNLV 82, Utah St. 69
Air Force 75, Nevada 60
New Mexico 63, San Diego St. 60
Northeast
Quarterfinal
Bryant 65, St. Francis (NY) 63
Fairleigh Dickinson 66, Sacred Heart 58
Mount St. Mary’s 69, St. Francis (Pa.) 53
Wagner 66, LIU Brooklyn 55
Patriot League
Quarterfinal
Boston U. 80, Army 74
Bucknell 56, Lehigh 53
American 54, Lafayette 48
Navy 50, Holy Cross 49
Summit League
Semifinal
S. Dakota St. 72, Oral Roberts 53
South Dakota 81, UMKC 67
Sun Belt
Championship
Texas-Arlington 76, Troy 61
West Coast
Semifinal
BYU 59, Portland 52
Gonzaga 69, San Francisco 55
NCAA DIII TOURNAMENT
Third and Fourth Rounds
At Lexington, Kentucky
Friday
Springfield vs. Trine, 4:30 p.m.
Mary Hardin-Baylor at Transylvania, TBD
Saturday
G1 winner vs. G2 winner, TBD
NAIA TOURNAMENT
First and Second Rounds
At Omaha, Nebraska
Friday
Dakota Wesleyan (SD) vs. Saint Francis, 11 a.m.
Saint Xavier (IL) vs. Bethel (TN), TBD
Saturday
G1 winner vs. G2 winner, TBD
At Dayton, Tennessee
Friday
Bryan (TN) vs. Webber Int’l (FL), 6 p.m.
Indiana Tech vs. Pikeville (KY), 8 p.m.
Saturday
G1 winner vs. G2 winner, 4 p.m.
