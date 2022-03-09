Wednesday, March 09, 2022 1:00 am
BASKETBALL
NBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|40
|24
|.625
|—
|Boston
|39
|27
|.591
|2
|Toronto
|34
|30
|.531
|6
|Brooklyn
|33
|33
|.500
|8
|New York
|27
|38
|.415
|13½
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Miami
|44
|22
|.667
|—
|Charlotte
|32
|34
|.485
|12
|Atlanta
|31
|33
|.484
|12
|Washington
|29
|34
|.460
|13½
|Orlando
|16
|50
|.242
|28
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|41
|25
|.621
|—
|Chicago
|39
|26
|.600
|1½
|Cleveland
|38
|27
|.585
|2½
|Indiana
|22
|45
|.328
|19½
|Detroit
|18
|47
|.277
|22½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Memphis
|45
|22
|.672
|—
|Dallas
|40
|25
|.615
|4
|New Orleans
|27
|38
|.415
|17
|San Antonio
|25
|40
|.385
|19
|Houston
|16
|49
|.246
|28
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Utah
|40
|24
|.625
|—
|Denver
|39
|26
|.600
|1½
|Minnesota
|37
|29
|.561
|4
|Portland
|25
|39
|.391
|15
|Oklahoma City
|20
|45
|.308
|20½
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Phoenix
|52
|13
|.800
|—
|Golden State
|43
|22
|.662
|9
|L.A. Clippers
|34
|32
|.515
|18½
|L.A. Lakers
|28
|36
|.438
|23½
|Sacramento
|24
|43
|.358
|29
Monday
Detroit 113, Atlanta 110, OT
Philadelphia 121, Chicago 106
Miami 123, Houston 106
Minnesota 124, Portland 81
San Antonio 117, L.A. Lakers 110
Dallas 111, Utah 103
Denver 131, Golden State 124
New York 131, Sacramento 115
Tuesday
Brooklyn 132, Charlotte 121
Cleveland 127, Indiana 124
Phoenix 102, Orlando 99
Memphis 132, New Orleans 111
Milwaukee 142, Oklahoma City 115
L.A. Clippers at Golden State, late
Today
Boston at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Phoenix at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Houston, 8 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Orlando at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
New York at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Toronto at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
Denver at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Portland at Utah, 10 p.m.
Washington at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
Thursday
Brooklyn at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Golden State at Denver, 10 p.m.
Friday
Minnesota at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Charlotte at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Cleveland at Miami, 8 p.m.
Dallas at Houston, 8 p.m.
New York at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Utah at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
Toronto at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
Washington at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.
CLEVELAND 127,
INDIANA 124
CLEVELAND (127): Markkanen 8-14 4-4 21, Wade 4-7 0-0 10, Mobley 8-15 6-8 22, Garland 14-26 9-9 41, Okoro 4-7 2-2 11, Love 4-11 0-0 9, Osman 0-4 0-0 0, Stevens 4-7 1-2 9, Davis 1-1 2-2 4, Rondo 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 47-95 24-27 127.
INDIANA (124): Brissett 2-8 0-0 5, Brogdon 6-15 0-0 12, Jackson 6-7 0-0 12, Haliburton 9-14 3-4 25, Hield 5-6 0-0 14, Duarte 4-14 2-2 11, Bitadze 6-10 1-2 15, Smith 5-9 3-4 15, Washington Jr. 6-8 1-3 15. Totals 49-91 10-15 124.
|Cleveland
|32
|31
|27
|37
|—
|127
|Indiana
|24
|39
|35
|26
|—
|124
3-Point Goals—Cleveland 9-32 (Garland 4-9, Wade 2-5, Okoro 1-1, Markkanen 1-5, Love 1-6, Mobley 0-1, Rondo 0-1, Osman 0-4), Indiana 16-32 (Hield 4-4, Haliburton 4-7, Bitadze 2-4, Smith 2-4, Washington Jr. 2-4, Brissett 1-3, Duarte 1-4, Brogdon 0-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Cleveland 40 (Mobley 12), Indiana 39 (Bitadze 9). Assists—Cleveland 25 (Garland 13), Indiana 35 (Brogdon 12). Total Fouls—Cleveland 16, Indiana 20. A—14,066 (20,000).
G League
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Motor City
|16
|6
|.727
|—
|Raptors
|17
|7
|.708
|—
|Delaware
|14
|6
|.700
|1
|Long Island
|16
|8
|.667
|1
|Capital City
|14
|7
|.667
|1½
|Grand Rapids
|13
|10
|.565
|3½
|Westchester
|12
|10
|.545
|4
|Windy City
|11
|13
|.458
|6
|MAD ANTS
|10
|13
|.435
|6½
|College Park
|9
|12
|.429
|6½
|Maine
|9
|12
|.429
|6½
|Wisconsin
|8
|14
|.364
|8
|Lakeland
|7
|14
|.333
|8½
|Greensboro
|6
|16
|.273
|10
|Cleveland
|3
|17
|.150
|12
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Rio Grande Valley
|17
|6
|.739
|—
|Agua Caliente
|15
|7
|.682
|1½
|South Bay
|14
|7
|.667
|2
|Birmingham
|11
|10
|.524
|5
|Iowa
|10
|10
|.500
|5½
|Austin
|10
|10
|.500
|5½
|Stockton
|10
|11
|.476
|6
|Oklahoma City
|12
|14
|.462
|6½
|Sioux Falls
|11
|13
|.458
|6½
|Texas
|10
|13
|.435
|7
|Santa Cruz
|10
|13
|.435
|7
|Memphis
|8
|15
|.348
|9
|Salt Lake City
|7
|16
|.304
|10
Tuesday
Rio Grande Valley 117, Okla. City 107
Motor City 126, Cleveland 120
Delaware 128, Lakeland 118
Westchester 106, Greensboro 102
MAD ANTS 131, Windy City 127, 2OT
Salt Lake City 108, Texas 102
Agua Caliente 124, Austin 118
G League Ignite at Santa Cruz, late
Memphis at Stockton, late
Today
Grand Rapids at Long Island, 11 a.m.
Iowa at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
Thursday
Rio Grande Valley at Oklahoma City, noon
Capital City at Westchester, 7 p.m.
Delaware at Lakeland, 7 p.m.
MAD ANTS at Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Motor City at Maine, 7 p.m.
Raptors at College Park, 7 p.m.
Windy City at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Austin at Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m.
Salt Lake City at Texas, 8 p.m.
Memphis at South Bay, 10 p.m.
Santa Cruz at Stockton, 10 p.m.
Friday
Motor City at Maine, 7 p.m.
Wisconsin at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Austin at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.
Iowa at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.
MAD ANTS 131,
BULLS 127, 2OT
WINDY CITY (127): Roach 4-12 1-2 11, Cook 74-9 0-0 14, Simonovic 3-8 5-5 14, Dotson 11-17 4-5 28, Thompson 3-7 0-0 6, Alford 3-6 2-2 13, Oturu 8-10 2-4 19, Drell 1-2 1-1 5, Pargo 3-7 0-0 7, Callandret 1-3 0-0 2, Lindsey 3-9 1-1 8. Totals 48-90 16-20 127.
FORT WAYNE (131): Hinton 8-17 3-5 25, Anderson 13-25 12-14 46, Bell 5-7 0-0 10, York 11-24 4-4 30, Lemon Jr. 1-11 0-0 2, Rowsey 2-6 0-0 5, Bigby-Williams 0-0 1-2 2, Bradshaw 2-5 4-5 11, Vorhees 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 42-96 24-30 131.
|Windy City
|22
|37
|30
|29
|4
|5
|—
|127
|Fort Wayne
|41
|28
|27
|22
|4
|9
|—
|131
3-Point Goals—Windy City 6-26 (Alford 3-6, Drell 1-1, Pargo 1-5, Lindsey 1-5, Roach 0-3, Dotson 0-2, Thompson 0-2, Oturu 0-1, Callandret 0-1), Fort Wayne 13-43 (Anderson 4-13, York 4-13, Hinton 3-9, Rowsey 1-4, Bradshaw 1-2, Lemon Jr. 0-2). Fouled Out—Cook, Dotson, Bell. Rebounds—Windy City 48 (Roach, Cook 10), Fort Wayne 34 (Bell 13). Assists—Windy City 21 (Dotson 6), Fort Wayne 27 (Lemon Jr. 9). Total Fouls—Windy City 37, Fort Wayne 25.
Share this articleShare on twitter Email story