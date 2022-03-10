Thursday, March 10, 2022 1:00 am
BASKETBALL
NBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|40
|24
|.625
|—
|Boston
|40
|27
|.597
|1½
|Toronto
|35
|30
|.538
|5½
|Brooklyn
|33
|33
|.500
|8
|New York
|28
|38
|.424
|13
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Miami
|44
|23
|.657
|—
|Charlotte
|32
|35
|.478
|12
|Atlanta
|31
|34
|.477
|12
|Washington
|29
|34
|.460
|13
|Orlando
|17
|50
|.254
|27
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|42
|25
|.627
|—
|Chicago
|40
|26
|.606
|1½
|Cleveland
|38
|27
|.585
|3
|Indiana
|22
|45
|.328
|20
|Detroit
|18
|48
|.273
|23½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Memphis
|45
|22
|.672
|—
|Dallas
|40
|26
|.606
|4½
|New Orleans
|27
|39
|.409
|17½
|San Antonio
|25
|41
|.379
|19½
|Houston
|17
|49
|.258
|27½
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Utah
|40
|24
|.625
|—
|Denver
|39
|26
|.600
|1½
|Minnesota
|38
|29
|.567
|3½
|Portland
|25
|39
|.391
|15
|Oklahoma City
|20
|46
|.303
|21
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Phoenix
|53
|13
|.803
|—
|Golden State
|44
|22
|.667
|9
|L.A. Clippers
|34
|33
|.507
|19½
|L.A. Lakers
|28
|37
|.431
|24½
|Sacramento
|24
|43
|.358
|29½
Tuesday
Brooklyn 132, Charlotte 121
Cleveland 127, Indiana 124
Phoenix 102, Orlando 99
Memphis 132, New Orleans 111
Milwaukee 142, Oklahoma City 115
Golden State 112, L.A. Clippers 97
Wednesday
Boston 115, Charlotte 101
Chicago 114, Detroit 108
Phoenix 111, Miami 90
Milwaukee 124, Atlanta 115
Minnesota 132, Oklahoma City 102
Orlando 108, New Orleans 102
Houston 139, L.A. Lakers 130, OT
Toronto 119, San Antonio 104
New York 107, Dallas 77
Denver at Sacramento, late
Portland at Utah, late
Washington at L.A. Clippers, late
Today
Brooklyn at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Golden State at Denver, 10 p.m.
Friday
Minnesota at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Charlotte at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Cleveland at Miami, 8 p.m.
Dallas at Houston, 8 p.m.
New York at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Utah at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
Toronto at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
Washington at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.
CHICAGO 114,
DETROIT 108
CHICAGO (114): DeRozan 12-25 12-13 36, Green 2-3 0-0 4, Vucevic 8-11 5-5 21, Dosunmu 4-6 1-2 9, LaVine 7-14 10-11 25, Brown Jr. 0-1 0-0 0, Jones Jr. 3-3 0-0 6, Thompson 1-4 3-4 5, White 3-9 0-0 8. Totals 40-76 31-35 114.
DETROIT (108): Bey 4-12 2-3 12, Grant 4-10 3-5 12, Bagley III 4-8 1-2 10, Cunningham 9-15 2-2 22, Joseph 4-5 0-0 9, Livers 1-2 0-0 2, Olynyk 4-9 3-3 12, Diallo 5-8 0-0 10, Lee 4-8 2-2 10, McGruder 3-5 0-0 9. Totals 42-82 13-17 108.
|Chicago
|25
|28
|31
|30
|—
|114
|Detroit
|26
|30
|35
|17
|—
|108
3-Point Goals—Chicago 3-15 (White 2-3, LaVine 1-7, Brown Jr. 0-1, DeRozan 0-1, Dosunmu 0-1, Green 0-1, Vucevic 0-1), Detroit 11-31 (McGruder 3-5, Cunningham 2-3, Bey 2-8, Bagley III 1-2, Joseph 1-2, Grant 1-5, Olynyk 1-5, Livers 0-1). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Chicago 33 (DeRozan 8), Detroit 32 (Bagley III 6). Assists—Chicago 19 (Dosunmu 7), Detroit 25 (Bey, Cunningham 6). Total Fouls—Chicago 15, Detroit 25.
G League
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Motor City
|16
|6
|.727
|—
|Raptors
|17
|7
|.708
|—
|Delaware
|14
|6
|.700
|1
|Capital City
|14
|7
|.667
|1½
|Long Island
|16
|9
|.640
|1½
|Grand Rapids
|14
|10
|.583
|3
|Westchester
|12
|10
|.545
|4
|Windy City
|11
|13
|.458
|6
|MAD ANTS
|10
|13
|.435
|6½
|College Park
|9
|12
|.429
|6½
|Maine
|9
|12
|.429
|6½
|Wisconsin
|8
|14
|.364
|8
|Lakeland
|7
|14
|.333
|8½
|Greensboro
|6
|16
|.273
|10
|Cleveland
|3
|17
|.150
|12
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Rio Grande Valley
|17
|6
|.739
|—
|Agua Caliente
|15
|7
|.682
|1½
|South Bay
|14
|7
|.667
|2
|Birmingham
|12
|10
|.545
|4½
|Austin
|10
|10
|.500
|5½
|Iowa
|10
|11
|.476
|6
|Oklahoma City
|12
|14
|.462
|6½
|Sioux Falls
|11
|13
|.458
|6½
|Stockton
|10
|12
|.455
|6½
|Texas
|10
|13
|.435
|7
|Santa Cruz
|10
|13
|.435
|7
|Memphis
|9
|15
|.375
|8½
|Salt Lake City
|7
|16
|.304
|10
Tuesday
Rio Grande Valley 117, Okla. City 107
Motor City 126, Cleveland 120
Delaware 128, Lakeland 118
Westchester 106, Greensboro 102
MAD ANTS 131, Windy City 127, 2OT
Salt Lake City 108, Texas 102
Agua Caliente 124, Austin 118
Memphis 106, Stockton 98
G League Ignite 127, Santa Cruz 119
Wednesday
Grand Rapids 96, Long Island 89
Birmingham 117, Iowa 113
Today
Rio Grande Valley at Oklahoma City, noon
Capital City at Westchester, 7 p.m.
Delaware at Lakeland, 7 p.m.
MAD ANTS at Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Motor City at Maine, 7 p.m.
Raptors at College Park, 7 p.m.
Windy City at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Austin at Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m.
Salt Lake City at Texas, 8 p.m.
Memphis at South Bay, 10 p.m.
Santa Cruz at Stockton, 10 p.m.
Friday
Motor City at Maine, 7 p.m.
Wisconsin at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Austin at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.
Iowa at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.
Share this articleShare on twitter Email story