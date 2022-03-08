TRANSACTIONS

BASEBALL

Minor League Baseball

Frontier League

GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Released RHP Greg Duncan.

JOLIET SLAMMERS — Signed INF Matt Monahan.

NEW YORK BOULDERS — Signed RHP Luke Barton to a contract extension.

SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Signed RHP Parker Stohr.

BASKETBALL

NBA

NBA — Fined Minnesota G Malik Beasley an undisclosed amount for making unnecessary and inappropriate contact with Portland C Drew Eubanks in a March 5 game at Portland.

FOOTBALL

NFL

NFL — Suspended Atlanta WR Calvin Ridley.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Designated S Jessie Bates as a franchise player.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Designated TE David Njoku as a franchise player. Tendered exclusive rights for WR Ja’Marcus Bradley, G Michael Dunn and OL Blake Hance.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Placed TE Jack Doyle on the retired list.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Designated LT Orlando Brown Jr. as a franchise player.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Released OLB Kyle Van Noy.

HOCKEY

NHL

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Reassigned G Lukas Dostal to San Diego (AHL).

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Activated D Jake Bean from injured reserve. Reassigned G Jean-Grancois Berube to Cleveland (AHL) on loan.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled C Joe Veleno from Grand Rapids (AHL). Placed D Danny DeKeyser on waivers.

EDMONTON OILERS — Reassigned G Olivier Rodrigue to Bakersfield (AHL) from Wichita (ECHL).

MINNESOTA WILD — Reassigned LW Mason Shaw to Iowa (AHL) from loan.

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Recalled C Otto Koivula from Bridgeport (AHL) on loan.

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Activated G Louis Domingue from injured reserve and reassigned him to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL).

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Reassigned C Dakota Joshua and RW Klim Kostin to Springfield (AHL). Promoted LW Mackenzie MacEachern and RW Alexei Toropchenko from Springfield.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Placed D Andrej Sustr on waivers.

VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Recalled RW Sheldon Rempail from Abbotsford (AHL) from loan. Reassigned LW Phil Di Giuseppe to Abbotsford on loan.

AHL

BAKERSFIELD CONDORS — Signed G Jake Theut to a professional tryout contract (PTO).

PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Recalled D Zach Malatesta from Maine (ECHL).

ECHL

ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Traded DE Elijah Vilio to Rapic City.

KALAMAZOO WINGS — Traded F Greg Betzold to Norfolk.

NEWFOUNDLAND GROWLERS — Placed F Orrin Centazzo on reserve. Placed D Luke Bafia on injured reserve.

RAPID CITY RUSH — Released D Jay Powell.

TROIS-RIVIERES LIONS — Released Fs Jacob Graveline, Alexis Guilbault and Jason Imbeault. Signed D Ryan Romeo and F Tommy Veilleux to contracts.

WHEELING NAILERS — Released F Brian Matesvac as an emergency backup goalie (EBUG).

SOCCER

MLS

NEW YORK CITY FC — Signed F Kevin O’Toole to a one-year contract.

COLLEGE

TENNESSEE — Named Kelsey Pope wide receivers coach.