Wednesday, March 09, 2022 1:00 am
COLLEGES
Basketball
MEN
BIG TEN TOURNAMENT
At Indianapolis
Today
Northwestern vs. Nebraska, 6 p.m.
Penn St. vs. Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.
Thursday
Michigan vs. Indiana, 11:30 a.m.
Iowa vs. Northwestern-Nebraska winner, 2 p.m.
Michigan St. vs. Maryland, 6:30 p.m.
Ohio St. vs. Penn St.-Minnesota winner, 9 p.m.
Friday
Illinois vs. Michigan-Indiana winner, 11:30 a.m.
Rutgers vs. Iowa—Northwestern-Nebraska winner, 2 p.m.
Wisconsin vs. Michigan St.—Maryland, 6:30 p.m.
Purdue vs. Ohio St.—Penn St.-Minnesota winner, 9 p.m.
ACC TOURNAMENT
At Brooklyn, N.Y.
March 8
Boston College 66, Pittsburgh 46
Clemson 70, NC State 64
Louisville 84, Georgia Tech 74
Today
Florida St. vs. Syracuse, noon
Wake Forest vs. Boston College,
2:30 p.m.
Virginia Tech vs. Clemson, 7 p.m.
Virginia vs. Louisville, 9:30 p.m.
Thursday
Duke vs. Florida St.-Syracuse winner, noon
Miami vs. Wake Forest—Pittsburgh-Boston College winner, 2:30 p.m.
Notre Dame vs. Virginia Tech—Clemson-NC State winner, 7 p.m.
North Carolina vs. Virginia—Louisville-Georgia Tech winner, 9:30 p.m.
BIG EAST TOURNAMENT
At New York, N.Y.
Today
Xavier vs. Butler, 4:30 p.m.
St. John’s vs. DePaul, 7 p.m.
Seton Hall vs. Georgetown, 9:30 p.m.
Thursday
Providence vs. Xavier-Butler winner, noon
Creighton vs. Marquette, 2:30 p.m.
Villanova vs. St. John’s-DePaul winner, 7 p.m.
UConn vs. Seton Hall-Georgetown winner, 9:30 p.m.
HORIZON LEAGUE TOURNAMENT
At Indianapolis
March 7
Wright St. 82, Cleveland St. 67
N. Kentucky 57, PFW 43
March 8
Wright St. 72, N. Kentucky 71
MAC TOURNAMENT
At Cleveland, Ohio
Thursday
Toledo vs. Cent. Michigan, 11 a.m.
Akron vs. Buffalo, 1:30 p.m.
Kent St. vs. Miami (Ohio), 4 p.m.
Ohio vs. Ball St., 6:30 p.m.
Friday
Toledo-Cent. Michigan winner vs. Akron-Buffalo winner, 5 p.m.
Kent St.-Miami (Ohio) winner vs. Ohio-Ball St. winner, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday
Championship, 7:30 p.m.
LATE MONDAY
N. KENTUCKY 57,
PFW 43
N. KENTUCKY (20-11): Brandon 0-1 0-0 0, Faulkner 4-14 0-0 9, Langdon 3-8 2-2 9, Vinson 2-7 0-1 5, Warrick 7-15 4-4 19, Robinson 2-5 1-2 5, Nelson 3-4 1-2 7, Evans 0-0 0-0 0, Pivorius 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 22-56 8-13 57.
PFW (21-11): Kpedi 3-5 3-5 9, Planutis 0-3 0-0 0, Chong Qui 4-11 0-1 9, Godfrey 3-16 4-4 11, Pipkins 2-10 2-2 6, Billups 1-3 0-0 2, Peterson 1-3 0-0 3, DeJurnett 1-1 1-2 3, Benford 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 15-52 10-14 43.
Halftime—N. Kentucky 25-19. 3-Point Goals—N. Kentucky 5-19 (Pivorius 1-2, Langdon 1-3, Vinson 1-3, Faulkner 1-4, Warrick 1-6, Robinson 0-1), PFW 3-20 (Peterson 1-3, Chong Qui 1-4, Godfrey 1-7, Pipkins 0-1, Billups 0-2, Planutis 0-3). Rebounds—N. Kentucky 43 (Brandon 14), PFW 28 (Kpedi 7). Assists—N. Kentucky 12 (Langdon, Vinson 4), PFW 8 (Godfrey 4). Total Fouls—N. Kentucky 15, PFW 15.
ALL-BIG TEN TEAM
Unanimous selections IN ALL CAPS
As selected by coaches
FIRST TEAM
KOFI COCKBURN, ILLINOIS
KEEGAN MURRAY, IOWA
E.J. Liddell, Ohio State
Jaden Ivey, Purdue
JOHNNY DAVIS, Wisconsin
SECOND TEAM*
Trent Frazier, Illinois
Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana
Hunter Dickinson, Michigan
Zach Edey, Purdue
Ron Harper Jr., Rutgers
Brad Davison, Wisconsin
THIRD TEAM*
Alfonso Plummer, Illinois
Gabe Brown, Michigan State
Bryce McGowens, Nebraska
Malaki Branham, Ohio State
Trevion Williams, Purdue
Geo Baker, Rutgers
*Additional honorees due to ties
HONORABLE MENTION
Jordan Bohannon, Iowa
Fatts Russell, Maryland
Malik Hall, Michigan State
Jamison Battle, Minnesota
Payton Willis, Minnesota
John Harrar, Penn State
Sasha Stefanovic, Purdue
Tyler Wahl, Wisconsin
ALL-FRESHMAN TEAM
Moussa Diabate, Michigan
Max Christie, Michigan State
Malaki Branham, Ohio State
Bryce McGowens, Nebraska
Chucky Hepburn, Wisconsin
ALL-DEFENSIVE TEAM
Trent Frazier, Illinois
Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana
E.J. Liddell, Ohio State
Caleb McConnell, Rutgers
Eric Hunter Jr., Purdue
Player of the Year
Johnny Davis, Wisconsin
Defensive Player of the Year
Caleb McConnell, Rutgers
Freshman of the Year
Malaki Branham, Ohio State
Sixth Man of the Year
Trevion Williams, Purdue
Coach of the Year
Greg Gard, Wisconsin
Sportsmanship Award Honorees
Jacob Grandison, Illinois; Race Thompson, Indiana; Patrick McCaffery, Iowa; Simon Wright, Maryland; Eli Brooks, Michigan; Max Christie, Michigan State; Eric Curry, Minnesota; Derrick Walker, Nebraska; Ryan Greer, Northwestern; Justin Ahrens, Ohio State; John Harrar, Penn State; Sasha Stefanovic, Purdue; Clifford Omoruyi, Rutgers; Jordan Davis, Wisconsin.
Selected By Media Voting Panel
FIRST TEAM
KOFI COCKBURN, ILLINOIS
KEEGAN MURRAY, IOWA
E.J. Liddell, Ohio State
Jaden Ivey, Purdue
Johnny Davis, Wisconsin
SECOND TEAM
Trent Frazier, Illinois
Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana
Hunter Dickinson, Michigan
Zach Edey, Purdue
Ron Harper Jr., Rutgers
THIRD TEAM
Alfonso Plummer, Illinois
Bryce McGowens, Nebraska
Malaki Branham, Ohio State
Trevion Williams, Purdue
Brad Davison, Wisconsin
HONORABLE MENTION
Xavier Johnson, Indiana
Race Thompson, Indiana
Jordan Bohannon, Iowa
Fatts Russell, Maryland
Eric Ayala, Maryland
Eli Brooks, Michigan
Gabe Brown, Michigan State
Jamison Battle, Minnesota
Payton Willis, Minnesota
Pete Nance, Northwestern
John Harrar, Penn State
Sasha Stefanovic, Purdue
Geo Baker, Rutgers
Caleb McConnell, Rutgers
Paul Mulcahy, Rutgers
Clifford Omoruyi, Rutgers
Tyler Wahl, Wisconsin
Player of the Year
Johnny Davis, Wisconsin
Freshman of the Year
Malaki Branham, Ohio State
Coach of the Year
Greg Gard, Wisconsin
NAIA TOURNAMENT
First and Second Rounds
At Montgomery, Alabama
Friday
Georgetown (KY) vs. Huntington, 5 p.m.
Faulkner (AL) vs. Florida Memorial, 7 p.m.
Saturday
G1 winner vs. G2 winner, 5 p.m.
At Wichita, Kansas
Friday
Northwestern (Iowa) vs. Saint Francis, 7 p.m.
Briar Cliff (Iowa) vs. Bethel (KS), 9 p.m.
Saturday
G1 winner vs. G2 winner, 7 p.m.
At Marion
Friday
Southwestern (KS) vs. Indiana Tech, 2 p.m.
Ind. Wesleyan vs. Montreat (NC), 7 p.m.
Saturday
G1 winner vs. G2 winner, 6 p.m.
At Bourbonnais, Illinois
Friday
Olivet Nazarene vs. Lourdes (OH), 6 p.m.
Grace vs. Cumberlands (KY), 8 p.m.
Saturday
G1 winner vs. G2 winner, TBD
WOMEN
HORIZON LEAGUE TOURNAMENT
March 1
N. Kentucky 73, Detroit 50
Milwaukee 55, Ill.-Chicago 46
Oakland 54, Wright St. 45
Robert Morris 70, PFW 56
March 3
Cleveland St. 59, N. Kentucky 51
IUPUI 72, Robert Morris 41
Oakland 63, Youngstown St. 52
Green Bay 57, Milwaukee 42
At Indianapolis
March 7
IUPUI 86, Oakland 63
Cleveland St. 69, Green Bay 42
March 8
IUPUI 61, Cleveland St. 54
MAC TOURNAMENT
At Cleveland, Ohio
Today
Toledo vs. Ohio, 11 a.m.
N. Illinois vs. Ball St., 1:30 p.m.
Buffalo vs. W. Michigan, 4 p.m.
Akron vs. Bowling Green, 6:30 p.m.
Friday
Toledo-Ohio winner vs. N. Illinois-Ball St. winner, 10 a.m.
Buffalo-W. Michigan winner vs. Akron-
Bowling Green winner, 12:30 p.m.
Saturday
Championship, 11 a.m.
USA TODAY TOP 25 POLL
|Rec
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. South Carolina (31)
|27-1
|799
|1
|2. Stanford (1)
|25-3
|766
|2
|3. NC State
|26-3
|734
|3
|4. Louisvile
|26-3
|708
|4
|5. Baylor
|24-5
|659
|7
|6. LSU
|25-4
|603
|8
|7. Iowa St.
|24-5
|586
|6
|8. UConn
|22-5
|570
|8
|9. Michigan
|22-5
|565
|5
|10. Texas
|21-6
|491
|12
|11. Maryland
|21-7
|464
|13
|12. Indiana
|19-7
|414
|10
|13. Arizona
|20-6
|394
|11
|14. BYU
|25-2
|362
|15
|15. Tennessee
|22-7
|331
|14
|16. Ohio St.
|22-5
|330
|17
|17. North Carolina
|23-5
|261
|18
|18. Iowa
|20-7
|259
|22
|19. Oklahoma
|22-6
|234
|19
|20. Notre Dame
|21-7
|194
|16
|21. Georgia
|20-8
|178
|20
|22. Florida Gulf Coast
|26-2
|150
|23
|23. Central Florida
|21-3
|73
|25
|24. Virginia Tech
|21-8
|64
|—
|25. Georgia Tech
|20-9
|56
|24
Others receiving votes: Georgia Tech 23;
Liberty 17; Mississippi 13; Princeton 9;
Nebraska 8; South Florida 8; Utah 7; Florida 6; Gonzaga 3; Oregon 3; Drexel 2; Kansas 2; South Dakota St. 2; Colorado 1; Massachusetts 1; South Dakota 1.
NCAA AUTOMATIC BIDS
Belmont, Ohio Valley Conference
Iowa, Big Ten Conference
IUPUI, Horizon League
Kentucky, Southeastern Conference
Longwood, Big South Conference
Mercer, Southern Conference
NC State, Atlantic Coast Conference
UMass, Atlantic 10 Conference
Stanford, Pac-12 Conference
Texas-Arlington, Sun Belt Conference
UConn, Big East
NCAA DIII TOURNAMENT
Third and Fourth Rounds
At Lexington, Kentucky
Friday
Springfield vs. Trine, 4:30 p.m.
Mary Hardin-Baylor at Transylvania, TBD
Saturday
G1 winner vs. G2 winner, TBD
NAIA TOURNAMENT
First and Second Rounds
At Omaha, Nebraska
Friday
Dakota Wesleyan (SD) vs. Saint Francis, 11 a.m.
Saint Xavier (IL) vs. Bethel (TN), TBD
Saturday
G1 winner vs. G2 winner, TBD
At Dayton, Tennessee
Friday
Bryan (TN) vs. Webber Int’l (FL), 6 p.m.
Indiana Tech vs. Pikeville (KY), 8 p.m.
Saturday
G1 winner vs. G2 winner, 4 p.m.
