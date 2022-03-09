The Journal Gazette
 
Wednesday, March 09, 2022 1:00 am

ODDS

FanDuel Line

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
at Sacramento St. Idaho
at Florida St. 1 Syracuse
Saint Joseph’s at La Salle
at Portland St. Idaho St.
at Nevada New Mexico
at Texas Southern 4 Jackson St.
at Arizona St. 4 Stanford
at Rhode Island 9 Duquesne
at E. Washington Northern Arizona
at Xavier Butler
at Utah St. 13½ Air Force
at Oregon 9 Oregon St.
at Houston Baptist Incarnate Word
Mississippi at Missouri
at Norfolk St. 16½ Delaware St.
at Northwestern Nebraska
at Charlotte Rice
at Kansas St. 1 West Virginia
at Fresno St. 13½ San Jose St.
at UMBC Hartford
at Vermont 19½ Binghamton
at St. John’s 5 DePaul
at Colgate Navy
at Penn St. Minnesota
at Vanderbilt 9 Georgia
at Howard 6 Coppin St.
McNeese at N’western St.
at UTEP Old Dominion
at Washington St. 8 California
at Seton Hall 10 Georgetown
at Alcorn St. 1 Prairie View A&M
at Washington 1 Utah

NBA

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
Chicago (OFF) at Detroit
Boston (226½) at Charlotte
at Miami (OFF) Phoenix
at Milwaukee (236½) Atlanta
LA Lakers (OFF) at Houston
at Minnesota 13½ (OFF) Oklahoma City
at New Orleans OFF (OFF) Orlando
at Dallas (OFF) New York
at San Antonio (OFF) Toronto
Denver 3 (OFF) at Sacramento
at Utah 19½ (OFF) Portland
at LA Clippers (219½) Washington

NHL

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at Edmonton -129 Washington +108
at Vancouver OFF Montreal OFF

