PGA

THE PLAYERS CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

Course: TPC Sawgrass (Players Stadium). Yardage: 7, 256. Par: 72.

Prize money: $20 million. Winner’s share: $3.6 million.

Television: Today-Friday, noon-6 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 1-6 p.m. (NBC).

Defending champion: Justin Thomas.

FedEx Cup leader: Scottie Scheffler.

Last week: Scottie Scheffler won the Arnold Palmer Invitational and Ryan Brehm won the Puerto Rico Open.

Notes: The PGA Tour’s premier tournament has the richest purse in golf at $20 million, with $3.6 million going to the winner. ... Phil Mickelson is not in the field as he takes time away following his controversial remarks regarding the Saudi-funded rival league. Mickelson has missed only two other times dating to 1992 — in 1994 because of a broken leg from skiing, and in 2003 because of the birth of his son. ... Bryson DeChambeau withdrew for the second straight week, saying he was not fully healthy. ... Tiger Woods, Steve Stricker, Harris English and Kevin Na also are not playing. ... Scottie Scheffler and Hideki Matsuyama are the only two multiple winners on the PGA Tour this season. ... The winner gets a five-year exemption, and a three-year exemption into the Masters, U.S. Open and British Open. ... With so many ranking points offered at The Players, No. 1 is up for grabs among the top five players.

Next week: Valspar Championship.

LPGA

HONDA THAILAND

Site: Chonburi, Thailand.

Course: Siam CC (Pattaya Old). Yardage: 6,576. Par: 72.

Prize money: $1.6 million. Winner’s share: $240,000.

Television: Today-Friday 1-3 a.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 1:30-3:30 a.m. (Golf Channel); Sunday, 1:30-4:30 a.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Ariya Jutanugarn.

Race to CME Globe leader: Danielle Kang

Last week: Jin Young Ko won the HSBC World Championship.

Notes: Jin Young Ko, who played last week for the first time this season, is taking off Thailand and will return to the LPGA at the end of the month in California. ... Nelly Korda is missing the two-week Asia swing this year. ... Players from four countries have won each of the four LPGA events this year — United States (Danielle Kang), New Zealand (Lydia Ko), Ireland (Leona Maguire) and South Korea (Jin Young Ko). ... Jessica Korda holds the tournament record at 25-under 263 in 2018. She is not playing this year.

Next tournament: JTBC Classic on March 24-27.

DP World

MYGOLFLIFE OPEN

Site: Hartbeespoort, South Africa.

Course: Pecanwood Golf & CC. Yardage: 7,697. Par: 72.

Prize money: $1.5 million. Winner’s share: $250,000.

Television: None.

Defending champion: New event.

DP World Tour points leader: Viktor Hovland.

Last week: Ashun Wu won the Magical Kenya Open.

Notes: This is the second of three consecutive tournaments in Africa. The European tour will not return to Africa until the Nedbank Challenge in early November. ... Richard Bland of England at No. 56 in the world is the highest-ranked player in the field.

Next week: Steyn City Championship.