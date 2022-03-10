NHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Florida 57 39 13 5 83 237 167 Tampa Bay 56 37 13 6 80 196 162 Toronto 57 37 16 4 78 213 171 Boston 57 34 18 5 73 173 155 Detroit 57 24 27 6 54 165 212 Ottawa 56 20 31 5 45 147 180 Buffalo 58 18 32 8 44 154 209 Montreal 56 15 34 7 37 137 212

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Carolina 56 39 12 5 83 191 134 N.Y. Rangers 57 36 16 5 77 171 144 Pittsburgh 58 34 15 9 77 188 156 Washington 59 31 18 10 72 193 166 Columbus 57 28 26 3 59 190 210 N.Y. Islanders 53 21 24 8 50 137 152 New Jersey 57 21 31 5 47 176 205 Philadelphia 56 18 28 10 46 141 193

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Colorado 58 41 12 5 87 230 168 St. Louis 56 32 17 7 71 195 155 Minnesota 55 33 19 3 69 208 179 Nashville 56 32 20 4 68 176 156 Dallas 56 32 21 3 67 166 162 Winnipeg 57 25 22 10 60 174 178 Chicago 58 21 29 8 50 152 201 Arizona 56 17 35 4 38 141 203

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Calgary 56 34 15 7 75 197 139 Los Angeles 58 32 19 7 71 172 162 Vegas 58 32 22 4 68 185 169 Edmonton 58 31 23 4 66 189 186 Anaheim 59 27 23 9 63 175 187 Vancouver 57 28 23 6 62 164 165 San Jose 56 24 25 7 55 145 179 Seattle 59 17 37 5 39 152 213

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Tuesday

Florida 4, Pittsburgh 3

New Jersey 5, Colorado 3

Philadelphia 2, Vegas 1

Arizona 9, Detroit 2

Toronto 6, Seattle 4

Ottawa 4, St. Louis 1

Minnesota 5, N.Y. Rangers 2

Winnipeg 7, Tampa Bay 4

Nashville 2, Dallas 1

Chicago 8, Anaheim 3

Washington 5, Calgary 4

Wednesday

Edmonton 4, Washington 3, OT

Montreal at Vancouver, late

Today

Arizona at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Boston, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Florida, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Columbus at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Nashville, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Calgary, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Friday

Minnesota at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Saturday

St. Louis at Nashville, 12:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Carolina, 3 p.m.

Anaheim at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Boston, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Calgary, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Montreal, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

LATE TUESDAY

CHICAGO 8,

ANAHEIM 3

Anaheim 0 3 0 — 3 Chicago 5 2 1 — 8

First Period—1, Chicago, Strome 13 (DeBrincat, Kane), 1:38. 2, Chicago, DeBrincat 33 (Strome, Kane), 7:05. 3, Chicago, Kane 19 (DeBrincat, McCabe), 13:53. 4, Chicago, Carpenter 3 (Kane, C.Jones), 17:14. 5, Chicago, Toews 5 (Hagel), 19:32 (sh). Penalties—Zegras, ANA (High Sticking), 3:09; McCabe, CHI (Slashing), 11:42; Murphy, CHI (Boarding), 17:49; Deslauriers, ANA (Roughing), 17:49; Dach, CHI (Roughing), 17:49.

Second Period—6, Chicago, Hagel 18 (McCabe, Murphy), 0:19. 7, Anaheim, Silfverberg 5 (Steel, Mahura), 4:31. 8, Anaheim, Zegras 16 (Steel, Lindholm), 7:19 (pp). 9, Anaheim, Henrique 12 (Comtois, Fowler), 7:57. 10, Chicago, Strome 14 (S.Jones, Kane), 14:50. Penalties—Murphy, CHI (Hooking), 6:32; de Haan, CHI (Delay of Game), 17:45.

Third Period—11, Chicago, Strome 15 (Kane, DeBrincat), 17:16. Penalties—Shattenkirk, ANA (Hooking), 4:24.

Shots on Goal—Anaheim 6-19-7—32. Chicago 13-7-12—32.

Power-play opportunities—Anaheim 1 of 4; Chicago 0 of 2.

Goalies—Anaheim, Gibson 17-16-8 (13 shots-8 saves), Anaheim, Stolarz 9-6-1 (19-16). Chicago, Fleury 18-20-4 (32-29).

A—18,591 (19,717). T—2:25.

Referees—Furman South, Kelly Sutherland. Linesmen—Mark Shewchyk, Libor Suchanek.

ECHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Reading 50 30 12 6 2 68 184 149 Newfoundlnd 46 29 14 3 0 61 173 126 Trois-Rivieres 47 24 19 3 1 52 168 166 Maine 52 24 22 4 2 54 163 181 Worcester 51 23 23 4 1 51 179 182 Adirondack 49 19 28 2 0 40 140 188

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Atlanta 55 34 17 3 1 72 171 139 Florida 56 31 17 4 4 70 186 145 Jacksonville 52 30 18 2 2 64 148 128 Orlando 55 29 22 4 0 62 153 170 Greenville 51 21 23 4 3 49 142 150 S. Carolina 54 18 30 6 0 42 137 184 Norfolk 53 18 30 2 3 41 138 197

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toledo 52 35 14 1 2 73 195 147 KOMETS 54 29 19 5 1 64 198 167 Wheeling 52 30 21 1 0 61 182 167 Cincinnati 53 28 22 3 0 59 182 169 Kalamazoo 52 26 26 0 0 52 163 184 Iowa 55 24 24 6 1 55 173 196 Indy 53 23 25 2 3 51 165 174

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Utah 56 32 21 2 1 67 186 181 Rapid City 57 29 20 4 4 66 186 179 Idaho 56 29 24 2 1 61 165 143 Tulsa 54 26 24 2 2 56 158 172 Allen 52 23 22 6 1 53 168 179 Wichita 56 24 24 8 0 56 164 182 Kansas City 57 27 27 2 1 57 167 189

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Tuesday

Kalamazoo 2, Idaho 1

Wednesday

Trois-Rivieres 5, Newfoundland 3

Orlando 4, Jacksonville 2

Worcester 6, Maine 3

Greenville 4, Norfolk 2

Wheeling 2, Toledo 1

Adirondack 4, Reading 3, SO

KOMETS 6, Iowa 0

Kansas City at Utah, late

Today

Jacksonville at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Friday

Trois-Rivieres at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Indy at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Adirondack at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Greenville at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Idaho at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Norfolk at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Wheeling at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

KOMETS at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Allen at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Saturday

Trois-Rivieres at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Norfolk at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Indy, 7 p.m.

Greenville at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Florida, 7 p.m.

Worcester at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Reading at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Idaho at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Allen at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

KOMETS 6,

HEARTLANDERS 0

Fort Wayne 1 4 1 — 6 Iowa 0 0 0 — 0

1st Period—1, Fort Wayne, Rymsha 6 (Petruzzelli), 11:26. Penalties-Corrin Fw (fighting - major), 0:21; Nogard Ia (fighting - major), 0:21; Graber Fw (tripping), 8:24.

2nd Period—2, Fort Wayne, McCallum 11 7:22. 3, Fort Wayne, McIvor 5 (Graber, Jones), 15:49. 4, Fort Wayne, Corcoran 17 (Rymsha, Jones), 16:53 (PP). 5, Fort Wayne, Rymsha 7 (Boudrias, Corrin), 18:44. Penalties-Alvaro Fw (roughing, roughing), 0:31; Miura Ia (roughing), 0:31; Jones Fw (interference), 9:49; Carlson Ia (roughing), 15:49; Gordeev Ia (boarding), 16:13; Szydlowski Fw (fighting - major), 19:34; Beraldo Ia (fighting - major), 19:34.

3rd Period—6, Fort Wayne, Corcoran 18 (Jones, Graber), 2:23. Penalties-Corrin Fw (roughing), 5:59; Nogard Ia (roughing), 5:59; Cooper Fw (fighting - major), 10:39; Stallard Ia (fighting - major), 10:39; Corrin Fw (slashing), 17:46.

Shots on Goal—Fort Wayne 10-20-14-44. Iowa 10-15-9-34.

Power Play Opportunities—Fort Wayne 1 / 2; Iowa 0 / 4.

Goalies—Fort Wayne, Harvey 14-5-2-0 (34 shots-34 saves). Iowa, Baribeau 4-1-1-0 (44 shots-38 saves).

A—1,211.

Referee—Tyler Hascall.

Linesmen—Greg Offerman, Quinn Schafer.