Friday, March 11, 2022 1:00 am
BASKETBALL
NBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|40
|25
|.615
|—
|Boston
|40
|27
|.597
|1
|Toronto
|35
|30
|.538
|5
|Brooklyn
|34
|33
|.507
|7
|New York
|28
|38
|.424
|12½
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Miami
|44
|23
|.657
|—
|Charlotte
|32
|35
|.478
|12
|Atlanta
|31
|34
|.477
|12
|Washington
|29
|35
|.453
|13½
|Orlando
|17
|50
|.254
|27
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|42
|25
|.627
|—
|Chicago
|40
|26
|.606
|1½
|Cleveland
|38
|27
|.585
|3
|Indiana
|22
|45
|.328
|20
|Detroit
|18
|48
|.273
|23½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Memphis
|45
|22
|.672
|—
|Dallas
|40
|26
|.606
|4½
|New Orleans
|27
|39
|.409
|17½
|San Antonio
|25
|41
|.379
|19½
|Houston
|17
|49
|.258
|27½
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Utah
|41
|24
|.631
|—
|Denver
|40
|26
|.606
|1½
|Minnesota
|38
|29
|.567
|4
|Portland
|25
|40
|.385
|16
|Oklahoma City
|20
|46
|.303
|21½
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Phoenix
|53
|13
|.803
|—
|Golden State
|44
|22
|.667
|9
|L.A. Clippers
|35
|33
|.515
|19
|L.A. Lakers
|28
|37
|.431
|24½
|Sacramento
|24
|44
|.353
|30
x-clinched playoff spot
Wednesday
Boston 115, Charlotte 101
Chicago 114, Detroit 108
Phoenix 111, Miami 90
Milwaukee 124, Atlanta 115
Minnesota 132, Oklahoma City 102
Orlando 108, New Orleans 102
Houston 139, L.A. Lakers 130, OT
Toronto 119, San Antonio 104
New York 107, Dallas 77
Denver 106, Sacramento 100
Utah 123, Portland 85
L.A. Clippers 115, Washington 109
Thursday
Brooklyn 129, Philadelphia 100
Golden State at Denver, late
Today
Minnesota at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Charlotte at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Cleveland at Miami, 8 p.m.
Dallas at Houston, 8 p.m.
New York at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Utah at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
Toronto at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
Washington at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday
Cleveland at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Indiana at San Antonio, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Miami, 8 p.m.
Milwaukee at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.
Sacramento at Utah, 10 p.m.
Toronto at Denver, 10 p.m.
Washington at Portland, 10 p.m.
G League
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Raptors
|18
|7
|.720
|—
|Delaware
|15
|6
|.714
|1
|Motor City
|16
|7
|.696
|1
|Capital City
|15
|7
|.682
|1½
|Long Island
|16
|9
|.640
|2
|Grand Rapids
|15
|10
|.600
|3
|Westchester
|12
|11
|.522
|5
|MAD ANTS
|11
|13
|.458
|6½
|Maine
|10
|12
|.455
|6½
|Windy City
|11
|14
|.440
|7
|College Park
|9
|13
|.409
|7½
|Wisconsin
|8
|14
|.364
|8½
|Lakeland
|7
|15
|.318
|9½
|Greensboro
|6
|17
|.261
|11
|Cleveland
|3
|17
|.150
|12½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Rio Grande Valley
|18
|6
|.750
|—
|Agua Caliente
|15
|7
|.682
|2
|South Bay
|14
|7
|.667
|2½
|Birmingham
|12
|10
|.545
|5
|Austin
|11
|10
|.524
|5½
|Iowa
|10
|11
|.476
|6½
|Texas
|11
|13
|.458
|7
|Stockton
|10
|12
|.455
|7
|Oklahoma City
|12
|15
|.444
|7½
|Sioux Falls
|11
|14
|.440
|7½
|Santa Cruz
|10
|13
|.435
|7½
|Memphis
|9
|15
|.375
|9
|Salt Lake City
|7
|17
|.292
|11
Thursday
Rio Grande Valley 140, Okla. City 135, OT
Capital City at Westchester, 7 p.m.
Delaware 144, Lakeland 139
MAD ANTS 126, Greensboro 113
Maine 107, Motor City 87
Raptors 126, College Park 121
Grand Rapids 117, Windy City 116
Austin 116, Sioux Falls 112
Texas 115, Salt Lake City 101
Memphis at South Bay, late
Santa Cruz at Stockton, late
Today
Motor City at Maine, 7 p.m.
Wisconsin at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Austin at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.
Iowa at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.
MAD ANTS 126,
SWARM 113
FORT WAYNE (126): York 6-20 1-1 16, Bell 8-10 2-2 20, Anderson 12-19 5-8 36, Hinton 9-11 1-1 16, Lemon Jr. 9-14 1-4 21, Rowsey 3-9 0-0 9, Bigby-Williams 1-1 0-1 2, Bradshaw 2-4 0-0 6. Totals 47-88 10-13 126.
GREENSBORO (113): Lewis 4-9 2-2 12, Kulboka 7-12 1-2 18, Jones 9-17 3-4 22, Crutcher 11-16 0-0 29, Chealey 0-4 1-1 3, Odiase 1-1 1-2 4, Ndugba 2-7 0-0 4, Ball 2-3 0-0 6, McGriff 4-8 1-2 11, Carton 1-5 0-0 2, Mane 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 42-85 8-11 113.
|Fort Wayne
|31
|37
|35
|23
|—
|126
|Greensboro
|29
|29
|24
|31
|—
|113
3-Point Goals—Fort Wayne 16-42 (York 2-14, Anderson 4-8, Hinton 3-6, Lemon Jr. 2-3, Rowsey 3-8, Bradshaw 2-3), Greensboro 13-37 (Lewisd 1-2 Kulboka 2-6, Jones 0-5, Crutcher 7-10, Chealey 0-1, Ndugba 0-3, Ball 2-3, McGriff 1-4, Carton 0-3). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Fort Wayne 40 (Bell 11), Greensboro 36 (Jones, Odiase 7). Assists—Fort Wayne 27 (Anderson, Lemon Jr. 8), Greensboro 29 (Chealey 8). Total Fouls—Fort Wayne 19, Greensboro 19. A—950.
Share this articleShare on twitter Email story