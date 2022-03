Basketball

MEN

BIG TEN TOURNAMENT

At Indianapolis

Wednesday

Northwestern 71, Nebraska 69

Penn St. 60, Minnesota 51

Thursday

Indiana 74, Michigan 69

Iowa 112, Northwestern 76

Michigan St. 76, Maryland 72

Penn St. 71, Ohio St. 68

Today

Illinois vs. Indiana, 11:30 a.m.

Rutgers vs. Iowa, 2 p.m.

Wisconsin vs. Michigan St., 6:30 p.m.

Purdue vs. Penn St., 9 p.m.

Saturday

Semifinals, 1 p.m. / 3:30 p.m.

Sunday

Championship, 3:30 p.m.

INDIANA 74,

MICHIGAN 69

INDIANA (19-12): Jackson-Davis 10-17 4-6 24, Kopp 3-6 1-2 9, Thompson 2-5 1-2 5, Johnson 5-10 4-4 17, Stewart 1-3 2-2 5, Galloway 2-6 0-0 4, Geronimo 1-3 2-2 5, Phinisee 2-6 0-1 5, Durr 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-56 14-19 74.

MICHIGAN (17-14): Diabate 1-6 2-2 4, Dickinson 7-12 0-0 15, Brooks 4-13 7-8 17, Jones 5-10 8-9 18, Houstan 3-10 0-0 9, Johns 1-4 2-2 4, Williams 0-2 0-0 0, Collins 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 22-58 19-21 69.

Halftime—Michigan 41-28. 3-Point Goals—Indiana 8-15 (Johnson 3-4, Kopp 2-4, Geronimo 1-2, Stewart 1-2, Phinisee 1-3), Michigan 6-20 (Houstan 3-8, Brooks 2-5, Dickinson 1-3, Johns 0-1, Williams 0-1, Jones 0-2). Rebounds—Indiana 28 (Jackson-Davis, Johnson 8), Michigan 28 (Diabate 12). Assists—Indiana 18 (Johnson 7), Michigan 13 (Brooks, Jones, Houstan 3). Total Fouls—Indiana 17, Michigan 13.

ACC TOURNAMENT

At Brooklyn, N.Y.

Tuesday

Boston College 66, Pittsburgh 46

Clemson 70, NC State 64

Louisville 84, Georgia Tech 74

Wednesday

Syracuse 96, Florida St. 57

Boston College 82, Wake Forest 77, OT

Virginia Tech 76, Clemson 75, OT

Virginia 51, Louisville 50

Thursday

Duke 88, Syracuse 79

Miami 71, Boston College 69, OT

Virginia Tech 87, Notre Dame 80

North Carolina 63, Virginia 43

Today

Duke vs. Miami, 7 p.m.

Virginia Tech vs. North Carolina,

9:30 p.m.

Saturday

Championship, 8:30 p.m.

VIRGINIA TECH 87,

NOTRE DAME 80

VIRGINIA TECH (21-12): Aluma 8-12 3-3 20, Mutts 4-10 3-7 11, Alleyne 5-7 1-1 12, Cattoor 3-6 2-2 9, Murphy 5-7 4-5 16, Maddox 2-5 0-0 4, Pedulla 3-6 5-6 13, N’Guessan 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 31-54 18-24 87.

NOTRE DAME (22-10): Atkinson 2-5 1-2 5, Laszewski 5-9 1-1 12, Hubb 8-12 4-5 23, Ryan 5-9 8-8 20, Wesley 2-8 5-6 9, Goodwin 5-8 0-0 11, Wertz 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-51 19-22 80.

Halftime—Virginia Tech 42-31. 3-Point Goals—Virginia Tech 7-19 (Murphy 2-4, Pedulla 2-5, Alleyne 1-2, Aluma 1-2, Cattoor 1-3, Mutts 0-1, Maddox 0-2), Notre Dame 7-19 (Hubb 3-6, Ryan 2-5, Goodwin 1-2, Laszewski 1-4, Wesley 0-2). Rebounds—Virginia Tech 20 (Mutts 10), Notre Dame 26 (Laszewski 10). Assists—Virginia Tech 11 (Mutts 5), Notre Dame 15 (Hubb 5). Total Fouls—Virginia Tech 18, Notre Dame 17.

BIG EAST TOURNAMENT

At New York, N.Y.

Wednesday

Butler 89, Xavier 82, OT

St. John’s 92, DePaul 73

Seton Hall 57, Georgetown 53

Thursday

Providence 65, Butler 61

Creighton 74, Marquette 63

Villanova 66, St. John’s 65

UConn vs. Seton Hall, late

Today

Providence vs. Creighton, 6:30 p.m.

Villanova vs. UConn/Seton Hall, 9 p.m.

Saturday

Championship, 6:30 p.m.

No. 11 PROVIDENCE 65,

BUTLER 61

BUTLER (14-19): Golden 6-11 0-0 13, Nze 3-6 1-6 8, Harris 4-12 5-7 14, Hodges 3-9 4-6 10, Thompson 4-8 0-0 8, Lukosius 1-11 2-2 4, Groce 0-2 0-0 0, Taylor 1-2 0-0 2, Tate 0-0 2-2 2. Totals 22-61 14-23 61.

PROVIDENCE (25-4): Horchler 3-9 0-0 8, Minaya 2-6 0-0 5, Watson 9-14 8-13 26, Durham 2-9 2-4 7, Reeves 1-6 0-0 3, Bynum 3-7 9-12 16, Breed 0-2 0-0 0, Croswell 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 20-54 19-29 65.

Halftime—31-31. 3-Point Goals—Butler 3-19 (Nze 1-1, Golden 1-4, Harris 1-5, Groce 0-1, Hodges 0-1, Lukosius 0-7), Providence 6-25 (Horchler 2-7, Bynum 1-3, Reeves 1-4, Durham 1-5, Minaya 1-5, Breed 0-1). Rebounds—Butler 38 (Hodges 15), Providence 32 (Minaya 8). Assists—Butler 8 (Hodges 3), Providence 10 (Reeves 3). Total Fouls—Butler 24, Providence 18.

MAC TOURNAMENT

At Cleveland, Ohio

Thursday

Toledo 72, Cent. Michigan 71

Akron 70, Buffalo 68

Kent St. 85, Miami (Ohio) 75

Ohio 77, Ball St. 67

Today

Toledo vs. Akron, 5 p.m.

Kent St. vs. Ohio, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday

Championship, 7:30 p.m.

OHIO 77, BALL ST. 67

BALL ST. (14-17): Thomas 3-7 0-0 8, Sparks 6-12 8-10 20, Bumbalough 2-9 0-0 5, Cochran 6-15 0-2 16, Jacobs 4-9 0-0 9, Sellers 2-10 2-5 7, L.Brown 0-4 0-0 0, Pearson 0-1 0-0 0, Jihad 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 24-68 10-17 67.

OHIO (24-8): Carter 9-14 2-2 20, Roderick 1-5 0-0 3, Vander Plas 5-10 1-2 14, Mil.Brown 4-10 2-2 13, Sears 7-15 7-9 24, Schmock 1-4 0-0 3, Ezuma 0-3 0-1 0, Clayton 0-0 0-0 0, Adelodun 0-1 0-0 0, Towns 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-62 12-16 77.

Halftime—Ohio 36-35. 3-Point Goals—Ball St. 9-27 (Cochran 4-5, Thomas 2-5, Jacobs 1-2, Sellers 1-5, Bumbalough 1-6, Pearson 0-1, Sparks 0-1, L.Brown 0-2), Ohio 11-28 (Mil.Brown 3-6, Sears 3-6, Vander Plas 3-6, Schmock 1-4, Roderick 1-5, Carter 0-1). Fouled Out—Roderick, Ezuma. Rebounds—Ball St. 33 (Sparks 14), Ohio 47 (Carter 18). Assists—Ball St. 8 (Cochran, Jacobs 3), Ohio 11 (Sears 5). Total Fouls—Ball St. 18, Ohio 19.

NCAA AUTOMATIC BIDS

Bryant, Northeast

Chattanooga, Southern

Colgate, Patriot League

Delaware, Colonial Athletic

Georgia St., Sun Belt

Gonzaga, West Coast

Jacksonville St., Atlantic Sun

Longwood, Big South

Loyola Chicago, Missouri Valley

Murray St., Ohio Valley

South Dakota St., Summit League

Wright St., Horizon League

NCAA DIII TOURNAMENT

Second Round

March 5

CWRU 77, Wis.-Oshkosh 74

Mary Hardin-Baylor 98, Trinity (Texas) 82

Calvin 76, Wis.-Platteville 64

Elmhurst 76, Pomona-Pitzer 70

Wabash 87, Emory 86

Williams 71, Stevens 61

Ill. Wesleyan 65, Wis.-La Crosse 56

Wheaton (Ill.) 63, WashU 61

Marietta 88, Rochester (N.Y.) 83

Oswego St. 84, Keene St. 63

Chris. Newport 81, Susquehanna 67

Stockton 70, Johns Hopkins 63

Randolph-Macon 67, Babson 51

UMass Dartmouth 78, Nazareth 68

Rensselaer 59, Wesleyan (Conn.) 58

WPI 72, Penn St. Harrisburg 52

Third Round

Today

CWRU vs. Mary Hardin-Baylor, 8 p.m.

Calvin vs. Elmhurst, 5 p.m.

Wabash vs. Williams, 5:30 p.m.

Ill. Wesleyan vs. Wheaton (Ill.), 8:30 p.m.

Marietta vs. Oswego St., 7 p.m.

Chris. Newport vs. Stockton, 4 p.m.

Randolph-Macon vs. UMass Dartmouth, 7:30 p.m.

Rensselaer vs. WPI, 4:30 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Saturday

CWRU-Mary Hardin-Baylor-winner vs. Calvin-Elmhurst-winner, 8 p.m.

Wabash-Williams-winner vs. Ill. Wesleyan-Wheaton (Ill.)-winner, 8:30 p.m.

Marietta-Oswego St.-winner vs. Chris. Newport-Stockton-winner, 7 p.m.

Randolph-Macon-UMass Dartmouth-winner vs. Rensselaer-WPI-winner, 7:30 p.m.

NAIA TOURNAMENT

First and Second Rounds

At Montgomery, Alabama

Today

Georgetown (KY) vs. Huntington, 5 p.m.

Faulkner (AL) vs. Florida Memorial, 7 p.m.

Saturday

G1 winner vs. G2 winner, 5 p.m.

At Wichita, Kansas

Today

Northwestern (Iowa) vs. Saint Francis, 7 p.m.

Briar Cliff (Iowa) vs. Bethel (KS), 9 p.m.

Saturday

G1 winner vs. G2 winner, 7 p.m.

At Marion

Today

Southwestern (KS) vs. Indiana Tech, 2 p.m.

Ind. Wesleyan vs. Montreat (NC), 7 p.m.

Saturday

G1 winner vs. G2 winner, 6 p.m.

At Bourbonnais, Illinois

Today

Olivet Nazarene vs. Lourdes (OH), 6 p.m.

Grace vs. Cumberlands (KY), 8 p.m.

Saturday

G1 winner vs. G2 winner, TBD

WOMEN

MAC TOURNAMENT

At Cleveland, Ohio

Wednesday

Toledo 80, Ohio 67

Ball St. 60, N. Illinois 54

Buffalo 63, W. Michigan 49

Akron 81, Bowling Green 67

Today

Toledo vs. Ball St., 10 a.m.

Buffalo vs. Akron, 12:30 p.m.

Saturday

Championship, 11 a.m.

NCAA AUTOMATIC BIDS

Belmont, Ohio Valley

Gonzaga, West Coast

Iowa, Big Ten

IUPUI, Horizon League

Kentucky, Southeastern

Longwood, Big South

Mercer, Southern

NC State, Atlantic Coast

South Dakota, Summit League

Stanford, Pac-12

Texas-Arlington, Sun Belt

UConn, Big East

UMass, Atlantic 10

NCAA DIII TOURNAMENT

Third and Fourth Rounds

At Lexington, Kentucky

Today

Springfield vs. Trine, 4:30 p.m.

Mary Hardin-Baylor at Transylvania, 7 p.m.

Saturday

G1 winner vs. G2 winner, 6 p.m.

NAIA TOURNAMENT

First and Second Rounds

At Omaha, Nebraska

Today

Dakota Wesleyan (SD) vs. Saint Francis, 11 a.m.

Saint Xavier (IL) vs. Bethel (TN), TBD

Saturday

G1 winner vs. G2 winner, TBD

At Dayton, Tennessee

Today

Bryan (TN) vs. Webber Int’l (FL), 6 p.m.

Indiana Tech vs. Pikeville (KY), 8 p.m.

Saturday

G1 winner vs. G2 winner, 4 p.m.