Friday, March 11, 2022 1:00 am

BASKETBALL

NBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB
Philadelphia 40 25 .615
Boston 40 27 .597 1
Toronto 35 30 .538 5
Brooklyn 34 33 .507 7
New York 28 38 .424 12½

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB
Miami 44 23 .657
Charlotte 32 35 .478 12
Atlanta 31 34 .477 12
Washington 29 35 .453 13½
Orlando 17 50 .254 27

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 42 25 .627
Chicago 40 26 .606
Cleveland 38 27 .585 3
Indiana 22 45 .328 20
Detroit 18 48 .273 23½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB
Memphis 45 22 .672
Dallas 40 26 .606
New Orleans 27 39 .409 17½
San Antonio 25 41 .379 19½
Houston 17 49 .258 27½

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB
Utah 41 24 .631
Denver 40 26 .606
Minnesota 38 29 .567 4
Portland 25 40 .385 16
Oklahoma City 20 46 .303 21½

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB
x-Phoenix 53 13 .803
Golden State 44 22 .667 9
L.A. Clippers 35 33 .515 19
L.A. Lakers 28 37 .431 24½
Sacramento 24 44 .353 30

x-clinched playoff spot

Wednesday

Boston 115, Charlotte 101

Chicago 114, Detroit 108

Phoenix 111, Miami 90

Milwaukee 124, Atlanta 115

Minnesota 132, Oklahoma City 102

Orlando 108, New Orleans 102

Houston 139, L.A. Lakers 130, OT

Toronto 119, San Antonio 104

New York 107, Dallas 77

Denver 106, Sacramento 100

Utah 123, Portland 85

L.A. Clippers 115, Washington 109

Thursday

Brooklyn 129, Philadelphia 100

Golden State at Denver, late

Today

Minnesota at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Cleveland at Miami, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Houston, 8 p.m.

New York at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Utah at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Toronto at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Washington at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

Cleveland at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Indiana at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Miami, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Utah, 10 p.m.

Toronto at Denver, 10 p.m.

Washington at Portland, 10 p.m.

G League

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Raptors 18 7 .720
Delaware 15 6 .714 1
Motor City 16 7 .696 1
Capital City 15 7 .682
Long Island 16 9 .640 2
Grand Rapids 15 10 .600 3
Westchester 12 11 .522 5
MAD ANTS 11 13 .458
Maine 10 12 .455
Windy City 11 14 .440 7
College Park 9 13 .409
Wisconsin 8 14 .364
Lakeland 7 15 .318
Greensboro 6 17 .261 11
Cleveland 3 17 .150 12½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Rio Grande Valley 18 6 .750
Agua Caliente 15 7 .682 2
South Bay 14 7 .667
Birmingham 12 10 .545 5
Austin 11 10 .524
Iowa 10 11 .476
Texas 11 13 .458 7
Stockton 10 12 .455 7
Oklahoma City 12 15 .444
Sioux Falls 11 14 .440
Santa Cruz 10 13 .435
Memphis 9 15 .375 9
Salt Lake City 7 17 .292 11

Thursday

Rio Grande Valley 140, Okla. City 135, OT

Capital City at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Delaware 144, Lakeland 139

MAD ANTS 126, Greensboro 113

Maine 107, Motor City 87

Raptors 126, College Park 121

Grand Rapids 117, Windy City 116

Austin 116, Sioux Falls 112

Texas 115, Salt Lake City 101

Memphis at South Bay, late

Santa Cruz at Stockton, late

Today

Motor City at Maine, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Austin at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.

Iowa at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.

MAD ANTS 126,

SWARM 113

FORT WAYNE (126): York 6-20 1-1 16, Bell 8-10 2-2 20, Anderson 12-19 5-8 36, Hinton 9-11 1-1 16, Lemon Jr. 9-14 1-4 21, Rowsey 3-9 0-0 9, Bigby-Williams 1-1 0-1 2, Bradshaw 2-4 0-0 6. Totals 47-88 10-13 126.

GREENSBORO (113): Lewis 4-9 2-2 12, Kulboka 7-12 1-2 18, Jones 9-17 3-4 22, Crutcher 11-16 0-0 29, Chealey 0-4 1-1 3, Odiase 1-1 1-2 4, Ndugba 2-7 0-0 4, Ball 2-3 0-0 6, McGriff 4-8 1-2 11, Carton 1-5 0-0 2, Mane 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 42-85 8-11 113.

Fort Wayne 31 37 35 23 126
Greensboro 29 29 24 31 113

3-Point Goals—Fort Wayne 16-42 (York 2-14, Anderson 4-8, Hinton 3-6, Lemon Jr. 2-3, Rowsey 3-8, Bradshaw 2-3), Greensboro 13-37 (Lewisd 1-2 Kulboka 2-6, Jones 0-5, Crutcher 7-10, Chealey 0-1, Ndugba 0-3, Ball 2-3, McGriff 1-4, Carton 0-3). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Fort Wayne 40 (Bell 11), Greensboro 36 (Jones, Odiase 7). Assists—Fort Wayne 27 (Anderson, Lemon Jr. 8), Greensboro 29 (Chealey 8). Total Fouls—Fort Wayne 19, Greensboro 19. A—950.

