NHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Florida 58 40 13 5 85 243 170 Tampa Bay 56 37 13 6 80 196 162 Toronto 58 37 16 5 79 217 176 Boston 58 35 18 5 75 177 158 Detroit 58 24 27 7 55 170 218 Ottawa 57 21 31 5 47 151 183 Buffalo 59 19 32 8 46 157 210 Montreal 57 15 35 7 37 140 217

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Carolina 57 40 12 5 85 193 134 N.Y. Rangers 58 36 17 5 77 173 150 Pittsburgh 58 34 15 9 77 188 156 Washington 59 31 18 10 72 193 166 Columbus 58 28 27 3 59 190 216 N.Y. Islanders 54 22 24 8 52 143 152 New Jersey 58 21 32 5 47 177 207 Philadelphia 57 18 29 10 46 144 199

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Colorado 59 41 13 5 87 230 170 St. Louis 57 33 17 7 73 201 157 Minnesota 56 34 19 3 71 214 184 Nashville 56 32 20 4 68 176 156 Dallas 56 32 21 3 67 166 162 Winnipeg 58 26 22 10 62 176 179 Chicago 59 21 30 8 50 155 205 Arizona 57 18 35 4 40 146 207

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Calgary 56 34 15 7 75 197 139 Los Angeles 58 32 19 7 71 172 162 Vegas 59 32 23 4 68 186 172 Edmonton 58 31 23 4 66 189 186 Vancouver 58 29 23 6 64 169 168 Anaheim 59 27 23 9 63 175 187 San Jose 56 24 25 7 55 145 179 Seattle 60 17 37 6 40 155 217

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss.

Wednesday

Edmonton 4, Washington 3, OT

Vancouver 5, Montreal 3

Thursday

Arizona 5, Toronto 4, OT

Boston 4, Chicago 3

Carolina 2, Colorado 0

Minnesota 6, Detroit 5, SO

Florida 6, Philadelphia 3

Ottawa 4, Seattle 3, OT

Buffalo 3, Vegas 1

Winnipeg 2, New Jersey 1

N.Y. Islanders 6, Columbus 0

Nashville 4, Anaheim 1

St. Louis 6, N.Y. Rangers 2

Tampa Bay at Calgary, late

San Jose at Los Angeles, late

Today

Minnesota at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Saturday

St. Louis at Nashville, 12:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Carolina, 3 p.m.

Anaheim at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Boston, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Calgary, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Montreal, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Sunday

Carolina at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Toronto vs. Buffalo at Tim Hortons Field, 4 p.m.

Montreal at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Calgary at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Florida at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

MINNESOTA 6,

DETROIT 5, SO

Minnesota 2 1 2 1 — 6 Detroit 3 1 1 0 — 5

Minnesota won shootout 2-0

First Period—1, Minnesota, Boldy 10 (Gaudreau, Fiala), 1:37. 2, Detroit, Vrana 2 (Veleno, Gagner), 6:14. 3, Detroit, Raymond 17 (Leddy, Nedeljkovic), 14:09. 4, Detroit, Vrana 3 (Hronek, Leddy), 18:31 (pp). Penalties—Bjugstad, MIN (Delay of Game), 7:33; Zuccarello, MIN (Tripping), 14:57; Greenway, MIN (High Sticking), 16:37.

Second Period—5, Detroit, Raymond 18 (Leddy, Namestnikov), 5:52. 6, Minnesota, Zuccarello 18 (Hartman, Spurgeon), 9:31 (pp). Penalties—Rasmussen, DET (Interference), 8:30; Greenway, MIN (Roughing), 20:00; Raymond, DET (Roughing), 20:00; Detroit bench, served by Oesterle (Roughing), 20:00; Dumba, MIN (Roughing), 20:00; Minnesota bench, served by Greenway (Goalie Interference), 20:00.

Third Period—7, Minnesota, Boldy 11 (Goligoski, Gaudreau), 3:04. 8, Minnesota, Kaprizov 29 (Eriksson Ek, Dumba), 12:13. 9, Detroit, Oesterle 2 (Zadina, Veleno), 17:09. Penalties—Bjugstad, MIN (Roughing), 8:47; Veleno, DET (Roughing), 8:47.

Overtime—None. Penalties—None.

Shootout—Minnesota 2 (Zuccarello G, Fiala G), Detroit 0 (Vrana NG, Larkin NG).

Shots on Goal—Minnesota 9-9-15-7—40. Detroit 10-8-16-0—34.

Power-play opportunities—Minnesota 1 of 1; Detroit 1 of 4.

Goalies—Minnesota, Talbot 22-12-1 (34 shots-29 saves). Detroit, Nedeljkovic 15-17-6 (40-35).

A—17,461 (20,000). T—2:53.

Referees—Jon Mclsaac, Kyle Rehman. Linesmen—Travis Gawryletz, Ryan Gibbons.

BOSTON 4,

CHICAGO 3

Chicago 1 1 1 — 3 Boston 1 2 1 — 4

First Period—1, Boston, Coyle 13 (Clifton), 4:12. 2, Chicago, DeBrincat 34 (Kane), 6:41. Penalties—McAvoy, BOS (Hooking), 0:28; Frederic, BOS (Holding), 14:43.

Second Period—3, Chicago, Hagel 19 (Dach, Toews), 4:12. 4, Boston, Ahcan 1 (Marchand, Pastrnak), 11:57 (pp). 5, Boston, Pastrnak 32 (McAvoy, Bergeron), 15:23 (pp). Penalties—Borgstrom, CHI (Hooking), 6:55; McCabe, CHI (High Sticking), 10:02; Murphy, CHI (Interference), 14:31.

Third Period—6, Chicago, Hagel 20 (Strome, DeBrincat), 3:24 (pp). 7, Boston, Pastrnak 33 (Hall), 19:42. Penalties—Coyle, BOS (Hooking), 1:25; Regula, CHI (Tripping), 11:56; Hall, BOS (Unsportsmanlike Conduct), 11:56.

Shots on Goal—Chicago 10-3-12—25. Boston 8-9-19—36.

Power-play opportunities—Chicago 1 of 3; Boston 2 of 3.

Goalies—Chicago, Lankinen 3-7-4 (36 shots-32 saves). Boston, Swayman 16-7-3 (25-22).

A—17,850 (17,565). T—2:32.

Referees—Mitch Dunning, Peter MacDougall. Linesmen—CJ Murray, Kory Nagy.

ECHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Reading 50 30 12 6 2 68 184 149 Newfoundlnd 46 29 14 3 0 61 173 126 Trois-Rivieres 47 24 19 3 1 52 168 166 Maine 52 24 22 4 2 54 163 181 Worcester 51 23 23 4 1 51 179 182 Adirondack 49 19 28 2 0 40 140 188

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Atlanta 55 34 17 3 1 72 171 139 Florida 56 31 17 4 4 70 186 145 Jacksonville 53 31 19 2 2 66 151 128 Orlando 56 29 23 4 0 62 153 173 Greenville 51 21 23 4 3 49 142 150 S. Carolina 54 18 30 6 0 42 137 184 Norfolk 53 18 30 2 3 41 138 197

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toledo 52 35 14 1 2 73 195 147 KOMETS 54 29 19 5 1 64 198 167 Wheeling 52 30 21 1 0 61 182 167 Cincinnati 53 28 22 3 0 59 182 169 Kalamazoo 52 26 26 0 0 52 163 184 Iowa 55 24 24 6 1 55 173 196 Indy 53 23 25 2 3 51 165 174

Mountain Division