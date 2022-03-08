Tuesday, March 08, 2022 1:00 am
TRANSACTIONS
BASEBALL
Minor League Baseball
Frontier League
GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Released RHP Greg Duncan.
JOLIET SLAMMERS — Signed INF Matt Monahan.
NEW YORK BOULDERS — Signed RHP Luke Barton to a contract extension.
SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Signed RHP Parker Stohr.
BASKETBALL
NBA
NBA — Fined Minnesota G Malik Beasley an undisclosed amount for making unnecessary and inappropriate contact with Portland C Drew Eubanks in a March 5 game at Portland.
FOOTBALL
NFL
NFL — Suspended Atlanta WR Calvin Ridley.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Designated S Jessie Bates as a franchise player.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Designated TE David Njoku as a franchise player. Tendered exclusive rights for WR Ja’Marcus Bradley, G Michael Dunn and OL Blake Hance.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Placed TE Jack Doyle on the retired list.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Designated LT Orlando Brown Jr. as a franchise player.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Released OLB Kyle Van Noy.
HOCKEY
NHL
ANAHEIM DUCKS — Reassigned G Lukas Dostal to San Diego (AHL).
COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Activated D Jake Bean from injured reserve. Reassigned G Jean-Grancois Berube to Cleveland (AHL) on loan.
DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled C Joe Veleno from Grand Rapids (AHL). Placed D Danny DeKeyser on waivers.
EDMONTON OILERS — Reassigned G Olivier Rodrigue to Bakersfield (AHL) from Wichita (ECHL).
MINNESOTA WILD — Reassigned LW Mason Shaw to Iowa (AHL) from loan.
NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Recalled C Otto Koivula from Bridgeport (AHL) on loan.
PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Activated G Louis Domingue from injured reserve and reassigned him to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL).
ST. LOUIS BLUES — Reassigned C Dakota Joshua and RW Klim Kostin to Springfield (AHL). Promoted LW Mackenzie MacEachern and RW Alexei Toropchenko from Springfield.
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Placed D Andrej Sustr on waivers.
VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Recalled RW Sheldon Rempail from Abbotsford (AHL) from loan. Reassigned LW Phil Di Giuseppe to Abbotsford on loan.
AHL
BAKERSFIELD CONDORS — Signed G Jake Theut to a professional tryout contract (PTO).
PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Recalled D Zach Malatesta from Maine (ECHL).
ECHL
ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Traded DE Elijah Vilio to Rapic City.
KALAMAZOO WINGS — Traded F Greg Betzold to Norfolk.
NEWFOUNDLAND GROWLERS — Placed F Orrin Centazzo on reserve. Placed D Luke Bafia on injured reserve.
RAPID CITY RUSH — Released D Jay Powell.
TROIS-RIVIERES LIONS — Released Fs Jacob Graveline, Alexis Guilbault and Jason Imbeault. Signed D Ryan Romeo and F Tommy Veilleux to contracts.
WHEELING NAILERS — Released F Brian Matesvac as an emergency backup goalie (EBUG).
SOCCER
MLS
NEW YORK CITY FC — Signed F Kevin O’Toole to a one-year contract.
COLLEGE
TENNESSEE — Named Kelsey Pope wide receivers coach.
Share this articleShare on twitter Email story