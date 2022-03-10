Thursday, March 10, 2022 1:00 am
HOCKEY
NHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|57
|39
|13
|5
|83
|237
|167
|Tampa Bay
|56
|37
|13
|6
|80
|196
|162
|Toronto
|57
|37
|16
|4
|78
|213
|171
|Boston
|57
|34
|18
|5
|73
|173
|155
|Detroit
|57
|24
|27
|6
|54
|165
|212
|Ottawa
|56
|20
|31
|5
|45
|147
|180
|Buffalo
|58
|18
|32
|8
|44
|154
|209
|Montreal
|56
|15
|34
|7
|37
|137
|212
Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Carolina
|56
|39
|12
|5
|83
|191
|134
|N.Y. Rangers
|57
|36
|16
|5
|77
|171
|144
|Pittsburgh
|58
|34
|15
|9
|77
|188
|156
|Washington
|59
|31
|18
|10
|72
|193
|166
|Columbus
|57
|28
|26
|3
|59
|190
|210
|N.Y. Islanders
|53
|21
|24
|8
|50
|137
|152
|New Jersey
|57
|21
|31
|5
|47
|176
|205
|Philadelphia
|56
|18
|28
|10
|46
|141
|193
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Colorado
|58
|41
|12
|5
|87
|230
|168
|St. Louis
|56
|32
|17
|7
|71
|195
|155
|Minnesota
|55
|33
|19
|3
|69
|208
|179
|Nashville
|56
|32
|20
|4
|68
|176
|156
|Dallas
|56
|32
|21
|3
|67
|166
|162
|Winnipeg
|57
|25
|22
|10
|60
|174
|178
|Chicago
|58
|21
|29
|8
|50
|152
|201
|Arizona
|56
|17
|35
|4
|38
|141
|203
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Calgary
|56
|34
|15
|7
|75
|197
|139
|Los Angeles
|58
|32
|19
|7
|71
|172
|162
|Vegas
|58
|32
|22
|4
|68
|185
|169
|Edmonton
|58
|31
|23
|4
|66
|189
|186
|Anaheim
|59
|27
|23
|9
|63
|175
|187
|Vancouver
|57
|28
|23
|6
|62
|164
|165
|San Jose
|56
|24
|25
|7
|55
|145
|179
|Seattle
|59
|17
|37
|5
|39
|152
|213
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
Tuesday
Florida 4, Pittsburgh 3
New Jersey 5, Colorado 3
Philadelphia 2, Vegas 1
Arizona 9, Detroit 2
Toronto 6, Seattle 4
Ottawa 4, St. Louis 1
Minnesota 5, N.Y. Rangers 2
Winnipeg 7, Tampa Bay 4
Nashville 2, Dallas 1
Chicago 8, Anaheim 3
Washington 5, Calgary 4
Wednesday
Edmonton 4, Washington 3, OT
Montreal at Vancouver, late
Today
Arizona at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Boston, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Florida, 7 p.m.
Seattle at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Vegas at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Columbus at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
Anaheim at Nashville, 8 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Calgary, 9 p.m.
San Jose at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Friday
Minnesota at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Vegas at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
Washington at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Saturday
St. Louis at Nashville, 12:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Carolina, 3 p.m.
Anaheim at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Arizona at Boston, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Calgary, 7 p.m.
Seattle at Montreal, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Edmonton, 10 p.m.
LATE TUESDAY
CHICAGO 8,
ANAHEIM 3
|Anaheim
|0
|3
|0
|—
|3
|Chicago
|5
|2
|1
|—
|8
First Period—1, Chicago, Strome 13 (DeBrincat, Kane), 1:38. 2, Chicago, DeBrincat 33 (Strome, Kane), 7:05. 3, Chicago, Kane 19 (DeBrincat, McCabe), 13:53. 4, Chicago, Carpenter 3 (Kane, C.Jones), 17:14. 5, Chicago, Toews 5 (Hagel), 19:32 (sh). Penalties—Zegras, ANA (High Sticking), 3:09; McCabe, CHI (Slashing), 11:42; Murphy, CHI (Boarding), 17:49; Deslauriers, ANA (Roughing), 17:49; Dach, CHI (Roughing), 17:49.
Second Period—6, Chicago, Hagel 18 (McCabe, Murphy), 0:19. 7, Anaheim, Silfverberg 5 (Steel, Mahura), 4:31. 8, Anaheim, Zegras 16 (Steel, Lindholm), 7:19 (pp). 9, Anaheim, Henrique 12 (Comtois, Fowler), 7:57. 10, Chicago, Strome 14 (S.Jones, Kane), 14:50. Penalties—Murphy, CHI (Hooking), 6:32; de Haan, CHI (Delay of Game), 17:45.
Third Period—11, Chicago, Strome 15 (Kane, DeBrincat), 17:16. Penalties—Shattenkirk, ANA (Hooking), 4:24.
Shots on Goal—Anaheim 6-19-7—32. Chicago 13-7-12—32.
Power-play opportunities—Anaheim 1 of 4; Chicago 0 of 2.
Goalies—Anaheim, Gibson 17-16-8 (13 shots-8 saves), Anaheim, Stolarz 9-6-1 (19-16). Chicago, Fleury 18-20-4 (32-29).
A—18,591 (19,717). T—2:25.
Referees—Furman South, Kelly Sutherland. Linesmen—Mark Shewchyk, Libor Suchanek.
ECHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Reading
|50
|30
|12
|6
|2
|68
|184
|149
|Newfoundlnd
|46
|29
|14
|3
|0
|61
|173
|126
|Trois-Rivieres
|47
|24
|19
|3
|1
|52
|168
|166
|Maine
|52
|24
|22
|4
|2
|54
|163
|181
|Worcester
|51
|23
|23
|4
|1
|51
|179
|182
|Adirondack
|49
|19
|28
|2
|0
|40
|140
|188
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Atlanta
|55
|34
|17
|3
|1
|72
|171
|139
|Florida
|56
|31
|17
|4
|4
|70
|186
|145
|Jacksonville
|52
|30
|18
|2
|2
|64
|148
|128
|Orlando
|55
|29
|22
|4
|0
|62
|153
|170
|Greenville
|51
|21
|23
|4
|3
|49
|142
|150
|S. Carolina
|54
|18
|30
|6
|0
|42
|137
|184
|Norfolk
|53
|18
|30
|2
|3
|41
|138
|197
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|52
|35
|14
|1
|2
|73
|195
|147
|KOMETS
|54
|29
|19
|5
|1
|64
|198
|167
|Wheeling
|52
|30
|21
|1
|0
|61
|182
|167
|Cincinnati
|53
|28
|22
|3
|0
|59
|182
|169
|Kalamazoo
|52
|26
|26
|0
|0
|52
|163
|184
|Iowa
|55
|24
|24
|6
|1
|55
|173
|196
|Indy
|53
|23
|25
|2
|3
|51
|165
|174
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utah
|56
|32
|21
|2
|1
|67
|186
|181
|Rapid City
|57
|29
|20
|4
|4
|66
|186
|179
|Idaho
|56
|29
|24
|2
|1
|61
|165
|143
|Tulsa
|54
|26
|24
|2
|2
|56
|158
|172
|Allen
|52
|23
|22
|6
|1
|53
|168
|179
|Wichita
|56
|24
|24
|8
|0
|56
|164
|182
|Kansas City
|57
|27
|27
|2
|1
|57
|167
|189
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
Tuesday
Kalamazoo 2, Idaho 1
Wednesday
Trois-Rivieres 5, Newfoundland 3
Orlando 4, Jacksonville 2
Worcester 6, Maine 3
Greenville 4, Norfolk 2
Wheeling 2, Toledo 1
Adirondack 4, Reading 3, SO
KOMETS 6, Iowa 0
Kansas City at Utah, late
Today
Jacksonville at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Friday
Trois-Rivieres at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.
Indy at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.
Adirondack at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.
Greenville at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.
Idaho at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.
Norfolk at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Wheeling at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.
KOMETS at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Allen at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Utah, 9:10 p.m.
Saturday
Trois-Rivieres at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.
Norfolk at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Indy, 7 p.m.
Greenville at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Florida, 7 p.m.
Worcester at Adirondack, 7 p.m.
Reading at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.
Idaho at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Allen at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Utah, 9:10 p.m.
KOMETS 6,
HEARTLANDERS 0
|Fort Wayne
|1
|4
|1
|—
|6
|Iowa
|0
|0
|0
|—
|0
1st Period—1, Fort Wayne, Rymsha 6 (Petruzzelli), 11:26. Penalties-Corrin Fw (fighting - major), 0:21; Nogard Ia (fighting - major), 0:21; Graber Fw (tripping), 8:24.
2nd Period—2, Fort Wayne, McCallum 11 7:22. 3, Fort Wayne, McIvor 5 (Graber, Jones), 15:49. 4, Fort Wayne, Corcoran 17 (Rymsha, Jones), 16:53 (PP). 5, Fort Wayne, Rymsha 7 (Boudrias, Corrin), 18:44. Penalties-Alvaro Fw (roughing, roughing), 0:31; Miura Ia (roughing), 0:31; Jones Fw (interference), 9:49; Carlson Ia (roughing), 15:49; Gordeev Ia (boarding), 16:13; Szydlowski Fw (fighting - major), 19:34; Beraldo Ia (fighting - major), 19:34.
3rd Period—6, Fort Wayne, Corcoran 18 (Jones, Graber), 2:23. Penalties-Corrin Fw (roughing), 5:59; Nogard Ia (roughing), 5:59; Cooper Fw (fighting - major), 10:39; Stallard Ia (fighting - major), 10:39; Corrin Fw (slashing), 17:46.
Shots on Goal—Fort Wayne 10-20-14-44. Iowa 10-15-9-34.
Power Play Opportunities—Fort Wayne 1 / 2; Iowa 0 / 4.
Goalies—Fort Wayne, Harvey 14-5-2-0 (34 shots-34 saves). Iowa, Baribeau 4-1-1-0 (44 shots-38 saves).
A—1,211.
Referee—Tyler Hascall.
Linesmen—Greg Offerman, Quinn Schafer.
