Thursday, March 10, 2022 1:00 am
HIGH SCHOOLS
Basketball
BOYS
AREA REGIONALS
Saturday
CLASS 4A
At Logansport
Kokomo vs. Snider, 10 a.m.
Homestead vs. Westfield, noon
Championship, 8 p.m.
CLASS 3A
At New Castle
Yorktown vs. NorthWood, 10 a.m.
Leo vs. Norwell, noon
Championship, 8 p.m.
CLASS 2A
At North Judson-San Pierre
Blackhawk Ch. at North Judson, 10 a.m.
Bishop Noll vs. Central Noble, noon
Championship, 7 p.m.
CLASS A
At Triton
N. White vs. Gary 21st Century, 10 a.m.
Fremont at Triton, noon
Championship, 7:30 p.m.
