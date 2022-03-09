PGA

THE PLAYERS CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

Course: TPC Sawgrass (Players Stadium). Yardage: 7, 256. Par: 72.

Prize money: $20 million. Winner’s share: $3.6 million.

Television: Thu.-Fri., noon-6 p.m. (Golf Channel); Sat.-Sunday, 1-6 p.m. (NBC).

Defending champion: Justin Thomas.

FedEx Cup leader: Scottie Scheffler.

Last week: Scottie Scheffler won the Arnold Palmer Invitational and Ryan Brehm won the Puerto Rico Open.

Notes: The PGA Tour’s premier tournament has the richest purse in golf at $20 million, with $3.6 million going to the winner. ... Bryson DeChambeau withdrew for the second straight week, saying he was not fully healthy. ... Tiger Woods, Steve Stricker, Harris English and Kevin Na also are not playing. ... Scottie Scheffler and Hideki Matsuyama are the only two multiple winners on the PGA Tour this season.