Thursday, March 10, 2022 1:00 am
COLLEGES
Basketball
MEN
BIG TEN TOURNAMENT
At Indianapolis
Wednesday
Northwestern 71, Nebraska 69
Penn St. 60, Minnesota 51
Today
Michigan vs. Indiana, 11:30 a.m.
Iowa vs. Northwestern, 2 p.m.
Michigan St. vs. Maryland, 6:30 p.m.
Ohio St. vs. Penn St., 9 p.m.
Friday
Illinois vs. Michigan-Indiana winner, 11:30 a.m.
Rutgers vs. Iowa-Northwestern winner, 2 p.m.
Wisconsin vs. Michigan St.-Maryland winner, 6:30 p.m.
Purdue vs. Ohio St.-Penn St. winner, 9 p.m.
Saturday
Semifinals, 1 p.m. / 3:30 p.m.
Sunday
Championship, 3:30 p.m.
ACC TOURNAMENT
At Brooklyn, N.Y.
Tuesday
Boston College 66, Pittsburgh 46
Clemson 70, NC State 64
Louisville 84, Georgia Tech 74
Wednesday
Syracuse 96, Florida St. 57
Boston College 82, Wake Forest 77, OT
Virginia Tech 76, Clemson 75, OT
Virginia vs. Louisville, late
Today
Duke vs. Syracuse, noon
Miami vs. Boston College, 2:30 p.m.
Notre Dame vs. Virginia Tech, 7 p.m.
North Carolina vs. Virginia-Louisville winner, 9:30 p.m.
Friday
Semifinals, 7 p.m. / 9:30 p.m.
Saturday
Championship, 8:30 p.m.
BIG EAST TOURNAMENT
At New York, N.Y.
Wednesday
Butler 89, Xavier 82, OT
St. John’s 92, DePaul 73
Seton Hall vs. Georgetown, late
Today
Providence vs. Butler, noon
Creighton vs. Marquette, 2:30 p.m.
Villanova vs. St. John’s, 7 p.m.
UConn vs. Seton Hall-Georgetown winner, 9:30 p.m.
Friday
Semifinals, 6:30 p.m. / 9 p.m.
Saturday
Championship, 6:30 p.m.
BUTLER 89,
XAVIER 82, OT
BUTLER (14-18): Golden 0-4 1-2 1, Nze 5-9 4-4 15, Harris 12-20 3-6 29, Hodges 2-9 0-0 4, Thompson 3-6 0-1 7, Lukosius 6-13 11-13 27, Taylor 0-3 4-4 4, Tate 0-0 2-2 2, Hughes 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-64 25-32 89.
XAVIER (18-13): Freemantle 5-12 3-4 14, Nunge 9-12 5-11 24, Johnson 3-9 2-2 8, Jones 6-13 2-7 14, Scruggs 7-13 0-3 15, Kunkel 1-7 1-2 3, Odom 2-3 0-0 4, Hunter 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 33-70 13-29 82.
Halftime—26-26. 3-Point Goals—Butler 8-29 (Lukosius 4-8, Harris 2-10, Thompson 1-2, Nze 1-3, Golden 0-1, Hodges 0-2, Taylor 0-3), Xavier 3-15 (Freemantle 1-2, Nunge 1-3, Scruggs 1-3, Hunter 0-1, Kunkel 0-2, Johnson 0-4). Fouled Out—Harris, Hodges, Thompson, Scruggs, Kunkel, Odom. Rebounds—Butler 38 (Nze 15), Xavier 37 (Freemantle 13). Assists—Butler 10 (Thompson 4), Xavier 13 (Scruggs 6). Total Fouls—Butler 25, Xavier 24. A—N/A.
MAC TOURNAMENT
At Cleveland, Ohio
Today
Toledo vs. Cent. Michigan, 11 a.m.
Akron vs. Buffalo, 1:30 p.m.
Kent St. vs. Miami (Ohio), 4 p.m.
Ohio vs. Ball St., 6:30 p.m.
Friday
Toledo-Cent. Michigan winner vs. Akron-Buffalo winner, 5 p.m.
Kent St.-Miami (Ohio) winner vs. Ohio-Ball St. winner, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday
Championship, 7:30 p.m.
MAC AWARDS
Player of the Year
Sincere Carry, R-Jr., G, Kent State
Freshman of the Year
Payton Sparks, Fr., C, Ball State
Defensive Player of the Year
Enrique Freeman, So., F, Akron
Sixth Man of the Year
Justyn Hamilton, R-Sr., F, Kent State
Coach of the Year
Rob Senderoff, Kent State
First Team
Jeenathan Williams, Sr., F, Buffalo
Sincere Carry, R-Jr., G, Kent State
Mark Sears, So., G, Ohio
Ben Vander Plas, R-Sr., F, Ohio
Ryan Rollins, So., G, Toledo
Also
Second Team
Ali Ali, So., F, Akron
Third Team
Payton Sparks, Fr., C, Ball State
All-Freshman Team
Payton Sparks, Fr., C, Ball State
Jaylin Sellers, Fr., G, Ball State
NCAA AUTOMATIC BIDS
Bryant, Northeast
Chattanooga, Southern
Colgate, Patriot League
Delaware, Colonial Athletic
Georgia St., Sun Belt
Gonzaga, West Coast
Jacksonville St., Atlantic Sun
Longwood, Big South
Loyola Chicago, Missouri Valley
Murray St., Ohio Valley
South Dakota St., Summit League
Wright St., Horizon League
NAIA TOURNAMENT
First and Second Rounds
At Montgomery, Alabama
Friday
Georgetown (KY) vs. Huntington, 5 p.m.
Faulkner (AL) vs. Florida Memorial, 7 p.m.
Saturday
G1 winner vs. G2 winner, 5 p.m.
At Wichita, Kansas
Friday
Northwestern (Iowa) vs. Saint Francis, 7 p.m.
Briar Cliff (Iowa) vs. Bethel (KS), 9 p.m.
Saturday
G1 winner vs. G2 winner, 7 p.m.
At Marion
Friday
Southwestern (KS) vs. Indiana Tech, 2 p.m.
Ind. Wesleyan vs. Montreat (NC), 7 p.m.
Saturday
G1 winner vs. G2 winner, 6 p.m.
At Bourbonnais, Illinois
Friday
Olivet Nazarene vs. Lourdes (OH), 6 p.m.
Grace vs. Cumberlands (KY), 8 p.m.
Saturday
G1 winner vs. G2 winner, TBD
WOMEN
MAC TOURNAMENT
At Cleveland, Ohio
Wednesday
Toledo 80, Ohio 67
Ball St. 60, N. Illinois 54
Buffalo 63, W. Michigan 49
Akron 81, Bowling Green 67
Friday
Toledo vs. Ball St., 10 a.m.
Buffalo vs. Akron, 12:30 p.m.
Saturday
Championship, 11 a.m.
BALL ST. 60,
N. ILLINOIS 54
BALL ST. (19-11): Becki 4-7 4-4 15, Dis Agustsdottir 3-13 1-2 10, Freeman 4-10 0-0 10, Latimer 3-6 3-4 9, Kiefer 1-1 0-0 2, Puiggros 5-11 0-0 12, Rauch 0-7 2-2 2, Subirats 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 20-57 10-12 60.
N. ILLINOIS (14-15): Davis 6-7 5-6 17, Marable 6-14 1-1 14, Poisson 5-16 0-0 13, Ahart 2-8 0-0 6, Brandon 1-3 0-0 2, McCrea 1-3 0-0 2, Meinert 0-0 0-0 0, Hodges 0-0 0-0 0, Castro 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-51 6-7 54.
|Ball St.
|11
|13
|16
|20
|—
|60
|N. Illinois
|24
|10
|10
|10
|—
|54
3-Point Goals—Ball St. 10-31 (Becki 3-6, Dis Agustsdottir 3-12, Freeman 2-5, Latimer 0-1, Puiggros 2-6, Subirats 0-1), N. Illinois 6-20 (Marable 1-1, Poisson 3-10, Ahart 2-5, Brandon 0-2, McCrea 0-2). Fouled Out—Marable. Rebounds—Ball St. 31 (Rauch 6), N. Illinois 38 (Davis 11). Assists—Ball St. 12 (Freeman 5), N. Illinois 6 (Davis 4). Total Fouls—Ball St. 14, N. Illinois 14. A—N/A.
MAC AWARDS
Player of the Year
Jordyn Dawson, R-Sr., F, Akron
Freshman of the Year
Georgia Woolley, Fr., G, Buffalo
Defensive Players of the Year
Jordyn Dawson, R-Sr., F, Akron
Cierra Hooks, Sr., G, Ohio
Sixth Player of the Year
Hannah Noveroske, Jr., C, Toledo
Coach of the Year
Tricia Cullop, Toledo
First Team
Jordyn Dawson, R-Sr., F, Akron
Dyaisha Fair, Jr., G, Buffalo
A’Jah Davis, Jr., F, Northern Illinois
Cierra Hooks, Sr., G, Ohio
Quinesha Lockett, Jr., G/F, Toledo
Also
Third Team
Ally Becki, Fr., G, Ball State
Honorable Mention
Thelma Dis Agustsdottir, Sr., G, Ball State
All-Freshman Team
Ally Becki, Fr., G, Ball State
NCAA AUTOMATIC BIDS
Belmont, Ohio Valley
Gonzaga, West Coast
Iowa, Big Ten
IUPUI, Horizon League
Kentucky, Southeastern
Longwood, Big South
Mercer, Southern
NC State, Atlantic Coast
South Dakota, Summit League
Stanford, Pac-12
Texas-Arlington, Sun Belt
UConn, Big East
UMass, Atlantic 10
NCAA DIII TOURNAMENT
Third and Fourth Rounds
At Lexington, Kentucky
Friday
Springfield vs. Trine, 4:30 p.m.
Mary Hardin-Baylor at Transylvania, 7 p.m.
Saturday
G1 winner vs. G2 winner, 6 p.m.
NAIA TOURNAMENT
First and Second Rounds
At Omaha, Nebraska
Friday
Dakota Wesleyan (SD) vs. Saint Francis, 11 a.m.
Saint Xavier (IL) vs. Bethel (TN), TBD
Saturday
G1 winner vs. G2 winner, TBD
At Dayton, Tennessee
Friday
Bryan (TN) vs. Webber Int’l (FL), 6 p.m.
Indiana Tech vs. Pikeville (KY), 8 p.m.
Saturday
G1 winner vs. G2 winner, 4 p.m.
