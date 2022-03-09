The Journal Gazette
 
Wednesday, March 09, 2022 1:00 am

BASKETBALL

NBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB
Philadelphia 40 24 .625
Boston 39 27 .591 2
Toronto 34 30 .531 6
Brooklyn 33 33 .500 8
New York 27 38 .415 13½

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB
Miami 44 22 .667
Charlotte 32 34 .485 12
Atlanta 31 33 .484 12
Washington 29 34 .460 13½
Orlando 16 50 .242 28

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 41 25 .621
Chicago 39 26 .600
Cleveland 38 27 .585
Indiana 22 45 .328 19½
Detroit 18 47 .277 22½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB
Memphis 45 22 .672
Dallas 40 25 .615 4
New Orleans 27 38 .415 17
San Antonio 25 40 .385 19
Houston 16 49 .246 28

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB
Utah 40 24 .625
Denver 39 26 .600
Minnesota 37 29 .561 4
Portland 25 39 .391 15
Oklahoma City 20 45 .308 20½

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB
Phoenix 52 13 .800
Golden State 43 22 .662 9
L.A. Clippers 34 32 .515 18½
L.A. Lakers 28 36 .438 23½
Sacramento 24 43 .358 29

Monday

Detroit 113, Atlanta 110, OT

Philadelphia 121, Chicago 106

Miami 123, Houston 106

Minnesota 124, Portland 81

San Antonio 117, L.A. Lakers 110

Dallas 111, Utah 103

Denver 131, Golden State 124

New York 131, Sacramento 115

Tuesday

Brooklyn 132, Charlotte 121

Cleveland 127, Indiana 124

Phoenix 102, Orlando 99

Memphis 132, New Orleans 111

Milwaukee 142, Oklahoma City 115

L.A. Clippers at Golden State, late

Today

Boston at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Houston, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Orlando at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

New York at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Toronto at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Denver at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Portland at Utah, 10 p.m.

Washington at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday

Brooklyn at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Golden State at Denver, 10 p.m.

Friday

Minnesota at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Cleveland at Miami, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Houston, 8 p.m.

New York at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Utah at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Toronto at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Washington at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

CLEVELAND 127,

INDIANA 124

CLEVELAND (127): Markkanen 8-14 4-4 21, Wade 4-7 0-0 10, Mobley 8-15 6-8 22, Garland 14-26 9-9 41, Okoro 4-7 2-2 11, Love 4-11 0-0 9, Osman 0-4 0-0 0, Stevens 4-7 1-2 9, Davis 1-1 2-2 4, Rondo 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 47-95 24-27 127.

INDIANA (124): Brissett 2-8 0-0 5, Brogdon 6-15 0-0 12, Jackson 6-7 0-0 12, Haliburton 9-14 3-4 25, Hield 5-6 0-0 14, Duarte 4-14 2-2 11, Bitadze 6-10 1-2 15, Smith 5-9 3-4 15, Washington Jr. 6-8 1-3 15. Totals 49-91 10-15 124.

Cleveland 32 31 27 37 127
Indiana 24 39 35 26 124

3-Point Goals—Cleveland 9-32 (Garland 4-9, Wade 2-5, Okoro 1-1, Markkanen 1-5, Love 1-6, Mobley 0-1, Rondo 0-1, Osman 0-4), Indiana 16-32 (Hield 4-4, Haliburton 4-7, Bitadze 2-4, Smith 2-4, Washington Jr. 2-4, Brissett 1-3, Duarte 1-4, Brogdon 0-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Cleveland 40 (Mobley 12), Indiana 39 (Bitadze 9). Assists—Cleveland 25 (Garland 13), Indiana 35 (Brogdon 12). Total Fouls—Cleveland 16, Indiana 20. A—14,066 (20,000).

G League

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Motor City 16 6 .727
Raptors 17 7 .708
Delaware 14 6 .700 1
Long Island 16 8 .667 1
Capital City 14 7 .667
Grand Rapids 13 10 .565
Westchester 12 10 .545 4
Windy City 11 13 .458 6
MAD ANTS 10 13 .435
College Park 9 12 .429
Maine 9 12 .429
Wisconsin 8 14 .364 8
Lakeland 7 14 .333
Greensboro 6 16 .273 10
Cleveland 3 17 .150 12

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Rio Grande Valley 17 6 .739
Agua Caliente 15 7 .682
South Bay 14 7 .667 2
Birmingham 11 10 .524 5
Iowa 10 10 .500
Austin 10 10 .500
Stockton 10 11 .476 6
Oklahoma City 12 14 .462
Sioux Falls 11 13 .458
Texas 10 13 .435 7
Santa Cruz 10 13 .435 7
Memphis 8 15 .348 9
Salt Lake City 7 16 .304 10

Tuesday

Rio Grande Valley 117, Okla. City 107

Motor City 126, Cleveland 120

Delaware 128, Lakeland 118

Westchester 106, Greensboro 102

MAD ANTS 131, Windy City 127, 2OT

Salt Lake City 108, Texas 102

Agua Caliente 124, Austin 118

G League Ignite at Santa Cruz, late

Memphis at Stockton, late

Today

Grand Rapids at Long Island, 11 a.m.

Iowa at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Thursday

Rio Grande Valley at Oklahoma City, noon

Capital City at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Delaware at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

MAD ANTS at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Motor City at Maine, 7 p.m.

Raptors at College Park, 7 p.m.

Windy City at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Austin at Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Texas, 8 p.m.

Memphis at South Bay, 10 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Friday

Motor City at Maine, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Austin at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.

Iowa at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.

MAD ANTS 131,

BULLS 127, 2OT

WINDY CITY (127): Roach 4-12 1-2 11, Cook 74-9 0-0 14, Simonovic 3-8 5-5 14, Dotson 11-17 4-5 28, Thompson 3-7 0-0 6, Alford 3-6 2-2 13, Oturu 8-10 2-4 19, Drell 1-2 1-1 5, Pargo 3-7 0-0 7, Callandret 1-3 0-0 2, Lindsey 3-9 1-1 8. Totals 48-90 16-20 127.

FORT WAYNE (131): Hinton 8-17 3-5 25, Anderson 13-25 12-14 46, Bell 5-7 0-0 10, York 11-24 4-4 30, Lemon Jr. 1-11 0-0 2, Rowsey 2-6 0-0 5, Bigby-Williams 0-0 1-2 2, Bradshaw 2-5 4-5 11, Vorhees 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 42-96 24-30 131.

Windy City 22 37 30 29 4 5 127
Fort Wayne 41 28 27 22 4 9 131

3-Point Goals—Windy City 6-26 (Alford 3-6, Drell 1-1, Pargo 1-5, Lindsey 1-5, Roach 0-3, Dotson 0-2, Thompson 0-2, Oturu 0-1, Callandret 0-1), Fort Wayne 13-43 (Anderson 4-13, York 4-13, Hinton 3-9, Rowsey 1-4, Bradshaw 1-2, Lemon Jr. 0-2). Fouled Out—Cook, Dotson, Bell. Rebounds—Windy City 48 (Roach, Cook 10), Fort Wayne 34 (Bell 13). Assists—Windy City 21 (Dotson 6), Fort Wayne 27 (Lemon Jr. 9). Total Fouls—Windy City 37, Fort Wayne 25.

