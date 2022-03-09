Wednesday, March 09, 2022 1:00 am
HIGH SCHOOLS
Basketball
BOYS
ALL-ACAC
First Team
Ethan Dirksen, Jay County; Dusty Pearson, Jay County; Ethan Poling, Adams Central; Joe Reidy, Woodlan; Luke Saylor, Heritage; Braysen Yergler, Adams Central
Second Team
Alex Miller, Woodlan; Gavin Muhlenkamp, Jay County; Trey Schoch, South Adams; Braden Smith, Woodlan; Max Stoppenhagen, Bluffton; Dustin Woodward, Southern Wells
Honorable Mention
Ethan Brown, Adams Central; Josh Dowlen, Jay County; Austin Harris, Southern Wells; Kobe Meyer, Heritage; Harrison Schreiber, Bluffton
IBCA ACADEMIC ALL-STATE
Local recipients
First Team
Connor Essegian, Central Noble; Fletcher Loyer, Homestead; Joe Reidy, Woodlan
Honorable Mention
Demetrious Allen, Leo; Aidan Bane, Carroll; Ethan Bock, Fremont; Brayden Bohde, West Noble; Jake Boyer, Blackhawk Ch.; Ethan Brown, Adams Central; Grant Brown, Snider; Markis Crosbie, Bluffton; Spencer Denton, East Noble; Aidan Dreibelbis, Central Noble; Keaton Dukes, Wawasee; Ifeanyi Ezeakudo, Homestead; Logan Gard, Central Noble; Eli Gernhardt, Bishop Luers; Dylan Hale, Heritage; Tylor Harding, New Haven; Hugh Henderson, Eastside; Beau Jacquay, Bishop Dwenger; Lewis Jones, Blackhawk Christian; Luke Lagrange, Leo ; Andrew Leeper, Homestead; Kaeden Miller, Leo; Seth Mills, Columbia City; Connor Penrod, DeKalb; Christopher Pieper, Bishop Dwenger; Joshua Rosales, West Noble; Harrison Schreiber, Bluffton; Ryan Schroeder, Central Noble; Noah Shepherd, Central Noble; Owen Shively, Bishop Dwenger; Owen Willard, Eastside
AREA REGIONALS
Saturday
CLASS 4A
At Logansport
Kokomo vs. Snider, 10 a.m.
Homestead vs. Westfield, noon
Championship, 8 p.m.
CLASS 3A
At New Castle
Yorktown vs. NorthWood, 10 a.m.
Leo vs. Norwell, noon
Championship, 8 p.m.
CLASS 2A
At North Judson-San Pierre
Blackhawk Ch. at North Judson, 10 a.m.
Bishop Noll vs. Central Noble, noon
Championship, 7 p.m.
CLASS A
At Triton
N. White vs. Gary 21st Century, 10 a.m.
Fremont at Triton, noon
Championship, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS
IBCA ACADEMIC ALL-STATE
Local recipients
First Team
Lauren Leach, Angola; Abby Sanner, Warsaw
Honorable Mention
Nataley Armstrong, Garrett; Olivia Baumert, Woodlan; Kaitlyn Bergman, Garrett; Ella Bickel, Heritage; Mataya Bireley, Eastside ; Madelynn Bottles, West Noble; Jada Bright, Bishop Luers; Leah Campbell, Huntington North; Jada Carter, Wawasee; Alivia Dalrymple, Adams Central; Lindsay Doss, Wawasee; Danielle Dunham, Columbia City; Jaiden Eastom, Snider; Celia Eyrich, Bishop Luers; Eden Freeman, Columbia City; Kenzie Fuelling, Bellmont; Taylor Gerke, Garrett; Ashleigh Gray, Central Noble; Sara Gross, West Noble; Tara Gross, West Noble; Emily Haines, Wawasee; Makayla Hamrick, South Adams; Halle Hathaway, Garrett; Lily Helmuth, Blackhawk Ch.; McKenna Hoffelder, Eastside; Ryleigh Johnson, Bluffton; Samantha Kabisch, Snider; Skyelar Kessler, Eastside; Hailee Kline, Blackhawk Ch.; Kacilyn Krebs, Warsaw; Dakotah Krohn, Woodlan; Mahelat Lee, Concordia; Natalie Linnemeier, Carroll; Rebekah Marshall, Columbia City; Morgan Ostrowski, Garrett; Faith Owen, Garrett; Anna Parent, Bishop Luers; Brooke Pocock, Carroll; Jada-Lynn Rhonehouse, Fremont; Kylee Roe, Adams Central; Sophia Ruble, Garrett; Anna Schrader, Columbia City; Carlie Sealscott, South Adams; Grace Sell, Huntington North; Alison Smith, South Adams; Becca Smith, Wawasee; Ella Stoner, West Noble; Emily Todd, Norwell; Mackinzie Toliver, Norwell; Marissa Van De Weg, Adams Central; Abby Weaver, Garrett; Ashton Widenhoefer, Woodlan; Abby Zelt, Heritage; Anna Zimmerman, Bishop Luers
