The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

 
Weather
Thursday, March 10, 2022 1:00 am

HIGH SCHOOLS

Basketball

BOYS

AREA REGIONALS

Saturday

CLASS 4A

At Logansport

Kokomo vs. Snider, 10 a.m.

Homestead vs. Westfield, noon

Championship, 8 p.m.

CLASS 3A

At New Castle

Yorktown vs. NorthWood, 10 a.m.

Leo vs. Norwell, noon

Championship, 8 p.m.

CLASS 2A

At North Judson-San Pierre

Blackhawk Ch. at North Judson, 10 a.m.

Bishop Noll vs. Central Noble, noon

Championship, 7 p.m.

CLASS A

At Triton

N. White vs. Gary 21st Century, 10 a.m.

Fremont at Triton, noon

Championship, 7:30 p.m.

