Basketball

MEN

BIG TEN TOURNAMENT

At Indianapolis

Today

Northwestern vs. Nebraska, 6 p.m.

Penn St. vs. Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday

Michigan vs. Indiana, 11:30 a.m.

Iowa vs. Northwestern-Nebraska winner, 2 p.m.

Michigan St. vs. Maryland, 6:30 p.m.

Ohio St. vs. Penn St.-Minnesota winner, 9 p.m.

Friday

Illinois vs. Michigan-Indiana winner, 11:30 a.m.

Rutgers vs. Iowa—Northwestern-Nebraska winner, 2 p.m.

Wisconsin vs. Michigan St.—Maryland, 6:30 p.m.

Purdue vs. Ohio St.—Penn St.-Minnesota winner, 9 p.m.

ACC TOURNAMENT

At Brooklyn, N.Y.

March 8

Boston College 66, Pittsburgh 46

Clemson 70, NC State 64

Louisville 84, Georgia Tech 74

Today

Florida St. vs. Syracuse, noon

Wake Forest vs. Boston College,

2:30 p.m.

Virginia Tech vs. Clemson, 7 p.m.

Virginia vs. Louisville, 9:30 p.m.

Thursday

Duke vs. Florida St.-Syracuse winner, noon

Miami vs. Wake Forest—Pittsburgh-Boston College winner, 2:30 p.m.

Notre Dame vs. Virginia Tech—Clemson-NC State winner, 7 p.m.

North Carolina vs. Virginia—Louisville-Georgia Tech winner, 9:30 p.m.

BIG EAST TOURNAMENT

At New York, N.Y.

Today

Xavier vs. Butler, 4:30 p.m.

St. John’s vs. DePaul, 7 p.m.

Seton Hall vs. Georgetown, 9:30 p.m.

Thursday

Providence vs. Xavier-Butler winner, noon

Creighton vs. Marquette, 2:30 p.m.

Villanova vs. St. John’s-DePaul winner, 7 p.m.

UConn vs. Seton Hall-Georgetown winner, 9:30 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE TOURNAMENT

At Indianapolis

March 7

Wright St. 82, Cleveland St. 67

N. Kentucky 57, PFW 43

March 8

Wright St. 72, N. Kentucky 71

MAC TOURNAMENT

At Cleveland, Ohio

Thursday

Toledo vs. Cent. Michigan, 11 a.m.

Akron vs. Buffalo, 1:30 p.m.

Kent St. vs. Miami (Ohio), 4 p.m.

Ohio vs. Ball St., 6:30 p.m.

Friday

Toledo-Cent. Michigan winner vs. Akron-Buffalo winner, 5 p.m.

Kent St.-Miami (Ohio) winner vs. Ohio-Ball St. winner, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday

Championship, 7:30 p.m.

LATE MONDAY

N. KENTUCKY 57,

PFW 43

N. KENTUCKY (20-11): Brandon 0-1 0-0 0, Faulkner 4-14 0-0 9, Langdon 3-8 2-2 9, Vinson 2-7 0-1 5, Warrick 7-15 4-4 19, Robinson 2-5 1-2 5, Nelson 3-4 1-2 7, Evans 0-0 0-0 0, Pivorius 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 22-56 8-13 57.

PFW (21-11): Kpedi 3-5 3-5 9, Planutis 0-3 0-0 0, Chong Qui 4-11 0-1 9, Godfrey 3-16 4-4 11, Pipkins 2-10 2-2 6, Billups 1-3 0-0 2, Peterson 1-3 0-0 3, DeJurnett 1-1 1-2 3, Benford 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 15-52 10-14 43.

Halftime—N. Kentucky 25-19. 3-Point Goals—N. Kentucky 5-19 (Pivorius 1-2, Langdon 1-3, Vinson 1-3, Faulkner 1-4, Warrick 1-6, Robinson 0-1), PFW 3-20 (Peterson 1-3, Chong Qui 1-4, Godfrey 1-7, Pipkins 0-1, Billups 0-2, Planutis 0-3). Rebounds—N. Kentucky 43 (Brandon 14), PFW 28 (Kpedi 7). Assists—N. Kentucky 12 (Langdon, Vinson 4), PFW 8 (Godfrey 4). Total Fouls—N. Kentucky 15, PFW 15.

ALL-BIG TEN TEAM

Unanimous selections IN ALL CAPS

As selected by coaches

FIRST TEAM

KOFI COCKBURN, ILLINOIS

KEEGAN MURRAY, IOWA

E.J. Liddell, Ohio State

Jaden Ivey, Purdue

JOHNNY DAVIS, Wisconsin

SECOND TEAM*

Trent Frazier, Illinois

Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana

Hunter Dickinson, Michigan

Zach Edey, Purdue

Ron Harper Jr., Rutgers

Brad Davison, Wisconsin

THIRD TEAM*

Alfonso Plummer, Illinois

Gabe Brown, Michigan State

Bryce McGowens, Nebraska

Malaki Branham, Ohio State

Trevion Williams, Purdue

Geo Baker, Rutgers

*Additional honorees due to ties

HONORABLE MENTION

Jordan Bohannon, Iowa

Fatts Russell, Maryland

Malik Hall, Michigan State

Jamison Battle, Minnesota

Payton Willis, Minnesota

John Harrar, Penn State

Sasha Stefanovic, Purdue

Tyler Wahl, Wisconsin

ALL-FRESHMAN TEAM

Moussa Diabate, Michigan

Max Christie, Michigan State

Malaki Branham, Ohio State

Bryce McGowens, Nebraska

Chucky Hepburn, Wisconsin

ALL-DEFENSIVE TEAM

Trent Frazier, Illinois

Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana

E.J. Liddell, Ohio State

Caleb McConnell, Rutgers

Eric Hunter Jr., Purdue

Player of the Year

Johnny Davis, Wisconsin

Defensive Player of the Year

Caleb McConnell, Rutgers

Freshman of the Year

Malaki Branham, Ohio State

Sixth Man of the Year

Trevion Williams, Purdue

Coach of the Year

Greg Gard, Wisconsin

Sportsmanship Award Honorees

Jacob Grandison, Illinois; Race Thompson, Indiana; Patrick McCaffery, Iowa; Simon Wright, Maryland; Eli Brooks, Michigan; Max Christie, Michigan State; Eric Curry, Minnesota; Derrick Walker, Nebraska; Ryan Greer, Northwestern; Justin Ahrens, Ohio State; John Harrar, Penn State; Sasha Stefanovic, Purdue; Clifford Omoruyi, Rutgers; Jordan Davis, Wisconsin.

Selected By Media Voting Panel

FIRST TEAM

KOFI COCKBURN, ILLINOIS

KEEGAN MURRAY, IOWA

E.J. Liddell, Ohio State

Jaden Ivey, Purdue

Johnny Davis, Wisconsin

SECOND TEAM

Trent Frazier, Illinois

Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana

Hunter Dickinson, Michigan

Zach Edey, Purdue

Ron Harper Jr., Rutgers

THIRD TEAM

Alfonso Plummer, Illinois

Bryce McGowens, Nebraska

Malaki Branham, Ohio State

Trevion Williams, Purdue

Brad Davison, Wisconsin

HONORABLE MENTION

Xavier Johnson, Indiana

Race Thompson, Indiana

Jordan Bohannon, Iowa

Fatts Russell, Maryland

Eric Ayala, Maryland

Eli Brooks, Michigan

Gabe Brown, Michigan State

Jamison Battle, Minnesota

Payton Willis, Minnesota

Pete Nance, Northwestern

John Harrar, Penn State

Sasha Stefanovic, Purdue

Geo Baker, Rutgers

Caleb McConnell, Rutgers

Paul Mulcahy, Rutgers

Clifford Omoruyi, Rutgers

Tyler Wahl, Wisconsin

Player of the Year

Johnny Davis, Wisconsin

Freshman of the Year

Malaki Branham, Ohio State

Coach of the Year

Greg Gard, Wisconsin

NAIA TOURNAMENT

First and Second Rounds

At Montgomery, Alabama

Friday

Georgetown (KY) vs. Huntington, 5 p.m.

Faulkner (AL) vs. Florida Memorial, 7 p.m.

Saturday

G1 winner vs. G2 winner, 5 p.m.

At Wichita, Kansas

Friday

Northwestern (Iowa) vs. Saint Francis, 7 p.m.

Briar Cliff (Iowa) vs. Bethel (KS), 9 p.m.

Saturday

G1 winner vs. G2 winner, 7 p.m.

At Marion

Friday

Southwestern (KS) vs. Indiana Tech, 2 p.m.

Ind. Wesleyan vs. Montreat (NC), 7 p.m.

Saturday

G1 winner vs. G2 winner, 6 p.m.

At Bourbonnais, Illinois

Friday

Olivet Nazarene vs. Lourdes (OH), 6 p.m.

Grace vs. Cumberlands (KY), 8 p.m.

Saturday

G1 winner vs. G2 winner, TBD

WOMEN

HORIZON LEAGUE TOURNAMENT

March 1

N. Kentucky 73, Detroit 50

Milwaukee 55, Ill.-Chicago 46

Oakland 54, Wright St. 45

Robert Morris 70, PFW 56

March 3

Cleveland St. 59, N. Kentucky 51

IUPUI 72, Robert Morris 41

Oakland 63, Youngstown St. 52

Green Bay 57, Milwaukee 42

At Indianapolis

March 7

IUPUI 86, Oakland 63

Cleveland St. 69, Green Bay 42

March 8

IUPUI 61, Cleveland St. 54

MAC TOURNAMENT

At Cleveland, Ohio

Today

Toledo vs. Ohio, 11 a.m.

N. Illinois vs. Ball St., 1:30 p.m.

Buffalo vs. W. Michigan, 4 p.m.

Akron vs. Bowling Green, 6:30 p.m.

Friday

Toledo-Ohio winner vs. N. Illinois-Ball St. winner, 10 a.m.

Buffalo-W. Michigan winner vs. Akron-

Bowling Green winner, 12:30 p.m.

Saturday

Championship, 11 a.m.

USA TODAY TOP 25 POLL

Rec Pts Pvs 1. South Carolina (31) 27-1 799 1 2. Stanford (1) 25-3 766 2 3. NC State 26-3 734 3 4. Louisvile 26-3 708 4 5. Baylor 24-5 659 7 6. LSU 25-4 603 8 7. Iowa St. 24-5 586 6 8. UConn 22-5 570 8 9. Michigan 22-5 565 5 10. Texas 21-6 491 12 11. Maryland 21-7 464 13 12. Indiana 19-7 414 10 13. Arizona 20-6 394 11 14. BYU 25-2 362 15 15. Tennessee 22-7 331 14 16. Ohio St. 22-5 330 17 17. North Carolina 23-5 261 18 18. Iowa 20-7 259 22 19. Oklahoma 22-6 234 19 20. Notre Dame 21-7 194 16 21. Georgia 20-8 178 20 22. Florida Gulf Coast 26-2 150 23 23. Central Florida 21-3 73 25 24. Virginia Tech 21-8 64 — 25. Georgia Tech 20-9 56 24

Others receiving votes: Georgia Tech 23;

Liberty 17; Mississippi 13; Princeton 9;

Nebraska 8; South Florida 8; Utah 7; Florida 6; Gonzaga 3; Oregon 3; Drexel 2; Kansas 2; South Dakota St. 2; Colorado 1; Massachusetts 1; South Dakota 1.

NCAA AUTOMATIC BIDS

Belmont, Ohio Valley Conference

Iowa, Big Ten Conference

IUPUI, Horizon League

Kentucky, Southeastern Conference

Longwood, Big South Conference

Mercer, Southern Conference

NC State, Atlantic Coast Conference

UMass, Atlantic 10 Conference

Stanford, Pac-12 Conference

Texas-Arlington, Sun Belt Conference

UConn, Big East

NCAA DIII TOURNAMENT

Third and Fourth Rounds

At Lexington, Kentucky

Friday

Springfield vs. Trine, 4:30 p.m.

Mary Hardin-Baylor at Transylvania, TBD

Saturday

G1 winner vs. G2 winner, TBD

NAIA TOURNAMENT

First and Second Rounds

At Omaha, Nebraska

Friday

Dakota Wesleyan (SD) vs. Saint Francis, 11 a.m.

Saint Xavier (IL) vs. Bethel (TN), TBD

Saturday

G1 winner vs. G2 winner, TBD

At Dayton, Tennessee

Friday

Bryan (TN) vs. Webber Int’l (FL), 6 p.m.

Indiana Tech vs. Pikeville (KY), 8 p.m.

Saturday

G1 winner vs. G2 winner, 4 p.m.