TRANSACTIONS

BASEBALL

MLB

NEW YORK METS — Named Andy Goldberg executive vice president and chief marketing officer.

BASKETBALL

NBA

NBA — Suspended Sacramento C Domantas Sabonis one game without pay for aggressively confronting and making contact with a game official in a game on March 7 against the New York.

WASHINGTON WIZARDS — Signed G Jordan Schakel to a two-way contract.

FOOTBALL

NFL

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Re-signed RB Jonathan Ward and WR Antoine Wesley to one-year contracts. Released LB Jordan Hicks.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Released LB Duke Ejiofor.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Released CB Tavon Young. Re-signed DT Aaron Crawford. Extended tenders to C Trystan Colon, QB Tyler Huntley, LS Nick Moore, S Geno Stone, LB Kristian Welch and RB Ty’Son Williams. Placed OT Alejandro Villanueva on the reserve/retired list.

BUFFALO BILLS — Released OL Jon Feliciano.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed K Zane Gonzalez to a two-year contract extension.

DETROIT LIONS — Re-signed WR Josh Reynolds to a two-year contract extension. Extended tenders to LS Scott Daly, P Jack Fox, CBs Mark Gilbert and Bobby Price, S JuJu Hughes, RB Godwin Igwebuike, WR Tom Kennedy, G Tommy Kraemer, OLB Jessie Lemonier, T Matt Nelson, K Riley Patterson, LB Anthony Pittman and TE Brock Wright.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Traded QB Carson Wentz to Washington in exchange for a package of draft picks.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed LB Tyrell Adams to a contract extension.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed DT T.Y. McGill. Named Tyler Williams executive director of player health and performance and Grant Udinski assistant to the head coach special of projects.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed OT Matt Gono to a one-year contract.

NEW YORK JETS — Re-signed OL Conor McDermott to a one-year contract.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed OL Jake Brendel to a one-year contract extension.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Placed G Ali Marpet on the reserve/retired list.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Re-signed DT Teair Tart, WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and QB Logan Woodside.

HOCKEY

NHL

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Signed F Navrin Mutter to a three-year, entry-level contract.

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Reinstated D Marco Scandella from injured reserve.

ECHL

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Activated F Shawn Szydlowski from injured reserve.

KALAMAZOO WINGS — Acquired F Anthony Collins from Norfolk.

TOLEDO WALLEYE — Activated F Brett Boeing from reserve.

SOCCER

MLS

MLS — Fined Philadelphia F Julian Carranza an undisclosed amount for failure to leave the field in a timely manner in a match against CF Montreal on March 5.

AUSTIN FC — Loaned G Will Pulisic to Carolina FC (USL League 1) pending league and federation approval.

NWSL

NWSL — Named Jessica Berman commissioner.