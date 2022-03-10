The Journal Gazette
 
Thursday, March 10, 2022 1:00 am

BASKETBALL

NBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB
Philadelphia 40 24 .625
Boston 40 27 .597
Toronto 35 30 .538
Brooklyn 33 33 .500 8
New York 28 38 .424 13

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB
Miami 44 23 .657
Charlotte 32 35 .478 12
Atlanta 31 34 .477 12
Washington 29 34 .460 13
Orlando 17 50 .254 27

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 42 25 .627
Chicago 40 26 .606
Cleveland 38 27 .585 3
Indiana 22 45 .328 20
Detroit 18 48 .273 23½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB
Memphis 45 22 .672
Dallas 40 26 .606
New Orleans 27 39 .409 17½
San Antonio 25 41 .379 19½
Houston 17 49 .258 27½

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB
Utah 40 24 .625
Denver 39 26 .600
Minnesota 38 29 .567
Portland 25 39 .391 15
Oklahoma City 20 46 .303 21

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB
Phoenix 53 13 .803
Golden State 44 22 .667 9
L.A. Clippers 34 33 .507 19½
L.A. Lakers 28 37 .431 24½
Sacramento 24 43 .358 29½

Tuesday

Brooklyn 132, Charlotte 121

Cleveland 127, Indiana 124

Phoenix 102, Orlando 99

Memphis 132, New Orleans 111

Milwaukee 142, Oklahoma City 115

Golden State 112, L.A. Clippers 97

Wednesday

Boston 115, Charlotte 101

Chicago 114, Detroit 108

Phoenix 111, Miami 90

Milwaukee 124, Atlanta 115

Minnesota 132, Oklahoma City 102

Orlando 108, New Orleans 102

Houston 139, L.A. Lakers 130, OT

Toronto 119, San Antonio 104

New York 107, Dallas 77

Denver at Sacramento, late

Portland at Utah, late

Washington at L.A. Clippers, late

Today

Brooklyn at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Golden State at Denver, 10 p.m.

Friday

Minnesota at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Cleveland at Miami, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Houston, 8 p.m.

New York at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Utah at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Toronto at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Washington at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

CHICAGO 114,

DETROIT 108

CHICAGO (114): DeRozan 12-25 12-13 36, Green 2-3 0-0 4, Vucevic 8-11 5-5 21, Dosunmu 4-6 1-2 9, LaVine 7-14 10-11 25, Brown Jr. 0-1 0-0 0, Jones Jr. 3-3 0-0 6, Thompson 1-4 3-4 5, White 3-9 0-0 8. Totals 40-76 31-35 114.

DETROIT (108): Bey 4-12 2-3 12, Grant 4-10 3-5 12, Bagley III 4-8 1-2 10, Cunningham 9-15 2-2 22, Joseph 4-5 0-0 9, Livers 1-2 0-0 2, Olynyk 4-9 3-3 12, Diallo 5-8 0-0 10, Lee 4-8 2-2 10, McGruder 3-5 0-0 9. Totals 42-82 13-17 108.

Chicago 25 28 31 30 114
Detroit 26 30 35 17 108

3-Point Goals—Chicago 3-15 (White 2-3, LaVine 1-7, Brown Jr. 0-1, DeRozan 0-1, Dosunmu 0-1, Green 0-1, Vucevic 0-1), Detroit 11-31 (McGruder 3-5, Cunningham 2-3, Bey 2-8, Bagley III 1-2, Joseph 1-2, Grant 1-5, Olynyk 1-5, Livers 0-1). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Chicago 33 (DeRozan 8), Detroit 32 (Bagley III 6). Assists—Chicago 19 (Dosunmu 7), Detroit 25 (Bey, Cunningham 6). Total Fouls—Chicago 15, Detroit 25.

G League

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Motor City 16 6 .727
Raptors 17 7 .708
Delaware 14 6 .700 1
Capital City 14 7 .667
Long Island 16 9 .640
Grand Rapids 14 10 .583 3
Westchester 12 10 .545 4
Windy City 11 13 .458 6
MAD ANTS 10 13 .435
College Park 9 12 .429
Maine 9 12 .429
Wisconsin 8 14 .364 8
Lakeland 7 14 .333
Greensboro 6 16 .273 10
Cleveland 3 17 .150 12

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Rio Grande Valley 17 6 .739
Agua Caliente 15 7 .682
South Bay 14 7 .667 2
Birmingham 12 10 .545
Austin 10 10 .500
Iowa 10 11 .476 6
Oklahoma City 12 14 .462
Sioux Falls 11 13 .458
Stockton 10 12 .455
Texas 10 13 .435 7
Santa Cruz 10 13 .435 7
Memphis 9 15 .375
Salt Lake City 7 16 .304 10

Tuesday

Rio Grande Valley 117, Okla. City 107

Motor City 126, Cleveland 120

Delaware 128, Lakeland 118

Westchester 106, Greensboro 102

MAD ANTS 131, Windy City 127, 2OT

Salt Lake City 108, Texas 102

Agua Caliente 124, Austin 118

Memphis 106, Stockton 98

G League Ignite 127, Santa Cruz 119

Wednesday

Grand Rapids 96, Long Island 89

Birmingham 117, Iowa 113

Today

Rio Grande Valley at Oklahoma City, noon

Capital City at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Delaware at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

MAD ANTS at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Motor City at Maine, 7 p.m.

Raptors at College Park, 7 p.m.

Windy City at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Austin at Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Texas, 8 p.m.

Memphis at South Bay, 10 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Friday

Motor City at Maine, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Austin at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.

Iowa at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.

