Friday, March 11, 2022 1:00 am
HOCKEY
NHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|58
|40
|13
|5
|85
|243
|170
|Tampa Bay
|56
|37
|13
|6
|80
|196
|162
|Toronto
|58
|37
|16
|5
|79
|217
|176
|Boston
|58
|35
|18
|5
|75
|177
|158
|Detroit
|58
|24
|27
|7
|55
|170
|218
|Ottawa
|57
|21
|31
|5
|47
|151
|183
|Buffalo
|59
|19
|32
|8
|46
|157
|210
|Montreal
|57
|15
|35
|7
|37
|140
|217
Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Carolina
|57
|40
|12
|5
|85
|193
|134
|N.Y. Rangers
|58
|36
|17
|5
|77
|173
|150
|Pittsburgh
|58
|34
|15
|9
|77
|188
|156
|Washington
|59
|31
|18
|10
|72
|193
|166
|Columbus
|58
|28
|27
|3
|59
|190
|216
|N.Y. Islanders
|54
|22
|24
|8
|52
|143
|152
|New Jersey
|58
|21
|32
|5
|47
|177
|207
|Philadelphia
|57
|18
|29
|10
|46
|144
|199
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Colorado
|59
|41
|13
|5
|87
|230
|170
|St. Louis
|57
|33
|17
|7
|73
|201
|157
|Minnesota
|56
|34
|19
|3
|71
|214
|184
|Nashville
|56
|32
|20
|4
|68
|176
|156
|Dallas
|56
|32
|21
|3
|67
|166
|162
|Winnipeg
|58
|26
|22
|10
|62
|176
|179
|Chicago
|59
|21
|30
|8
|50
|155
|205
|Arizona
|57
|18
|35
|4
|40
|146
|207
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Calgary
|56
|34
|15
|7
|75
|197
|139
|Los Angeles
|58
|32
|19
|7
|71
|172
|162
|Vegas
|59
|32
|23
|4
|68
|186
|172
|Edmonton
|58
|31
|23
|4
|66
|189
|186
|Vancouver
|58
|29
|23
|6
|64
|169
|168
|Anaheim
|59
|27
|23
|9
|63
|175
|187
|San Jose
|56
|24
|25
|7
|55
|145
|179
|Seattle
|60
|17
|37
|6
|40
|155
|217
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss.
Wednesday
Edmonton 4, Washington 3, OT
Vancouver 5, Montreal 3
Thursday
Arizona 5, Toronto 4, OT
Boston 4, Chicago 3
Carolina 2, Colorado 0
Minnesota 6, Detroit 5, SO
Florida 6, Philadelphia 3
Ottawa 4, Seattle 3, OT
Buffalo 3, Vegas 1
Winnipeg 2, New Jersey 1
N.Y. Islanders 6, Columbus 0
Nashville 4, Anaheim 1
St. Louis 6, N.Y. Rangers 2
Tampa Bay at Calgary, late
San Jose at Los Angeles, late
Today
Minnesota at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Vegas at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
Washington at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Saturday
St. Louis at Nashville, 12:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Carolina, 3 p.m.
Anaheim at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Arizona at Boston, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Calgary, 7 p.m.
Seattle at Montreal, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Edmonton, 10 p.m.
Sunday
Carolina at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
Toronto vs. Buffalo at Tim Hortons Field, 4 p.m.
Montreal at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Vegas at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
Anaheim at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
Calgary at Colorado, 8 p.m.
Florida at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
MINNESOTA 6,
DETROIT 5, SO
|Minnesota
|2
|1
|2
|1
|—
|6
|Detroit
|3
|1
|1
|0
|—
|5
Minnesota won shootout 2-0
First Period—1, Minnesota, Boldy 10 (Gaudreau, Fiala), 1:37. 2, Detroit, Vrana 2 (Veleno, Gagner), 6:14. 3, Detroit, Raymond 17 (Leddy, Nedeljkovic), 14:09. 4, Detroit, Vrana 3 (Hronek, Leddy), 18:31 (pp). Penalties—Bjugstad, MIN (Delay of Game), 7:33; Zuccarello, MIN (Tripping), 14:57; Greenway, MIN (High Sticking), 16:37.
Second Period—5, Detroit, Raymond 18 (Leddy, Namestnikov), 5:52. 6, Minnesota, Zuccarello 18 (Hartman, Spurgeon), 9:31 (pp). Penalties—Rasmussen, DET (Interference), 8:30; Greenway, MIN (Roughing), 20:00; Raymond, DET (Roughing), 20:00; Detroit bench, served by Oesterle (Roughing), 20:00; Dumba, MIN (Roughing), 20:00; Minnesota bench, served by Greenway (Goalie Interference), 20:00.
Third Period—7, Minnesota, Boldy 11 (Goligoski, Gaudreau), 3:04. 8, Minnesota, Kaprizov 29 (Eriksson Ek, Dumba), 12:13. 9, Detroit, Oesterle 2 (Zadina, Veleno), 17:09. Penalties—Bjugstad, MIN (Roughing), 8:47; Veleno, DET (Roughing), 8:47.
Overtime—None. Penalties—None.
Shootout—Minnesota 2 (Zuccarello G, Fiala G), Detroit 0 (Vrana NG, Larkin NG).
Shots on Goal—Minnesota 9-9-15-7—40. Detroit 10-8-16-0—34.
Power-play opportunities—Minnesota 1 of 1; Detroit 1 of 4.
Goalies—Minnesota, Talbot 22-12-1 (34 shots-29 saves). Detroit, Nedeljkovic 15-17-6 (40-35).
A—17,461 (20,000). T—2:53.
Referees—Jon Mclsaac, Kyle Rehman. Linesmen—Travis Gawryletz, Ryan Gibbons.
BOSTON 4,
CHICAGO 3
|Chicago
|1
|1
|1
|—
|3
|Boston
|1
|2
|1
|—
|4
First Period—1, Boston, Coyle 13 (Clifton), 4:12. 2, Chicago, DeBrincat 34 (Kane), 6:41. Penalties—McAvoy, BOS (Hooking), 0:28; Frederic, BOS (Holding), 14:43.
Second Period—3, Chicago, Hagel 19 (Dach, Toews), 4:12. 4, Boston, Ahcan 1 (Marchand, Pastrnak), 11:57 (pp). 5, Boston, Pastrnak 32 (McAvoy, Bergeron), 15:23 (pp). Penalties—Borgstrom, CHI (Hooking), 6:55; McCabe, CHI (High Sticking), 10:02; Murphy, CHI (Interference), 14:31.
Third Period—6, Chicago, Hagel 20 (Strome, DeBrincat), 3:24 (pp). 7, Boston, Pastrnak 33 (Hall), 19:42. Penalties—Coyle, BOS (Hooking), 1:25; Regula, CHI (Tripping), 11:56; Hall, BOS (Unsportsmanlike Conduct), 11:56.
Shots on Goal—Chicago 10-3-12—25. Boston 8-9-19—36.
Power-play opportunities—Chicago 1 of 3; Boston 2 of 3.
Goalies—Chicago, Lankinen 3-7-4 (36 shots-32 saves). Boston, Swayman 16-7-3 (25-22).
A—17,850 (17,565). T—2:32.
Referees—Mitch Dunning, Peter MacDougall. Linesmen—CJ Murray, Kory Nagy.
ECHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Reading
|50
|30
|12
|6
|2
|68
|184
|149
|Newfoundlnd
|46
|29
|14
|3
|0
|61
|173
|126
|Trois-Rivieres
|47
|24
|19
|3
|1
|52
|168
|166
|Maine
|52
|24
|22
|4
|2
|54
|163
|181
|Worcester
|51
|23
|23
|4
|1
|51
|179
|182
|Adirondack
|49
|19
|28
|2
|0
|40
|140
|188
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Atlanta
|55
|34
|17
|3
|1
|72
|171
|139
|Florida
|56
|31
|17
|4
|4
|70
|186
|145
|Jacksonville
|53
|31
|19
|2
|2
|66
|151
|128
|Orlando
|56
|29
|23
|4
|0
|62
|153
|173
|Greenville
|51
|21
|23
|4
|3
|49
|142
|150
|S. Carolina
|54
|18
|30
|6
|0
|42
|137
|184
|Norfolk
|53
|18
|30
|2
|3
|41
|138
|197
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|52
|35
|14
|1
|2
|73
|195
|147
|KOMETS
|54
|29
|19
|5
|1
|64
|198
|167
|Wheeling
|52
|30
|21
|1
|0
|61
|182
|167
|Cincinnati
|53
|28
|22
|3
|0
|59
|182
|169
|Kalamazoo
|52
|26
|26
|0
|0
|52
|163
|184
|Iowa
|55
|24
|24
|6
|1
|55
|173
|196
|Indy
|53
|23
|25
|2
|3
|51
|165
|174
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utah
|56
|32
|21
|2
|1
|67
|186
|181
|Rapid City
|57
|29
|20
|4
|4
|66
|186
|179
|Idaho
|56
|29
|24
|2
|1
|61
|165
|143
|Tulsa
|54
|26
|24
|2
|2
|56
|158
|172
|Allen
|52
|23
|22
|6
|1
|53
|168
|179
|Wichita
|56
|24
|24
|8
|0
|56
|164
|182
|Kansas City
|57
|27
|27
|2
|1
|57
|167
|189