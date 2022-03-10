Thursday, March 10, 2022 1:00 am
TRANSACTIONS
BASEBALL
MLB
NEW YORK METS — Named Andy Goldberg executive vice president and chief marketing officer.
BASKETBALL
NBA
NBA — Suspended Sacramento C Domantas Sabonis one game without pay for aggressively confronting and making contact with a game official in a game on March 7 against the New York.
WASHINGTON WIZARDS — Signed G Jordan Schakel to a two-way contract.
FOOTBALL
NFL
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Re-signed RB Jonathan Ward and WR Antoine Wesley to one-year contracts. Released LB Jordan Hicks.
ATLANTA FALCONS — Released LB Duke Ejiofor.
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Released CB Tavon Young. Re-signed DT Aaron Crawford. Extended tenders to C Trystan Colon, QB Tyler Huntley, LS Nick Moore, S Geno Stone, LB Kristian Welch and RB Ty’Son Williams. Placed OT Alejandro Villanueva on the reserve/retired list.
BUFFALO BILLS — Released OL Jon Feliciano.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed K Zane Gonzalez to a two-year contract extension.
DETROIT LIONS — Re-signed WR Josh Reynolds to a two-year contract extension. Extended tenders to LS Scott Daly, P Jack Fox, CBs Mark Gilbert and Bobby Price, S JuJu Hughes, RB Godwin Igwebuike, WR Tom Kennedy, G Tommy Kraemer, OLB Jessie Lemonier, T Matt Nelson, K Riley Patterson, LB Anthony Pittman and TE Brock Wright.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Traded QB Carson Wentz to Washington in exchange for a package of draft picks.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed LB Tyrell Adams to a contract extension.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed DT T.Y. McGill. Named Tyler Williams executive director of player health and performance and Grant Udinski assistant to the head coach special of projects.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed OT Matt Gono to a one-year contract.
NEW YORK JETS — Re-signed OL Conor McDermott to a one-year contract.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed OL Jake Brendel to a one-year contract extension.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Placed G Ali Marpet on the reserve/retired list.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Re-signed DT Teair Tart, WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and QB Logan Woodside.
HOCKEY
NHL
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Signed F Navrin Mutter to a three-year, entry-level contract.
ST. LOUIS BLUES — Reinstated D Marco Scandella from injured reserve.
ECHL
FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Activated F Shawn Szydlowski from injured reserve.
KALAMAZOO WINGS — Acquired F Anthony Collins from Norfolk.
TOLEDO WALLEYE — Activated F Brett Boeing from reserve.
SOCCER
MLS
MLS — Fined Philadelphia F Julian Carranza an undisclosed amount for failure to leave the field in a timely manner in a match against CF Montreal on March 5.
AUSTIN FC — Loaned G Will Pulisic to Carolina FC (USL League 1) pending league and federation approval.
NWSL
NWSL — Named Jessica Berman commissioner.
