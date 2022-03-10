Basketball

MEN

BIG TEN TOURNAMENT

At Indianapolis

Wednesday

Northwestern 71, Nebraska 69

Penn St. 60, Minnesota 51

Today

Michigan vs. Indiana, 11:30 a.m.

Iowa vs. Northwestern, 2 p.m.

Michigan St. vs. Maryland, 6:30 p.m.

Ohio St. vs. Penn St., 9 p.m.

Friday

Illinois vs. Michigan-Indiana winner, 11:30 a.m.

Rutgers vs. Iowa-Northwestern winner, 2 p.m.

Wisconsin vs. Michigan St.-Maryland winner, 6:30 p.m.

Purdue vs. Ohio St.-Penn St. winner, 9 p.m.

Saturday

Semifinals, 1 p.m. / 3:30 p.m.

Sunday

Championship, 3:30 p.m.

ACC TOURNAMENT

At Brooklyn, N.Y.

Tuesday

Boston College 66, Pittsburgh 46

Clemson 70, NC State 64

Louisville 84, Georgia Tech 74

Wednesday

Syracuse 96, Florida St. 57

Boston College 82, Wake Forest 77, OT

Virginia Tech 76, Clemson 75, OT

Virginia vs. Louisville, late

Today

Duke vs. Syracuse, noon

Miami vs. Boston College, 2:30 p.m.

Notre Dame vs. Virginia Tech, 7 p.m.

North Carolina vs. Virginia-Louisville winner, 9:30 p.m.

Friday

Semifinals, 7 p.m. / 9:30 p.m.

Saturday

Championship, 8:30 p.m.

BIG EAST TOURNAMENT

At New York, N.Y.

Wednesday

Butler 89, Xavier 82, OT

St. John’s 92, DePaul 73

Seton Hall vs. Georgetown, late

Today

Providence vs. Butler, noon

Creighton vs. Marquette, 2:30 p.m.

Villanova vs. St. John’s, 7 p.m.

UConn vs. Seton Hall-Georgetown winner, 9:30 p.m.

Friday

Semifinals, 6:30 p.m. / 9 p.m.

Saturday

Championship, 6:30 p.m.

BUTLER 89,

XAVIER 82, OT

BUTLER (14-18): Golden 0-4 1-2 1, Nze 5-9 4-4 15, Harris 12-20 3-6 29, Hodges 2-9 0-0 4, Thompson 3-6 0-1 7, Lukosius 6-13 11-13 27, Taylor 0-3 4-4 4, Tate 0-0 2-2 2, Hughes 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-64 25-32 89.

XAVIER (18-13): Freemantle 5-12 3-4 14, Nunge 9-12 5-11 24, Johnson 3-9 2-2 8, Jones 6-13 2-7 14, Scruggs 7-13 0-3 15, Kunkel 1-7 1-2 3, Odom 2-3 0-0 4, Hunter 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 33-70 13-29 82.

Halftime—26-26. 3-Point Goals—Butler 8-29 (Lukosius 4-8, Harris 2-10, Thompson 1-2, Nze 1-3, Golden 0-1, Hodges 0-2, Taylor 0-3), Xavier 3-15 (Freemantle 1-2, Nunge 1-3, Scruggs 1-3, Hunter 0-1, Kunkel 0-2, Johnson 0-4). Fouled Out—Harris, Hodges, Thompson, Scruggs, Kunkel, Odom. Rebounds—Butler 38 (Nze 15), Xavier 37 (Freemantle 13). Assists—Butler 10 (Thompson 4), Xavier 13 (Scruggs 6). Total Fouls—Butler 25, Xavier 24. A—N/A.

MAC TOURNAMENT

At Cleveland, Ohio

Today

Toledo vs. Cent. Michigan, 11 a.m.

Akron vs. Buffalo, 1:30 p.m.

Kent St. vs. Miami (Ohio), 4 p.m.

Ohio vs. Ball St., 6:30 p.m.

Friday

Toledo-Cent. Michigan winner vs. Akron-Buffalo winner, 5 p.m.

Kent St.-Miami (Ohio) winner vs. Ohio-Ball St. winner, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday

Championship, 7:30 p.m.

MAC AWARDS

Player of the Year

Sincere Carry, R-Jr., G, Kent State

Freshman of the Year

Payton Sparks, Fr., C, Ball State

Defensive Player of the Year

Enrique Freeman, So., F, Akron

Sixth Man of the Year

Justyn Hamilton, R-Sr., F, Kent State

Coach of the Year

Rob Senderoff, Kent State

First Team

Jeenathan Williams, Sr., F, Buffalo

Sincere Carry, R-Jr., G, Kent State

Mark Sears, So., G, Ohio

Ben Vander Plas, R-Sr., F, Ohio

Ryan Rollins, So., G, Toledo

Also

Second Team

Ali Ali, So., F, Akron

Third Team

Payton Sparks, Fr., C, Ball State

All-Freshman Team

Payton Sparks, Fr., C, Ball State

Jaylin Sellers, Fr., G, Ball State

NCAA AUTOMATIC BIDS

Bryant, Northeast

Chattanooga, Southern

Colgate, Patriot League

Delaware, Colonial Athletic

Georgia St., Sun Belt

Gonzaga, West Coast

Jacksonville St., Atlantic Sun

Longwood, Big South

Loyola Chicago, Missouri Valley

Murray St., Ohio Valley

South Dakota St., Summit League

Wright St., Horizon League

NAIA TOURNAMENT

First and Second Rounds

At Montgomery, Alabama

Friday

Georgetown (KY) vs. Huntington, 5 p.m.

Faulkner (AL) vs. Florida Memorial, 7 p.m.

Saturday

G1 winner vs. G2 winner, 5 p.m.

At Wichita, Kansas

Friday

Northwestern (Iowa) vs. Saint Francis, 7 p.m.

Briar Cliff (Iowa) vs. Bethel (KS), 9 p.m.

Saturday

G1 winner vs. G2 winner, 7 p.m.

At Marion

Friday

Southwestern (KS) vs. Indiana Tech, 2 p.m.

Ind. Wesleyan vs. Montreat (NC), 7 p.m.

Saturday

G1 winner vs. G2 winner, 6 p.m.

At Bourbonnais, Illinois

Friday

Olivet Nazarene vs. Lourdes (OH), 6 p.m.

Grace vs. Cumberlands (KY), 8 p.m.

Saturday

G1 winner vs. G2 winner, TBD

WOMEN

MAC TOURNAMENT

At Cleveland, Ohio

Wednesday

Toledo 80, Ohio 67

Ball St. 60, N. Illinois 54

Buffalo 63, W. Michigan 49

Akron 81, Bowling Green 67

Friday

Toledo vs. Ball St., 10 a.m.

Buffalo vs. Akron, 12:30 p.m.

Saturday

Championship, 11 a.m.

BALL ST. 60,

N. ILLINOIS 54

BALL ST. (19-11): Becki 4-7 4-4 15, Dis Agustsdottir 3-13 1-2 10, Freeman 4-10 0-0 10, Latimer 3-6 3-4 9, Kiefer 1-1 0-0 2, Puiggros 5-11 0-0 12, Rauch 0-7 2-2 2, Subirats 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 20-57 10-12 60.

N. ILLINOIS (14-15): Davis 6-7 5-6 17, Marable 6-14 1-1 14, Poisson 5-16 0-0 13, Ahart 2-8 0-0 6, Brandon 1-3 0-0 2, McCrea 1-3 0-0 2, Meinert 0-0 0-0 0, Hodges 0-0 0-0 0, Castro 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-51 6-7 54.

Ball St. 11 13 16 20 — 60 N. Illinois 24 10 10 10 — 54

3-Point Goals—Ball St. 10-31 (Becki 3-6, Dis Agustsdottir 3-12, Freeman 2-5, Latimer 0-1, Puiggros 2-6, Subirats 0-1), N. Illinois 6-20 (Marable 1-1, Poisson 3-10, Ahart 2-5, Brandon 0-2, McCrea 0-2). Fouled Out—Marable. Rebounds—Ball St. 31 (Rauch 6), N. Illinois 38 (Davis 11). Assists—Ball St. 12 (Freeman 5), N. Illinois 6 (Davis 4). Total Fouls—Ball St. 14, N. Illinois 14. A—N/A.

MAC AWARDS

Player of the Year

Jordyn Dawson, R-Sr., F, Akron

Freshman of the Year

Georgia Woolley, Fr., G, Buffalo

Defensive Players of the Year

Jordyn Dawson, R-Sr., F, Akron

Cierra Hooks, Sr., G, Ohio

Sixth Player of the Year

Hannah Noveroske, Jr., C, Toledo

Coach of the Year

Tricia Cullop, Toledo

First Team

Jordyn Dawson, R-Sr., F, Akron

Dyaisha Fair, Jr., G, Buffalo

A’Jah Davis, Jr., F, Northern Illinois

Cierra Hooks, Sr., G, Ohio

Quinesha Lockett, Jr., G/F, Toledo

Also

Third Team

Ally Becki, Fr., G, Ball State

Honorable Mention

Thelma Dis Agustsdottir, Sr., G, Ball State

All-Freshman Team

Ally Becki, Fr., G, Ball State

NCAA AUTOMATIC BIDS

Belmont, Ohio Valley

Gonzaga, West Coast

Iowa, Big Ten

IUPUI, Horizon League

Kentucky, Southeastern

Longwood, Big South

Mercer, Southern

NC State, Atlantic Coast

South Dakota, Summit League

Stanford, Pac-12

Texas-Arlington, Sun Belt

UConn, Big East

UMass, Atlantic 10

NCAA DIII TOURNAMENT

Third and Fourth Rounds

At Lexington, Kentucky

Friday

Springfield vs. Trine, 4:30 p.m.

Mary Hardin-Baylor at Transylvania, 7 p.m.

Saturday

G1 winner vs. G2 winner, 6 p.m.

NAIA TOURNAMENT

First and Second Rounds

At Omaha, Nebraska

Friday

Dakota Wesleyan (SD) vs. Saint Francis, 11 a.m.

Saint Xavier (IL) vs. Bethel (TN), TBD

Saturday

G1 winner vs. G2 winner, TBD

At Dayton, Tennessee

Friday

Bryan (TN) vs. Webber Int’l (FL), 6 p.m.

Indiana Tech vs. Pikeville (KY), 8 p.m.

Saturday

G1 winner vs. G2 winner, 4 p.m.