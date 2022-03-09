Wednesday, March 09, 2022 1:00 am
ODDS
FanDuel Line
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|at Sacramento St.
|1½
|Idaho
|at Florida St.
|1
|Syracuse
|Saint Joseph’s
|1½
|at La Salle
|at Portland St.
|4½
|Idaho St.
|at Nevada
|4½
|New Mexico
|at Texas Southern
|4
|Jackson St.
|at Arizona St.
|4
|Stanford
|at Rhode Island
|9
|Duquesne
|at E. Washington
|7½
|Northern Arizona
|at Xavier
|5½
|Butler
|at Utah St.
|13½
|Air Force
|at Oregon
|9
|Oregon St.
|at Houston Baptist
|3½
|Incarnate Word
|Mississippi
|3½
|at Missouri
|at Norfolk St.
|16½
|Delaware St.
|at Northwestern
|4½
|Nebraska
|at Charlotte
|2½
|Rice
|at Kansas St.
|1
|West Virginia
|at Fresno St.
|13½
|San Jose St.
|at UMBC
|3½
|Hartford
|at Vermont
|19½
|Binghamton
|at St. John’s
|5
|DePaul
|at Colgate
|6½
|Navy
|at Penn St.
|3½
|Minnesota
|at Vanderbilt
|9
|Georgia
|at Howard
|6
|Coppin St.
|McNeese
|1½
|at N’western St.
|at UTEP
|1½
|Old Dominion
|at Washington St.
|8
|California
|at Seton Hall
|10
|Georgetown
|at Alcorn St.
|1
|Prairie View A&M
|at Washington
|1
|Utah
NBA
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Chicago
|6½
|(OFF)
|at Detroit
|Boston
|6½
|(226½)
|at Charlotte
|at Miami
|8½
|(OFF)
|Phoenix
|at Milwaukee
|5½
|(236½)
|Atlanta
|LA Lakers
|3½
|(OFF)
|at Houston
|at Minnesota
|13½
|(OFF)
|Oklahoma City
|at New Orleans
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Orlando
|at Dallas
|7½
|(OFF)
|New York
|at San Antonio
|1½
|(OFF)
|Toronto
|Denver
|3
|(OFF)
|at Sacramento
|at Utah
|19½
|(OFF)
|Portland
|at LA Clippers
|4½
|(219½)
|Washington
NHL
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at Edmonton
|-129
|Washington
|+108
|at Vancouver
|OFF
|Montreal
|OFF
